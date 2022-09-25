Finance
Scope Of Programmatic Buying In Healthcare Marketing
Data management programs enabled with technology has completely changed the way marketers buy media today. More and more companies are embracing technologies that facilitate media transactions in real-time and at a granular level. Programmatic buying ecosystem is at the core of this revolution and has triggered a paradigm shift from a conventional non-personalized mass media buying to targeted ad placements based on user behavior.
Programmatic buying means sale and purchase of media in real time in an automated manner through software and algorithms. Automation is real time and accurate to such extent that it not only saves time but also improves efficiencies in terms of ROIs and reaching a target audience with laser-guided precision.
While Programmatic buying has not yet taken the healthcare domain by storm, a buzz around the topic has started getting louder in recent times.
Media buying in healthcare quintessentially has been done in a traditional manner through sales teams approaching publishers either offline or online and then go through a long process RFQs, negotiations, preparing artworks and specs modifications, purchase indenting, vendor onboarding and eventually releasing payment. And all this convoluted process has to go through before the ad is even published. Hence there is a lag between purchase intent and actual media release. And that is what Programmatic is good at solving.
So how does Programmatic buying works and why hasn’t it caught the imaginations of healthcare marketer yet? Let us dig into details.
How does Programmatic Buying Works? The Programmatic Ecosystem
First, let us understand some commonly used terms used in the Programmatic Buying world and also how the Programmatic ecosystem actually works.
Step 1:
When a user clicks on a web page that has an advertising space on it, the publisher of the web page sends a cookie to user’s web browser (Chrome, Internet Explorer, Bing… whichever).
What is Cookie: Cookie, in simple terms, is a small data file that is sent from publisher’s web server to user’s web browser which serves to establish user’s identity
Step 2:
In case an inventory (advertising space on a web page) is available for sale, it triggers a request from publisher’s Ad Server to their Supply Side Platform (SSP) to fill the Ad slot
Definition of SSP: You may think of Supply Side Platforms (SSPs) like a library or storehouse of Ad Inventories available for placing your advertisement. It is a platform that connects sellers (web sites, blogs, directories etc.) with buyers or advertisers who compete against each other for available Ad space.
Some of the well-known supply side platforms are AppNexus, PubMatic, AOL or Google’s DoubleClick Ad Exchange.
Step 3:
SSP then issues a bid request to Demand Side Platform (DSP). This bid request contains information about the user who is about to see the Ad like her demographic profile, browsing history, etc. This information helps DSPs to make an informed decision about a user before making a bid.
What is a DSP? : Demand Side Platform or DSP, as they are referred in programmatic world, is a doorway to purchase advertising space in an automated fashion. Think of DSPs as advertiser’s gatekeepers who matches inventories with buyer’s marketing objectives. DSPs make bidding decision on behalf of a buyer after evaluating parameters like publisher’s profile, ad placement, the floor price of available impression, etc.).
Some of better-known DSPs include DoubleClick Bid Manager by Google, AdMission, MediaMath etc.
Step 4:
Based on the algorithm, DSPs assesses inventories to determine how valuable the impression is and whether to participate in the auction on behalf of an advertiser. If DSP decides to participate in bid auction, it sends a bid response back to SSP
Step 5:
SSP gathers all bid responses and picks a winner based on the second-price auction, that means, the one who bids slightly above the second highest bidder.
Step 6:
SSP notifies winning DSP and the DSP, in turn, sends Ad serving code to SSP. Finally, SSP passes on Ad serving code to user’s browser and renders the Ad. The Ad is then served along with other content on a web page.
And all these steps take place at a lightning speed at the back end while the page loads!
Types of Programmatic Buying
Programmatic Buying, as we know now, is automated buying of ad space on a web page. There are fundamentally 2 types of programmatic buying depending on whether the ad space or inventory is bought through auction (Auction based) or by paying a fixed rate to the publisher (fixed price).
Auction based:
Open auction: This is based on real-time auction-based bidding. Most prevalent of all programmatic buying
Invitation-only auction: This too is auction-based but bidding is limited to select advertisers selected by a publisher. More premium inventory sold at a higher price. Some publishers give ‘first look’ advantage to some advertisers before ad space is visible to others
Fixed priced:
Unreserved fixed rate: Price is prefixed but no ad space is set aside in advance
Automated guaranteed or Programmatic premium: This is an automated process of buying guaranteed ad space that doesn’t involve an auction, where the price is prefixed and impressions are guaranteed. Generally, this type is most premium of all types.
Scope of Programmatic Buying in Healthcare
Programmatic marketing has not taken healthcare industry by storm yet by any stretch of the imagination, especially so in India. Although this marketing phenomenon is discussed in marketing conferences and agency boardrooms but its role is still restricted to lexicons and concept rather than on actual spending of marketing dollars. Out of the global spending of USD 22 Bn on Programmatic buying in 2015, spending in India was a mere USD 25 M which makes it just above 1% share (Source: Media Global report cited in eMarketer )
By 2018, it’s projected that the healthcare industry will spend $2.2 billion on digital media. With roughly 40% of all media buys being programmatic, healthcare marketers have a great opportunity on their hands. Not only is programmatic the new buzzword, but it is estimated that 70% of all media buys will be programmatic in 2016. That’s significant growth over two years.
Healthcare media buying in India is still predominantly done through traditional spray-and-pray, at best loosely targeted media campaigns involving humans (read- sales team) that negotiate with publishers or media agencies to buy ad space or inventory. Programmatic buying, on the other hand, allows precision and previously unthought-of granularity to reach target customers with better engagement and lower costs. Let me present some real life scenarios to bring home the impact of Programmatic Buying in a healthcare setting.
Imagine you are visiting nearby pharmacy store to buy sugar control medication after doing some online search about medicines dosage and side effects. Suddenly your smartphone buzzes. Curious to know, you check your inbox and find email message inviting you to take a free diabetes check-up at a Clinic just a block away from where you are.
Almost scary, isn’t it! Well, this is what Programmatic can do. It reaches your predefined customers or audience at the right moment with a right message. And all this happens in milliseconds in an automated fashion, thanks to footprints, or say Cookies, you left while searching the web.
Programmatic buying has changed the approach from rendering same advertising message to millions of customers to creating a unique message for individual customers based on her need at that moment of time. A proof of concept for this could be how health insurance could be bought using a Programmatic platform.
While you were renewing health insurance policy online for your parents, an ad banner flashed across your laptop screen proclaiming to offer better coverage with add-ons at a lesser premium. The message is so timely and apt that you could not resist but clicking the ad. It feels that ‘someone’ is following your foot trails online. It turns out that there is indeed ‘someone’ that follow users to deliver messages that are very apt and timely.
Data gathering at forefront of Programmatic advertising
In a way, data analytics is the lifeblood of automated buying. Although an enormous amount of data is gathered in the healthcare industry, for instance, a hospital, hardly any of it is used effectively to build effective data-driven strategy.
First party data sources in hospitals like patient registration kiosk of Hospital Information System, CRMs or a Website can be used to capture customer intent by placing a cookie on customer’s browser which can then follow and track a customer’s online journey and place meaningful and compelling messages to drive engagement with patients or customers. This primary data along with a second-party data from affiliates or online subscription agencies and third-party data bought from outside data aggregators like telecom companies, other CRMs etc., is clustered to form homogenous group of audiences having similar traits like age, web browsing history, online purchases, content sharing on social media, medical content consumed, etc.
Let us conjure up a probable scenario for a hospital that is about to launch Diabetes Management Program and wants to reach targeted audience using their primary data base gathered over past years. Data points like e-mail address and contact numbers of patients undergoing care under endocrinologist would become a good audience pool to run targeted messages using GSP (Gmail Sponsored Promotions) or RLSA (Remarketing Lists for Search Ads) campaigns. While a GSP would enable messages to be delivered to prospective patient’s Gmail inbox, the RLSA campaign would ensure that message is rendered on user’s SERPs wherever they go online.
The best part of programmatic advertising is that it can integrate all media delivery options and deliver the message to right audiences wherever they live online be it video, search ads, mobile, display or social media. Such media optimization gets a captive and engaged audience to marketers resulting in maximum value out of marketing dollar spent.
Say you want to target women in their early 40s living in North Bangalore for promoting breast cancer screening. Programmatic-way of doing this is deliver your message to the in-market audience directly by capturing basic patient’s intent and then tracking their online behavior. For instance, say 45-year old women who visited your Oncology web page and is searching information online on “prevention of breast cancer”.
Programmatic Buying allows you to cater to your specific target audience who is at the far end of buyer’s journey and has a higher propensity of buying if your message touches their cord. Programmatic Buying helps to track investment or in other words, makes returns attributable. Advertising has become a niche endeavor and Programmatic Buying has come as a potent tool in marketers purpose to unravel key steps to niche marketing.
Challenges of Programmatic buying in healthcare
Programmatic Buying comes with its share of challenges and unethical practices that digital marketers have to stand guard against. Such bad practices permeate across the Programmatic ecosystem and are omnipresent across industries including healthcare.
In a highly regulated healthcare sector, these challenges are even more evident. So let me address some burning issues plaguing the Programmatic Buying in healthcare
1) Restrictions on retargeting: Hospital industry has been slow to adapt programmatic buying because medical ethics restrict any form of advertising to patients, even the audience retargeting using cookies
2) Ad misplacement: Ad placement while trying to reach a prospect, say a Physician in a non-clinical environment like a Game Center or Expedia Travel site may actually dilute importance of brand and message
3) Control: As previously mentioned, Demand Side Platforms are aggregators of inventory and make them available for Advertisers. However, in healthcare industry, not many reputed medical publishers like PubMed, WebMD, The Lancet, NEJM etc. may renounce control over their inventory to let open ad ecosystem like Programmatic take over. That is the reason why most medical publishers still prefer reserved, non-auction based on programmatic buying like either Programmatic Direct.
4) Higher costs: Due to publisher’s reluctance towards open-auction bidding in healthcare for reasons stated above, cost per impression (CPM) is higher than in other industries like retail and travel.
5) Inventory scale: Since ad spaces on medical sites is limited and finite, mostly they are bought via direct 1-to-1 Publisher-Advertiser model leading to inflated CPMs and suboptimal performance parameters (read ROI)
6) Stale-on-Sale:General impression is that a media bought through Programmatic model is often a leftover, remnant inventory. This is not entirely untrue in healthcare either. Media space buying in healthcare predominantly is either through direct buyout involving humans or direct buyout involving automation, called the Programmatic Direct. Hence, what is left is a less coveted, tier-2 inventory. Although buying this inventory may help derive engagement at much lower cost.
7) Private Healthcare Ad Exchanges:In view of medical data security, misplacements and privacy issues in healthcare, some proponents of exclusive healthcare ad exchanges have emerged. In fact there are already some media buying platforms in healthcare like MM&M, Compas etc. that allow automated buying to healthcare publishers. However, given that transparency and neutrality of open buying platform would be compromised with such agencies, there is little incentive for advertisers to work with such private ad exchanges. Besides, scale and inventory available with such private exchanges is also limited compared to full-service media agencies.
Aside these challenges that are specific to healthcare industry, Programmatic Buying has some inherent issues that are pervasive across industries. Such as some outlined below:
8) Non-human traffic: Non-human traffic or the NHT as is commonly referred in Programmatic world is the most prevalent form of fraud whereby programs imitate desired online behavior and register false matrices like impressions, views or clicks. Bots pretend to be actual humans while actually they are piece of malware that inflates the performance matrices by masquerading as organic activity. Common examples of this is paid ‘likes’ or ‘+1s’ on social media.
9) Viewability: Viewability is the probability of an ad to be seen. Many times a large proportion of impressions that advertisers pay for goes unseen either due to below-the-fold placement or user might scroll a page too quickly to see the ad.
Ad blocking: Today’s sophisticated programs allow users to remove advertising while browsing the internet or using apps. Most publishers and professional bloggers depend on advertising as the main source of their revenue. And with ad blocking in place, a blogger would lose an incentive to create free-to-consume content unless the alternate stream of revenue is available to them. Likewise, publisher websites lose interest since their revenue model based on content-for-advertising is compromised
In conclusion:
Programmatic buying has been a prominent inclusion in marketer’s quiver since last decade. Healthcare industry has been slow to wake up to this phenomenon due to industry-specific challenges. However, adoption of data, involvement of social media companies and proliferation of healthcare specific ad networks to manage automated buying in healthcare would only mitigate these challenges.
The healthcare sector including hospitals and pharmaceutical companies would be wise to consider programmatic buying as part of a core marketing strategy and move from broad, segment-based marketing to specific fine-grained messages crafted to attract, nurture and convert potential customers or patients.
A Bad Review Can Sink A Small Business, But Good Digital Marketing Techniques Can Turn That Around
A bad review in a newspaper can be devastating enough for small businesses and restaurants, but if you add online reviews, a review anyone can place to the mix you nearly triple the damage caused to a business’ digital marketing. These consumer-oriented review websites also come up in search engine’s results pages and this can expose them to a much wider and often times even quicker to judge crowd. According to many digital marketing consultancy firms the smallest of bad review, when it pops up as one of the first results can be devastating to a digital marketing campaign because it causes customers to turn to other restaurants or businesses that may not have a bad review proudly displayed by search engines.
Although they are chiefly designed to aid the consumer, these websites have the side effect of having what a popular Internet marketing agency says, is too much power and influence over small businesses. All the more reason to provide great service and goods in the first place and a smart digital marketing agency can help you fix your reputation.
A bad review is the absolute last thing a business owner wishes to hear, falling just behind the incineration of their business location. No owner wants to have a bad review pop up in a search engine either. Any digital marketing agency can tell you this. This is the kind of review that is being placed on many consumer sites like Yelp. Yelp has been for a long tome a favorite amongst businesses for digital marketing and reviews, only the good reviews preferably.
Yelp, being the hybrid of consumer advocacy and social networking helps locals search their areas for goods and services, and to place and read reviews. A relatively successful digital marketing agency and social network company can roll with a few bad reviews, if it has a vast following and customer loyalty. As any Internet marketing consultancy firm will state, a small company suffering a bad review really suffers. These reviews can make their business flourish, or they can have the opposite effect, making them flounder. When this occurs, a business may need a digital marketing consultancy firm to fix their reputation.
This is because people pay attention to online reviews and this is the deciding factor for many. Any decent digital marketing consultancy firm will be able to tell you this. Is it going to be this place or that place? A bad review or two can quickly make up the minds of skittish consumers, even if it is an unjustified complaint. Businesses now face the task of fixing their reputations through Internet marketing. Should they write counter reviews or have their customers write a review for a discount. The choices are many but what can be the best way to turn the tide of bad reviews? There may even be evidence that Yelp has used this to their financial gains.
Many times, owners of small businesses felt that they were getting bad reviews from unreliable sources and that the majority were not fair. Some even believe a rival company’s internet marketing agency was behind the bad reviews. It seems that even Yelp itself is in a spot of trouble when it comes to user comments and reviews. How does it balance the reviews with the advertising aspect while it still allows users to put down in writing exactly how they feel about a business?
According to a well know digital marketing consultancy firm, Yelp is trying to calm the business owners whose advertisements make up a good amount of Yelp’s revenue, the site added a new feature: Yelp for Business Owners. This allows business owners to email reviewers privately about their concerns, and to create a profile and advertise special offers. This is in light of the threat that reviews good and bad may no longer be available through Yelp.
Affiliate Marketing Success Stories – Raising an Affiliate Program Cash Cow (Part 2)
The following interview with Shawn Collins, a prominent expert in the
affiliate marketing field, should prove instructive to the reader. Shawn
has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the field and now runs his own affiliate
program management and consulting firm. As this interview is inherently
limited in scope, one is encouraged to read more about Shawn’s experiences
in the field and the advice he dispenses through his books, conferences,
blog, articles, reports, and weekly radio show. The reader can also meet
Shawn at the Affiliate Summit, a “can’t miss” conference for those
interested in excelling in the competitive world of affiliate marketing.
Q. Shawn, how would you describe your initial experiences with affiliate
marketing?
A. It was back in 1997. I had a dial-up account on AOL, a 14.4 modem and
a desire to make more money. At the time, I didn’t know a thing about
creating websites, marketing, etc. But I went through a tutorial at AOL on
writing HTML and picked up the basics. Then, I created a hideous, single
page site about New York City and put up some Amazon links. I never earned
a cent on that site.
Q. What growing pains did you endure at first? What were the biggest
obstacles and challenges from that period of time?
A. Back then, there was a monopoly on registering domains, and it cost
$35 a year. At the time, that was a bit prohibitive for me (I didn’t
realize what a good investment a short name would be). That was a trend –
an unwillingness to invest in my affiliate efforts. I was going the free
route with tools, hosting, etc. That definitely delayed my progress.
Q. What was your first “Ah-ha” moment? How did you incorporate the
lesson learned into your affiliate marketing business?
A. The first time I got my reporting via email from Amazon with
information on commission earned. Back then, there was no option to login
to an interface – just a periodic email with affiliate stats. When I
realized it was real that I could earn money this way, I was excited and
motivated. This persuaded me that I was wasting my time working in
magazine publishing – it was time for me to get into a line of work that
was stimulating and rewarding.
With my limited affiliate marketing experience, I managed to get a job
with a start-up in 1997 called Medsite.com, and I bluffed my way into
running the affiliate program there. I’ve enjoyed my work ever since.
Q. Without mentioning names, have you joined affiliate programs that did
not keep their promises and/or provide appropriate compensation? What
measures did you take when confronted with this situation and what advice
can you give others to avoid this circumstance?
A. Lots of affiliate programs lie in their recruiting efforts – they
talk about how easy it is to earn commission from them. That’s simply not
true – it’s not easy. I just don’t pay attention to most recruiting
efforts from affiliate programs. I would encourage affiliates to ignore
proclamations of easy earnings and high EPCs – the most important thing is
to test everything yourself and promote what works for you.
Q. How has affiliate marketing changed in the last seven years? What
strategies would you implement now that you would not or could not do
years ago?
A. The industry has matured greatly. Seven years ago, many affiliate
marketers were content sites which relied on 468×60 banners. The analytics
were primitive and fewer companies offered affiliate programs.
Now, the industry is so diversified. Essentially, any way to market online
is being leveraged by affiliates… including comparison shopping,
domaining, video, SEO, e-mail, social networks, PPC, rewards programs,
etc.
If I could turn back time, I would have started up multiple niche
community sites back then for popular topics. By now, if nurtured they
would have grown nicely and become lucrative affiliate sites.
Q. If one is gifted marketing an affiliate product or service, is it
likely that this individual can effectively market his/her own products or
services? Should people look into developing their own items while
marketing or instead of marketing others’ products/services?
A. I’d say anything that is already selling online can be effectively
marketed through an affiliate program. Selling your own products or
services can certainly provide more rewards in the best case scenario, but
then you’ve got a lot more risk, too.
If somebody has the infrastructure and know-how to sell a certain product
or service, I’d say to go for it. But don’t take uncalculated risks.
Q. What are crucial mistakes that newbies tend to commit?
A. Lack of investment and understanding. It’s really difficult to
succeed in affiliate marketing if you are unwilling to spend the time and
money required to develop a long-term strategy. And affiliate marketing is
most certainly not a quick endeavor – it takes patience to endure and
succeed.
Q. What are some of the creative (perhaps seldom used) strategies to
employ in the affiliate marketing field?
A. Simply going beyond the banner. There are a lot of exciting
opportunities out there with Web 2.0. It’s just a matter of figuring out a
unique angle.
Q. How long does it realistically take to build a full-time income with
affiliate marketing, assuming “full-time commitment”?
A. I don’t think you can qualify and quantify passion. And to me,
passion is an essential ingredient in affiliate marketing success. Also,
there are so many variables, like the size of a given vertical, the
margins involved, competition, etc.
Q. Is it easier to build income from this type of marketing now or was
it easier years ago? (Please consider competition, Internet usage, advent
of AdWords and Pay Per Click, etc.)
A. It was never easy. There was certainly less competition in the past,
but also less in the way of options of advertisers to choose and methods
to promote them. Plus, there is the continuing growth of ecommerce. I
think the opportunities for success are just as healthy now as they were
years ago.
Q. While I know that you do not recommend any particular affiliate
marketing programs, in your estimation, what are the “hottest fields?”
A. The “hottest fields” are a slippery slope. They change over time. I
think the hottest field for any given person should be the area that
interests them most. You can certainly go out there as a mercenary and
promote the most lucrative thing at the moment, like ringtones or debt
consolidation, but I suggest going with a long-term plan in an area that
interests you.
Q. Is there any affiliate marketing software that is a “must” when one
pursues an affiliate marketing venture?
A. This really depends on the type of affiliate. There are software
programs that help optimize affiliate efforts for different affiliates.
For instance, if you’re working with data feeds, you should check out
WebMerge.
Q. What are your views concerning affiliate marketing networks such as
LinkShare and Commission Junction?
A. I think they’re the backbone of the industry. The affiliate networks
account for the majority of large affiliate programs, and they also
provide a level of convenience in that you can consolidate a lot of your
activity under a few logins.
I would like to see them work together to establish standards. For
instance, there is a lack of standards in data feeds, which is a challenge
for the folks using them.
Q. Can any absolute statements be made regarding the most lucrative type
of affiliate marketing payment system (e.g pay per sale, pay per click,
etc.)?
A. In general, CPA seems to be more profitable, especially offers for
products and services that are not physical items.
Q. What influence, if any, will blogs make on the affiliate marketing
landscape?
A. I think some are influential in the way networks, merchants and
affiliates operate. For instance, Jangro.com is considered to have had an
impact in the decision by Commission Junction to change their plans on the
Link Management Initiative (LMI).
Q. What are, statistically, the best avenues to market an affiliate
program?
A. It depends on the vertical. Email and PPC work well for some CPA
offers, while an established web presence can be more important for
selling goods on a revenue share.
Q. Do you see any future trends in the affiliate marketing field?
A. Smaller affiliate programs. Affiliate managers are focusing on
working more closely with fewer affiliates. Also, I think we’ll see an
increasing number of affiliates embrace the opportunities out there with
Web 2.0 and innovate with the new tools that roll out.
Q. What current projects are you undertaking in affiliate marketing, including
your work with the Affiliate Summit?
A. My main focus is Affiliate Summit, the largest affiliate marketing
conference. Our last show had over 2,000 this past January in Las Vegas.
We also have events scheduled in Miami (July 8-10) and London (September
28) this year.
Additionally, I provide affiliate management and consulting services as
Shawn Collins Consulting, and I publish an annual report on affiliate
marketing benchmarks called AffStat.
I also have a blog at http://blog.affiliatetip.com where I post daily
about issues in affiliate marketing. And I’m the co-host with Lisa
Picarille, Editor-in-Chief at Revenue Magazine, for the weekly show,
Affiliate Thing, on WebmasterRadio.FM.
Q. What do you attribute your affiliate marketing success to (e.g.,
building content, writing articles, following footsteps of a mentor, forum
participation, etc.)? Please include any last words of advice for one who
aspires to succeed/excel in the affiliate marketing field.
A. It’s all about dedication, tenacity, and relationships. I don’t look
at my affiliate marketing activity as a job, but rather a fun, profitable
hobby. Over the decade I’ve been involved in the industry, there are way
too many factors to list that have contributed to my success. But I’d say
the most important of all is to constantly endeavor to learn from others.
_____________________
Conclusion – Do’s and Don’ts of successful affiliates
Analyzing the success stories, we may conclude the following do’s and
don’ts of being a successful affiliate:
Do’s
your site.
touch.” Provide something unique / personal on a consistent basis so that
visitors will be motivated to revisit your site.
their tracking systems updated and so you can be rest assured that you
will get your payments.
visitors who see your affiliate offering.
engines.
them.
business model.
affiliate programs may like to see your site and study the traffic before
enrolling you.
needs of visitors.
Don’ts
frauds.
products/services.
advertisements.
With successful identification of customer needs, providing a way to
fulfill those needs, and collaborating with established affiliate
programs, it is possible to create your own affiliate success story. You
just need to manifest a methodical, patient approach and perform lots of
hard work. But raising an affiliate program cash cow is certainly worth
the effort!
Get A Personal Injury Lawyer To Be Compensated For Your Accident
Were you involved in an accident and got injured? Are you worried sick about what you need to do next? If the answer is yes, then all you need is a personal injury lawyer to help you claim the money you deserve. The question here is how to get a good lawyer? To get a personal injury lawyer just follow a few simple steps and you’ll have one to make the entire process as seamless as possible.
Find a lawyer
1. Use a referral service
2. Ask friends or acquaintances
3. Ask other lawyers
You can list the names of lawyers that were referred to you by a referral service, other lawyers, friends and acquaintances, which have been represented by a lawyer in their own personal injury claims.
Contact lawyers personally and set an appointment
1. Contact each lawyer personally to set up an appointment. Meet the lawyers and sit down with them to discuss the particulars of your case.
2. If there is a fee for the initial consultation, then go to a different lawyer, since most good lawyers provide the first consultation absolutely free.
3. When you go to discuss your case with the lawyer ensure you take copies of all your documents: police report, medical records and bills, income loss information, and all correspondence with the insurance company.
Give and take of information
1. Does he have enough experience in this field?
2. What sort of claim cases is he acquainted with?
3. Did he represent the defendants or plaintiffs most often?
4. Is he going to personally handle the case or pass it on to another lawyer?
5. What are my chances to a strong case?
Since this is when you discuss your case with the lawyer and he shares his legal expertise with you, it is a good time for you to ask the lawyer any questions you have in mind, regarding the case or his experience as a personal injury lawyer, and also inform him of what you want him to do regarding the settlement with the insurance company.
If you are satisfied with the answers the lawyer gives you, then you have managed to find yourself a good lawyer. Now, you need to create a written fee agreement and also keep in contact with your lawyer to ensure your case is progressing as it should. So, without further ado log on to injuryaccidenthotline.com to get yourself one of the best personal injury lawyers in Santa Monica.
Insurance Self Help Motivation – 11 Musts to Upgrading an Insurance Agent’s Career – Guidance
Insurance self help motivation starts the 1st day. Your insurance agents career guidance is not given by the sales manager. Here are 11 incentive ways to ignite your insurance self help motivation skills into a rewarding insurance agents career.
Learning how to apply insurance self help motivation is the major barrier confronting an insurance agents career.. A sales professional will self motivate himself with strong internal direction. This pro already knows without a doubt that his flexible presentation is going to get a sale if the right sales conditions exist. However, when your are starting your insurance agents career the insurance world carries a twilight zone mystique.
SALES SUCCESS IS A JOURNEY NOT A DESTINATION
Immediately using self help motivation avoids have an insurance sales career doomed to failure by relying on outer direction.
1. The insurance sales professional has confidence to drive himself forward using his gut feelings, and trusting inner instincts, and intuition. It is true that the sales pro controls his future by not letting the future control him.
2. Do not dwell on the past (like a lost sale) as it is too late to change it. Instead open the doors of today and your future as it is you only, and not your company that controls your destiny. Think outside the company box.
3. Use your insurance self help motivation to focus your mind on to committing to the long-term. What you accomplish today builds your future for overcoming tomorrow’s challenges.
4. Expect to stretch your inner self help motivation by starting with small steps leading to the next level. Building an insurance agents career is a step by step process.
5. Get rid of the pat on the backs, they will hold you back. If the company sales manager gives you a pat and says “You are going to be good”, reply with. “I AM good.” In fact, visualize that someday you may end up taking his job away, but only if you want to.
6. You will stay outside the normal company lines. That is the path to enjoying freedom and higher sales success. If you have a company presentation plan, drastically change it to benefit you and not the insurance company. Your company wants you to prospect and prospect and prospect to find leads. Develop your own direct mail sales lead system to avoid all the wasted time trying to find interested people for your product. Insurance self help motivation gives the determine to destroy any roadblocks.
7. Sales Success is a decision over procrastination that can cost your dreams and insurance sales career. If you self help motivate yourself to be a champion, there will be no limits. Never procrastinate thinking you can not do it, or believing you are not yet ready. Move away from negativity, today start deciding you will not be denied.
8. Never quit! There always will be the high notes and low notes .Stay in the process of growing, letting your self help seeds to sprout upward. There is no option to quit as your confidence and motivation create your ultimate destination.
9. Success is hearing the truth and willing to step up the pace. If the figures show you are making 12 sales a month challenge yourself to making 20 sales. Refuse to give up on your ultimate achievement by hourly telling yourself that you will do it and that you are the best. On a presentation, before entering a home, visualize in your mind a sale has already been made so now the presentation is just a formality. “As your mind perceives, your mind believes.”
10. Elevate yourself to leadership. Never directly follow how some other insurance person became somewhat successful. Your insurance self help motivation method must be unique, separating you from the crowd of failing salespeople. This career demands standing up for your beliefs, and not becoming one of the too many sheep. Your words, actions, and attitudes lead you to insurance agents career guidance and success.
11. Less people like you when they observe you are climbing the ladder of success. Every day you must fight adversity of both envious people, and the stupid ideas of others. This only produces losers, and those are the ones likely to be jealous of your rising position and self driving motivation. People that feel successful relate to other people that feel successful.
Compare your situation to that of a car battery. Negative fearful people try to drain your battery down to their level. You have to daily self motivate yourself to be supercharged to make that next sale. Build your insurance agents career determination by reading books or ebooks on motivation, self help, and inspiration. Your confident personality will radiate to prospective clients.
Voice Over Internet Protocol – Are You Ready?
If you’re looking for new phone service for your home or business, you may want to think about voice over internet protocol. This way, you can learn how to use the internet in order to make and receive phone calls. Here is some information about the system, as well as tips for how you can make it work for your business.
Voice over internet protocol is a type of technology that allows you to call other people using the same service, but you can also select from plans that will allow you to make calls to anyone that has a telephone number, even if they are using a traditional line. The voice over internet protocol service converts your voice into a digital signal, and the signal travels over the internet. If you’re calling someone that does not have the service, the signal will be converted into a regular telephone signal so that the person will be able to accept the call. You can make the call directly from the computer, or you can use a telephone with a special adapter. Wireless ‘hot spots’, such as local coffee shops or bookstores, will also allow you to use connect to the internet using a laptop, so that you can use voice over internet protocol wirelessly.
If you decide that you want to use this service for your business, you’ll have to get a high speed internet connection. This can be achieved through a cable modem or through high speed internet services like DSL. A specialized telephone, computer, or adapter are required as well in order for voice over internet protocol to work. If you are going to use your computer for the service, you’ll need to get some special software, as well as a small microphone for making calls. If you’re going to be using a telephone with an adapter, you can dial the number like normal, but the adapter must provide a dial tone as well.
Companies like Vonage offer great services for voice over internet protocol, and if you decide that you want to become a customer, you’ll receive some great deals and promotions. In most cases, your monthly bill will be much less than what you would pay if you had ‘regular’ phone service, and this way, you’ll never miss a call, and you could put a lot more money back into your business.
Companies that offer internet and phone services to homes, like Comcast or Bellsouth, may also be able to offer you voice over internet protocol services for an affordable rate.
Your Personal Injury Settlement – How to Deal With an Insurance Company
A San Juan Capistrano, California Personal Injury Lawyer’s Advice: Just as you wouldn’t walk into a car dealership without knowing what car you want, don’t speak to an insurance company without first doing your homework.
Insurance claim adjusters have only one job. That is to pay out as little to you as possible. This means employing every means they have to pay you the least amount. Don’t underestimate your local claims adjusters. A lot of insurance companies will hire ex lawyers who are familiar with the personal injury laws to build a case against you.
The first method used is the “Charm and Disarm” method. Once the insurance adjuster has gained your trust and gotten your guard down, he/she will use what you have said out of context and to build a case against you. The best way to avoid this is to stay on task and only state the facts. Also, don’t allow yourself to be recorded. There is no “off the record” here, so assume everything you say will be used against you.
Next, the insurance company representative may make you verbal promises they have no intention of keeping. These people are not your friends and do not work for you, so why would they do you any favors?
They won’t.
Just remember the old adage, “if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”
Insurance companies have entire departments devoted to insurance claims with an unlimited amount of resources to debunk your case or build one against you. Remember, these companies are out to make money and it is a lot cheaper to pay an assistant $12 an hour to dig up dirt on you than it is to cut you a check for the thousands you deserve.
Finally, do not negotiate on your own. Leave it to a personal injury lawyer to speak to the insurance company for you. They know what questions should be avoided and which are “fishing questions” designed to devalue your claim. For example, if an insurance claims adjuster calls and asks how you are, your customary response “not bad, how are you?,” could be used against you as a statement of your condition. There are a number of ways you can inadvertently harm your case. Using an experienced personal injury lawyer on your behalf, there is no way the insurance company can twist your words.
