Receiver River Cracraft gets third elevation as Dolphins also call up tackle Larnel Coleman for Bills game
Make it three elevations in three weeks for Miami Dolphins wide receiver River Cracraft.
The Dolphins announced Saturday they have elevated Cracraft and offensive tackle Larnel Coleman from the practice squad to the game-day roster for Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium.
NFL rules in 2022 allow a team to bring up a practice-squad player three times without contractual consequences, so Miami uses its final free call-up on Cracraft and has one remaining for Coleman.
If the Dolphins want to promote the same player beyond the third occasion, they have to sign him to the active roster to be assured of keeping him. Should the team want to send him back to the practice squad yet again, it would have to release him first, making him eligible to be claimed by other clubs.
“You make these decisions every week for what’s the best thing for the football team that week in the given matchups,” coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday about a potential looming decision with Cracraft. “If we get to that point where he’s lost all that eligibility, then we have to cross that bridge.”
Cracraft, who is in his sixth NFL season, mostly on the practice squads of the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers, is coming off a Week 2 outing where he scored his first NFL regular-season touchdown. The 2-yard score early in the fourth quarter at the Baltimore Ravens sparked a comeback from down 21 points to win 42-38. Cracraft played 16 offensive snaps in Baltimore, many while Tyreek Hill was off the field dealing with cramps.
Elevating Coleman gives the Dolphins an eighth offensive lineman for Sunday against Buffalo as the team is currently carrying only seven on the active roster with starting right tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve.
The fact Miami only elevated one lineman, like last week when Coleman got his first call-up, might bode well for three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead and his availability to play. The veteran Armstead hasn’t practiced all week, nursing a toe injury, but coach Mike McDaniel expressed confidence on Friday in being able to play him without practice.
Reserve tackle Greg Little is already filling in for Jackson at right tackle. Bringing up Coleman gives the Dolphins a tackle available off the bench. Should a tackle go down on Sunday, Miami is likely to first insert Robert Jones at either guard spot while kicking out either left guard Liam Eichenberg or right guard Robert Hunt to the respective tackle position.
With Cracraft getting a third elevation and Coleman a second, the only other Dolphins practice-squad player that has received a game promotion has been safety Verone McKinley, called up for the opener against the New England Patriots.
Aaron Judge stuck on 60 homers as Yankees beat Red Sox 7-5
The Yankees got three home runs Saturday to beat the Red Sox 7-5 at Yankee Stadium, but the sold-out crowd of 47,611 left the ballpark disappointed. For the fourth straight game, the Bombers’ slugger Aaron Judge did not hit a home run, remaining one away from tying the 61 year old American League and franchise record of 61.
With homers from Gleyber Torres, Oswaldo Cabrera and Anthony Rizzo, the Yankees (93-58) won their sixth straight game and closed within three games of clinching the AL East division title.
For the first time since he hit his 60th home run of the season, Judge was challenged by a pitcher. Nick Pivetta went at him with three fastballs in the first inning, striking him out. In the third, Pivetta came with three fastballs, dropped in a knuckle curve and then got him to fly out to center on another fastball. In the fifth, Pivetta was a little more cautious but did challenge him with a 2-1 fastball down the middle which the slugger was late on and fouled off.
They battled to a full count before Judge walked after seven pitches. In the seventh, with the shadows over home plate making it even harder for the hitters to see, John Schreiber used his sinker to set up his slider to battle back from 2-0 to 2-2. Judge fouled off two hanging sliders before John Schreiber got him on a checked swing at a 93-mile-an-hour fastball. That was the first time in this stretch of waiting that Judge showed any emotions. He muttered to himself as he started walking back and waved his hand dismissively at first base umpire Chris Conroy who had called him out on the checked swing.
It has been 18 late appearances since Judge hit No. 60 on Tuesday night.
As careful as Schreiber was with Judge, he gave Rizzo an 88-mile-an-hour changeup to hammer. The 434-foot, two-run shot gave the Yankees a 7-5 lead. Rizzo’s tied his career-high with his 32nd home run of the season, the fourth time he’s reached that number in his career. He also hit 32 home runs in 2014, 2016 and 2017.
Torres hit his 24th home run of the season in the first and Cabrera hit his fourth big league homer in the fourth, a two-run shot to right field. He also scored on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s single in the second. Josh Donaldson singled in Kyle Higashioka in the fifth.
Domingo German gave up a two-run home run to Triston Casas and a solo shot to Reese McGuire in the second and that was it. He struck out five and walked one over five innings.
Zack Britton, making his first big league appearance since Aug. 19, 2021, after having Tommy John surgery, looked rusty, walking three, including a walk with the bases loaded to give up a run, and leaving having just recorded one out in the sixth. Lou Trevino came into strand Britton’s runners and get the Yankees out of the sixth having allowed just that one run and preserving the 5-4 lead.
Lucas Luetge gave up an RBI single to Alex Verdugo after Xander Bogaerts’ slow-rolling grounder had Josh Donaldson sliding on the ground to extend the inning.
Vikings elevate safety Myles Dorn, cornerback Duke Shelley from practice squad
The Vikings on Saturday added depth to the secondary for Sunday’s game against Detroit with a pair of elevations from the practice squad.
With starting safety Harrison Smith having been ruled out with a concussion, the Vikings elevated Myles Dorn. With reserve cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. having been ruled out with a quadriceps injury, they elevated Duke Shelley. Both are expected to be active against the Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium.
It’s the second elevation from the practice squad this season for both players. Teams are allowed to elevate a player three times a season and place him back on the practice squad. If the team wants the player for any additional games, he would need to be signed to the 53-man roster.
Tony La Russa will not return to manage the Chicago White Sox this season
Manager Tony La Russa will not return for the rest of the season at the direction of his doctors, the Chicago White Sox announced Saturday in a statement.
“After undergoing additional testing and medical procedures over the past week, doctors for Tony La Russa have directed him to not return as manager of the Chicago White Sox for the remainder of the 2022 season,” the statement read.
The Sox have been without La Russa, 77, since Aug. 30, when they announced less than an hour before a game against the Kansas City Royals that he would not manage that night at the direction of his doctors.
The next day the Sox said La Russa was out indefinitely and would undergo further testing with doctors in Arizona.
La Russa attended a ceremony for former pitcher Dave Stewart on Sept. 11 in Oakland, Calif.
“Health ain’t nothing to mess with,”La Russa said before the event. “I got checked in Chicago and the reason I flew to Arizona is because that’s been the place since the ‘90s I’ve had physicals. They addressed it, they fixed it, now it’s just a question of regaining strength. Don’t mess with health.”
He told Janie McCauley of the Associated Press he had a pacemaker inserted for his heart.
La Russa is second all time among major-league managers in victories. The 2014 Hall of Fame inductee won World Series titles with the Oakland Athletics (1989) and St. Louis Cardinals (2006, 2011).
Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue as the acting manager for the remainder of the season. The Sox are 13-10 since Cairo took over Aug. 30.
Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux expected to make NFL debut on grand MNF stage
Kayvon Thibodeaux arrived at the Giants on the big stage as April’s No. 5 overall NFL Draft pick in Las Vegas.
So it’s only fitting that he’s expected to make his NFL debut under the bright lights of Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
“Big games like this, whether it’s the National Championship, Super Bowl, Monday Night Football, where everybody is watching, I wouldn’t say it adds pressure to me,” Thibodeaux said this week. “But if you do better, it will amplify. We’re in New York.”
Thibodeaux’s long-awaited debut has been delayed by a sprained right MCL injury sustained on Aug. 21 in a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
He’s been wearing a brace on the knee, and he’s listed as questionable officially for the primetime game. But all signs pointed to the rookie from Oregon playing, barring some unforeseen last-minute change of plans.
Thibodeaux was going full speed in live drills against offensive linemen, despite being listed as limited in practice. He said he was able to “open it up” and was “definitely confident” after making “a lot of progress” in his rehab.
There is actually a chance that both Thibodeaux and second-year pass rusher Azeez Ojulari (right calf) make their season debuts to reinforce a defense that could be without Leonard Williams (sprained right MCL).
“I hope so,” head coach Brian Daboll said, when asked if he were confident they’d both play. “They’ve taken good steps. I think they are much better than they were the week before. Hopefully, they’ll have a good day here, and we’re moving in the right direction with those guys.”
Thibodeaux, 21, should help a Giants pass rush that has struggled to get to opposing quarterbacks without blitzing. But he also demonstrated strong run defense in the preseason, and that could be a big boost against Ezekiel Elliot, Tony Pollard and the Cowboys’ ground attack.
He said he hasn’t allowed the injury to frustrate him and he’s excited to show what he can do.
“That doesn’t really frustrate [me],” Thibodeaux said. “You have to have an understanding of where you want to get to. If I tried to focus too much on the now, of course I’d be down. But just trying to focus on the future of what we have in store and what I have in store for myself.”
GIANTS GAME STATUSES
OUT: WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), CB’s Aaron Robinson (appendix), Nick McCloud (hamstring), Justin Layne (concussion). DOUBTFUL: WR Kadarius Toney (hammy), DL Leonard Williams (knee). QUESTIONABLE: edge Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee), edge Azeez Ojulari (calf).
Backup QB Tyrod Taylor was absent from Saturday’s practice due to a non-injury personal reason. Both Robinsons, Toney, Williams, McCloud and Layne did not practice due to injury. Thibodeaux and Ojulari were limited. Full participants included center Jon Feliciano (shin) and safeties Dane Belton (clavicle) and Jason Pinnock (shoulder).
At about 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday, after Toney was listed as doubtful on the official injury report, the Giants receiver posted a video on his Instagram video of a man yelling: “Shut yo b-tch a– up before I get to talking sh-t about you.” A week ago, Toney had made two posts directed at his doubters that were quickly deleted.
COWBOYS GAMES STATUSES
OUT: QB Dak Prescott (right thumb), G Connor McGovern (ankle), S Jayron Kearse (knee). QUESTIONABLE: LB Micah Parsons (illness), WR Michael Gallup (knee), TE Dalton Schultz (knee), DT Quinton Bohanna (neck).
Parsons and Schultz both were upgraded to limited participation on Saturday for a walkthrough. Gallup was full.
Man arrested and charged with sexual assault on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The man seen in surveillance video, suspected of groping two women on the Broad Street Line, surrendered to the police. The attacks reportedly took place on Monday evening.
One was on a southbound train from City Hall, the other happened at Tasker-Morris station.
He was arrested and charged with indecent assault and related charges for both incidents.
Police have yet to release the identity of the attacker.
