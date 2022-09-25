News
River Cracraft gets third elevation as Dolphins also call up Larnel Coleman for Bills game
Make it three elevations in three weeks for Miami Dolphins wide receiver River Cracraft.
The Dolphins announced Saturday they have elevated Cracraft and offensive tackle Larnel Coleman from the practice squad to the game-day roster for Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium.
NFL rules in 2022 allow a team to bring a practice-squad player up three times, so Miami uses its final free call-up on Cracraft and has one remaining for Coleman.
If the Dolphins want to promote the same player beyond the third occasion, they have to sign him to the active roster. Should the team then want to send him back to the practice squad, it would have to release him first, making him eligible to be claimed by other clubs.
“You make these decisions every week for what’s the best thing for the football team that week in the given matchups,” coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday about a potential looming decision with Cracraft. “If we get to that point where he’s lost all that eligibility, then we have to cross that bridge.”
Cracraft, who is in his sixth NFL season, mostly on practice squads of the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers, is coming off a Week 2 outing where he scored his first NFL regular-season touchdown. The 2-yard score early in the fourth quarter at the Baltimore Ravens sparked a comeback from down 21 points to win, 42-38. Cracraft played 16 offensive snaps in Baltimore, many while Tyreek Hill was off the field dealing with cramps.
Elevating Coleman gives the Dolphins an eighth offensive lineman for Sunday against Buffalo as the team is currently only carrying seven on the active roster with starting right tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve.
The fact Miami only elevated one lineman, like last week when Coleman got his first call up, might bode well for three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead and his availability to play. The veteran Armstead hasn’t practiced all week, nursing a toe injury, but coach Mike McDaniel expressed confidence on Friday in being able to play him without practice.
Reserve tackle Greg Little is already filling in for Jackson at right tackle. Bringing up Coleman gives the Dolphins a tackle available off the bench. Should a tackle go down on Sunday, Miami is likely to first insert Robert Jones at either guard spot while kicking out either left guard Liam Eichenberg or right guard Robert Hunt to the respective tackle position.
With Cracraft getting a third elevation and Coleman a second, the only other Dolphins practice-squad player that has received a game promotion has been safety Verone McKinley, called up for the opener against the New England Patriots.
()
News
Vikings elevate safety Myles Dorn, cornerback Duke Shelley from practice squad
The Vikings on Saturday added depth to the secondary for Sunday’s game against Detroit with a pair of elevations from the practice squad.
With starting safety Harrison Smith having been ruled out with a concussion, the Vikings elevated Myles Dorn. With reserve cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. having been ruled out with a quadriceps injury, they elevated Duke Shelley. Both are expected to be active against the Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium.
It’s the second elevation from the practice squad this season for both players. Teams are allowed to elevate a player three times a season and place him back on the practice squad. If the team wants the player for any additional games, he would need to be signed to the 53-man roster.
News
Tony La Russa will not return to manage the Chicago White Sox this season
Manager Tony La Russa will not return for the rest of the season at the direction of his doctors, the Chicago White Sox announced Saturday in a statement.
“After undergoing additional testing and medical procedures over the past week, doctors for Tony La Russa have directed him to not return as manager of the Chicago White Sox for the remainder of the 2022 season,” the statement read.
The Sox have been without La Russa, 77, since Aug. 30, when they announced less than an hour before a game against the Kansas City Royals that he would not manage that night at the direction of his doctors.
The next day the Sox said La Russa was out indefinitely and would undergo further testing with doctors in Arizona.
La Russa attended a ceremony for former pitcher Dave Stewart on Sept. 11 in Oakland, Calif.
“Health ain’t nothing to mess with,”La Russa said before the event. “I got checked in Chicago and the reason I flew to Arizona is because that’s been the place since the ‘90s I’ve had physicals. They addressed it, they fixed it, now it’s just a question of regaining strength. Don’t mess with health.”
He told Janie McCauley of the Associated Press he had a pacemaker inserted for his heart.
La Russa is second all time among major-league managers in victories. The 2014 Hall of Fame inductee won World Series titles with the Oakland Athletics (1989) and St. Louis Cardinals (2006, 2011).
Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue as the acting manager for the remainder of the season. The Sox are 13-10 since Cairo took over Aug. 30.
()
News
Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux expected to make NFL debut on grand MNF stage
Kayvon Thibodeaux arrived at the Giants on the big stage as April’s No. 5 overall NFL Draft pick in Las Vegas.
So it’s only fitting that he’s expected to make his NFL debut under the bright lights of Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
“Big games like this, whether it’s the National Championship, Super Bowl, Monday Night Football, where everybody is watching, I wouldn’t say it adds pressure to me,” Thibodeaux said this week. “But if you do better, it will amplify. We’re in New York.”
Thibodeaux’s long-awaited debut has been delayed by a sprained right MCL injury sustained on Aug. 21 in a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
He’s been wearing a brace on the knee, and he’s listed as questionable officially for the primetime game. But all signs pointed to the rookie from Oregon playing, barring some unforeseen last-minute change of plans.
Thibodeaux was going full speed in live drills against offensive linemen, despite being listed as limited in practice. He said he was able to “open it up” and was “definitely confident” after making “a lot of progress” in his rehab.
There is actually a chance that both Thibodeaux and second-year pass rusher Azeez Ojulari (right calf) make their season debuts to reinforce a defense that could be without Leonard Williams (sprained right MCL).
“I hope so,” head coach Brian Daboll said, when asked if he were confident they’d both play. “They’ve taken good steps. I think they are much better than they were the week before. Hopefully, they’ll have a good day here, and we’re moving in the right direction with those guys.”
Thibodeaux, 21, should help a Giants pass rush that has struggled to get to opposing quarterbacks without blitzing. But he also demonstrated strong run defense in the preseason, and that could be a big boost against Ezekiel Elliot, Tony Pollard and the Cowboys’ ground attack.
He said he hasn’t allowed the injury to frustrate him and he’s excited to show what he can do.
“That doesn’t really frustrate [me],” Thibodeaux said. “You have to have an understanding of where you want to get to. If I tried to focus too much on the now, of course I’d be down. But just trying to focus on the future of what we have in store and what I have in store for myself.”
GIANTS GAME STATUSES
OUT: WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), CB’s Aaron Robinson (appendix), Nick McCloud (hamstring), Justin Layne (concussion). DOUBTFUL: WR Kadarius Toney (hammy), DL Leonard Williams (knee). QUESTIONABLE: edge Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee), edge Azeez Ojulari (calf).
Backup QB Tyrod Taylor was absent from Saturday’s practice due to a non-injury personal reason. Both Robinsons, Toney, Williams, McCloud and Layne did not practice due to injury. Thibodeaux and Ojulari were limited. Full participants included center Jon Feliciano (shin) and safeties Dane Belton (clavicle) and Jason Pinnock (shoulder).
At about 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday, after Toney was listed as doubtful on the official injury report, the Giants receiver posted a video on his Instagram video of a man yelling: “Shut yo b-tch a– up before I get to talking sh-t about you.” A week ago, Toney had made two posts directed at his doubters that were quickly deleted.
COWBOYS GAMES STATUSES
OUT: QB Dak Prescott (right thumb), G Connor McGovern (ankle), S Jayron Kearse (knee). QUESTIONABLE: LB Micah Parsons (illness), WR Michael Gallup (knee), TE Dalton Schultz (knee), DT Quinton Bohanna (neck).
Parsons and Schultz both were upgraded to limited participation on Saturday for a walkthrough. Gallup was full.
()
News
Man arrested and charged with sexual assault on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The man seen in surveillance video, suspected of groping two women on the Broad Street Line, surrendered to the police. The attacks reportedly took place on Monday evening.
One was on a southbound train from City Hall, the other happened at Tasker-Morris station.
He was arrested and charged with indecent assault and related charges for both incidents.
Police have yet to release the identity of the attacker.
Grub5
News
Dave Hyde: It’s Dolphins versus Bills after years, even decades, of waiting
Pull up a chair and sit on the edge of it, folks. This one could be worth the wait — and, thanks to everyone from Cam Cameron to Steve Ross, it’s been quite a wait.
The Miami Dolphins play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in either the biggest game of the NFL weekend or the biggest game at Hard Rock Stadium since it was called Dolphin Stadium three name changes ago.
Take your pick for how big this game is. And round up the kids while you’re deciding. It’s time this next generation knew. This is what Dolphins weekends once were always about, if you can remember back to yesteryear when Dan Marino was a player and not a consultant or the 1970s was an era and not a sit-com.
Big games. Big rivals. Big hoo-hahs. Big consequences, too.
The horse is admittedly ahead of the cart of consequence. It’s just Game 3 in, as linebacker Jerome Baker says, “a marathon of a season” — though the marathon is a sprint if you’ve watched the Dolphins run.
But there’s been a generational void of consequence involving the Dolphins. And these Dolphins want in. They don’t want to be the next edition with their nose pressed against the glass. One of first-year coach Mike McDaniel’s pet phrases to his players is, “We know we’re going to be special,” and that can fit a timeline of this Sunday or next season.
“It’s something we’re believing,” defensive tackle John Jenkins says. “You can see it coming together.”
Winning is the magnet in that regard, not just bringing the locker room together but fans willing to believe again, too. A 2-0 start with a ho-hummer against rival New England and an epic comeback at Baltimore have changed some minds.
Now comes Buffalo and no season will be conclusively made or broken Sunday. So what? You’re allowed some overhype considering you have to go back to Jan. 4, 2009 against Baltimore since the Dolphins played as big a home game. That was a playoff game, too (and it wasn’t pretty).
For a regular-season home game of this intrigue, you have to shuffle through history to … Jimmy Johnson’s 1999 Dolphins going 7-1 in November after beating Tennessee … Shula’s 1993 Dolphins entered 9-2 against the New York Giants in December?
The point is, forgive the overhype, but there’s a lot of unused hype for a couple of decades. Something will be learned about the Dolphins, and the obvious question is whether the Dolphins have closed the continental stretch of distance between them and the Super-Bowl-trending Bills.
Las Vegas doesn’t think so. You can see why. Buffalo came within 13 mismanaged seconds of a second-straight AFC Championship Game last season. It began this season beating the defending Super Bowl champ Los Angeles Rams and No. 1 AFC seed Tennessee by a combined score of 72-17.
That’s one reason why Buffalo is a whopping six-point favorite even in the September heat of South Florida. The other reason is they’ve beaten the Dolphins seven straight times. It’s not been close, either, with an average margin of 16.3 points. Only two games have been in single digits.
That underscores a larger point here. If Buffalo is playing with Vegas’ money, the Dolphins are playing with house money. This is a rare instance where a win says more about them than a loss. A win says they’re ready to contend in a manner they haven’t in decades.
And a loss? It says they have work to do. The issue would be how much.
“It’s a big game,” Baker says, “because it’s the next game. It’s the only one we’re looking at. But at the same time we know there’s a long way to go.”
The Dolphins have spent three years of a perplexing rebuild getting to an important game again. Or they’ve spent 14 years wandering the wilderness getting to a home game like it. Either way, pull up a seat Sunday and let’s hope you’re on the edge of it.
()
News
3 storylines to watch as the Nets enter training camp
Of all the seasons Nets GM Sean Marks has been in the running for Executive of the Year, this might be the year his peers tip their hats.
Marks and team governor Joe Tsai stared an explosive situation in the face – a potential detonation of a championship franchise in the wake of Kevin Durant’s summertime trade request – and steadied the ship through turbulent waters.
Durant remains a Net ostensibly against his will, Kyrie Irving appears motivated on what’s serving as a one-year deal, Ben Simmons both looks and sounds healthy, and the Nets, yet again, return as championship contenders powered by a Big 3 that might be the best in basketball.
But will it be enough? History has shown, especially for this franchise, that the talent on paper is not the end-all, be-all to making a deep playoff run. Entering Year 4 of the Seven-Eleven era, the Nets have just one playoff series victory to show, with the same number of sweeps to boot after the Celtics dusted off the broomsticks and knocked them out of the first round in disappointing fashion last season.
This time, it should be different.
The Nets are getting a clean takeoff through training camp and are bringing largely the same core group back with a couple of new complementary faces. That familiarity will help them in the ways the lack of it doomed them last season. After starting last year with 10 new faces on the roster, seven of the 10 players who project to play meaningful minutes are returning from last year’s team.
That doesn’t mean it will be smooth sailing all the way through. Here are three potential icebergs the Nets have to navigate around on a championship cruise.
Is second-year big man Day’Ron Sharpe ready for primetime?
Also known as ‘Do the Nets have enough size?’ While the numbers say the Nets were statistically an OK rebounding team last season, watching them battle for boards before acquiring Andre Drummond in the James Harden deal was a sight for sore eyes.
The Nets were routinely out-rebounded, especially after a big wing in Joe Harris was ruled out for the season because he needed two ankle surgeries. Drummond provided size where Nic Claxton lacked it, but the lack of a rebounding presence was thoroughly exploited in the first round of the playoffs. The Celtics averaged 39.5 boards and the Nets only hauled in an average of 34. Those rebounds proved costly in a series decided by small margins.
The Nets got bigger this summer for sure. Royce O’Neale, whom the Nets acquired from the Utah Jazz for a trade exception and a first-round pick, plays bigger than his 6′4″ height would suggest. He averaged five rebounds for his career but has a season averaging seven boards as a 3-and-D who fits seamlessly alongside this talented group. TJ Warren checks in at 6′8″, 220 pounds. Markieff Morris isn’t known as a rebounder, but he’s 6′9″, just under 250 pounds.
Not to mention a healthy Simmons is a rebounding machine with the capacity to grab a board and take it the length of the floor for either a finish at the rim or a dime to an open teammate.
But Drummond left for Chicago and the Nets never signed a legitimate backup center despite having the cap mechanisms to do so. Instead of going after DeMarcus Cousins or Hassan Whiteside, the Nets are entering training camp with second-year big man Day’Ron Sharpe as the only other big man on the roster aside from Claxton, whose photos out of training camp also suggest he has put on more muscle weight to his once-considered lank frame.
Claxton, due to a variety of injuries and illnesses, has also only played in 97 regular-season games in his first three NBA seasons, giving a heightened chance that there will be times when Sharpe is the only center available to play. Sharpe has proven to be an effective rebounder but hasn’t adequately tested those instincts against the league’s best because he didn’t get much playing time as a rookie.
The first few games of the preseason and regular season will dictate whether or not Marks’ additions have helped compensate for the Nets’ lack of a brute force rebounder and defender like Drummond. If Brooklyn’s rebounding struggles continue, the Nets may need to add depth at the five
Will the Nets finally get a string of good health?
Speaking of Claxton’s availability history, the Nets have six players projecting to play critical minutes who have not been reliable for playing a full slate of games. Take TJ Warren, for example, whose size and scoring ability make him an excellent option to help take the load off Durant’s shoulders for spurts at a time.
Until you remember Warren hasn’t played in each of the past two seasons because of a nagging foot injury.
The injury bug festered in Brooklyn last season, and the Nets have a combustible roster with players who could be subject to aggravating old ailments. Harris hasn’t played basketball since Nov. 14 after attempting to make a comeback on an ankle that needed a second surgery.
Simmons hasn’t played basketball in a year-and-a-half and is coming off a microdiscectomy after dealing with a herniated disc in his lower back. Claxton’s availability has already been mentioned and the numbers alone speak volumes for Irving, who has appeared in only 103 games in his first three seasons in Brooklyn and has both regular-season and playoff injuries to show.
Of course, there’s Durant, the basketball machine who has said on multiple occasions to “let me die out there on the court” because he wants to play as many minutes as his team needs him to win games. He is three seasons removed from rupturing his Achilles – though his play makes it look like it never happened – and suffered an MCL injury that cost him a month-and-a-half on a freak play where Bruce Brown tumbled into his knee.
Every team’s season hinges on players being available, but the Nets have had bad luck in that department. Will this be the year they finally string it together?
How will Steve Nash maximize his players’ talents?
It’s not every day a superstar and former league MVP goes directly to the franchise owner and calls for both the jobs of his team’s head coach and general manager. And it’s certainly not every day that a team owner says no to a superstar’s demands – while also declining to fulfill his trade request.
But such is the status in Brooklyn, where things have to be at least a little awkward after Durant requested a trade, then reiterated that trade request with an ultimatum – ‘either trade me or fire both Steve Nash and Sean Marks’ – that went unfulfilled.
And while Marks’ resume as a general manager may have earned him a reputation as one of the best in the business, there is no doubt Nash – who took the Nets job two seasons ago with no prior coaching experience – has something to prove.
From rotations to in-game adjustments and timeouts, there have been times where Nash has looked in over his head as the leader of a team with championship aspirations, no time more glaring than when his former assistant Ime Udoka lapped him with defensive strategies that clamped the Nets’ two star scorers.
This season, success for Nash will be dictated by how fluid the offense looks and the variety of ways in which he’s able to unlock Simmons’ game. Nash said last season the Nets would use Simmons often at the center position, but his previous head coaches used his gifted playmaking abilities to start him at the point guard. The Harden deal also proved the Nets need a point guard to organize the offense so Durant and Irving aren’t tasked with doing so.
It will be on Nash not only to maximize Simmons’ talents but to get the most out of everyone and install an offense not nearly as predictable as the one opponents game-planned for last season.
()
