Senators urge Biden to increase pressure on North Korea
Two Republican senators have expressed concern to the Biden administration over growing cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang over Russia’s war in Ukraine.
“We are troubled by reports that Russia and North Korea are strengthening their relationship, which will help [Russian President] Vladimir Putin’s unjust and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine,” Senators Marco Rubio and Bill Hagerty said in their letter dated Thursday.
“North Korea and Russia have recently agreed to send North Korean workers to areas of Ukraine seized by Russia,” their letter continues. “We also learned that Russia was trying to buy millions of artillery shells and rockets from North Korea.”
Rubio and Hagerty urged the Biden administration “to fully implement congressional and multilateral sanctions to increase pressure on the Kim regime.”
The senators sent the letter Thursday to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Rubio is the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and a senior member of the Foreign Relations Committee. Hagerty is a member of the Senate Banking Committee and the Foreign Relations Committee.
In response to the senators’ letter, a State Department spokesperson told VOA’s Korea Service on Saturday that “it is important that the international community sends a strong and unified message that the DPRK must end its illegal actions, uphold its obligations under UN Security Council resolutions, and engage in serious and sustained negotiations with the United States.”
North Korea’s official name is the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).
The spokesperson continued, “The UN sanctions against the DPRK remain in place and we will continue to encourage all member states to implement them, including through diplomacy at the United Nations and with the DPRK’s neighbors. “.
VOA Korean Service contacted North Korea’s UN mission in New York to seek comment on the senators’ letter, but did not receive a response. The service also contacted the Russian embassy in Washington and its UN mission in New York, but received no response.
The UN Security Council has sanctioned North Korea for arms exports in several resolutions dating back to 2006, and in December 2017 it passed a resolution banning member states from hiring North Korean workers. in response to Pyongyang’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile a month earlier.
The United States and its allies and partners sanctioned Russia, barring it from the global financial system days after its Feb. 21 invasion of Ukraine.
After the setbacks of war, Moscow turned to Pyongyang for help.
In July, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said in an interview with the Russian newspaper Izvestia that Moscow was willing to hire North Korean workers to rebuild the Russian-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk republics in the Donbass region.
On July 14, North Korea recognized the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, the two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.
According to the US State Department, Russia wants to buy rockets and artillery shells from North Korea because it lacks weapons.
At a press briefing on September 6, Vedant Patel, deputy spokesman for the State Department, said: “The Russian Ministry of Defense is in the process of buying millions of rockets and shells from artillery to North Korea for use in Ukraine”.
He added: “This purchase indicates that the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply shortages due in part to export controls and sanctions.”
Russia’s UN ambassador Vasily Nebenzya has said the US claim of Moscow buying arms from Pyongyang is “another fake”, according to Tass, a state-run news agency.
North Korea said on Thursday that it had “never exported arms or ammunition to Russia” and “did not plan to export any,” it said in a statement released by KCNA.
The North Korean statement did not mention sending workers to Donbass.
North Korea continued to say that it “never recognized” the “illegal UN Security Council sanctions resolutions” imposed on North Korea “that were concocted by the United States and their vassal forces”.
If Moscow hires workers and buys weapons from North Korea, it would violate the sanctions it imposed on the regime as a permanent member of the UN Security Council. Such deals would also put North Korea in violation of sanctions aimed at preventing Pyongyang from earning much-needed hard currency to fund the development of nuclear missiles and ballistic missiles.
Twins pull away from Angels to snap five-game losing streak
A losing streak that started Monday in Cleveland, continued in a trip to Kansas City and persisted once returning home, finally came to its conclusion on Saturday.
The Twins snapped their five-game skid with an 11-hit effort combined with strong performances from their bullpen in Saturday’s 8-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels at Target Field.
The Twins took the lead in the middle innings, breaking open a tied game with a Jermaine Palacios sacrifice fly in the fourth inning before Gary Sánchez launched a loud three-run home run to left-center field in the bottom of the fifth to help the Twins pull away for good.
Sánchez also drove in a run in the first inning, finishing the day with four runs batted in while Jose Miranda and Gio Urshela each had three hits in the win. Luis Arraez, who is in a race for the batting title alongside Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, finished the day with a pair of hits and two runs scored.
The Twins paired the offensive outburst with a nice night on the mound, as Griffin Jax, Caleb Thielbar, Michael Fulmer and Jorge López all put up zeroes after starter Joe Ryan’s early departure. Twins relievers at one point sent down 11 batters in a row before Jhoan Duran allowed a single to Mickey Moniak in the ninth inning. Duran was the only reliever to allow a hit — and run — in the game. Mike Trout’s sacrifice fly plated the Angels’ fourth run before Duran retired Shohei Ohtani to end the game.
Ryan, who was pulled after four innings, marking one of his shortest starts of the season, allowed three runs on four hits. All three of those runs came in the third inning, knotting the game at 3-3. Angels stars Trout and Ohtani provided the offense, with Trout’s double off Ryan driving in the Angels’ first run of the night and Ohtani’s single right after plating two more runs.
“CBS Weekend News” headlines for Saturday, September 24, 2022
‘A simpler time’: Students who attended Washington County Rural Schools reminisce at reunion
When Sandra Lundin Valleen and her family moved to Scandia in 1960, it was like stepping back in time.
She went from an all-grades elementary school in Sauk Centre, Minn., to Goose Lake School, a one-room schoolhouse that was separated by a partition — a combined third- and fourth-grade class on one side, and her combined fifth- and sixth-grade class on the other.
“It was a simpler time,” Valleen said. “Kids are so over-scheduled now. They have many, many fun activities that they’re involved in, but they have very little downtime. It seemed less complicated back then. I would go home and ride my horse after school.”
Valleen, 73, of Chisago, was one of about 45 alumni of rural schools in Washington County who attended the first Rural School Reunion at Hay Lake School Museum in Scandia on Saturday. The event, sponsored by the Washington County Historical Society, was open to anyone who attended a one-room/two-room school anywhere in the county.
Washington County had 79 rural school districts and one joint district with Chisago County that were slowly consolidated during the 1940s and 1950s. By the early 1960s, all of them had closed, said Brent Peterson, the society’s executive director.
Valleen, who taught at Scandia Elementary School for 44 years, every spring brought her fifth-grade students on a field trip to the Hay Lake School Museum. They would dress in old-fashioned clothes, play games like Red Rover at recess and attend class in the one-room schoolhouse, which was heated by a wood stove.
Valleen said she always had to arrive early to light the stove. “I’d keep my fingers crossed that the flue was open and all would go well because I didn’t want to be the one who burned down Hay Lake School,” she said. “There was no phone at the school back then and no cellphones, so if something went wrong, it would be really hard to alert anyone.”
Former Hay Lake students John Johnson, Roger Lindell and Jim Lindberg swapped stories on the school’s front porch.
“The outhouse was out back,” said Lindell, 77, of Scandia, who attended the school from 1953-1958. “The boys were on the right, and the girls were on the left, and there was a woodshed in between.”
Lindell said he sat at the second desk from the front on the right-hand side of the schoolhouse. There was a bigger desk in the back for Billy Lind, who needed the extra room, he said.
“When we had our lessons, we went up front with the teacher,” he said. “We learned a lot of basic stuff here. I liked everything about going to school here, but I didn’t have a choice. I lived here.”
The main “gym” activity was softball in the field behind the school; the field is gone now, Lindell said, replaced by mature trees.
“When I went to Forest Lake, they laughed at me,” he said. “Because out there they only played baseball, and we played softball.”
Some alumni brought photos and mementos to share with other attendees. Mary Pierre Anderson, 81, of Forest Lake brought a black-and-white photo of Hudson Road School’s 1950-1951 class. The Oakdale school’s teacher that year was Miss Gonzalez, she said.
“When you were done with your schoolwork, you went into the library and you did flash cards with the younger children,” she said. “You just helped them do things. Everything was just so organized. We went outside. We played ball when it was warm. We went sliding in the winter. It was just heavenly.”
Anderson’s siblings went to the same school, and their family knew all of the other families in the area, she said. “It was a tight-knit community,” she said. “Most of us went to Guardian Angels Church, and we were just all really close.”
Rita Palmen Haim, 81, of New Richmond, said she read about the reunion online and decided to attend. “I loved my school,” said Haim, who attended Valley Creek School in Afton in the late 1940s and early 1950s. “We had such a good time playing in the snow. I remember kids chasing us with snakes. I lived about two miles from school, and we would walk every day. I’d pick up my friends as I went along. We had a great time.”
Once, she and her best friend got caught in a rainstorm on the way to school, and their teacher made them strip down to their undergarments and hang the rest of their “sopping wet” clothes on a clothesline by the wood stove. “We had to take off our long socks and as many clothes as we could without getting naked,” Haim said. “She’d hang them up over the stove, and our little legs were there blowing in the wind. We were like a couple of little damp rats.”
Haim said that as she and her classmates moved up in grades, they would help the younger children learn to read and help care for the school. “We all felt a sense of ownership,” she said.
During the winter, when the snow was so deep it was difficult to walk, Jim Lindberg’s father, Randolph Lindberg, would pull out his horse-drawn bobsled to take the kids to Hay Lake School. “We sat there on the hay, under a horse-hair blanket, and we would pick up the other kids along the way,” said Lindberg, 76, of Scandia.
Lindberg’s favorite teacher, Marjorie Holt, taught from 1946 to 1955; she was paid $1,800 a year when she started. “She was unbelievable,” he said. “She was able to maintain order, but she wasn’t mean. She was very, very interesting and always had our attention.”
Holt prepared the Hay Lake students for Forest Lake High School, said Duane Erickson, 84, of Maple Grove, who attended Hay Lake from 1944-1952. “She did a good job,” he said. “When I went to Forest Lake, I wasn’t lacking anything. I had everything I needed.”
During the gathering on Saturday, Erickson took the opportunity to ring the school’s bell — a chore he used to do decades ago.
“I like to tell people that my grade school is now a museum,” he said. “I brought some visitors here from Taiwan recently, and they were shocked that we had eight grades all together with one teacher. I told them, ‘It worked fine. You just get used to it.’”
Leela Palaces eyes higher room rates, more properties as occupancy climbs after Covid
Taking 2019 as a base year, luxury hotel brand Leela has increased room rates by almost 18% through 2022, said Anuraag Bhatnagar, chief operating officer of Leela Palaces, Hotels & Resorts, at CNBC-TV18. Another 14% rise is on the cards.
Now is the time to reset rates as COVID-19 has taught us many lessons, said Chief Operating Officer (COO) of The Leela Palaces, Hotels & Resorts Anuraag Bhatnagar.
“When I look at luxury properties and luxury assets, I really believe there’s a lot of room for the value we offer and the quality of assets we have,” he said.
Earlier this week, Managing Director and CEO of Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) Puneet Chhatwal said the company wanted compare its hotel rates to global levels. “We need to benchmark the rates of trophy assets against those in the West,” he said, adding that to get this kind of quality, location and views, India must have the ability to charge higher rates, and the industry needs to think about it collectively in brotherhood.
Bhatnagar said CNBCTV18.com that relative to the rest of the world, South Asia was subdued in terms of rate positioning and he felt it was time to reset rates now. However, he said it should be kept in mind that the price increase corresponds to the services, the offers and has a value proposition. “We don’t want to be seen as opportunistic, but we want to deliver value,” he said.
Bhatnagar said “Atiti Devo Bhava” is part of the core DNA of Leela Hotels. “Service comes from the soul and we have more leeway to increase our rates,” he said.
Leela Palaces, Hotels & Resorts has 12 properties under its umbrella. Among them, four properties are wholly owned by them, one is a joint venture and seven properties are managed by them.
Average room rates and occupancy rates
Talking about average room rates, Bhatnagar said taking 2019 as the base year, Leela Hotels has increased its rates by nearly 18% through 2022. entire portfolio and we are looking at bringing our growth in 2019 to nearly 31% on average,” he said.
Bhatnagar believed that the services, products and experiences offered by Leela can play on the aspirations of travelers. “To me, it can’t just be an algorithm or a year-over-year exercise to raise rates. I think rates have to be a factor in creating that aspiration and generating that demand so that people aspire to stay, are willing to pay that price because they see the value in the overall supply,” he said.
Currently, Leela Hotels’ offers a range of services such as Tishya, its fragrance program, and Aujasya, its wellness program, among others.
Bhatnagar, who took over as COO just three months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit India, said that for this year the group’s revenue is expected to increase by more than 26% compared to 2019, despite the fact that Omicron ruined the start of 2022.
“And not just rooms and occupancy, we’ve also seen great progress in the food and beverage segment, from footfall to our restaurants to adoption of our banquets as well as our hotels as wedding destinations,” he said.
He added that on the retail side, there has been an increase in staycations and domestic business. “We’ve seen city hotels turn into weekend resorts. So overall, I think the occupation is already back. Rates are higher than in 2019. And we expect this momentum to continue deep into and beyond 2023,” he said.
Currently, Leela has three hotels in the works, which are in various stages of pre-opening. Two of them are in Kerala – The Leela Kovalam and Leela Ashtamudi.
“Right now, we’re going through different stages of improvements and upgrades, just to make sure they’re the true representation of the Leela brand,” he said.
Bhatnagar said they also have a pipeline of hotels they are reviewing right now. “Our strategic intent is yes, we are definitely using capital to expand our growth and our market footprint,” he said.
He said they were considering the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Middle East, the Maldives and also central London. “These are preliminary discussions, but over the next 12 to 15 months we should have details,” he said.
International bookings on the rise
Outbound travel is up 6-10% month-on-month in recent months, he said. “About 45% of our direct bookings and websites are now international. It’s a mix of business and leisure, with more of the former,” he said.
He said the United States remained a big market for them, followed by the United Kingdom and the GCC. “So right now we’re seeing a six to eight percent growth rate in business year over year. We have global events that Leela partners with, like the G20 summit towards the end of this year So we’re optimistic that the numbers will really pick up,” he said.
Leela had hired 1,400 associates in 2021 with the launch of three new hotels. It has a three-level recruitment strategy:
Bhatnagar said the company is also focusing on greater diversity and inclusion both at the executive level and at other levels.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First post: Sep 24, 2022, 12:16 PM STI
All eyes are on Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins against the favorite Super Bowl Bills – The Denver Post
Tua Tagovailoa’s t-shirt after Miami Dolphins practice one day this week read, “I wish it was warmer.”
First-year head coach Mike McDaniel often uses the phrase to remind his team that they have to accept Florida’s sweltering, humid conditions — and their opponents can’t.
But it doesn’t get any hotter than Tagovailoa’s left arm entering Sunday’s undefeated AFC East battle with the Super Bowl favorites Buffalo Bills.
“Individual success only happens as part of team success,” the humble Hawaiian said during his weekly press conference.
The left QB leads the NFL with 739 passing yards in two weeks. And he’s tied for the most TD assists with seven. Most of that came from a blowout for 469 yards and six touchdowns in last week’s 42-38 road win over the Baltimore Ravens.
The exclamation points were 48-yard and 60-yard TD passes to Tyreek Hill in the fourth quarter that shattered the stereotype of Tagovailoa as a checkdown king.
“I think what Mike does with our offense is he complements everyone’s talents, everyone’s ability within the offense,” Tagovailoa said. “For example, if I’m good with RPOs [run-pass options], he will find a way to implement this. If someone is good at running a certain route, we will find ways to get them to pass the ball through that route in different ways. things like
Desperation played a role in the Dolphins’ offensive explosion. They trailed 35-14 early in the fourth quarter and had no choice but to throw him into the field.
Receivers Hill and Jaylen Waddle are also very fast. McDaniel’s Dolphins offense began to recreate, in a way, Tagovailoa’s skill position weapons from his Alabama days.
And the Baltimore Ravens defense inexplicably left gaps in the field for these speedsters to exploit.
“It’s a different kind of speed,” an NFL defensive back told The News this week of Hill, the longtime Kansas City terror.
Miami’s early offensive explosion is significant for two reasons. First, the property chose general manager Chris Grier and Tagovailoa over former fired coach Brian Flores. So it’s all about this QB working.
More immediately, however, the Dolphins suddenly have a golden opportunity to assert themselves atop the AFC East if they can defeat Josh Allen’s visiting Bills at Hard Rock Stadium.
Buffalo just lost starting safety Micah Hyde for the season to a neck injury. Additionally, they will be without starting corner Dane Jackson and starting D lineman Ed Oliver on Sunday.
That said, Miami has lost an unthinkable seven straight games to the Bills since a 21-17 win on Dec. 2, 2018. It was the only time they beat Allen head-to-head, in his rookie year.
And the Dolphins refused to get ahead this week because they know the Bills outscored the LA Rams and Titans 72-17 in two weeks with just three punts.
“You look at their opener, they beat last year’s Super Bowl champions, and they didn’t just beat them; it was a lot,” Tagovailoa said. “The next team they played, a very good team, they beat them by a lot.”
In addition to Tagovailoa’s play, many of Allen’s numbers are as good or better: he has a completion % of 75.4 compared to Tagovailoa’s 71.1; a quarterback rating of 123.7 to the Dolphins QB’s 116.5; and an identical TD/INT ratio (7-2) and yards per completion (8.9 yards).
“He’s consistently become one of the best players in the National Football League,” McDaniel said of Allen. “You could easily say he’s the best… You’ll never see him, I don’t think, see him shut down, necessarily. It’s about minimizing and containing.
“For us, we’re just looking to play the way we play and play the way we’ve played for the past two weeks. They will get our best and we will get theirs. And it’s not because it’s a gift from God. It’s because he’s incredibly talented, but it’s because you can tell he’s working on his craft. on Buffalo
High praise. But now the Dolphins have their own firepower, making Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff the NFL game of the week.
JERRY’S ‘RUSH’ TO THE CONCLUSIONS
Increasingly off the beaten path, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones invited quarterback controversy to his own roster this week between backup Cooper Rush, who starts Monday night against the Giants at MetLife Stadium, and injured starter Dak Prescott.
“Wouldn’t it be something if you had a dilemma about which direction to take?” Jones told reporters in Dallas. “You do that if he gets 10 wins. The same thing that happened with Prescott [in 2016]. I think like that. Of course I would [want that]. If he comes in and plays as well as Prescott played, Rush – played well in the next few games to come – I’d walk to New York to get him.
Rush, a former giant, said he and Prescott “had a good laugh” at Jones’ wild comments.
“I certainly don’t dream as big as Jerry. I just want to keep winning,” Rush said. “I think he just wants to win games and that’s what we all want to do.”
Head coach Mike McCarthy, who must have felt like he was playing mole with unnecessary drama coaching Jones’ team, told 105.3 The Fan: “Dak is our quarterback, and we want Cooper succeed as best as possible. I think it ends there.”
Glad it’s settled — at least until Jones speaks next week.
AROUND THE LEAGUE
Sunday’s game in Nashville between the Las Vegas Raiders (0-2) and the Tennessee Titans (0-2) will be a desperate battle between two teams with high expectations on the brink of disaster in 2022. Mike Vrabel’s Titans have lost left tackle Taylor Lewan for the season, so the Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones needs to have a big day. Josh McDaniels’ Raiders are the only 0-2 team in the AFC West. They need to recover quickly from a brutal loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. The Titans, the AFC’s No. 1 seed last year, could end up being the most disappointing team of the league this season if their trajectory continues.
There’s also a lot of early pressure on Denver Broncos first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who will be on the national Sunday Night Football stage this week hosting Jimmy Garoppolo’s San Francisco 49ers (1- 1). Hackett’s game management was so poor in a narrow Week 2 win over the Houston Texans that the Broncos’ home crowd counted down when Denver was on offense to avoid more late game penalties or a mismanagement.
Hackett is a highly regarded player coach, but his season has had a rocky start to the season that could signal a one-and-done if he doesn’t recover. Denver (1-1) could also use a little help from so-called elite QB Russell Wilson.
Carson Wentz’s Washington Commanders (1-1) host his former Philadelphia Eagles team (2-0) in a division battle that’s dripping with intrigue and will have major ramifications for the top NFC East standings.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ signing of slot receiver Cole Beasley was smart, especially given the one-game suspension of wide receiver Mike Evans for offloading Saints corner Marshon Lattimore last week.
Beasley will help Tom Brady in a major way as the Bucs (2-0) host the Green Bay Packers (1-1)… There are six teams left undefeated after two weeks: the Bills, the Dolphins, the Eagles, the Bucs, the Kansas City Chiefs and Giants – as everyone expected.
THEY SAID IT
“I think at this point if I was going to take a leak in training I would end up on the report.” — Often-injured Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey on his ‘stiff ankle’ in Week 3 injury report
Woke up a Uta teacher who bragged that her class ‘for non-white students’ is keeping her job after apologizing
A woke fourth-grade teacher who said on social media that her classroom was ‘built for non-white students’ can keep her job after a school district investigation found no ‘policy or policy violations. law”.
The teacher, who has not been named, has been suspended since posting a video of herself talking about her new role at William Penn Elementary School in Mill Creek, Utah in August.
“For the first time in my life I’m teaching in a predominantly white school and I’m quite interested to see how students and parents react to my class or if they even notice anything about it because she is designed for non-white students,’ she said on the social network.
“If you look around and interact with some of the materials I have, you will notice that there are no white children depicted.”
After the post went viral, Dr Nichole Higgins, the school principal, called the teacher’s statement ‘very disconcerting’ and said ‘it is inappropriate for an employee to cause students feel unwanted in any way”.
But the teacher has now been cleared of breaking the rules or breaking the law and will be allowed to keep her job. She will likely transfer to another school in the district and issue a creeping apology for her virtue signaling behavior.
The identity of the teacher has not been confirmed, although DailyMail.com has contacted a woman believed to be the teacher for further comment.
The former William Penn Elementary School teacher, pictured, will not be fired for saying her class was ‘built for non-white students’ but will likely transfer to another school in the Granite School District .
Parents also became furious with the social media post.
‘When white people woke up, they became racist. She shouldn’t be allowed below 500 [yards] from any school let alone teach in one. Wow. Fed up with these idiots,’ Brock Fetter wrote on the Granite School District Parents Facebook group.
Administrators promised to investigate, but on September 23, according ABC 4 News in Salt Lake City, they found there was no evidence of “violations of policy or law” or “cases of discrimination of any kind within the classroom or among students in the school.” ’employee”.
District officials told the TV news station that “employees in their free time and personal life have the right to free speech.”
William Penn Elementary School investigated one of its new fourth-grade teachers after she made allegedly discriminatory statements, but ultimately found no ‘violation of policy or law’
The teacher, who has not been named due to threats against her on Twitter, will likely move to another school in the district.
Although they found no wrongdoing, Granite School District officials said they “disciplined the employee appropriately and in accordance with the findings of the investigation.”
They also shared an apology the teacher wrote:
“I sincerely regret the disruption to the school, faculty, community, families and especially my students. The expectations in my classroom are to be safe, responsible and respectful. I built my room classroom for all learners and to accommodate all families,” the teacher wrote.
“I have and will continue to ensure that every student feels welcome and represented in my classroom, and I strive to provide an inclusive environment and ensure the safety and comfort of all my students.
“I also want to reiterate the importance of parental involvement and salute their involvement in the education of their children. I am committed to following state and district-approved standards, curriculum, and materials for ensure the success of my students.
The Granite School District’s Non-Discrimination Policy, posted on its website, prohibits discrimination, harassment, or retaliation based on race, color, sex, pregnancy, religion, national origin, marital status, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, or other legally protected classification.
Dozens of woke teachers have made headlines in recent months, after their social media antics were shared by conservative Twitter accounts including Libs of TikTok.
Many have sparked fury by vowing to teach children controversial and controversial subjects such as critical race theory and gender theory.
