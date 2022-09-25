Finance
Social Media and SEO Integration
Search Engine Optimization and Social Marketing are interdependent. Incorporating Social Media into the web site promotion plan is necessary, as is the support Search Engine Optimization and Search Engine Marketing provide Social Marketing Programs.
Online businesses require all elements to work together to achieve business objectives. The Internet has evolved and Search Engine Optimization and Search Engine Marketing must evolve and incorporate the latest trends into a Web Site Marketing strategy.
The Benefits of Social Media for SEO
The benefits of Social Media for Search Engine Optimization Programs are broad depending on what’s considered the primary responsibilities of SEO / SEM. I prefer a holistic approach meaning, all issues which affect the overall business success of the web site including; web design, web site usability, SEO, SEM and Conversion Rate Optimization.
Creating Reputation and Trust
Many factors are involved in a successful Internet Marketing program, such as the development of reputation and trust through Social Media. Although online trust and reputation management is not strictly related to Search Optimization Programs, the reputation and trust created in Social Networks and communities does have a positive impact on the overall web site conversion rates.
What is the point of generating traffic if it is not the targeted traffic required to convert into customers and sales leads?
Social Marketing and Content Development
One of the most important factors in Search Engine Algothrims is fresh relevant content. There is no doubt Search Engines put considerable emphasis on the freshness and relevancy of web site content when determining where a web page placement in the Search Engine Results Pages (SERPs).
Social Markeitng is predominantly about networking. A principle of Social Networking in a business sense is to offer value to the community. Often this value is provided by the supply of information and being helpful to fellow community members.
In many cases the information and value offered to the community is primarily provided by business’s blog. When creating blog content the business is creating the fresh and relevant content wanted by Search.
Social Marketing and Inbound Links
Of the many factors considered by Search Engines to determine web page placement in SERPs, inbound links and content are the primary drivers. Content can be developed and managed internally, but the inbound linking aspect of the Search Optimization program is likely to be the most difficult and time consuming of almost any Search Engine Optimization task. The reason for this is, obtaining links is dependent on companies beyond the control of the web site owner.
Inbound links should be obtained from web sites relevant to your business. Without doubt the creation of informative and relevant content is the most effective method for obtaining high value and relevant inbound links.
Social Media also offers inbound linking possibilities from Social Book Marking sites. However, it must be noted your visitors are inundated with content, and Social Book Marking depends on visitors to take that extra time to bookmark your web site.
The Importance of SEO to Social Media Programs
Being found on the Internet is one of the most difficult tasks facing web site owners. As the Internet grows, this problem will only increase. Add the explosion of Web 2.0 generated content and being found amongst the noise of the Internet becomes even more difficult.
Being found on the Internet is the primary focus of Search Engine Optimization and Search Engine Marketing. The increased quantity of content generated by Social Media has increased the importance of insuring your web site is developed in a Search Engine friendly manner.
Keyword Research and Social Content
Keyword Research is a prerequisite to your content being found. Social Networking sites do drive traffic to your content however; Search is still the predominant method for Internet users to find the services and information they require online.
Keyword Research is fundamental to the development of relevant content. Keywords are a indication of the topic and are used by Search Engines to determine the relevance of the web page to Searchers queries. Integrating keywords effectively into you Social Media content assists to ensure your content is discovered by your target audience.
SEO Structure and Social Marketing Search Engines use software programs (crawlers / bots / spiders) to crawl the Internet to obtain the web page information used to index web pages by topic and relevance.
Social Media content not developed in a manner acceptable to Search Engine crawlers, the content is unlikely to be indexed. Web Pages must be developed in such a way as to ensure the Search Engine spiders are able to navigate content and index it accordingly.
Conclusion
SEO and Social Media interaction is a continuous circle. The content’s keywords identify the content as being relevant to the Social Community and Search Engines. The content developed for Social Media is beneficial to the Search Engine Optimization programs ability to deliver targeted traffic to the web site through improved Search results. The content helps the links the links help the Social Media and so on and so on.
Finance
Pay-Per-Click – An Online Business Marketing Strategy
Harnessed Internet Technology has opened up more doors and avenues for the online business, than it has for any other segment of society and businesses. If you have an enterprising nature and are for some reason bound to a place, then the Pay-Per-Click online marketing campaign management is exclusively for you! An online business opportunity just got bolder and better with this highly innovative game-plan.
1) So what exactly is Pay-Per-Click?
Well, Pay-Per-Click is a popular advertising model. This exquisite technology driven management strategy is used by all the search engines. The extravaganza of the indulgence lies in the fact that the Pay-Per-Click online business marketing strategy requires you to make a payment every time someone, in some remote region of the world, clicks on your advertisement online!
2) What is in it for you, if you have to pay?
Pay-Per-Click online campaign management gives your online business opportunity to gain from the potential of other people around the world. This business marketing strategy is very effective and today ‘Paid Search’ is a thriving competitive arena. The marketplace for your goods and services now are not bound to geographical confines anymore! Statistics and recent research reveal that the Pay-Per-Click online marketing strategy is growing in popularity by the second.
3) How do you become a part of the profitability?
All that you need to do is invest in the ready-made teams of certified professionals. These skilled technicians make your profitability their business from the moment you sign on. They use the technology at hand to improve the positioning of your business in the global online market and tap on the potential of the online business opportunity to lower advertising costs.
4) Where is the guarantee?
Pat-Per-Click campaign management is a valuable business asset. You begin making a global presence the moment you pay for leveraging the experience of S.M.E or the Search Marketing Experts. This guarantees you more clicks and inquires about the business, and the added advantage of turning these queries into sales, thus generating profit for your Online Marketing.
5) What is the cost factor involved?
Pay-Per-Click campaign management assures you of effective advertising campaigns for the goods and products or services that you provide through the established business. The higher R.O.I (Return of Investment) earned helps the business performance to be boosted. Your online business benefits from the advanced technology, gained competitor insight and special activity analysis that is offered free of cost!
6) How to Access Pay-Per-Click:
You can access the best Pay-Per-Click campaign management strategy providers online as well as offline, 24×7, 365 days a year.
All the in house professionals offer you the application from years of experience, carefully assimilated knowledge and certification to back the guarantee given. You get to bag the positive results from this highly innovative solution almost immediately. There are Pay-Per-Click campaign strategies for businesses in many industries. They are all headed by Internet Marketing experts.
Pay-Per-Click campaign management helps you to not only target local customers, but also display your listings within the specified radius. The best part of this internet based advertising strategy is that you can keep on, consistently, refining the campaign in terms of lowered cost and improved performance. Success in this application is measured in terms of the best strategy and not the technology used. The in house experts help you to gain, by analyzing your ‘buying’ process and the words used by your clientele to ‘search’ for your services or products.
Warmest Regards & Best Wishes
LEE PARRY
Online Coach, Mentor & Internet Marketer.
http://www.UrNetBizSecret.com
and
Finance
The Benefits Of Internet Marketing
Whilst it is fair to say that Internet marketing has certainly had an effect on offline trading figures, the comparisons are not directly proportionate for the simple reason that the Internet has opened up huge new markets which were not feasible before this ‘information superhighway’ was born. The interactive nature of Internet marketing, and the low costs involved in distributing information and media to a global audience, makes a very attractive platform for any business model, regardless of size. Latest figures from credit card companies report a 15 billion dollar turnover from Internet sales in the last year, and rising rapidly. So it is not surprising that budgets for Internet marketing are taking a bigger slice of the advertising cake and the numbers of individuals earning their living directly from Internet marketing are ballooning off the scale.
Internet marketing draws together all the creative and technical aspects of the Internet, which include design, development, advertising and sales, and the techniques used in Internet marketing include search engine marketing, email marketing, affiliate marketing, online advertising and more recently, social media marketing methods as employed in blog marketing, and viral marketing.
Internet marketing is the process of building, growing and promoting a business individual or organization through any online activity including websites, blog sites, article marketing, press releases, online market research, email marketing, and online advertising. In order to fully comprehend the huge benefits offered by the Internet marketing process, it is difficult not to draw comparisons with offline marketing methods, but it has to be remembered that one is not a replacement for the other. Internet marketing and offline marketing will both have an important part to play in the future of any business, assuming it is not purely Internet based. Let us now look at the benefits that Internet marketing has to offer..
Low Cost
Since the Internet can be regarded as a ‘free for all’ activity center where information is shared freely with all interested parties, the cost involved in the overall Internet marketing strategy is relatively low. Apart from the obvious expenditure incurred in operating a web site, a large proportion of the budgets set aside for Internet marketing will typically be swallowed up by services and resources offering expertise in the various marketing techniques that fall under the Internet marketing umbrella. For example, Search Engine Optimization plays an important role in the positioning of a web site in search engine rankings and the larger organizations will often employ the services of a search engine optimization company to carry out this duty. Equally there are Internet Advertising Agencies available to handle all aspects of online advertising. Smaller companies or sole traders may carry out their own search engine optimization and advertising campaigns and would need only a few hundred dollars budget for marketing software tools. Either way, the overall cost of Internet marketing is much lower than the cost of a similar offline campaign.
Work From Any Location
All activities that fall under the Internet marketing banner can easily be organized from a laptop computer. Most communications are made using online contact forms, email or instant messenger, and payments for items such as web site hosting, internet marketing software tools and resource fees can all be paid online using a credit card. Web site design and management is also another area of Internet marketing easily managed from a laptop computer. The versatility of the ‘laptop’ means that these duties can be carried out from any location and therefore those involved in the Internet marketing fraternity can easily work from a simple home office, or even when away from home. Commuting is totally unnecessary.
The Level Playing Field
Unlike offline commerce, the use of Internet marketing techniques now make it possible for an individual or sole trader to compete with the larger organizations in his online business. It’s true that a larger company whose name was on everyone’s lips would have a head start in the marketing of their web site, and a larger presence in the search engine pages, beyond that the doors are opened and it’s quite common to see a smaller commercial outfit riding higher than their much larger competition in search engine results. Yes the online advertising budgets would be much bigger for the national companies, but there are many Internet marketing techniques and resources available to the solo marketers that would help them to stay in touch. There are literally hundreds of new Internet millionaires developed on a daily basis.
There are also many niche areas with good benefits derived from Internet marketing, but generally the process is attractive all round as a method of promoting any business, recreational or personal projects across the Internet. Internet Marketing is where the future lies for businesses large and small. The Internet has arrived and no-one can deny it!
Trevor Taylor
Finance
Interview With Barry Judge, CMO of Best Buy
Have you ever wondered how the fortune 500 use direct response marketing? This week’s interview is with the Chief Marketing Officer of Best Buy, Barry Judge (Fortune 500 rank: 72). Barry has a $500M annual advertising spend at his disposal. Most of their marketing online is direct response driven. But one of the really interesting things from the call was learning how they track and analyze everything within each store to find out what performs best – and everything is tracked back to overall demographics via your rewards card. Its working, since Best Buy is bringing in $35 billion annual revenue.
Adrian: Barry Judge, who is the Chief Marketing Officer for Best Buy, is joining us today. Barry, could you tell us who you are and where you’re from.
Barry: I’ve been at Best Buy for about nine years. I actually got to Best Buy through the Internet. At that time, everybody thought the dot-com was going to take over retail stores. We were brought in with the mandate to “blow the company up.” I like to be in a changing and fast-moving environment, and Best Buy has that in its DNA. It changes quickly, and we’re responding to the competition and the consumer almost every day. Before this, I was in a start-up company called Caribou Coffee and also worked in packaged goods with Coca Cola, Gatorade, and Pillsbury.
Adrian: I’m fascinated to see you on Twitter. What prompted you to turn up there?
Barry: What prompted me to use it in marketing is that I am trying to understand where communication, people and culture are going. I wasn’t really participating in social media at all, but our company is trying to adopt a lot of open architecture philosophies. We’re now very focused not only on “what” we do but “how” we do it.
The “how” we do it is trying to figure out how everybody in the company feels they can contribute. Everyone’s point of view is valid, so there is this big effort focused on how we use collaborative tools to facilitate that happening. Within the company, one tool is called BlueShirtNation, which we launched a couple of years ago. This is the Web site where, outside the firewall, employees can talk about whatever they want to talk about. It can be an honest and genuine dialogue about what was good or bad about the company.
We’ve got the Water Cooler, which is an online forum focused more on specific questions. Then we have the Prediction Markets, which has employees trading fictitious stocks or things happening in the company and sharing whether they are going to succeed or not. We also have The Loop, which is an idea forum where you stick your ideas out on the site, and people can add to or subtract from them. You can also invest in them with fake or real money.
All of that activity intrigued me. A couple of people, who are heavily into social media, know that I’m up for things, so they essentially told me, “You got to go out in Twitter.” So far it’s a way for me to get information I might not normally get or even get it faster.
Adrian: I see praises about Best Buy, but I also see a lot of complaints on sites like Consumerist. How do you handle the praises and complaints of the company?
Barry: We have about five hundred million transactions a year and well over a billion interactions. The chances of getting every one of those right is pretty remote. We want to make it easy for people to complain because we want to know what’s going on. We’ve gotten better, and we continue to get better.
The conversations happening on the Web are the real ones. I don’t always believe in them, but they’re out there. We encourage people to tell us what they think. As the CMO, I don’t hear the real stuff always. I wish I did. For example, on Twitter I’m finding that not only are customers telling me the real stuff of what they think but I also have a different kind of dialogue with the employees than I would when I see them in the elevator.
As a retailer in this space, it is important for people to trust us. The only way people will trust us is if we are behaving in a way that makes us trustworthy. Part of that is sharing and being honest, genuine and open about what’s good, what’s bad, what’s working, and what’s not working.
Going forward with social media, maybe we can start to somehow get all those conversations on our Web sites. It’s not hard for people to see what’s being said about Best Buy, both the good and the bad. Whether we want to acknowledge it or not, it’s being said, so why not make it easy.
Robert Stevens, the founder of Geek Squad who still works at Best Buy said to me, “Let’s make it real easy for customers to complain. We want to hear it. Then we can do something about it, so let’s do all we can to make it easy.”
Adrian: I’m interested in your online store. Is a large percentage of your sales done online?
Barry: In the United States, we do about $35 billion in total revenue. You can imagine that we do a lot of business online as well given the products we sell.
We are one of the largest retailers online as well as the largest offline. We’re stronger in certain categories. Part of our value proposition online is that we have stores, and the products that lend themselves to having an offline component do better online. For example, I want to go look at a television and see how it works or I want to lift up a notebook and see how heavy it is; those kinds of businesses we do better online.
We don’t do as well in businesses where you get a lot of stickiness built in, like Amazon does with the personalization and history to make their site better for you.
We don’t think stores are going to ever go away; however, we do know that the direct base selling via the Internet is going to become a bigger slice of the mix going forward. We are doing a lot to invest, not only by dot-com, but also looking at alternative brands that we can launch online with a different value proposition which the Best Buy brand is known for.
Adrian: Do you have much of an affiliate program?
Barry: We do pretty good business that way. We’re spending a lot more time thinking of how to make our Web site more relevant and shoppable. Even though we already sell online, the bigger impact for us is how the Web site actually impacts in-store sales. We spend a lot of time building up our future site online so we can help our offline business. We do a decent business in affiliate marketing. Most of the time, however, we spend on ways we can actually help you figure out what you want to buy in our stores.
Adrian: How does direct response marketing fit in with Best Buy?
Barry: I would say 25 to 30 percent of our mix is in direct marketing. We have 29 million people in our rewards and loyalty program. Over 50 percent of our sales are run through using our card; that is a tremendous source for understanding consumers. In addition, we recently launched the silver tier within our rewards program. We are building into it experiential benefits, return policy differences, a special phone number to call us on, and guaranteed access to certain kinds of short inventory products like Nintendo Wiis. A lot of direct marketing goes on within that.
In addition, we’ve built different models that are very predictive in terms of who will respond to direct marketing offers and who won’t. During the year, we do about eight programs where we invite people in for sales. It is based upon understanding the future value as well as who will respond to direct marketing.
We do a number of trigger programs as well. Once you buy product “x”, such as a flat panel television, we know the kind of purchase pattern you’ll have and the products you are likely to buy in the next 12 months. This is based on the history of other people who bought that product. We’ll send that email or direct mail inviting you to buy the product that you are probably going to want.
Adrian: What sort of patterns do you end up seeing with the card tracking purchase behavior?
Barry: First of all, we understand how much a customer is worth to us. That’s important because it helps us understand more customer-specific investments versus mass investments. We can spend more money on retaining this actual customer versus another customer that might come in once, twice or three times a year.
Additionally, we use it to understand not just frequency of purchase but profitability. With our entire customer database, we’ve been able to essentially assign profitability to every one of them. We break them into three levels: best sales, top best sales, and bottom best sales.
The top best sales are interesting because they are the most profitable people. The bottom best sales are also interesting. First, we lose a lot of money at the bottom best sales level, but they’re not necessarily bad customers. They’re actually good customers. They are buying all over the store, and end up buying things that aren’t profitable for us. The opportunity with them is trying to figure out how to put more profitable ideas in front of them instead of the ones that cost us money.
It helps us understand customer-specific investments. Since we have an understanding of what people are doing, we can do more effective direct marketing. Lastly, it helps us understand when our sales are up or down in a particular business or geography. We can then understand who we are up or down with. That helps us fine-tune our promotional strategy, even on a mass basis.
Adrian: Although you talk about your marketing mix, in fact, a Best Buy store is like a little direct marketing test pool where you’re testing all the time to see what works.
Barry: Yes, exactly. That’s kind of what I talked about earlier when I mentioned creating an open architecture culture. It’s not my responsibility to come up with all the marketing ideas. If we can truly enable a culture where people believe and feel accountable, then they need to come up with their own marketing ideas. All of a sudden instead of 25 people in the Marketing Department trying to come up with ideas, you have 150,000 people across the company trying to come up with ideas. If every store has a plan, then they get some things from the corporate office, but they also have the responsibility to come up with things that the corporate office can’t see.
Adrian: But then you have to do that while still protecting the brand and the customer interest.
Barry: You do that by providing bumpers. We’ve got a brand idea, and we’ve broken the brand idea down into five ways that it’s brought to life. One of our promises is called “Never Leave You Hanging.” We are trying to get better at never leaving the customer hanging. As the store takes that as our mantra, they can act in a moment and a way consistent with that. Everything happening in a retail store is in that moment. If they can remember these broad-based principles in their head more often than before, they can make the right kind of decision.
Adrian: What you have told me about the card is very interesting. With the card, you can look at member data and see which are the more profitable lifetime customers. Then when you understand who they are, you can target your outbound advertising in both branding and direct marketing to attract those people, can’t you?
Barry: We can understand profitability by customer. There’s a stat that we are actually making too much money on the customers that are most profitable. We should be investing more in them and hopefully making them more loyal with how we are investing and experiential improvements, like the return policy, rather than trying to figure out how to make the people who are draining dollars more profitable. Then we spend less on the middle people because they are not contributing much at all.
Adrian: You’ve almost taken it too far.
Barry: Yes, exactly. You need to make sure that the people who are the most loyal don’t go anywhere. Make sure you invest in them because they are going to drive your business going forward. You can’t lose those people. If you lose one of those customers, you need to get 80 new customers. You shouldn’t just treat them like everybody else. You treat them differently, and then you have a better chance of holding onto them.
Adrian: Some Web sites love branding campaigns from a company like Best Buy. They can have a certain number of CPMs, stick them up on the site, and they’ll burn through them quickly with no real perceivable returns. You don’t particularly look for a call to action or anything like that; you just want the banner in front of people. How does the advertising and branding work for you?
Barry: We use advertising for different purposes. Some purposes are that we want people to click, and we’re trying to drive engagement during that moment or within a seven-day period. Other times, we’re trying to drive an impression.
With the products we sell, we are also trying to get top-of-mind awareness. For example, you might not be ready to buy a television today when you see an ad from us. However, three months later when you start thinking you want to buy a television, we want to be there in your head.
In mass media, we try to be more general and talk about Best Buy the brand because most people aren’t interested in buying a specific product next week. There may be people who are ready to buy a product, but the percentage of people who want to buy a PC is only 10 percent. The people who want to buy a TV are another 10 percent.
If we get really specific in mass media, then we’re turning off everybody else and just focusing on the 10. If we can land the brand idea, we can bring all of the people thinking about buying whatever it is they are thinking of buying.
Online is more targeted. Typically, there’s less awareness building stuff online. We actually are trying to drive an action to our Web site. About 90 percent of our online focus is based around action. Specific sites can give us an idea that people are in a certain mindset. Typically, we are trying to get them to do something, although it isn’t always buying.
We want to move them through the purchase funnel. If you’re just thinking of what to buy, we might get you to the next phase, which is “I want to buy versus I have to buy.” The typical thought process of buying a television takes six months from idea generation of “I want to buy a television” to actually buying one. During that time, people are thinking about what they want to do for a while. They research and study. We’re just trying to move them along at whatever stage they are at.
Finance
Metcalfe’s Law and Marketing!
You may be familiar with the name Robert Metcalfe. He was a pioneer in creating computer networking technology. He developed a theory regarding the usefulness of networks that became both popular and controversial during the 1990’s and is still debated today.
Metcalfe’s Law claims the potential value of a communications network increases exponentially with its size.
Specifically, it proposes that for a network with ‘n’ endpoints (think of these as devices, or people), the inherent usefulness of this network is on the order of ‘n’ times ‘n’ or n2.
Metcalfe’s Law was intended to be an approximation and a relative measure of value for comparing two networks or the growth of one. For example, under this Law a network with 10 endpoints (value = 10×10=100) is approximately 4 times more useful than a network half the size (5 endpoints with value 5×5=25).
For our purposes, let’s apply Metcalfe’s Law to marketing. If you have only two marketing methods, let’s say it’s email marketing and direct mail; then you have the power of 2X2=4 effectiveness.
But let’s suppose you use two more methods; your website and LinkedIn. Now you have four methods, and according to Metcalfe’s Law, you now have r 4X4=16 effectiveness. This means that you don’t have double the effect, but four times the effect.
If you added four other methods, instead of two, say your website, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter, then you would now have six methods, and 6X6=36. Now you would have nine times your original effectiveness not just four times.
Does Metcalfe’s Law really apply to marketing? Probably not as directly as it does to networking. However, there is some correlation to marketing, and especially Social Media marketing.
With Social Media marketing, you can spread your word from platform to platform, with just the click of your mouse. So, this helps you spread your message exponentially, as opposed to linearly. And it once it is set up, much of it becomes automatic.
How many marketing methods are you using to spread the word about your company? And of course with Social Media, you just don’t reach the exact people you message, you have the potential to reach all of the people in their networks also.
As an example I am currently connected to over 9,700 people on LinkedIn. But my network extends to over 19 million people. This is done through the three levels each of these people is connected to.
Does that mean that every time I send a message, all 19 million people see it? Of course not, but it does have the potential for that. Just this week, one connection sent out one of my messages to his connections, and another few thousand more people got to see my message. This happens constantly in Social Media, if you have something worthwhile to say.
If you aren’t using Social Media to its utmost, and posting messages at least once a week, you’re missing out on thousands of potential clients. And the more messages you post, the more your network, and their network, gets to know you and believe you and trust you, because they see you know what you are talking about.
Finance
Mistakes to Avoid While Performing (PPC) Pay Per Click Advertising
PPC advertising is the right thing to do if you want to get on the right track. It gives you compelled customers and enticing visitors and you don’t have to spend a whole lot of money either. If you do it right, PPC advertising is an effectual and an efficient way to drive loads of traffic towards your sales or offers. If you fail to learn the basics and if you fail to understand the consequences, you will definitely going to suffer some negative consequences. All your efforts of ad designing and ad marketing will go in vain.
The three biggest mistakes one can make when doing PPC are:…..
- Mistake number one; never bid on the keywords that you don’t know or the ones, which don’t suit your product information and style. Most of the marketers seem to be uninterested in the keyword issues. They use generic and genuine type of keywords that are used by the researchers, which are focusing for search engine information. They also invest in the keywords that are relatively expensive and end up having no sales over them. As a result, marketers lose a healthy sum of money. So my advice here is that you must avoid generic keywords. Focus on the precise and demanding ones.
- If you are creating an irrelevant copy, you are mistaken. People create rather boring ads and content, which attracts untargeted and dishonest users. If you are performing so, your ads will either tempt no visitors and if you do, they would be unqualified and strange. You shouldn’t also target the wrong kind of audience. You should decide where your ad will appear and where it will attract the most number of people.
- Keeping no track of the results and outcomes and testing various softwares can be negative for your business and sales as well. Maintaining a good quality score is as important as anything else. Like the search engine optimization content, a high quality score plays a vital role in PPC advertising. Make sure you are diverting your traffic to the landing page. Optimize the landing page well and include all the elements that are needed to ascend the profits to a greater extent.
The above mentioned are some of the most common mistakes to avoid while performing pay per click advertising. You may even consider hiring a PPC Management Company.
Finance
Forum Marketing Tips – The 3 Killer Ways to Market Your Website Using Forums
When you first hear of the topic “forum marketing tips”, you usually think of the guys who spend all day spamming different posts with their various “limited time offers”. But marketing on forums is completely different.
When done properly, these forum marketing tips will propel your traffic into a frenzy and will build relationships with similar people in your niche, leading to more personal contacts, more JVs, more traffic, and ultimately – more sales.
Tip #1 – Post In The Advertising Section
I know this sounds pretty obvious, but it flat-out works and not a lot of people actually do it.
All you have to do is find the main forums within your niche, find the ‘advertising’ section for them (some may be easier to find than others), and post a thread in there advertising something free. A good example includes the Warrior Forum’s ‘Warrior Special Offer’ section.
That’s the key here – you must advertise something free. If you go all out and pitch your latest $197 product, you’re going to get a very low conversion rate due to the massive jump in free (posting on forums) to paid (buying your product). A few examples for this include a free e-book or video in exchange for their opt-in details.
If you can’t find the specific section for advertising, contact the administrator and ask him or her if the forum allows advertising in any of the other sections.
Tip #2 – Use A Signature
Although the signature is something often used for SEO purposes to get your website ranked in Google for something, people forget that it’s also a major traffic driver, too.
The tip here is again, to give out something free, but lead into the link with something convincing. For example,
“For professional website graphics that won’t cost you an arm and a leg, visit: ==> [website]”
This states several benefits to the user, and also draws attention to the link with the clever use of a text-based arrow.
Tip #3 – Use Forum Blogs
Not a lot of forums have this capability installed, but when they do, this is a major traffic-getter.
All you have to do here is provide as much value to the reader as humanly possible. You may only get one shot to keep their attention, so make it worth it. When the reader has finished reading your value-packed blog, they’ll most likely want more information from you, so make sure to link to your opt-in page (or your blog) in your forum profile and forum blog resource box.
As you can see, each of these forum marketing tips are extremely valuable, so get implementing them right away for maximum results and optimum sales.
See you soon,
– James.
Social Media and SEO Integration
Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley ruled out of Sunday’s game vs. Patriots; OLB Brandon Copeland promoted from practice squad
Receiver River Cracraft gets third elevation as Dolphins also call up tackle Larnel Coleman for Bills game
Aaron Judge stuck on 60 homers as Yankees beat Red Sox 7-5
Pay-Per-Click – An Online Business Marketing Strategy
River Cracraft gets third elevation as Dolphins also call up Larnel Coleman for Bills game
The Benefits Of Internet Marketing
Interview With Barry Judge, CMO of Best Buy
Vikings elevate safety Myles Dorn, cornerback Duke Shelley from practice squad
Metcalfe’s Law and Marketing!
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food3 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Travel and Tourism, a Hot Topic in Sierra Leone