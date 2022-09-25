Finance
The Leading Marketing Tool You Aren’t Using – And Why You Can’t Afford NOT To
Dashing out the office door for a quick caffeine pick me up, I saw it. Effortlessly cruising down the street, its red velvet cupcakes and sprinkles taunted me. I salivated. I drooled. My coffee quest became a distant memory, and five minutes later, I was happily noshing on a cupcake — and carrying a dozen more back to the office. The cause of my sudden sweet tooth? A colorful, vinyl-wrapped PT Cruiser, prominently featuring tasty-looking cupcake graphics and the address for a local bakery. Chalk up another win for vehicle advertising!
Vehicle advertising, also known as vehicle wrapping and mobile advertising, reaches more consumers at a lower cost per thousand impressions (CPM) than any other form of outdoor advertising. One vinyl vehicle wrap on a fleet car, truck, trailer or van can generate between 30,000 and 70,000 impressions daily — and even more in urban media markets, like Seattle. And vehicle wraps boost name recognition 15 times more than any other form of advertising. It’s inexpensive, practical and an effective way to spread the word about new products and services. And yet thousands of small businesses fail to take advantage of this cost-effective marketing tool, while wasting thousands on over-priced advertisements. “But it’s not Twitter!” you protest. “And how do I know vehicle wraps actually work?” Sort through the hype here and get the real facts on vehicle wraps — the leading marketing tool for your small business needs.
Marketing in the digital age: Making sense of all the hype.
In today’s media saturated world, cost-effective advertising is the difference between success and failure. The shift from traditional print campaigns to online marketing has left many small business owners wondering, “What should my company do to stay competitive and get noticed?” Advertising through traditional means, such as the Yellow Pages, is costly and no longer effective. Radio and television advertisements are simply too expensive for most small businesses to afford. And for all the hype, the online world is not any easier or affordable for small businesses. Marketing emails end up unread in the spam bin. Search engine pay-per-click advertising can quickly add up. And the sobering reality remains that a small business’s advertising budget simply cannot compete with a Fortune 500 company’s vast financial resources.
At the same time, Americans’ spending patterns are changing. In these tough economic times, the majority of Americans are living a simpler life, scaling back on big purchases, spending less, and saving more. Adjusting your company to this new economic reality is not as east as simply lowering price points. The average American customer is now an expert at online comparison shopping — whether it’s finding the biggest sale on a product, locating coupons or comparing service costs. And it’s not just product comparisons that customers are researching. With limited resources, your customers want to ensure they get the biggest bang for their buck and purchase from companies they know they can trust. Marketing today is as much about being a trusted, respected corporate citizen as it is about understanding the latest social media buzz. So how does a small business owner sort through all the hype and develop a cost-effective advertising strategy?
Step 1: Define your brand.
Local businesses must build and maintain a strong brand for their companies, and for good reason. Without a strong brand, no one will know what a local business offers and where it is located. In a world of sprawling big box stores and over-sized corporations, a small business must work twice as hard to define its brand. A strong brand translates into a strong relationship with your target audience, and allows you to cultivate a strong culture around your product, service, or organization. Before you make any advertising decisions, you need to define your brand. Ask yourself these questions: What is my company’s mission? Why is my product or service unique? Who is going to buy my product or service? What do I want my target audience to think about my product or service? Write down the answers to these questions on a sticky note. Refer back to this note before you make any advertising decisions to be sure your marketing strategy is true to your brand.
Step 2: Do your research, know your product, know your audience.
Avoid falling head-over-heels for the latest marketing trend by doing your research. Firstly, what is your product? Too many small businesses rush into advertising decisions without taking the time to understand their brand and product. If you don’t know what you are selling, how can you sell it? Your product can’t be both high-end and budget-friendly. Why is your product unique and what makes it worth the money (whatever the price point)? Secondly, know your target audience. What are the needs, habits and desires of your current customers? What about your prospective customers? Finally, take the time to study your local industry. If your business has a storefront, how can you increase walk-in traffic in your neighborhood? If you offer a common service, what is it about your company that makes your service stand out from the rest? Don’t rely on what you think you know — invest in the marketing research to get it right. Conducting marketing research will help grow your business by both identifying potential customers and avoiding marketing pitfalls.
Step 3: Choose the right media tool.
Small businesses often make the mistake of not choosing the right media tool for the job. Instead, they choose the latest ‘trendy’ tool. For example, with the explosion of social media, small businesses rushed to pump out Facebook newsfeed and Twitter updates. But in a sea of Twitter updates, your product becomes one more tweet lost in the noise — akin to another email dumped directly into the spam bin. Amid the hype about building buzz over social networks comes a sobering realty for many small businesses. Generating and updating content for networks such as Facebook and Twitter can be both a mental energy and time drain that gets your company nowhere. Investing hours each day in updating a Twitter feed is simply not worth the loss in productivity. Social media campaigns rely on carefully segmenting and identifying a select target audience. But with all this segmentation, small businesses often miss their core audience and fail to translate online buzz into real-world profit. Don’t get me wrong: social media can — and often should — play a role in your marketing strategy. But falling too hard for the latest marketing trend can leave your company without a well-rounded strategy and the right media tools to compete. Always remember your brand, your product and your audience. The number of people (in your target audience) who actually use Twitter on a daily basis and pay attention to tweets from your company is a lost less than you think. Look at your sticky note, and stay on track!
Step 4: Get the biggest bang for your advertising buck.
From Super Bowl commercials to glossy advertisements, big businesses spend the big bucks when it comes to marketing. In all likelihood, your advertising budget will never rival a large company’s budget. But even if your biggest competition is the corner shop down the street, when it comes to advertising, your small business still needs to get the biggest bang for its buck. Vehicle wrapping is a cost-effective, proven marketing technique — allowing you to compete with the big boys for a fraction of the price.
Most small business owners cannot afford TV and radio advertising, and mistakenly think that they cannot afford a billboard advertisement. But if you own a car, you already own the advertising space. So why not use it? Promote your business on your daily commute. Simply by driving to and from work, you can advertise your product or service and directly connect with thousands of potential consumers. If you have a fleet of company cars, invest in fleet vehicle wraps. When your employees meet with a client, they will arrive in style, connoting professionalism and authority. And as an added benefit, studies show that employees are safer, better drivers when driving a clearly labeled fleet vehicle.
Statistics prove that one vehicle wrap can generate over 10 million impressions per year. The cost of advertising over the life of the vehicle is minimal, especially when compared to other forms of advertising. And vehicle wraps work for all types and sizes of businesses. Major corporations already know this secret. Big companies wrap their vehicles. But many small businesses have failed to capitalize on this cost-effective marketing tool. You have a great logo and marketing message — now share them with the world!
Step 5: Generate publicity.
Nothing improves sales or builds company reputation like great publicity. Especially when the publicity is free! But how do you generate the ever-elusive word-of-mouth buzz? Nothing stands out from the crowd quite the same way that a vinyl wrapped vehicle does. Whether you have a fleet of PT Cruisers covered with your logo, a car with your logo on the roof, or a company van, a vinyl wrapped vehicle proudly announces your brand. Vinyl wrapped cars are an unexpected sight — a break from otherwise ordinary, mundane vehicles — that make people stop and take notice — and keep talking about it at the water cooler later that day. A big part of getting the biggest bang for your buck in advertising (See Step 4), is ensuring the advertising technique you use also generates free publicity. One wrapped vehicle that gets everyone talking is better than a stack of paper mailers that end up in the waste bin. So make your own headlines and create free buzz with vehicle wraps.
Step 6: Boost sales!
Whether you are selling cupcakes or marketing a service, boosting sales is the end goal of all advertising. If you’ve done your research (See Step 3), you may be surprised that there is a big gap between what you are selling and what your customers want to buy. Customers do not simply purchase a product or service; they buy into a lifestyle and a persona. Whether you are a new or established company, the fastest way to boost sales is to close the gap between your product and your customers’ expectations. Effective advertising — that captures the essence of your new, core message and your customers’ expectations — is the key to the success of your small business. Powerful graphics and images are the best way to visually connect with customers and deliver your message. And the best, most cost-effective way to get your message out to your customers is on vehicles. Your customers already spend hours in a car commuting or walking around a downtown area. A vehicle wrap is a quick, cost-effective way to redefine a brand or launch a new product. More than 95% of Americans are reached by media targeting vehicle drivers and passengers. Mobile advertising is an ideal way to outshine the competition and differentiate your brand — two key components to boosting sales. Send your employees driving around town in colorful cars covered in tasty cupcakes, and people will start lining up outside your cupcake bakery, too!
More impressions, more money: The marketing science behind vehicle wraps.
A successful marketing campaign can be difficult to achieve. You want to stand out and be different, but not too different. You want to be trendy, but not alienate longtime customers. You want to spend pennies, but look like you spent millions. After reading through the steps to successful marketing above, the clear solution for small businesses is a vinyl vehicle wrap or vehicle lettering.
A vehicle wrap generates instant attention. Your small business will get noticed, and you can differentiate yourself in a crowd of competition. A vinyl wrap transforms your car, truck, van or fleet into eye-catching advertising machines. It builds your brand recognition, raises your company’s profile and reinforces brand identity. Oh, and it’s a long-term investment that costs next to nothing — and can potentially generate thousands in profit via free, word-of-mouth publicity. “Okay,” you say quizzically. “It sounds almost too good to be true — how do I know this actually works?” The answer: impressions.
One way marketing gurus measure the success of an advertising campaign is with impressions. You may be familiar with terms such as ‘cost per impression’ (CPI). Each time an individual views an advertisement represents an impression. The effectiveness of an advertising campaign then can be determined by dividing the cost of the entire campaign by the number of impressions. For example, according to Nielsen Media data, the CPI for a national magazine ad is $0.033 and a prime time TV ad is $0.019. However, the actual cost of the ad, including production and placement, may run over a million dollars. Clearly not the biggest bang for your buck if you are a small business!
In comparison to pricey television and print ads, a vinyl vehicle wrap costs very little, and last far longer. In fact, mobile advertising (vehicle wraps and lettering) is the most effective and efficient form of outdoor advertising. A partial wrap may cost as little as $500, and a full wrap as little as $2,000. When professionally printed and applied, a vinyl vehicle wrap or vehicle lettering can last up to seven years. With upwards of ten million impressions per year, both your CPI and initial cost is very low. Driving to and from work, or simply parked on the street, your vehicle is an eye-catching, can’t-be-missed advertisement. In the past seven days alone, eight out of ten Americans report they have walked in a town, city or downtown area. This pedestrian traffic represents a huge, untapped market, allowing you to bring your marketing directly to your consumers. At the same time, millions of Americans drive their car in the daily work commute. Even if they haven’t had their morning coffee, it will be hard for them to miss your brightly colored, vinyl wrapped vehicle in the lane next to theirs. That’s why vehicle wraps and lettering give your small business the biggest bang for your buck.
Bad graphics, bad design: Avoiding a branding catastrophe. We all remember that one really bad sign or poorly designed logo that made us think “Really? Are these people professionals or a bunch of amateurs? What on earth were they thinking?” Instead of engaging with the brand, we walked away puzzled, disgusted, shocked — or worst of all — told our friends about how bad the design was. Definitely not the public relations move that company intended with the design!
The goal of every marketing initiative is to clearly communicate your message. Design is at the root of this communication. Good design visually implements your marketing strategy; poor design does not. The old adage, “It’s not what you say, but how you say it,” is still the fundamental truth of effective marketing. In fact, nothing screams unprofessional and damages your brand like bad graphics. On the other hand, good design establishes your brand’s legitimacy. Fundamentally, good graphic design should: (1) improve your image and strengthen your brand, (2) make your business stand out from your competitors’ and (3) convincingly sell your messages to customers with a strong emotional appeal. These all add up to one thing: a better small business. Think of graphic design not as an expense, but as an investment in your company’s future. If you aren’t a graphic designer, don’t create your own logo. Leave the logo, and marketing collateral such as brochures and case studies, to a professional design team.
There is a fine line between getting the biggest bang for you buck and looking cheap. When you choose to advertise with vehicle wraps, your goal is to cut costs, not quality. From color disasters to font fiascoes, don’t gamble your business’s brand away on sub-par design. Leave the design of your vehicle wrap to the professionals. An experienced, professional team understands how to use design elements for maximum visual impact. For example, a simple graphic communicates more information in less time than text. A high color contrast, strengthened with a drop shadow, will improve legibility. Emphasize the name of your company, phone number or address with large letters and bold type. The best designs stimulate an emotional, subconscious reaction in the viewer, like when I spontaneously bought a dozen cupcakes. A poorly designed wrap would have failed to stimulate this emotion, or worse yet, go completely unnoticed. Whatever your graphic needs, avoid a branding catastrophe and go with the professionals.
The technical stuff: How vinyl vehicle wraps, vehicle graphics and vehicle lettering work.
Vehicle wraps help local businesses better engage customers and boost revenue — for a fraction of the cost of traditional advertising. When choosing what type of vehicle wrap, graphics, or lettering, consider your needs. If you just want to include your company’s name and contact information on the door, consider vehicle lettering. If you want to include a logo or graphic, consider vehicle graphics or a partial vehicle wrap. If you truly want to transform you vehicle or fleet into a mobile billboard, choose a vinyl vehicle wrap.
The most important decision you will make is the team you choose to apply the wrap, graphics or lettering. Always, always, always go with the knowledgeable professionals. While vehicle wraps are a cost-effective form of advertising, outfitting an entire fleet still represents a significant financial investment, and you want to have it done right the first time. When properly applied, your vehicle wrap will last for up to seven years. Improper application and poorly designed graphics, however, can spell disaster for your marketing plans. Take the time to find a professional and engaging team that will work with you to meet your needs.
How do vehicle wraps get applied and how long will it take?
Depending on the size, a vehicle wrap is typically applied over a few days. Once the final design is approved, the production team will pre-flight check the graphics and manage any necessary resizing. If you choose a vinyl body wrap, technicians will trim the wrap down for application, and then bond and smooth the wrap over the contours of your vehicle. This application process, while straight forward, must be handled by a team of experts. If a vinyl wrap is improperly applied, it may peel or crack, and will need to either be removed or completely replaced.
Will the vinyl covering damage my car?
Not at all! In fact, the vinyl will protect your car body from UV rays. A few years under the wrap is like giving your vehicle a professional beauty treatment. The wrap peels off like a label on glass, requiring little more than rubbing alcohol for touch ups. When removed, your vehicle’s exterior will look brand new, often resulting in higher resale value for clients. Talk about a great investment!
What parts of my car will the vehicle wrap cover?
Vehicle wraps typically cover the majority of the vehicle, including the side the windows. The only windows that are always excluded (for legal compliance) are the front windshield and front driver and passenger side windows. The rear window and rear side windows are typically covered. The window covering material is called a “window perf”. It has tiny holes that let you see out, but the outside viewer looking at the vehicle only sees the graphic. A 100% vehicle wrap covers the whole vehicle as described above, and with the noted front window exceptions. Doing the top of the roof is optional, although adds an extra bang for you buck, especially in urban communities with tall buildings.
What if I don’t want to cover the entire vehicle?
No problem! You do not have to cover the entire vehicle. Some small businesses prefer to get a partial vinyl wrap or simply apply vinyl lettering on the doors or roof. You can choose between covering 20%, 40%, 60% or 80% of your vehicle. You can also do simple vehicle lettering.
Why should I cover the roof of my car?
If you work or live in a big city, consider wrapping the roof of your car. Covering the roof with your company name, phone number and web site is great when you are driving by or working at job sites that have tall buildings. People will look down and see your company advertisement driving by — that definitely makes a lasting impression!
What are specialty vinyls?
There are specialty vinyls that are reflective or luminescent (glow in the dark). In darkness, these vinyl wraps can get a customer’s attention (so you are always able to market your company 24 hours a day– even at night!) or they may be applied for safety purposes.
What if my car gets dirty — can I wash my vehicle wrap?
If you have a full vinyl vehicle wrap, you will want to hand wash your vehicle. This extra care — rather than using a power washer — will protect the integrity of the wrap, and ensure it remains beautiful for years to come.
The bottom line: your business simply can’t afford for you NOT to use vehicle wraps!
You now know the importance of building an effective brand — and how good graphic design and cost-effective marketing is essential to connecting your brand with your target audience. At times, marketing in the digital age may seem overwhelming. You know not to let your advertising decisions be guided by chasing the latest media trend. At the same time, it’s clear that maintaining the status quo is no longer good enough, especially as consumers change their spending habits to reflect the tough economy. And yet, small business owners often ask, “Why isn’t my marketing plan working? It’s they way I’ve always done it — and it worked in the past!” And here is your answer: traditional advertising that worked in the past is simply not going to work today. The hard truth many small businesses avoid is that they talk about change a lot more than they actually engage in change. This is understandable. Changing a marketing strategy can seem at times like a scary jump into the unknown — or a misguided chase of the latest (and not so greatest) online advertising trend. There is nothing scary, however, about adapting your marketing strategy to include vehicle wraps. In fact, the only scary thing about vehicle wraps is how few small businesses currently take advantage of this inexpensive and highly effective marketing technique.
Vehicle advertisements are an easy and proven way to put a little spice in your image and fire up your bottom line. Whether you are a new business out to make a name for yourself or an established business wanting to stay ahead of the competition, you simply can’t afford NOT to use vehicle wraps. And any vehicles you wrap will retain the quality of their exterior finish, avoiding UV light damage — a huge plus for resale. Fortune 500 companies already know how successful mobile advertising is — and now you do too! So let go of your past assumptions about marketing, think long and hard about your brand, audience, and product, and starting raking in the profit with vehicle wraps!
Since the last few decades the field of technology has seen an incredible development. Talking about the technology, the latest technology nowadays is the VoIP (voice over internet protocol). It provides you a combination of conventional phone services and high speed internet. A single broadband connection through the Speakeasy along with an adapter is all that required for enjoying the services provided by the VoIP. In other words VoIP has quiet a simple setup and thus it makes VoIP worth spending money on. The VoIP phones are well known for their excellent features and qualities.
VoIP allows you to make and receive all your calls without any hurdle once you have setup your VoIP services. Tackling problems of VoIP is quiet easy as the customer service is incredibly good, as nowadays one has to go to many people to get the problems related to their gadgets solved. This is one advantage that VoIP has over other similar services. Voip has generated much publicity with its application in the ITES industry. Quality of voice on this platform is much better especially in the case of long distance or international calls, where the routing of the call through satellite infected the call with delays.
The feature of VoIP wifi phones.
The technological advancement has introduced a new dimension in the field of communication. For instance the WirelessIP5000 wifi VoIP phone is one of the most popular among the wireless IP phones. It provides an IEEE 802.11b wireless IP network which gives the user access to clear voice communication. Call center industry catering to the consumer based markets, have found this tool as very useful. The ease of interacting with the person sitting at different part of the world, without compromising on the quality, has generated new markets for it.
Along with the various features and functions of a regular phone, the VoIP wifi phone also has the capability to put together the various qualities and features of an analog IP phone over the data communication system.
ZyXEL Prestige 2000W v2 WiFi VoIP phone is another most sought after VoIP wifi phones [http://www.topwifireviews.com/Wi-Fi_Phone/]. Like the former one mentioned above this phone also has great features and benefits. It provides a low cost of the calls made and received along with high voice quality. It also provides mobility with IEEE 802.11b wireless standard compliance. For its easy use it also provides Support Auto Provisioning. As mentioned above earlier its communication costs are low as compared to the others and also have an excellent mobility. In order to increase the accessibility for the mobile users, there is also a travel charger design which proves to be of great help.
It is without any doubt the most reliable, it is fun to use and also is cost effective. Your search for the best phone will now become easier as these kind of phones are easily accessible and can be found in any of the electronic outlets or retails.
It is quite a title and it is a most rewarding activity. Try it as you read on.
In our sweeping through the Bible, so that we have an overview of Scripture, we come to the Letters – or the Epistles. Someone once thought that epistles were the wives of the apostles.
The letters are basically the preaching notes of the apostles – they deal with matters which arose in the early church – problems – and issues – and divisions.
They tell us about God – and about Jesus – but also about the Church, and what is important – and they also tell us a lot about the writers.
We need to mention Paul right away – about one third of the New Testament is either about him or by him. This man has had such an influence upon the Church of Jesus Christ, and Jesus permitted it – and we can even say willed it.
Paul was a fanatical Pharisee to begin with – called Saul after the first king of Israel. Then, he was so graciously willing to be called Paul – a Gentile name.
Paul was born in Tarsus – a University City – after Athens and Alexandria. His parents were Jews, so he was brought up on the Scriptures and taught about GOD. He came from the tribe of Benjamin – and was a student of Professor Gamaliel.
He persecuted the Church of Jesus Christ before becoming an apostle, preacher, and writer.
Although a Hebrew, he spoke Greek – and so could preach and teach and write to all in the Greek world. He was a Roman citizen and he knew the Roman law and used it when necessary – but that did not give him a suffering free life.
Here is a disciple of Jesus Christ whose background is Jewish, Greek and Roman. He could go anywhere – and was prepared by God for service in the Kingdom of God, before he came to faith in Jesus Christ.
Now, it was not easy to write letters at this time. The Roman letter could be the longest letter we have from this period!
The format is the same in all his letters – and all the letters begin with grace and peace. The first time I saw this was on New Year’s Day in 1993.
Paul would have an amanuensis – a secretary – to whom he would dictate his letter – Romans 16 verse 22 – and the secretary inserts a personal greeting – it would be like a lawyer writing a legal document when you were buying a house and inserting – “I hope you get the house”! But God did not mind. This is the human side to the Word of God.
The other human side is – Paul was probably dictating some of these letters while chained to a Roman soldier.
There are letters to churches – and letters to individuals. The tone changes too – I Thessalonians is very warm – and II Thessalonians reads quite differently – it is much cooler.
But we do learn this from the letters – the New Testament churches were NOT perfect. They had problems and if it were not for the problems, we would not have had the teachings in these letters.
No other faith has letters in their Scriptures! God speaks through letters.
I remember seeking a cartoon in 1980 in ‘Christianity Today’ where there was a demonstration against Paul preaching in Corinth – with ‘Male Chauvinist Pig’ on the placards – and underneath is written – “I see my letter has arrived”!
In II Thessalonians there has been a wave of persecution – and Paul speaks about what will happen to those who persecute believers or give them a rough time – everlasting destruction – Chapter 1 verse 9 and 2 verse 8 – judgment – 1 verse 5 – being shut out or excluded 1 verse 9 – tribulation 1 verse 4 – vengeance 1 verse 6 – and everlasting destruction 1 verse 9.
In a day when there is increasing persecution, this letter is highly relevant, personal and practical – as well as encouraging and comforting.
HEBREWS – we do not know who wrote it – but it refers quite a lot to Leviticus – and was written by a Jew, and written to Hebrew disciples of Jesus Christ.
JAMES – written by the half-brother of Jesus. His name is really Jacob.
PETER – a fisherman writing Scripture – surely not? Peter lived in a time of tremendous persecution – and writes about this – and how to cope.
The more we read The Word of God we come to learn that there has never been a time when it has been easy to serve God. That is a lesson we need to come to terms with – early and quickly.
Peter is writing to those who have had to flee for their faith in Jesus Christ – those who have been dispersed – and who are regarded as misfits or aliens.
JUDE and JOHN – wrote letters – then we come to the seven letters of JESUS in Revelation Chapters 2 and 3.
We know more about Paul than about any other apostle – one third of the New Testament is either about him or by him. He wrote 13 letters.
He was an anti-Christian missionary – to begin with.
He spoke Greek as well as Hebrew and Latin.
He met Jesus outside Damascus at Kuneitra in Syria – only a few miles from where Jesus was transfigured – on Mount Hermon.
He went into Arabia – for around three years – to work out what had happened to him in the light of the Old Testament.
His birth process took three days – with the help of Ananias. Acts Chapter 9.
He always insisted on what happened to him, happened to others.
He became a leader later in the church at Antioch in Syria. Acts 13.
Paul undertook three lengthy missionary journeys – 45 to 60 A.D. – and experienced imprisonment – ending up in Rome – but writing, to follow up his ministry, when he could not return to visit.
He appointed leaders – and then left – Timothy and Titus.
He emphasised – the Gospel – the good news of God through Jesus Christ – being ‘in Christ’ – he was a slave of Christ – Jesus bought me – he emphasis the grace of God – and the kingdom of God, where Jesus is king.
He is perhaps the most famous letter writer in history. If you enjoy reading other people’s letters, the New Testament will excite you.
The format of these letters is quite similar – it begins with the name and address – a greeting – prayer – spoken rather than written – a conversational style rather than literary style – Jesus followed the same pattern.
The letters are either personal – to individuals – or something happened in a Church and the matter is dealt with – or a general or circular letter e.g. Ephesians. They are personal and practical.
As we read the letters, we learn how we have imperfect churches – and – Divine Revelation!
“Loving God – we thank You for the wide variety of literature You have given us in Scripture – and we thank You for these letters – written in a day when it was not easy to write letters and have them sent and delivered. Encourage us as we read these letters to understand the difficulties the Church of Jesus Christ faced from the very beginning. Thank You for including these letters in the Bible and for the authority and authenticity of each one – in Jesus Name. Amen”
Frederik Drejfald is a Danish online entrepreneur with more than 8 years of experience in online advertising. He is the founder and CEO of NAMoffers. NAMoffers is one of the only affiliate networks that has removed the boundaries throughout the northern hemisphere linking together North America, Scandinavia and the UK.
1. Tell us a little bit about yourself. Where are you from? How old are you?
I am originally from Copenhagen, Denmark, but I moved to New York City in December 2009 to be with my wife. I have been in online advertising for more than eight years and have been working for myself since January 2009 when I started my own company, nordicADmedia. The past two years have been a huge transition for me. I met my wife shortly after I started my company in Denmark, used a full year traveling between New York and Copenhagen to establish our relationship, and finally made the leap to NYC. Instead of seeking a job within the New York market, I decided to move my company to the US, so I could introduce a new affiliate network that removed boundaries between American companies and the Scandinavian market, NAMoffers. I turned 30 last August, and look forward to the years ahead, expanding my vision within the market here in the States.
2. How long have you been in affiliate marketing and how did you get involved?
Prior to starting my own company back in Denmark, I was involved in affiliate marketing at my previous job at jubii.com (Denmark’s answer to Yahoo). I found that more and more companies started to ask about CPA and CPL solutions due to the financial crises. They wanted a solution that secured sales with less cost upfront. To fulfill my clients’ needs I started contacting various affiliate networks throughout Scandinavia and have continued since. Today, I continue to uphold strong relationships with all major networks in Scandinavia.
3. How long was it before you realized you could live off your affiliate income?
From the day I started my company, it took me about seven months to realize that affiliate marketing would be our primary income. Being from Denmark (a nation of 5.2 million people), I hadn’t suspected this would be the case. After moving to US, I saw how vast the affiliate market is here… and the possibilities are endless.
4. What has been your biggest success to date?
Our biggest success thus far is the unique position we continue to hold: We are “the gateway” between the Scandinavian and US regions. We can bridge the two markets seamlessly like no other company. Because of this position, we stand with many exclusive offers that cannot be found anywhere else.
5. What was the biggest mistake you made when you first started doing Affiliate Marketing?
Let me start by saying… I don’t make mistakes, I learn lessons. My lesson learned within affiliate marketing? I should have started in this business earlier! Due to the fact that we are a new site, we still face a learning curve. The biggest curveball was the lack of insider knowledge about the American affiliate market. With a nation of 300 million people, there are many more restrictions and much more fraud then I could have ever imagined. Still today, I continue to be amazed at how many affiliates try to cheat us.
6. Tell us a little bit about your network and what you do over there and what makes you different from the various CPA affiliate networks out there?
I created NAMoffers after my parent company, NordicAdMedia (referred to as NAM). Since we were dealing with so many offers within our advertising department, it was an obvious addition to make to the company.
Since 2009, once I moved to the States, I quickly realized that not many companies knew about the Scandinavian affiliate system. With as much experience as I had in Scandinavian advertising, I jumped on the opportunity to open that gate. No other networks seemed to have that target prior to us. This provoked me to start NAMoffers, making us unique in the CPA affiliate world.
At NAMoffers, we provide the “gateway” from Scandinavia to Northern America. We also offer our Advertisers free design of banners and landing pages, so they have a head start toward success from the beginning. For example: An American software company wants to expand to Denmark, but don’t know how. With our help, they can quickly be entered into the top affiliate networks and have all their material translated for free to guarantee the right message is brought forth.
Besides the networks we can connect, we strive to keep our payouts as high as possible. We actually match or beat any other network´s payout system. If you find a better deal, we will find a way to beat it. Affiliates have become our most important asset, so we strive to treat them as such.
As an affiliate, you will get access to exclusive offers, high payouts (as I previously mentioned), new regions, a continuous 100-150 live offers, instant support and a timely payout. Along with that you have access to a dedicated team of young professionals with different cultural backgrounds to help expand your understanding within affiliate marketing. I also want to mention if we don’t have what you are looking for we still encourage you to contact us directly. Tell us what works for you and there is a 90 percent chance we can find a solution that will match your needs.
7. Do you offer bi-weekly or weekly payment? If so, how much does one have to make to qualify?
We do offer weekly payments. To qualify for that, any affiliate needs to show at least one month of good traffic and conversions. Basically, we can match whatever needs any affiliate may have, based on how much they can deliver. If you show us the results, we show you the money.
8. Which offers are performing well on your network?
Our top performers are in the categories of Health, Beauty, Insurance, Debt, e-commerce, Dating, Sweepstakes and Gambling.
9. Which traffic sources prove to be the most effective for your top earning affiliates – E-mail, PPC, PPV, Facebook, Media Buying or any others?
Display, PPC and E-mail have been our best traffic sources thus far.
10. Do you offer online training for new affiliates?
We do not offer online training at this point, but if any of our affiliates are in need of assistance and advice, we are always available to service them.
11. I see you are using HasOffers as your affiliate tracking platform. What made you pick them instead of choosing HitPath, DirectTrack, Cake Marketing or LinkTrust etc.? Do you have a plan to create your own tracking platform?
I chose HasOffers as our tracking platform because they fulfilled all of our initial needs. It is a great platform, very user-friendly and very accurate on their real-time tracking. Hasoffers also has fraud-protection software that prevents fraudulent conversions.
We are in fact in the beginning stages of creating our own tracking platform. We are currently in dialog with another company that will create it for us. I plan on implementing several elements that will produce larger levels of success for both NAMoffers and our affiliates. We are planning to implement Social media and SEM elements. Our existing affiliates will of course be the first to test this new platform. We look forward to having it live by the end of the fiscal year.
12. What are the criteria for a marketer to be accepted by your network? How do you prevent and handle fraud?
We run our company on trust. Based on traffic criteria, legitimacy and honesty we invite new affiliates in. We expect them to have a minimum of at least 5,000 visitors monthly. If an affiliate uses methods through SEM, Social or PPC, we need a description covering experience and proof showing past success with previous networks. In both cases, affiliates must provide a valid phone number and email that are not related to any free email accounts. We contact them by phone to discuss the possibilities of securing a working relationship with NAMoffers.
Although our tracking platform, Hasoffers, provides a certain level of fraud protection, we find that being in direct dialog with our affiliates (using phone, skype and email) has proven to work best. If any affiliate is not interested in an open dialog, they will not be invited into our network.
13. In your opinion, what are the best places for a new affiliate to learn affiliate marketing? What advice would you give for them?
My advice to “newbies” in affiliate marketing would be to find a mentor. Seek someone who has been in this business long enough to know what not to do. The mistakes you can make can cost you a lot in matters of trust and reliability. I would also suggest them to pick out a few of the biggest affiliate networks, choose a couple of offers and start sending traffic to them. With large accredited networks, you can assure legitimacy and if anything is wrong/not performing in regards to your traffic, you will be informed; learn the most classic mistakes quick from the big players. Besides that, I would sign up for a couple affiliate-forums. Communication with other “newbies” can also lend to avoiding mistakes.
The key to success in this business is to keep on keeping on! Find your niche, build up your network, find your strongest suit, hone in on your personal interests and keep focusing on those things. One of my mentors back in Denmark always reminded me, “APD” (Accept, Proof and Demand): Always accept your position and know you can’t make that first million without hard work. Simply accept your position and understand what other people demand of you. When that is done, you need to start proving yourself. Why should I as NAMoffers take you in as an affiliate? What can you do for me? When fulfilling the demands other people/networks/clients give you, you will automatically show a unique commitment and willingness to work under their premises. But this APD is only temporary. Once you have proven yourself, you will find yourself armed to be sitting in the demands chair. You will have differentiated yourself from the ignorant and find greater success more rapidly. I stand by the words of my mentor, and have used his guidance to get me where I am today.
14. In your experience, what are the three most critical elements of run a successful campaign.
The three most critical elements of a successful campaign, in my opinion, are: 1) Transparency of traffic sources. 2) Have the right graphic material. 3) Know how to find the right audience.
15. What’s the difference between a Super Affiliate and an Average Affiliate?
A Super Affiliate is one that can uphold a long-term relationship, be proactive, be transparent on how they drive traffic to offers and be aware of fraudulent elements. The bottom line is the production. Results will be the easiest way to separate oneself from the pack. No one is seeking out “average”- not in business life and not in personal life. A Super affiliate will be one of trust, open communication and great work ethic.
16. If you could change one thing about the affiliate industry, what would it be?
If I could change one thing about the industry, it would be creating a larger focus on local traffic. Everything is more or less targeted on countries and regions. This is something we are taking focus on within NAMoffers. It provides a local pride, like supporting your Mom and Pop’s market or restaurant instead of the corporate franchises within your neighborhood. I look forward to bringing this new affiliate idea live in the near future, focusing more on local websites and offers.
17. What do you think about where the industry is going?
Where NAMoffers may be going? What advice would you give to affiliates to keep up the pace. I am going to keep that answer to myself if you don’t mind. We do have big ideas for the future, but we don’t want to give too much away. I have some fresh ideas that will change the affiliate market as I know it, and look forward to taking on that adventure. Stay tuned…
18. What are your goals in 2011?
The goal for 2011 is to have our own custom-built affiliate program and tracking platform. We want to be the selected affiliate network when it comes to America´s exposure within Scandinavia and versa visa for Scandinavian companies.
19. What are your hobbies/interests/passions? What’s your favorite movie and why?
I use my spare time in the gym. I enjoy running and weight training to keep myself in shape. Sitting all day at the computer can get me antsy. I love a great workout after a long workday. Besides that I love to spend time with my wife and friends. I love to cook and compliment it with a good Italian wine. Although my ultimate passion is my company; it´s my baby. I am here to make a difference, to make my imprint in this world.
As for my favorite movie… that’s a hard one. I am a huge movie buff and will watch so many movies! Even twice.
20. Give us a little glimpse into what a typical day in your life looks like.
A day in the life of Frederik Drejfald: I get up at 7am EST and start working. With the time difference in Denmark being six hours ahead, I need to get up early, respond to emails and make all arrangements of action before the Danes finish their workday. After a few hours, I start looking into the American market. I follow up on affiliates, new networks and make sure all the team-members of the company are fulfilling their quota. Besides affiliates, we also do CPM/CPC display campaigns and web designs. After I have secured all checkpoints in regards to the advertising section, the day is over. Around 5 PM, I normally hit the gym to clear my head and get my body moving. After that, I walk home to wrap up any loose ends and plan out the next day so I can spend quality time with my wife (which mostly entails dinner, vino and a movie on the couch).
You’ve likely heard the ballyhoo after every major cordless phone technology update. This Megahertz and that Gigahertz were all supposed to provide incredible range and amazing clarity. Well, the new-to-the-U.S. DECT cordless phone technology (Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications or 1.9 GHz) really does live up to the hype. Although all DECT 6.0 cordless phones are not created equal, most DECT phone models provide a winning balance between exceptional voice clarity and suitable-to-fantastic range.
Why is DECT so special?
Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications is nothing more than a digital wireless communication technology that operates at 1.9 GHz. It’s popular with manufacturers (a good thing for consumers) because it’s a global standard, enabling them to produce fewer models to satisfy the needs of all countries. In general and all other technology components being equal, the lower the frequency, the longer the physical range you’ll get with your cordless phone. Phones that operate at lower frequencies (remember your old 49 MHz cordless phone from 1988) are also prone to much more interference, which significantly reduces voice clarity. When manufacturers launched phones at the higher frequencies, the opposite occurred as you might expect. Voice clarity improved dramatically with digital 5.8 GHz models, but physical range became a genuine problem…..especially in all the growing number of McMansions in the U.S. Some DECT 6.0 cordless phones can get up to 1000 ft of range from the base outdoors.
Though frequency is only one feature to examine in the search for a cordless phone, a DECT 6.0 phone is the best bet in today’s cordless phone market as long as all included features meet your needs. It’s also dedicated to cordless communication in residential, commercial and public environments, so you’re unlikely to be interfering with other home electronics. Besides premium voice quality and extended range, DECT technology is inherently more efficient with battery life. It’s not uncommon to see some DECT models with up to 12 hours of talk time, which can be ideal for those who work at home.
Which DECT Phone to Select?
First and foremost, look for a global brand you can trust. Because DECT is a global standard – where launching a U.S. product is much less expensive than in the past, you’ll see lots of “import brands” hitting the market. Price points vary depending on brand and features, but most DECT phones are at the same or lower cost than the 5.8 GHz phones they’re succeeding. Consider your usage as well. Will you be using the phone in a home office where you’ll need a headset jack? Surprisingly, only some DECT models have included a headset jack. Will you need multiple handsets? While most models are expandable, be cautious that a few are locked into the one included handset. There are many more features available, but most DECT phones handle core functionality (excellent voice quality and good range) really well. Look for reviews and comparisons online and consider asking your retailer for recommendations.
If I know anything about network marketing, I know that the first thing that newbies do when they decide to go into business for themselves is to jump online and search for ways to generate free MLM leads.
Seems reasonable to me.
After all, with more than one million people every month Googling “MLM,” you have to assume that there’s a tremendous market out there for attracting people to your opportunity.
What’s more, with people like multi-millionaires/billionaires Robert Kiyosaki, Donald Trump, Warren Buffet, and Jim Rohn talking up the industry (internationally-acclaimed entrepreneur, speaker, and author Rohn noted that network marketing is “the big wave of the future [that’s] taking the place of franchising, which now requires too much capital for the average person…”) you have to feel like you’re in a pretty good place.
The question is, how do you generate free MLM leads for your business and benefit from this rapidly-growing industry? Easy. Just follow these three steps every day, and watch your business begin to thrive:
Free MLM Leads Tip #1 -Comment on blogs and participate in forum conversations where people are looking for MLM advice.
Offering insightful tips, techniques, and insights into how to grow a successful MLM in forums where people are hanging out is a great way to drive traffic to your site. (Just be sure the forums you post in allow for links back to your blog so people know where to find you.)
And if you’re new to the industry and don’t yet feel like you know enough to offer advice, that’s okay. Make it a point to read and comment on 10 new blog posts every day and you’ll discover very quickly what it takes to be successful.
When you’re in the forums or posting comments on a blog, just be sure to be respectful of the community and be yourself. And if you can make someone laugh, or think, or inspire them in some way to keep going when the going gets tough, all the better.
Free MLM Leads Tip #2 – Interview experts in your field.
Oftentimes, many pros will work to bundle audio, visual, and print training material as a way of gaining a following and signing up new leads. You don’t have to do anything as involved as that, but it is a smart idea to conduct interviews with MLM pros who are willing to do so.
And there are a few very good reasons for this.
For starters, you’re going to learn a ton of insider techniques yourself.
And then, there’s the fact that having something on your blog with an MLM pro’s name attached to it gives you a certain level of clout… just by association.
What’s more, if you land an interview with some of the really heavy hitters in the industry, you may just grab some of the search traffic that their name generates.
Not bad for something that may take about an hour or two of your time to complete.
Free MLM Leads Tip #3 -Lead with a funded proposal
I’ve written several different articles about funded proposals, for the simple reason that they are a great way to earn additional streams of income for your business. In addition, funded proposal systems can help you generate free MLM leads and build wealth on the fast track – especially if the system you use is designed to reach out to your potential customers for you with well-written, effective email campaigns.
There are a handful of effective funded proposal services out there that you can choose from, but not all of them are created equal. To ensure that you pick the very best service for your network marketing needs, look for one that:
1) Offers extensive training for you and your team. I’ve been a marketing professional for over 18 years, but even with all of that expertise, there’s always more I can be learning – especially in the ever-changing world of network marketing. You want to be sure that the funded proposal system you decide on has extensive, effective training on offer and that the information they provide is up to date.
2) Diverse earnings potential. When a new prospect comes to your site to check out your MLM opportunity, even if they don’t join your team, you have the chance to make a commission if you are able to offer them a funded proposal system that will tie them into industry-specific affiliate programs.
3) Fantastic follow up. Once you start driving traffic to your site from the forums and other peoples’ blogs and visitors sign up for the free training your funded proposal system provides through your affiliate link, you’re free sit back and let the software do the selling.
You’ll want to partner with a system that features marketing campaigns with high-conversion, value-packed emails that get sent out on your behalf every few days. Do a quality check on the systems you are most interested in by joining for a trial period and then taking the system for a test drive. If you like what you see, you can’t go wrong.
Ready to jump in?
Generating free MLM leads for your business isn’t difficult to do, but be sure to take the time, be disciplined in your approach, and be constantly on the look out for new ideas that will jump start your creativity and keep you excited about being in the game.
Once you do, the free MLM leads will begin to find their way to your site, and you’ll be well on your way to building a successful network marketing company.
There are a number of things to look forward to while you are pregnant: glowing skin, thicker hair, and a curvy body, among others. But what about the more negative things? Although there is definitely a light at the end of the tunnel, being pregnant can also bring along swollen feet, a feeling of vertigo, stretch marks, and perhaps the worst, morning sickness.
Estimates say that 75% of pregnant women suffer from morning sickness during the first trimester alone. Although some women report a lessening of the nausea and vomiting after these first three months, it takes even longer for half of the women to feel better. Also, morning sickness can come and go throughout the nine months, meaning that while you may get over your queasiness after the first three months, it can strike again later in your term.
The name “morning sickness” is not always an exact description of your stomachaches. While most women do say that they feel the worst in the early hours of the day, morning sickness can hit you at anytime or even last throughout the day without letting up. Typically, a soon-to-be mother will feel queasy, and the scent or sight of some items can send her completely over the edge and make her have to vomit immediately. For other women, the vomiting needs no trigger.
Frustratingly, doctors do not know exactly what leads to this pregnancy queasiness. During a pregnancy, there are so many physical and hormonal changes going on in your body that these are suspected to be the main contributors to your ill feelings. Some say it is related to your more sensitive sense of smell, caused by elevated levels of estrogen. Other researchers have noticed the correlation between the rise in the hormone human chorionic gonadotropin and the onset of morning sickness.
Thankfully, morning sickness does not really affect your baby. Even if vomiting keeps you from gaining weight during your first trimester, doctors are usually more worried that you are staying hydrated and not explicitly starving yourself. You don’t want to lose weight during the pregnancy, but for the most part, staying on a plateau is okay, at least during the beginning of your pregnancy.
However, intense vomiting that lasts the majority of your pregnancy can hurt your child. A baby whose mother has severe morning sickness is more likely to be born prematurely and with a low birth weight or size. Of course, these are not major issues in themselves, but premature birth can affect lung development and other health issues for a newborn.
Sometimes, doctors do not always aptly handle morning sickness, which can lead to health problems for your baby. If you believe that your mishandled nausea and vomiting has led to your baby having a birth injury or other health-related issues, you should consult the advice of a birth injury lawyer. For more information on birth injuries and the laws regarding this type of medical malpractice, check out the knowledgeable Philadelphia lawyers at Lowenthal & Abrams, PC today.
