The left is afraid of the election victory of the right this weekend
Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader and conservative arsonist Giorgia Meloni has said the establishment left is afraid her right-wing populist coalition will win Italy’s national elections this weekend, promising a new era of freedom for Italians.
Meloni made his comments this week at a rally in Piazza del Popolo in Rome, saying: “Italy is better than the left-wing governments it has had in recent years. The left is there to say that everyone is afraid, but the only ones who are afraid are they because they have understood that their system of power is about to stop.
“We are ready, until the last vote, to restore freedom and pride to this nation. They say the markets, Europe, singers, actors and TikTok influencers are worried about a centre-right victory. It doesn’t matter what they say. We care what Italians think,” continued Meloni, in comments reported by the newspaper. The Giornale.
“We are scary. But to whom? We only frighten those who fear losing power, certainly not the Italians. We have shown that we are not as naïve as the general public hoped. Thank you for showing that in our part of Italy politics is love and not hate, it is not a crusade against its adversaries but it is made of concrete proposals,” she said.
Polls show a steady lead for the right-wing alliance in Italy’s September 25 election, with Meloni’s conservatives promising help for families to stem falling birth rates and populist Salvini promising to take action against immigration.
Meloni has promised to enact major reforms to the Italian presidency if his coalition is victorious on Sunday. The reform could allow the Italian president to be directly elected by the Italian people, rather than appointed by the Italian parliament – but Meloni will need a two-thirds majority to enact this constitutional change.
League (Lega) leader Matteo Salvini also attended the Rome rally and delivered a speech.
“They put their souls in peace in Brussels, Paris or Berlin. You vote, Italians vote. We want to govern well and together for five years,” he said.
“Today I am here at 49 years old and for trying to block ships arriving illegally in Italy, based on the mandate given by the Italians, I risk 15 years in prison. But I did it with conviction. And, gentlemen, I can’t wait to do it again,” Salvini added, referring to his stint as interior minister in a failed coalition government between his party and the left-wing populist Five Star (M5S) movement. later supplanted by the establishment left and then a government of technocrats, which largely dismantled its border controls.
Salvini faces an ongoing trial over kidnapping allegations when he refused to allow a migrant taxi NGO ship to land in Italy when he was interior minister in 2019.
Illegal migration has been a major campaign issue for Salvini’s party as illegal arrivals jumped to over 66,000 this year. He has hinted that he wants to return to the Interior Ministry where he successfully reduce both illegal arrivals and drownings in the Mediterranean Sea, assuming Meloni’s party wins a larger share of the vote than hers and she becomes prime minister.
European Commission Prez threatens to use ‘tools’ against Italy if populist right wins election
All eyes on red-hot Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins against Super Bowl favorite Bills
Tua Tagovailoa’s T-shirt after Miami Dolphins practice one day this week read: “I wish it were hotter.”
First-year head coach Mike McDaniel uses the phrase often to remind his team they have to embrace Florida’s sweltering, humid conditions – and that their opponents can’t.
But it doesn’t get any hotter than Tagovailoa’s left arm entering Sunday’s battle of AFC East undefeateds with the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills.
“Individual success is only done within team success,” the humble Hawaiian said at his weekly press conference.
The lefty QB leads the NFL with 739 passing yards through two weeks. And he is tied for the most TD passes with seven. Most of that is courtesy of a 469-yard, six-touchdown eruption in last week’s 42-38 road comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens.
The exclamation points were 48-yard and 60-yard TD passes to Tyreek Hill in the fourth quarter that smashed the stereotype of Tagovailoa as a checkdown king to smithereens.
“I think what Mike does with our offense is he complements everyone’s talents, everyone’s ability within the offense,” Tagovailoa said. “For instance, if I’m good with RPOs [run-pass options], he’ll find some way to get that implemented. If someone’s good at running a certain route, we’ll find ways to get him the ball within that route a few different ways. Things like
Desperation played a role in the Dolphins’ offensive explosion. They trailed 35-14 entering the fourth quarter and had no choice but to chuck it downfield.
Receivers Hill and Jaylen Waddle also are blazing fast. McDaniel’s Dolphins offense has begun to recreate, in some way, Tagovailoa’s skill position weapons from his Alabama days.
And the Baltimore Ravens’ defense inexplicably allowed gaps downfield for those speedsters to exploit.
“That’s a different kind of speed,” one NFL defensive back told the News this week of Hill, the longtime Kansas City Chief terror.
Miami’s early offensive outburst is significant for two reasons. First, ownership chose GM Chris Grier and Tagovailoa over fired former coach Brian Flores. So everything is riding on this QB working out.
More immediately, though, the Dolphins suddenly have a golden opportunity to assert themselves atop the AFC East if they can take down Josh Allen’s visiting Bills at Hard Rock Stadium.
Buffalo just lost starting safety Micah Hyde for the season to a neck injury. Plus they’ll be without starting corner Dane Jackson and starting D-lineman Ed Oliver on Sunday.
That said, Miami has lost an unthinkable seven straight games to the Bills dating back to a 21-17 win on Dec. 2, 2018. That is the only time they’ve beaten Allen head to head, in his rookie year.
And the Dolphins refused to get ahead of themselves this week, because they know the Bills have outscored the L.A. Rams and Titans 72-17 through two weeks, with only three punts.
“You look at their opening game, they beat the Super Bowl champions of last year, and they didn’t just beat ‘em; it was by a lot,” Tagovailoa said. “The next team they played, really good team, they beat them by a lot.”
As well as Tagovailoa is playing, many of Allen’s numbers are as good or better: he has a 75.4 completion% to Tagovailoa’s 71.1; a 123.7 quarterback rating to the Dolphins QB’s 116.5; and identical TD-to-interception ratio (7-2) and yards per completion (8.9 yards).
“He’s steadily become one of the best players in the National Football League,” McDaniel said of Allen. “Easily could argue he’s the best one … You’ll never, I don’t think, see him stopped, necessarily. It’s about minimizing and containing.
“For us, we’re just looking at playing the way we play and playing the way we played the last two weeks. They’ll get our best and we’ll get theirs. And it’s not because he’s God’s gift. It’s because he’s unbelievably talented but it’s because you can tell he works on his craft.” on Buffalo
High praise. But now the Dolphins have firepower of their own, which makes Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff the game of the week in the NFL.
JERRY’S ‘RUSH’ TO CONCLUSIONS
Increasingly off-the-rails Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones invited a quarterback controversy on his own roster this week between backup Cooper Rush, who is starting Monday night against the Giants at MetLife Stadium, and injured starter Dak Prescott.
“Wouldn’t it be something if you had a dilemma as to which way you go?” Jones told reporters in Dallas. “You do that if he gets 10 wins. Same thing that happened with Prescott [in 2016]. I think like that. Of course I would [want that]. If he comes in and played as well as Prescott played, rush – played that well over these next games ahead – I’d walk to New York to get that.”
Rush, a former Giant, said he and Prescott “got a good laugh” out of Jones’ wild comments.
”I definitely don’t dream as big as Jerry. I just want to keep winning,” Rush said. “I think he just wants to win games and that’s what we all want to do.”
Head coach Mike McCarthy, who must feel like he’s playing whack-a-mole with unnecessary drama coaching Jones’ team, told 105.3 The Fan: “Dak is our quarterback, and we want Cooper to be as successful as possible. I think it stops right there.”
Glad that’s settled – at least until Jones talks next week.
AROUND THE LEAGUE
Sunday’s game in Nashville between the Las Vegas Raiders (0-2) and Tennessee Titans (0-2) will be a desperate battle between two teams with high expectations on the precipice of disaster in 2022. Mike Vrabel’s Titans have lost left tackle Taylor Lewan for the season, so Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones needs to have a big day. Josh McDaniels’ Raiders are the only 0-2 team in the AFC West. They have to get right quickly after a gut-punch loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. The Titans, last year’s AFC No. 1 seed, could end up being the most disappointing team in the league this season if their trajectory continues.
There is also a lot of early pressure on Denver Broncos first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who will be on the Sunday Night Football national stage this week hosting Jimmy Garoppolo’s San Francisco 49ers (1-1). Hackett’s game management was so bad in a narrow Week 2 win over the Houston Texans that the Broncos’ home crowd was counting down the play clock when Denver was on offense to avoid more delay of game penalties or mismanagement.
Hackett is a players’ coach who is well-liked, but his season has had the kind of ricky start that could signal a one-and-done if it doesn’t get straightened out. Denver (1-1) could use a little help from supposedly elite QB Russell Wilson, too.
Carson Wentz’s Washington Commanders (1-1) hosts his former Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) team in a division battle that drips with intrigue and will have major ramifications on the early NFC East standings.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ signing of slot receiver Cole Beasley was smart, especially given top wide receiver Mike Evans’ one-game suspension for unloading on Saints corner Marshon Lattimore last week.
Beasley is going to help Tom Brady in a major way as the Bucs (2-0) host the Green Bay Packers (1-1) … There are six undefeated teams remaining after two weeks: the Bills, Dolphins, Eagles, Bucs, Kansas City Chiefs and Giants – just as everyone expected.
THEY SAID IT
“I think at this point if I went to take a leak during practice, I’d end up on the report.” – oft-injured Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey on his ‘ankle stiffness’ on the Week 3 injury report
Retired boxing world champion Tyson Fury plans to buy £300,000 small pub in Retford
Retired world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury takes aim at a Retford pub as the current owner prepares to retire.
Owner Barry Brown, 65, who has run The Brick and Tile on Moorgate for five years, says the Gypsy King, 34, would like to buy the pub.
The property is currently on the market, with offers of around £300,000 being accepted.
Mr Brown said Fury – who has visited the pub twice – ‘wants to buy it mainly for his family. I think he has family in Treswell [a nearby village] and he is now looking to make it one of his business interests.
“When he is visited it is always when the pub is closed because he is a man who likes a bit of peace and quiet.
“His brother-in-law is local and he was the one who told me Tyson was interested and then brought him over to meet me and discuss it.”
Barry Brown (pictured), 65, has run The Brick and Tile on Moorgate for five years but is now looking to sell the pub, which he owns outright
The pub is currently on the market, with offers of around £300,000 being accepted. Mr Brown now says he’s got an offer he likes – and it’s from The Gypsy King
World heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury is set to take over a Retford pub as the current owner prepares to retire
Fury, 34, was born in Manchester and lives with his family nearly three hours away in Morecambe. But he has more local connections through his wife Paris, with the couple getting married in Doncaster.
Fury announced his retirement in August after successfully defending his WBC crown against Dillian Whyte in April.
And reps for Fury and Anthony Joshua are currently working on a contract for an all-British superfight for this December.
Mr Brown said: “It is [Fury] a great character and it was nice to meet him. It’s amazing how tall he is, he really has to duck when he walks into the pub.
“A lot of regulars and staff are very enthusiastic about it and he told me he wasn’t looking to change much about the place.
“I built it myself because we did a complete refurbishment when I took it over and now we have a nice lounge on one side of the bar and a sports bar on the other. I am a former miner and am 65 now so was looking to leave the place to enjoy some time to myself.
The Brick and Tile was built in 1880 and is now described as a “traditional watering hole”, complete with pool, darts and dominoes team. The pub does not serve food and upstairs there are four rooms to let.
The people of Retford were especially excited about the news. Reuben Crossley, the new rector of St Swithun’s Church in Retford, moved to the town with his wife Portia three weeks ago.
The couple, who are in their 40s, said they would make sure they entered the pub under Fury’s direction. Portia Crossley said: “It’s very exciting and I think it’s bound to be good news for Retford.” I don’t know if I’d go get an autograph, but I think we’ll definitely go out of curiosity.
Jewelery-loving boxer Tyson Fury (pictured) was born in Manchester and lives with his family in Morecambe. But he has more local connections through his wife Paris, with the couple getting married in Doncaster
Mr Crossley added: ‘I know Tyson is quite a controversial figure, but it will attract a lot more interest in the city, so that’s a positive thing.’ We moved here three weeks ago and it’s a lovely town and will make a great addition.
Pete Hynes, 69, who lives in Retford, said: “I’m not a huge boxing fan but I’ve heard of Tyson Fury and maybe that will spark a lot more interest in Retford.” I tend to drink in Idle Valley and Galway so haven’t been to The Brick and Tile in years.
“But it will probably be good for the pub. I don’t know if I’ll be visiting because I tend to stay out of the city center but it will be interesting to see what he brings to Retford.
The two-time heavyweight champion (pictured) called for tougher sentences for those convicted of knife crimes as he announced his cousin’s death
In this file photo taken in April, Britain’s Tyson Fury (R) celebrates after knocking out Britain’s Dillian Whyte in the sixth round to win his WBC heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium in west London.
Andrew Sharp, 56, who was from Doncaster and was considering setting up a stall in Retford Market, said: ‘There will certainly be no problem there if you have someone like Tyson Fury running it .
“Having a big name like him here will probably attract more people to Retford and that could be a good thing as long as everything is well managed.”
Mr Brown added: ‘The whole family is on vacation at the moment, I’m thinking of Las Vegas, but I’ve been told that towards the end of next week Tyson will be coming to finalize everything.
“At first I think he plans to be quite open to the public to promote the place, but I think he is bringing a family member from Morecambe to run day-to-day.
“It differs a lot, but usually with lawyers and everything, a transfer takes about eight weeks. Tyson is fighting again in December so I know he hopes to be here and settled by Christmas.
The undefeated Fury is known for regularly serenading his fans after a fight with Don McLean’s 1971 American hit. This December, the Brick and Tile jukebox might have a song more in demand than any other.
Representatives for Tyson Fury have been contacted for comment. It comes after Fury offered to pay £25,000 for the ‘UK’s largest gold cross and chain’ which a Nottinghamshire man saved from scrapping.
Covid-19 vaccine rollout holds lessons for pharma supply chains, says Pfizer executive
The concentrated effort to develop, manufacture and distribute vaccines as the Covid-19 pandemic began to rage across the world highlighted the importance of the supply chain and helped establish a model for the how lifesaving drugs will be deployed in the future, Pfizer said. Inc.
the executive said.
“The supply chain has probably done as much, if not more” than the innovative science that Pfizer and other pharmaceutical companies have used to produce the new vaccines that have been distributed around the world, Jim Cafone, senior vice president of the Pfizer’s global supply chain, at a supply chain industry conference this week.
Mr Cafone said the rapid development and deployment of the Covid-19 vaccine, which took less than a year from when the coronavirus was recognized in Wuhan, China, in January 2020 to the start of the shipment of doses from factories in December 2020, showed how drugs with critical healing properties will be distributed in compressed timeframes in the future.
Companies “will have to really rethink how you set up your supply chain,” he said at the annual meeting of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr Cafone said the demands will require mapping all levels of the supply chain in advance, “how you plan it, how you source it, how you manufacture, and then the whole logistics side.”
New York-based Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE were among the first companies to develop a vaccine for Covid-19 in 2020, alongside Moderna, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Inc.
and in New Brunswick, New Jersey, Johnson & Johnson.
As the coronavirus spread rapidly across the United States in early 2020, Pfizer and Moderna each invested enormous resources in the effort to perfect vaccines using new technology that delivers mRNA, a type of material genetic.
Bulk manufacturing of the vaccine’s main ingredient, known as the drug substance, required a unique process that led Pfizer to design new machinery and modify its factories to accommodate the equipment. With the vaccine still under development, the company began designing its supply chain to quickly ramp up production and begin distribution of millions of doses once regulators approved the vaccine.
Once manufactured, vaccines had to be kept at ultra-cold temperatures well beyond the range of conventional refrigeration and transported with those stable sub-freezing levels.
Pfizer created a suitcase-sized shipping container containing vaccine vials and dry ice to keep doses effective for up to 10 days. This allowed the company to avoid reliance on the larger, temperature-controlled containers typically used in transportation and to ship vaccines more quickly because planes and trucks didn’t have to wait for refrigerated metal boxes.
Jeff Tucker, managing director of Tucker Company Worldwide Inc., a freight broker based in Haddonfield, New Jersey, said the vaccine distribution push shows pharmaceutical companies how a well-designed logistics strategy can benefit their operations beyond beyond the pandemic.
“The importance of a clearly articulated transportation and distribution system is, I think, much more visible to everyone, not just the pharmaceutical industry, but everyone involved,” Tucker said.
New Covid variants that have proliferated and receded over the past year and a half have driven manufacturing changes at Pfizer, Cafone said, including boosting production capacity to adjust the vaccine formula and distribute quickly. the new version.
The pharmaceutical company and others that accelerated the release of Covid vaccines to the public will need to remain nimble, he said, while maintaining the supply chain discipline they used at the start of the pandemic.
“No one is building a network for a pandemic,” Mr. Cafone said, “and how then do you start weaning yourself off that and start building your network for an endemic world but with the ability to ramp up or de-escalate quickly?”
Kremlin holds votes in Ukraine, sees protests in Russia – The Denver Post
By KARL RITTER and HANNA ARHIROVA
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces launched new strikes on Ukrainian cities on Saturday as Kremlin-orchestrated votes were held in occupied areas to create a pretext for their annexation by Moscow, while hundreds of people were arrested in Russia for protesting against a military mobilization order to reinforce the country’s troops in Ukraine.
Ukraine’s presidential office said the latest Russian bombardment killed at least three people and injured 19. Oleksandr Starukh, the Ukrainian governor of Zaporizhzhia, one of the regions where Moscow-based officials have held referendums on the accession to Russia, said a Russian missile hit a building in the city of Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and injuring seven others.
Ukraine and its Western allies claim that the ongoing referendums in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south and in the eastern regions of Lugansk and Donetsk have no legal value. They alleged the votes were an illegitimate attempt by Moscow to seize Ukrainian territory stretching from the Russian border to the Crimean Peninsula.
Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said the vote “was more like an opinion poll under the guns”, adding that Moscow-backed local authorities had sent armed escorts to accompany election officials and take down the names of the candidates. people who had voted against joining Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Ukrainians in occupied regions to undermine the referendums and share information about who is carrying out “this farce”. He also called on Russian recruits to sabotage and desert the army if called up as part of the partial troop mobilization announced by President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.
“If you enter the Russian army, sabotage any enemy activity, obstruct any Russian operation, provide us with any important information about the occupiers – their bases, their headquarters, their ammunition warehouses,” Zelenskyy said.
Putin on Saturday signed a hastily approved bill that toughens the penalty for soldiers who disobey officers’ orders, desert or surrender to the enemy.
To carry out the referendums which began on Friday, election officials accompanied by police carried ballots to homes and set up mobile polling stations, citing security concerns. Voting is due to end on Tuesday. Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said
“Half the population fled from the Donetsk region because of Russian terror and constant shelling, voting against Russia with their feet, and the second half were deceived and scared”, .
In the Ukrainian capital, around 100 people from the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol, which is part of the Donetsk region, gathered to protest against the referendum, covering themselves with Ukrainian flags and carrying posters reading “Mariupol, c is Ukraine”.
“They destroyed the city, killed thousands of people, and now they are doing some kind of desecration there,” said Vladyslav Kildishov, who helped organize the rally.
Elina Sytkova, 21, a protester who still has many relatives in Mariupol even though the city has spent months under bombardment, said the vote was ‘an illusion of choice when there is none’ .
It’s ‘like a joke, because it’s the same as in Crimea, that is, it’s fake and not real,’ she said, referring to a referendum of 2014 that took place in Crimea before Moscow annexed the peninsula in a move that most of the world considered illegal.
The mobilization ordered by Putin marked a dramatic departure from his efforts to portray the seven-month war as a “special military operation” that does not interfere with the lives of most Russians.
Russian police moved quickly to break up anti-mobilization protests held in several cities across Russia on Saturday, arresting more than 700 people. More than 1,300 protesters were arrested in a previous wave of demonstrations on Wednesday, and many of them immediately received summonses.
Russian leader and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the order applied to reservists who had recently served or had special skills, but almost all men are considered reservists until age 65 and the Putin’s decree left the door open for a broader appeal.
The Russian ministry said the partial mobilization was initially aimed at adding around 300,000 troops to bolster its outnumbered volunteer forces in Ukraine. The Ukrainian government stopped allowing most men between the ages of 18 and 60 to leave the country immediately after the February 24 Russian invasion under a general mobilization order to build up an army of one million. ‘men.
Across Russia’s 11 time zones, men hugged weeping family members before being gathered for service, fearing a wider call would follow. Some media claimed that the Russian authorities planned to mobilize more than a million recruits, which the Kremlin denied.
To allay public fears the appeal could erode Putin’s grip on power, authorities announced that many Russians working in high tech, communications or finance would be exempt.
After some of the pilots of Russian airline Aeroflot and other airlines reportedly received appeal notices, the pilots and traffic controllers unions moved quickly to secure the government’s promise that they too would be excluded of mobilization.
Many Russian men bought scarce and exorbitantly priced plane tickets out of the country amid rumors of an impending border closure. Thousands more fled by car, creating lines of traffic for hours or even days at some borders. The mass exodus underscored the unpopularity of the war and fueled public outrage.
In a sign that the Kremlin was beginning to worry about a backlash, the head of a major state-controlled television station harshly criticized military authorities for hastily sweeping up random people to achieve targets mobilization instead of calling in people with specific skills and recent military service, as Putin had promised.
RT chief Margarita Simonyan slammed military conscription offices for “driving people crazy” by rounding up those who weren’t supposed to be conscripted. “It’s as if they were instructed by Kyiv to do this,” she said.
Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin-backed Chechnya regional leader who has sent his forces to fight in Ukraine and has repeatedly called for tougher action, has suggested that Moscow should engage law enforcement personnel more extensively in the fights.
He denounced those fleeing the mobilization as cowards and argued that the police and various paramilitary agencies which altogether number 5 million along with the military would be a far better trained and motivated fighting force.
“If we let 50% of the personnel do their jobs, another 2.5 million will blow up any Western army and we won’t need reservists,” Kadyrov said.
Putin’s mobilization order followed a swift Ukrainian counteroffensive that forced Moscow to withdraw from large swathes of the northeast Kharkiv region, a humiliating defeat that exposed flaws in military planning from Moscow.
The Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday the dismissal of General Dmitry Bulgakov from the post of Deputy Minister of Defense in charge of logistics. He did not mention the cause of his ousting, but the move was widely seen as punishment for failures to support operations in Ukraine.
Magnus Carlsen: FIDE rebukes former world champion for abandoning match after blow but ‘shares deep concern’ over cheating in chess
The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has chastised former world champion Magnus Carlsen for resigning from an online chess match against fellow grandmaster Hans Niemann after a single blow, but added that it shared the “World No. 1 has deep concerns about the damage cheating does to chess. .”
“We strongly believe there were better ways to handle this situation,” FIDE said in a statement released Friday.
“The world champion has a moral responsibility attached to his status, since he is considered a global ambassador for the game. His actions impact the reputation of his colleagues, sports results and can potentially harm our game.”
Both players were taking part in the Julius Baer Generation Cup on Monday when Carlsen turned off his screen and left the match without explanation.
Earlier this month, the Norwegian withdrew from the Sinquefield Cup in Saint Louis after his surprise loss to American star Niemann – the first time he has withdrawn from a tournament in his career, according to chess24.
Another grandmaster, Hikaru Nakamura, said Carlsen was “suspicious” of Niemann’s conduct, and days after the Sinquefield Cup match, Niemann publicly responded to allegations that he had cheated earlier in his playing career. ‘chess.
Niemann admitted to cheating at ages 12 and 16, but said in an interview with the St. Louis Chess Club that he never cheated in off-board games.
“I tell my truth because I don’t want any misrepresentation,” Niemann said. “I’m proud of myself for learning from that mistake, and now I’ve given everything to chess. I’ve sacrificed everything for chess.
None of these tournaments were under the jurisdiction of FIDE, but the organization said “it is our duty to protect the integrity of the game and its image, and given the escalation of the incident , we consider it necessary to take a step forward”.
FIDE announced that it was “ready to task its Fair Play Commission with a full investigation into the incident, when adequate initial evidence is provided and all parties involved disclose the information available to them”.
“We are fully aware that, in some cases, uncertainty can adversely affect player performance,” the statement continued. “It can also damage a player’s reputation – which is why we insist on anti-cheating protocols to be followed.”
CNN has contacted FIDE for further clarification on the statement.
Carlsen made no explicit allegations of cheating against Niemann who denies any wrongdoing.
“Unfortunately, I can’t speak to it specifically, but people can come to their own conclusions and they certainly have,” he said in an interview posted to his verified YouTube channel on Wednesday.
“I have to say I’m very impressed with Niemann’s play and I think his mentor Maxim Dlugy must be doing a great job.”
“I won’t comment on that,” Carlsen added when asked directly if he withdrew from the Julius Baer Generation Cup due to the cheating allegations. “I hope to say a bit more after the tournament.”
CNN reached out to Carlsen and Niemann this week for comment, but has yet to hear back.
FIDE said it shared Carlsen’s “deep concern about the damage cheating is doing to chess” and called for increased cooperation between major online platforms, private events and top players.
“We hope that this whole situation can have a long-term positive effect, if handled properly,” the FIDE statement added, featuring a dedicated panel of grandmasters, anti-cheat experts, officers FIDE and representatives of major chess platforms to mitigate any future risk of cheating.
New California law allows lawsuits against ‘cyber flashers’
SACRAMENTO — Californians who find themselves victims of “cyber flashing” can sue under a new law signed Friday by Governor Gavin Newsom.
The law aims to punish and deter those who send unsolicited sexually explicit messages by text, email or other electronic means.
Recipients have received such unwelcome surprises, often from strangers, through online dating apps and social media platforms, and even through Apple’s AirDrop in public areas, Democratic Senator Connie Leyva said. , who requested the measurement.
The law will allow recipients to recover at least $1,500 and up to $30,000 from senders of obscene material over the age of 18, as well as punitive damages and attorneys’ fees. They may also seek court orders blocking such behavior in the future.
“No Californian should ever be presented with a sexually explicit photo or video without their consent, and when this happens, it is critical that survivors have a legal avenue to pursue after this technology-based sexual harassment,” Leyva said in a press release on Friday.
State lawmakers sent the measure to Newsom unopposed last month. He signed it without comment. Virginia and Texas have already taken similar steps.
