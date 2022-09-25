Finance
The Benefits Of Internet Marketing
Whilst it is fair to say that Internet marketing has certainly had an effect on offline trading figures, the comparisons are not directly proportionate for the simple reason that the Internet has opened up huge new markets which were not feasible before this ‘information superhighway’ was born. The interactive nature of Internet marketing, and the low costs involved in distributing information and media to a global audience, makes a very attractive platform for any business model, regardless of size. Latest figures from credit card companies report a 15 billion dollar turnover from Internet sales in the last year, and rising rapidly. So it is not surprising that budgets for Internet marketing are taking a bigger slice of the advertising cake and the numbers of individuals earning their living directly from Internet marketing are ballooning off the scale.
Internet marketing draws together all the creative and technical aspects of the Internet, which include design, development, advertising and sales, and the techniques used in Internet marketing include search engine marketing, email marketing, affiliate marketing, online advertising and more recently, social media marketing methods as employed in blog marketing, and viral marketing.
Internet marketing is the process of building, growing and promoting a business individual or organization through any online activity including websites, blog sites, article marketing, press releases, online market research, email marketing, and online advertising. In order to fully comprehend the huge benefits offered by the Internet marketing process, it is difficult not to draw comparisons with offline marketing methods, but it has to be remembered that one is not a replacement for the other. Internet marketing and offline marketing will both have an important part to play in the future of any business, assuming it is not purely Internet based. Let us now look at the benefits that Internet marketing has to offer..
Low Cost
Since the Internet can be regarded as a ‘free for all’ activity center where information is shared freely with all interested parties, the cost involved in the overall Internet marketing strategy is relatively low. Apart from the obvious expenditure incurred in operating a web site, a large proportion of the budgets set aside for Internet marketing will typically be swallowed up by services and resources offering expertise in the various marketing techniques that fall under the Internet marketing umbrella. For example, Search Engine Optimization plays an important role in the positioning of a web site in search engine rankings and the larger organizations will often employ the services of a search engine optimization company to carry out this duty. Equally there are Internet Advertising Agencies available to handle all aspects of online advertising. Smaller companies or sole traders may carry out their own search engine optimization and advertising campaigns and would need only a few hundred dollars budget for marketing software tools. Either way, the overall cost of Internet marketing is much lower than the cost of a similar offline campaign.
Work From Any Location
All activities that fall under the Internet marketing banner can easily be organized from a laptop computer. Most communications are made using online contact forms, email or instant messenger, and payments for items such as web site hosting, internet marketing software tools and resource fees can all be paid online using a credit card. Web site design and management is also another area of Internet marketing easily managed from a laptop computer. The versatility of the ‘laptop’ means that these duties can be carried out from any location and therefore those involved in the Internet marketing fraternity can easily work from a simple home office, or even when away from home. Commuting is totally unnecessary.
The Level Playing Field
Unlike offline commerce, the use of Internet marketing techniques now make it possible for an individual or sole trader to compete with the larger organizations in his online business. It’s true that a larger company whose name was on everyone’s lips would have a head start in the marketing of their web site, and a larger presence in the search engine pages, beyond that the doors are opened and it’s quite common to see a smaller commercial outfit riding higher than their much larger competition in search engine results. Yes the online advertising budgets would be much bigger for the national companies, but there are many Internet marketing techniques and resources available to the solo marketers that would help them to stay in touch. There are literally hundreds of new Internet millionaires developed on a daily basis.
There are also many niche areas with good benefits derived from Internet marketing, but generally the process is attractive all round as a method of promoting any business, recreational or personal projects across the Internet. Internet Marketing is where the future lies for businesses large and small. The Internet has arrived and no-one can deny it!
Interview With Barry Judge, CMO of Best Buy
Have you ever wondered how the fortune 500 use direct response marketing? This week’s interview is with the Chief Marketing Officer of Best Buy, Barry Judge (Fortune 500 rank: 72). Barry has a $500M annual advertising spend at his disposal. Most of their marketing online is direct response driven. But one of the really interesting things from the call was learning how they track and analyze everything within each store to find out what performs best – and everything is tracked back to overall demographics via your rewards card. Its working, since Best Buy is bringing in $35 billion annual revenue.
Adrian: Barry Judge, who is the Chief Marketing Officer for Best Buy, is joining us today. Barry, could you tell us who you are and where you’re from.
Barry: I’ve been at Best Buy for about nine years. I actually got to Best Buy through the Internet. At that time, everybody thought the dot-com was going to take over retail stores. We were brought in with the mandate to “blow the company up.” I like to be in a changing and fast-moving environment, and Best Buy has that in its DNA. It changes quickly, and we’re responding to the competition and the consumer almost every day. Before this, I was in a start-up company called Caribou Coffee and also worked in packaged goods with Coca Cola, Gatorade, and Pillsbury.
Adrian: I’m fascinated to see you on Twitter. What prompted you to turn up there?
Barry: What prompted me to use it in marketing is that I am trying to understand where communication, people and culture are going. I wasn’t really participating in social media at all, but our company is trying to adopt a lot of open architecture philosophies. We’re now very focused not only on “what” we do but “how” we do it.
The “how” we do it is trying to figure out how everybody in the company feels they can contribute. Everyone’s point of view is valid, so there is this big effort focused on how we use collaborative tools to facilitate that happening. Within the company, one tool is called BlueShirtNation, which we launched a couple of years ago. This is the Web site where, outside the firewall, employees can talk about whatever they want to talk about. It can be an honest and genuine dialogue about what was good or bad about the company.
We’ve got the Water Cooler, which is an online forum focused more on specific questions. Then we have the Prediction Markets, which has employees trading fictitious stocks or things happening in the company and sharing whether they are going to succeed or not. We also have The Loop, which is an idea forum where you stick your ideas out on the site, and people can add to or subtract from them. You can also invest in them with fake or real money.
All of that activity intrigued me. A couple of people, who are heavily into social media, know that I’m up for things, so they essentially told me, “You got to go out in Twitter.” So far it’s a way for me to get information I might not normally get or even get it faster.
Adrian: I see praises about Best Buy, but I also see a lot of complaints on sites like Consumerist. How do you handle the praises and complaints of the company?
Barry: We have about five hundred million transactions a year and well over a billion interactions. The chances of getting every one of those right is pretty remote. We want to make it easy for people to complain because we want to know what’s going on. We’ve gotten better, and we continue to get better.
The conversations happening on the Web are the real ones. I don’t always believe in them, but they’re out there. We encourage people to tell us what they think. As the CMO, I don’t hear the real stuff always. I wish I did. For example, on Twitter I’m finding that not only are customers telling me the real stuff of what they think but I also have a different kind of dialogue with the employees than I would when I see them in the elevator.
As a retailer in this space, it is important for people to trust us. The only way people will trust us is if we are behaving in a way that makes us trustworthy. Part of that is sharing and being honest, genuine and open about what’s good, what’s bad, what’s working, and what’s not working.
Going forward with social media, maybe we can start to somehow get all those conversations on our Web sites. It’s not hard for people to see what’s being said about Best Buy, both the good and the bad. Whether we want to acknowledge it or not, it’s being said, so why not make it easy.
Robert Stevens, the founder of Geek Squad who still works at Best Buy said to me, “Let’s make it real easy for customers to complain. We want to hear it. Then we can do something about it, so let’s do all we can to make it easy.”
Adrian: I’m interested in your online store. Is a large percentage of your sales done online?
Barry: In the United States, we do about $35 billion in total revenue. You can imagine that we do a lot of business online as well given the products we sell.
We are one of the largest retailers online as well as the largest offline. We’re stronger in certain categories. Part of our value proposition online is that we have stores, and the products that lend themselves to having an offline component do better online. For example, I want to go look at a television and see how it works or I want to lift up a notebook and see how heavy it is; those kinds of businesses we do better online.
We don’t do as well in businesses where you get a lot of stickiness built in, like Amazon does with the personalization and history to make their site better for you.
We don’t think stores are going to ever go away; however, we do know that the direct base selling via the Internet is going to become a bigger slice of the mix going forward. We are doing a lot to invest, not only by dot-com, but also looking at alternative brands that we can launch online with a different value proposition which the Best Buy brand is known for.
Adrian: Do you have much of an affiliate program?
Barry: We do pretty good business that way. We’re spending a lot more time thinking of how to make our Web site more relevant and shoppable. Even though we already sell online, the bigger impact for us is how the Web site actually impacts in-store sales. We spend a lot of time building up our future site online so we can help our offline business. We do a decent business in affiliate marketing. Most of the time, however, we spend on ways we can actually help you figure out what you want to buy in our stores.
Adrian: How does direct response marketing fit in with Best Buy?
Barry: I would say 25 to 30 percent of our mix is in direct marketing. We have 29 million people in our rewards and loyalty program. Over 50 percent of our sales are run through using our card; that is a tremendous source for understanding consumers. In addition, we recently launched the silver tier within our rewards program. We are building into it experiential benefits, return policy differences, a special phone number to call us on, and guaranteed access to certain kinds of short inventory products like Nintendo Wiis. A lot of direct marketing goes on within that.
In addition, we’ve built different models that are very predictive in terms of who will respond to direct marketing offers and who won’t. During the year, we do about eight programs where we invite people in for sales. It is based upon understanding the future value as well as who will respond to direct marketing.
We do a number of trigger programs as well. Once you buy product “x”, such as a flat panel television, we know the kind of purchase pattern you’ll have and the products you are likely to buy in the next 12 months. This is based on the history of other people who bought that product. We’ll send that email or direct mail inviting you to buy the product that you are probably going to want.
Adrian: What sort of patterns do you end up seeing with the card tracking purchase behavior?
Barry: First of all, we understand how much a customer is worth to us. That’s important because it helps us understand more customer-specific investments versus mass investments. We can spend more money on retaining this actual customer versus another customer that might come in once, twice or three times a year.
Additionally, we use it to understand not just frequency of purchase but profitability. With our entire customer database, we’ve been able to essentially assign profitability to every one of them. We break them into three levels: best sales, top best sales, and bottom best sales.
The top best sales are interesting because they are the most profitable people. The bottom best sales are also interesting. First, we lose a lot of money at the bottom best sales level, but they’re not necessarily bad customers. They’re actually good customers. They are buying all over the store, and end up buying things that aren’t profitable for us. The opportunity with them is trying to figure out how to put more profitable ideas in front of them instead of the ones that cost us money.
It helps us understand customer-specific investments. Since we have an understanding of what people are doing, we can do more effective direct marketing. Lastly, it helps us understand when our sales are up or down in a particular business or geography. We can then understand who we are up or down with. That helps us fine-tune our promotional strategy, even on a mass basis.
Adrian: Although you talk about your marketing mix, in fact, a Best Buy store is like a little direct marketing test pool where you’re testing all the time to see what works.
Barry: Yes, exactly. That’s kind of what I talked about earlier when I mentioned creating an open architecture culture. It’s not my responsibility to come up with all the marketing ideas. If we can truly enable a culture where people believe and feel accountable, then they need to come up with their own marketing ideas. All of a sudden instead of 25 people in the Marketing Department trying to come up with ideas, you have 150,000 people across the company trying to come up with ideas. If every store has a plan, then they get some things from the corporate office, but they also have the responsibility to come up with things that the corporate office can’t see.
Adrian: But then you have to do that while still protecting the brand and the customer interest.
Barry: You do that by providing bumpers. We’ve got a brand idea, and we’ve broken the brand idea down into five ways that it’s brought to life. One of our promises is called “Never Leave You Hanging.” We are trying to get better at never leaving the customer hanging. As the store takes that as our mantra, they can act in a moment and a way consistent with that. Everything happening in a retail store is in that moment. If they can remember these broad-based principles in their head more often than before, they can make the right kind of decision.
Adrian: What you have told me about the card is very interesting. With the card, you can look at member data and see which are the more profitable lifetime customers. Then when you understand who they are, you can target your outbound advertising in both branding and direct marketing to attract those people, can’t you?
Barry: We can understand profitability by customer. There’s a stat that we are actually making too much money on the customers that are most profitable. We should be investing more in them and hopefully making them more loyal with how we are investing and experiential improvements, like the return policy, rather than trying to figure out how to make the people who are draining dollars more profitable. Then we spend less on the middle people because they are not contributing much at all.
Adrian: You’ve almost taken it too far.
Barry: Yes, exactly. You need to make sure that the people who are the most loyal don’t go anywhere. Make sure you invest in them because they are going to drive your business going forward. You can’t lose those people. If you lose one of those customers, you need to get 80 new customers. You shouldn’t just treat them like everybody else. You treat them differently, and then you have a better chance of holding onto them.
Adrian: Some Web sites love branding campaigns from a company like Best Buy. They can have a certain number of CPMs, stick them up on the site, and they’ll burn through them quickly with no real perceivable returns. You don’t particularly look for a call to action or anything like that; you just want the banner in front of people. How does the advertising and branding work for you?
Barry: We use advertising for different purposes. Some purposes are that we want people to click, and we’re trying to drive engagement during that moment or within a seven-day period. Other times, we’re trying to drive an impression.
With the products we sell, we are also trying to get top-of-mind awareness. For example, you might not be ready to buy a television today when you see an ad from us. However, three months later when you start thinking you want to buy a television, we want to be there in your head.
In mass media, we try to be more general and talk about Best Buy the brand because most people aren’t interested in buying a specific product next week. There may be people who are ready to buy a product, but the percentage of people who want to buy a PC is only 10 percent. The people who want to buy a TV are another 10 percent.
If we get really specific in mass media, then we’re turning off everybody else and just focusing on the 10. If we can land the brand idea, we can bring all of the people thinking about buying whatever it is they are thinking of buying.
Online is more targeted. Typically, there’s less awareness building stuff online. We actually are trying to drive an action to our Web site. About 90 percent of our online focus is based around action. Specific sites can give us an idea that people are in a certain mindset. Typically, we are trying to get them to do something, although it isn’t always buying.
We want to move them through the purchase funnel. If you’re just thinking of what to buy, we might get you to the next phase, which is “I want to buy versus I have to buy.” The typical thought process of buying a television takes six months from idea generation of “I want to buy a television” to actually buying one. During that time, people are thinking about what they want to do for a while. They research and study. We’re just trying to move them along at whatever stage they are at.
Metcalfe’s Law and Marketing!
You may be familiar with the name Robert Metcalfe. He was a pioneer in creating computer networking technology. He developed a theory regarding the usefulness of networks that became both popular and controversial during the 1990’s and is still debated today.
Metcalfe’s Law claims the potential value of a communications network increases exponentially with its size.
Specifically, it proposes that for a network with ‘n’ endpoints (think of these as devices, or people), the inherent usefulness of this network is on the order of ‘n’ times ‘n’ or n2.
Metcalfe’s Law was intended to be an approximation and a relative measure of value for comparing two networks or the growth of one. For example, under this Law a network with 10 endpoints (value = 10×10=100) is approximately 4 times more useful than a network half the size (5 endpoints with value 5×5=25).
For our purposes, let’s apply Metcalfe’s Law to marketing. If you have only two marketing methods, let’s say it’s email marketing and direct mail; then you have the power of 2X2=4 effectiveness.
But let’s suppose you use two more methods; your website and LinkedIn. Now you have four methods, and according to Metcalfe’s Law, you now have r 4X4=16 effectiveness. This means that you don’t have double the effect, but four times the effect.
If you added four other methods, instead of two, say your website, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter, then you would now have six methods, and 6X6=36. Now you would have nine times your original effectiveness not just four times.
Does Metcalfe’s Law really apply to marketing? Probably not as directly as it does to networking. However, there is some correlation to marketing, and especially Social Media marketing.
With Social Media marketing, you can spread your word from platform to platform, with just the click of your mouse. So, this helps you spread your message exponentially, as opposed to linearly. And it once it is set up, much of it becomes automatic.
How many marketing methods are you using to spread the word about your company? And of course with Social Media, you just don’t reach the exact people you message, you have the potential to reach all of the people in their networks also.
As an example I am currently connected to over 9,700 people on LinkedIn. But my network extends to over 19 million people. This is done through the three levels each of these people is connected to.
Does that mean that every time I send a message, all 19 million people see it? Of course not, but it does have the potential for that. Just this week, one connection sent out one of my messages to his connections, and another few thousand more people got to see my message. This happens constantly in Social Media, if you have something worthwhile to say.
If you aren’t using Social Media to its utmost, and posting messages at least once a week, you’re missing out on thousands of potential clients. And the more messages you post, the more your network, and their network, gets to know you and believe you and trust you, because they see you know what you are talking about.
Mistakes to Avoid While Performing (PPC) Pay Per Click Advertising
PPC advertising is the right thing to do if you want to get on the right track. It gives you compelled customers and enticing visitors and you don’t have to spend a whole lot of money either. If you do it right, PPC advertising is an effectual and an efficient way to drive loads of traffic towards your sales or offers. If you fail to learn the basics and if you fail to understand the consequences, you will definitely going to suffer some negative consequences. All your efforts of ad designing and ad marketing will go in vain.
The three biggest mistakes one can make when doing PPC are:…..
- Mistake number one; never bid on the keywords that you don’t know or the ones, which don’t suit your product information and style. Most of the marketers seem to be uninterested in the keyword issues. They use generic and genuine type of keywords that are used by the researchers, which are focusing for search engine information. They also invest in the keywords that are relatively expensive and end up having no sales over them. As a result, marketers lose a healthy sum of money. So my advice here is that you must avoid generic keywords. Focus on the precise and demanding ones.
- If you are creating an irrelevant copy, you are mistaken. People create rather boring ads and content, which attracts untargeted and dishonest users. If you are performing so, your ads will either tempt no visitors and if you do, they would be unqualified and strange. You shouldn’t also target the wrong kind of audience. You should decide where your ad will appear and where it will attract the most number of people.
- Keeping no track of the results and outcomes and testing various softwares can be negative for your business and sales as well. Maintaining a good quality score is as important as anything else. Like the search engine optimization content, a high quality score plays a vital role in PPC advertising. Make sure you are diverting your traffic to the landing page. Optimize the landing page well and include all the elements that are needed to ascend the profits to a greater extent.
The above mentioned are some of the most common mistakes to avoid while performing pay per click advertising. You may even consider hiring a PPC Management Company.
Forum Marketing Tips – The 3 Killer Ways to Market Your Website Using Forums
When you first hear of the topic “forum marketing tips”, you usually think of the guys who spend all day spamming different posts with their various “limited time offers”. But marketing on forums is completely different.
When done properly, these forum marketing tips will propel your traffic into a frenzy and will build relationships with similar people in your niche, leading to more personal contacts, more JVs, more traffic, and ultimately – more sales.
Tip #1 – Post In The Advertising Section
I know this sounds pretty obvious, but it flat-out works and not a lot of people actually do it.
All you have to do is find the main forums within your niche, find the ‘advertising’ section for them (some may be easier to find than others), and post a thread in there advertising something free. A good example includes the Warrior Forum’s ‘Warrior Special Offer’ section.
That’s the key here – you must advertise something free. If you go all out and pitch your latest $197 product, you’re going to get a very low conversion rate due to the massive jump in free (posting on forums) to paid (buying your product). A few examples for this include a free e-book or video in exchange for their opt-in details.
If you can’t find the specific section for advertising, contact the administrator and ask him or her if the forum allows advertising in any of the other sections.
Tip #2 – Use A Signature
Although the signature is something often used for SEO purposes to get your website ranked in Google for something, people forget that it’s also a major traffic driver, too.
The tip here is again, to give out something free, but lead into the link with something convincing. For example,
“For professional website graphics that won’t cost you an arm and a leg, visit: ==> [website]”
This states several benefits to the user, and also draws attention to the link with the clever use of a text-based arrow.
Tip #3 – Use Forum Blogs
Not a lot of forums have this capability installed, but when they do, this is a major traffic-getter.
All you have to do here is provide as much value to the reader as humanly possible. You may only get one shot to keep their attention, so make it worth it. When the reader has finished reading your value-packed blog, they’ll most likely want more information from you, so make sure to link to your opt-in page (or your blog) in your forum profile and forum blog resource box.
As you can see, each of these forum marketing tips are extremely valuable, so get implementing them right away for maximum results and optimum sales.
The Leading Marketing Tool You Aren’t Using – And Why You Can’t Afford NOT To
Dashing out the office door for a quick caffeine pick me up, I saw it. Effortlessly cruising down the street, its red velvet cupcakes and sprinkles taunted me. I salivated. I drooled. My coffee quest became a distant memory, and five minutes later, I was happily noshing on a cupcake — and carrying a dozen more back to the office. The cause of my sudden sweet tooth? A colorful, vinyl-wrapped PT Cruiser, prominently featuring tasty-looking cupcake graphics and the address for a local bakery. Chalk up another win for vehicle advertising!
Vehicle advertising, also known as vehicle wrapping and mobile advertising, reaches more consumers at a lower cost per thousand impressions (CPM) than any other form of outdoor advertising. One vinyl vehicle wrap on a fleet car, truck, trailer or van can generate between 30,000 and 70,000 impressions daily — and even more in urban media markets, like Seattle. And vehicle wraps boost name recognition 15 times more than any other form of advertising. It’s inexpensive, practical and an effective way to spread the word about new products and services. And yet thousands of small businesses fail to take advantage of this cost-effective marketing tool, while wasting thousands on over-priced advertisements. “But it’s not Twitter!” you protest. “And how do I know vehicle wraps actually work?” Sort through the hype here and get the real facts on vehicle wraps — the leading marketing tool for your small business needs.
Marketing in the digital age: Making sense of all the hype.
In today’s media saturated world, cost-effective advertising is the difference between success and failure. The shift from traditional print campaigns to online marketing has left many small business owners wondering, “What should my company do to stay competitive and get noticed?” Advertising through traditional means, such as the Yellow Pages, is costly and no longer effective. Radio and television advertisements are simply too expensive for most small businesses to afford. And for all the hype, the online world is not any easier or affordable for small businesses. Marketing emails end up unread in the spam bin. Search engine pay-per-click advertising can quickly add up. And the sobering reality remains that a small business’s advertising budget simply cannot compete with a Fortune 500 company’s vast financial resources.
At the same time, Americans’ spending patterns are changing. In these tough economic times, the majority of Americans are living a simpler life, scaling back on big purchases, spending less, and saving more. Adjusting your company to this new economic reality is not as east as simply lowering price points. The average American customer is now an expert at online comparison shopping — whether it’s finding the biggest sale on a product, locating coupons or comparing service costs. And it’s not just product comparisons that customers are researching. With limited resources, your customers want to ensure they get the biggest bang for their buck and purchase from companies they know they can trust. Marketing today is as much about being a trusted, respected corporate citizen as it is about understanding the latest social media buzz. So how does a small business owner sort through all the hype and develop a cost-effective advertising strategy?
Step 1: Define your brand.
Local businesses must build and maintain a strong brand for their companies, and for good reason. Without a strong brand, no one will know what a local business offers and where it is located. In a world of sprawling big box stores and over-sized corporations, a small business must work twice as hard to define its brand. A strong brand translates into a strong relationship with your target audience, and allows you to cultivate a strong culture around your product, service, or organization. Before you make any advertising decisions, you need to define your brand. Ask yourself these questions: What is my company’s mission? Why is my product or service unique? Who is going to buy my product or service? What do I want my target audience to think about my product or service? Write down the answers to these questions on a sticky note. Refer back to this note before you make any advertising decisions to be sure your marketing strategy is true to your brand.
Step 2: Do your research, know your product, know your audience.
Avoid falling head-over-heels for the latest marketing trend by doing your research. Firstly, what is your product? Too many small businesses rush into advertising decisions without taking the time to understand their brand and product. If you don’t know what you are selling, how can you sell it? Your product can’t be both high-end and budget-friendly. Why is your product unique and what makes it worth the money (whatever the price point)? Secondly, know your target audience. What are the needs, habits and desires of your current customers? What about your prospective customers? Finally, take the time to study your local industry. If your business has a storefront, how can you increase walk-in traffic in your neighborhood? If you offer a common service, what is it about your company that makes your service stand out from the rest? Don’t rely on what you think you know — invest in the marketing research to get it right. Conducting marketing research will help grow your business by both identifying potential customers and avoiding marketing pitfalls.
Step 3: Choose the right media tool.
Small businesses often make the mistake of not choosing the right media tool for the job. Instead, they choose the latest ‘trendy’ tool. For example, with the explosion of social media, small businesses rushed to pump out Facebook newsfeed and Twitter updates. But in a sea of Twitter updates, your product becomes one more tweet lost in the noise — akin to another email dumped directly into the spam bin. Amid the hype about building buzz over social networks comes a sobering realty for many small businesses. Generating and updating content for networks such as Facebook and Twitter can be both a mental energy and time drain that gets your company nowhere. Investing hours each day in updating a Twitter feed is simply not worth the loss in productivity. Social media campaigns rely on carefully segmenting and identifying a select target audience. But with all this segmentation, small businesses often miss their core audience and fail to translate online buzz into real-world profit. Don’t get me wrong: social media can — and often should — play a role in your marketing strategy. But falling too hard for the latest marketing trend can leave your company without a well-rounded strategy and the right media tools to compete. Always remember your brand, your product and your audience. The number of people (in your target audience) who actually use Twitter on a daily basis and pay attention to tweets from your company is a lost less than you think. Look at your sticky note, and stay on track!
Step 4: Get the biggest bang for your advertising buck.
From Super Bowl commercials to glossy advertisements, big businesses spend the big bucks when it comes to marketing. In all likelihood, your advertising budget will never rival a large company’s budget. But even if your biggest competition is the corner shop down the street, when it comes to advertising, your small business still needs to get the biggest bang for its buck. Vehicle wrapping is a cost-effective, proven marketing technique — allowing you to compete with the big boys for a fraction of the price.
Most small business owners cannot afford TV and radio advertising, and mistakenly think that they cannot afford a billboard advertisement. But if you own a car, you already own the advertising space. So why not use it? Promote your business on your daily commute. Simply by driving to and from work, you can advertise your product or service and directly connect with thousands of potential consumers. If you have a fleet of company cars, invest in fleet vehicle wraps. When your employees meet with a client, they will arrive in style, connoting professionalism and authority. And as an added benefit, studies show that employees are safer, better drivers when driving a clearly labeled fleet vehicle.
Statistics prove that one vehicle wrap can generate over 10 million impressions per year. The cost of advertising over the life of the vehicle is minimal, especially when compared to other forms of advertising. And vehicle wraps work for all types and sizes of businesses. Major corporations already know this secret. Big companies wrap their vehicles. But many small businesses have failed to capitalize on this cost-effective marketing tool. You have a great logo and marketing message — now share them with the world!
Step 5: Generate publicity.
Nothing improves sales or builds company reputation like great publicity. Especially when the publicity is free! But how do you generate the ever-elusive word-of-mouth buzz? Nothing stands out from the crowd quite the same way that a vinyl wrapped vehicle does. Whether you have a fleet of PT Cruisers covered with your logo, a car with your logo on the roof, or a company van, a vinyl wrapped vehicle proudly announces your brand. Vinyl wrapped cars are an unexpected sight — a break from otherwise ordinary, mundane vehicles — that make people stop and take notice — and keep talking about it at the water cooler later that day. A big part of getting the biggest bang for your buck in advertising (See Step 4), is ensuring the advertising technique you use also generates free publicity. One wrapped vehicle that gets everyone talking is better than a stack of paper mailers that end up in the waste bin. So make your own headlines and create free buzz with vehicle wraps.
Step 6: Boost sales!
Whether you are selling cupcakes or marketing a service, boosting sales is the end goal of all advertising. If you’ve done your research (See Step 3), you may be surprised that there is a big gap between what you are selling and what your customers want to buy. Customers do not simply purchase a product or service; they buy into a lifestyle and a persona. Whether you are a new or established company, the fastest way to boost sales is to close the gap between your product and your customers’ expectations. Effective advertising — that captures the essence of your new, core message and your customers’ expectations — is the key to the success of your small business. Powerful graphics and images are the best way to visually connect with customers and deliver your message. And the best, most cost-effective way to get your message out to your customers is on vehicles. Your customers already spend hours in a car commuting or walking around a downtown area. A vehicle wrap is a quick, cost-effective way to redefine a brand or launch a new product. More than 95% of Americans are reached by media targeting vehicle drivers and passengers. Mobile advertising is an ideal way to outshine the competition and differentiate your brand — two key components to boosting sales. Send your employees driving around town in colorful cars covered in tasty cupcakes, and people will start lining up outside your cupcake bakery, too!
More impressions, more money: The marketing science behind vehicle wraps.
A successful marketing campaign can be difficult to achieve. You want to stand out and be different, but not too different. You want to be trendy, but not alienate longtime customers. You want to spend pennies, but look like you spent millions. After reading through the steps to successful marketing above, the clear solution for small businesses is a vinyl vehicle wrap or vehicle lettering.
A vehicle wrap generates instant attention. Your small business will get noticed, and you can differentiate yourself in a crowd of competition. A vinyl wrap transforms your car, truck, van or fleet into eye-catching advertising machines. It builds your brand recognition, raises your company’s profile and reinforces brand identity. Oh, and it’s a long-term investment that costs next to nothing — and can potentially generate thousands in profit via free, word-of-mouth publicity. “Okay,” you say quizzically. “It sounds almost too good to be true — how do I know this actually works?” The answer: impressions.
One way marketing gurus measure the success of an advertising campaign is with impressions. You may be familiar with terms such as ‘cost per impression’ (CPI). Each time an individual views an advertisement represents an impression. The effectiveness of an advertising campaign then can be determined by dividing the cost of the entire campaign by the number of impressions. For example, according to Nielsen Media data, the CPI for a national magazine ad is $0.033 and a prime time TV ad is $0.019. However, the actual cost of the ad, including production and placement, may run over a million dollars. Clearly not the biggest bang for your buck if you are a small business!
In comparison to pricey television and print ads, a vinyl vehicle wrap costs very little, and last far longer. In fact, mobile advertising (vehicle wraps and lettering) is the most effective and efficient form of outdoor advertising. A partial wrap may cost as little as $500, and a full wrap as little as $2,000. When professionally printed and applied, a vinyl vehicle wrap or vehicle lettering can last up to seven years. With upwards of ten million impressions per year, both your CPI and initial cost is very low. Driving to and from work, or simply parked on the street, your vehicle is an eye-catching, can’t-be-missed advertisement. In the past seven days alone, eight out of ten Americans report they have walked in a town, city or downtown area. This pedestrian traffic represents a huge, untapped market, allowing you to bring your marketing directly to your consumers. At the same time, millions of Americans drive their car in the daily work commute. Even if they haven’t had their morning coffee, it will be hard for them to miss your brightly colored, vinyl wrapped vehicle in the lane next to theirs. That’s why vehicle wraps and lettering give your small business the biggest bang for your buck.
Bad graphics, bad design: Avoiding a branding catastrophe. We all remember that one really bad sign or poorly designed logo that made us think “Really? Are these people professionals or a bunch of amateurs? What on earth were they thinking?” Instead of engaging with the brand, we walked away puzzled, disgusted, shocked — or worst of all — told our friends about how bad the design was. Definitely not the public relations move that company intended with the design!
The goal of every marketing initiative is to clearly communicate your message. Design is at the root of this communication. Good design visually implements your marketing strategy; poor design does not. The old adage, “It’s not what you say, but how you say it,” is still the fundamental truth of effective marketing. In fact, nothing screams unprofessional and damages your brand like bad graphics. On the other hand, good design establishes your brand’s legitimacy. Fundamentally, good graphic design should: (1) improve your image and strengthen your brand, (2) make your business stand out from your competitors’ and (3) convincingly sell your messages to customers with a strong emotional appeal. These all add up to one thing: a better small business. Think of graphic design not as an expense, but as an investment in your company’s future. If you aren’t a graphic designer, don’t create your own logo. Leave the logo, and marketing collateral such as brochures and case studies, to a professional design team.
There is a fine line between getting the biggest bang for you buck and looking cheap. When you choose to advertise with vehicle wraps, your goal is to cut costs, not quality. From color disasters to font fiascoes, don’t gamble your business’s brand away on sub-par design. Leave the design of your vehicle wrap to the professionals. An experienced, professional team understands how to use design elements for maximum visual impact. For example, a simple graphic communicates more information in less time than text. A high color contrast, strengthened with a drop shadow, will improve legibility. Emphasize the name of your company, phone number or address with large letters and bold type. The best designs stimulate an emotional, subconscious reaction in the viewer, like when I spontaneously bought a dozen cupcakes. A poorly designed wrap would have failed to stimulate this emotion, or worse yet, go completely unnoticed. Whatever your graphic needs, avoid a branding catastrophe and go with the professionals.
The technical stuff: How vinyl vehicle wraps, vehicle graphics and vehicle lettering work.
Vehicle wraps help local businesses better engage customers and boost revenue — for a fraction of the cost of traditional advertising. When choosing what type of vehicle wrap, graphics, or lettering, consider your needs. If you just want to include your company’s name and contact information on the door, consider vehicle lettering. If you want to include a logo or graphic, consider vehicle graphics or a partial vehicle wrap. If you truly want to transform you vehicle or fleet into a mobile billboard, choose a vinyl vehicle wrap.
The most important decision you will make is the team you choose to apply the wrap, graphics or lettering. Always, always, always go with the knowledgeable professionals. While vehicle wraps are a cost-effective form of advertising, outfitting an entire fleet still represents a significant financial investment, and you want to have it done right the first time. When properly applied, your vehicle wrap will last for up to seven years. Improper application and poorly designed graphics, however, can spell disaster for your marketing plans. Take the time to find a professional and engaging team that will work with you to meet your needs.
How do vehicle wraps get applied and how long will it take?
Depending on the size, a vehicle wrap is typically applied over a few days. Once the final design is approved, the production team will pre-flight check the graphics and manage any necessary resizing. If you choose a vinyl body wrap, technicians will trim the wrap down for application, and then bond and smooth the wrap over the contours of your vehicle. This application process, while straight forward, must be handled by a team of experts. If a vinyl wrap is improperly applied, it may peel or crack, and will need to either be removed or completely replaced.
Will the vinyl covering damage my car?
Not at all! In fact, the vinyl will protect your car body from UV rays. A few years under the wrap is like giving your vehicle a professional beauty treatment. The wrap peels off like a label on glass, requiring little more than rubbing alcohol for touch ups. When removed, your vehicle’s exterior will look brand new, often resulting in higher resale value for clients. Talk about a great investment!
What parts of my car will the vehicle wrap cover?
Vehicle wraps typically cover the majority of the vehicle, including the side the windows. The only windows that are always excluded (for legal compliance) are the front windshield and front driver and passenger side windows. The rear window and rear side windows are typically covered. The window covering material is called a “window perf”. It has tiny holes that let you see out, but the outside viewer looking at the vehicle only sees the graphic. A 100% vehicle wrap covers the whole vehicle as described above, and with the noted front window exceptions. Doing the top of the roof is optional, although adds an extra bang for you buck, especially in urban communities with tall buildings.
What if I don’t want to cover the entire vehicle?
No problem! You do not have to cover the entire vehicle. Some small businesses prefer to get a partial vinyl wrap or simply apply vinyl lettering on the doors or roof. You can choose between covering 20%, 40%, 60% or 80% of your vehicle. You can also do simple vehicle lettering.
Why should I cover the roof of my car?
If you work or live in a big city, consider wrapping the roof of your car. Covering the roof with your company name, phone number and web site is great when you are driving by or working at job sites that have tall buildings. People will look down and see your company advertisement driving by — that definitely makes a lasting impression!
What are specialty vinyls?
There are specialty vinyls that are reflective or luminescent (glow in the dark). In darkness, these vinyl wraps can get a customer’s attention (so you are always able to market your company 24 hours a day– even at night!) or they may be applied for safety purposes.
What if my car gets dirty — can I wash my vehicle wrap?
If you have a full vinyl vehicle wrap, you will want to hand wash your vehicle. This extra care — rather than using a power washer — will protect the integrity of the wrap, and ensure it remains beautiful for years to come.
The bottom line: your business simply can’t afford for you NOT to use vehicle wraps!
You now know the importance of building an effective brand — and how good graphic design and cost-effective marketing is essential to connecting your brand with your target audience. At times, marketing in the digital age may seem overwhelming. You know not to let your advertising decisions be guided by chasing the latest media trend. At the same time, it’s clear that maintaining the status quo is no longer good enough, especially as consumers change their spending habits to reflect the tough economy. And yet, small business owners often ask, “Why isn’t my marketing plan working? It’s they way I’ve always done it — and it worked in the past!” And here is your answer: traditional advertising that worked in the past is simply not going to work today. The hard truth many small businesses avoid is that they talk about change a lot more than they actually engage in change. This is understandable. Changing a marketing strategy can seem at times like a scary jump into the unknown — or a misguided chase of the latest (and not so greatest) online advertising trend. There is nothing scary, however, about adapting your marketing strategy to include vehicle wraps. In fact, the only scary thing about vehicle wraps is how few small businesses currently take advantage of this inexpensive and highly effective marketing technique.
Vehicle advertisements are an easy and proven way to put a little spice in your image and fire up your bottom line. Whether you are a new business out to make a name for yourself or an established business wanting to stay ahead of the competition, you simply can’t afford NOT to use vehicle wraps. And any vehicles you wrap will retain the quality of their exterior finish, avoiding UV light damage — a huge plus for resale. Fortune 500 companies already know how successful mobile advertising is — and now you do too! So let go of your past assumptions about marketing, think long and hard about your brand, audience, and product, and starting raking in the profit with vehicle wraps!
A Few Points Regarding Affiliate Marketing
Knowledge is always the key to any enterprise. Affiliate marketing is no different. Everyone that is new to this business wants instant success, instant riches, and to quit their day job tomorrow. They are soon rudely awakened by the truth. There is no easy road to riches, just dedication, discipline and hard work and the knowledge to get it done the most efficient way possible.
One of the problems that promote this attitude regarding the Affiliate marketing riches syndrome is the fact that affiliate marketing is widely advertised as one of the easiest methods to make money on the web. The seasoned Affiliate marketer knows that there are methods or tools to conduct a successful Affiliate marketing business. Below I would like to discuss a few that come to mind.
One of the first steps you need to take is having your own website. Constructing a relevant content, keyword, spider friendly website, is the start of one of your many marketing efforts. It is very important to have your website laid out in such a way that will be easy to navigate. Your job is to have a website that will attract the reader to your content. The keyword or phrase they used in their search, which ultimately brought them to your site, is what they are expecting in regards to the information that they were seeking. At that point, how well you have your sight designed, to get them to click on the links to the affiliate products, that you are presenting for sale, will have a direct bearing on your efforts and ultimate sales. The end result should be that you have enough affiliate relevant products or services that will fulfill your reader’s needs.
Why should they buy from your website?
Building credibility is one of the key elements to create sales. You can write some good articles that can make you appear to be an expert in your field. You can give away free software, opt-in email lists, and direct them to effective free advertising. Competition is what makes any business better. It should enable you to be one up on your competitors to ensure that your sales equate to the effort that you endure. The question you need to ask yourself is this; would I buy from me if I was a visitor to my website? Be critical, have your spouse, relatives, and friends visit your website. Get their opinion. Ask them if they were looking for the product or affiliate site your representing, would they buy from your site? If yes, find out what attracted them to make the purchase. If no, find out what you can do to make improvements. Make sure that you have something to offer to get them to sign up for your ezine, newsletter or email list. An email list is an excellent tool for future sales. A double-opt-in list is a priority.
The importance of linking.
Search engine traffic is something you should strive to achieve. When you have targeted keywords, it is like the movie “field of dreams;”, “build it and they will come.”Seo is very important when attracting traffic to your site. Building great back links is another factor. Search engines such as Google will determine the page rank of your site based on the number of higher ranking websites that link back to you. It is wise to ascertain relevant back links. The second in importance would be linking back to relevant sites. When I say relevant, be sure that the sites you link to and link back to you are relevant to your content. Google, yahoo, msn and other search engines tend to smite you if your selling roofing and the website you are linking to sells books or videos.
Another way to get back links to your site is to write articles. This is a whole new realm within itself. The more articles that you write that are accepted for publication, the more back links you will receive. The possibility of exposure goes up exponentially according to the quality of articles that you write.
One of the largest places on the internet to get the exposure and to write these articles for submission is EzineArticles. I would start with this group first. If your article is good enough it will be picked up by other sources for distribution.
The great benefit that you receive is you are allowed to keep an article resource box with your information. This is your content and cannot be duplicated without this resource box. Make sure you enter your necessary information in this area.
It is best to go to EzineArticles.com and sign up and read their requirements. You will gain knowledge regarding how well this method can be used for your promotions.
Affiliate marketing can be very lucrative, but as with any endeavor it requires great advertising and marketing techniques. The Internet is an ever changing environment that can lead to instant riches and wealth. Do not be deceived into thinking that it can always happen overnight. Most individuals have to put in the sweat and elbow grease to attain the smallest amount of income. There is an old saying; “build a better mousetrap and people will buy it”. The internet does by the chronicles of history, tends to evolve in much the same manner.
