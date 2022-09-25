Finance
The Lost Art of Email Marketing in the Social Media Age – Part 2
In part one of this post we have discussed why it is so important to use email marketing. In this part we will be discussing some of the steps on how to actually accomplish it. When you can grow your business without having to do much work, and spend minimal money; you’re able to have a much larger client base to work with.
Obtain an Email Marketing Platform
These choices provide all the tools you need to create and manage an email marketing campaign, including: list management, performance tracking, customer unsubscribe and subscribe.
Sending email to a large amount of recipients from your personal account will most likely tag your email as SPAM. So using a personal email is not suggested when sending out marketing emails. Choosing one of these email marketing clients will provide you with a better basis for sending out mass emails to potential customers and clients.
Some of the ideal email clients to go with for email marketing include, but are not limited to:
MailChimp – For an affordable price per month, you’re able to enjoy list building, email blasts, email templates and just about any other marketing email service you’re in need of. Enjoy the benefits of effective email marketing blasts.
iContact – This platform allows you to build onto the templates that they’ve put together. This is a great way to learn how to market through email, but can also be ideal since they provide extra help as needed.
AWeber – It is inexpensive and high end, making it an ideal choice. With multiple functions, the emails you send out will be received easily and effectively while not being overly complicated.
Build Your Email List
It’s the technology age, so forget handing out clip boards or luring people to provide their emails to view their photos on your website. Rather leverage how your customer’s currently interact with you online to build your email list.
Use These Tips to Build a List:
Encourage your guests to RSVP for your events or signup for your newsletter by providing their email addresses. There are applications that make this easy for all to do. Once they sign up, you cannot be referred as SPAM through the system.
Pair RSVP and newsletter signups with incentives / promos in order to encourage people to take action. For example you can offer free entry before a certain time or free drink tickets in the case of newsletter.
To get the most results, encourage your guests to sign-up for your newsletter or RSVP in all of your marketing campaigns, including social media website
Decide On Your Content
The general rule for email marketing content is to keep it relevant to your customers and give your customer a call to action. After all, whats the good that comes from investing in an email marketing platform if you don’t ask your customers do anything with it. The good news for nightlife is you have great content at your disposal in the form of your events. Make sure when sending your events to your clients you urge them to RSVP, a call to action that invites them to do so with ease.
Want to offer additional content? Consider putting together newsletters revolved around the latest happenings with your event or venue, pop-culture and music news, life hacks or any other information your target audience might find appealing. You will want to find creative ways to ask your guests to do something, whether it is checking out your upcoming events, visit your website, sign up with your venue, etc.
Distribute Your Content
Once you’ve decided on your content and have your email marketing platform packed with emails, the next step is to use the platform to run your campaign. Take advantage of scheduling features to send repeated marketing campaigns. Use performance and tracking features to track the performance of your campaigns and gather intelligence on your guest habits. Find out just how many leads you’re getting from emails, all from the one email client doing the work for you.
This will end up bringing a lot more clients into your bar, restaurant or club; allowing you to increase your overall revenue.
Cost Effective Small Business Marketing Strategies and Tips – Part Three
In this Part 3 article on Small Business Marketing, I am going to explore Marketing Research and Target Marketing. Both are very important in marketing your small business, and the quality of the market research process will define your targeted marketing. See my previous article for information on Marketing Methods and Strategies.
MARKETING RESEARCH
Questions to Ask:
– Is a combination of goods and services a better, more competitive offering for the market than just a product or service?
– What is your advantage? Price? Superior Product or Service? Timing? Barriers to entry?
– What should you emphasize? Quality, Selection, Location, Service, Your Expert Status or the History of the business?
– Can you effectively compete?
– Define your Competition. What’s their Edge?
– Who are your best customers? Why?
* What are their Demographics? Psychographics?
* Why do they buy?
* What media do they interact with?
* What is their spouse doing for a living?
* What is their purchasing outlook for the next year?
– What are the best aspects of your business in the customer’s view?
* What improvements do customers want?
* Do they want more free interaction like a Newsletter, E-book, Articles, Forums, etc? Customers, whether current or prospective, offer the very best marketing info. Prepare a questionnaire for them! Put surveys on your website. These are excellent ways to fully define your “best” customer, and what makes them decide to buy.
– Gives invaluable information on your competition and how you stack up. Marketing Research Bonanza is the Wide World Web!
– Use multiple Search Engines.
– Use Chat Rooms and Forums. They can search as Focus Groups and provide invaluable Marketing Research. Determine your Marketing Appeals or your customers’ hot buttons.
At the conclusion of your initial Marketing Research, ask yourself:
– What customer needs, wants and niches translate into “x” amount of profitability?
– What improvements are needed for your biz?
– How can your competitors hinder your growth?
– How can you lose current customers?
– What measures need to be taken to ensure your Products and Services don’t become obsolete?
– What changing Trends affect your business?
– Who do you need to advise you about running your business? Spark new ideas?
Remember: The Quality and Source of your Marketing Information define the efficacy of your Research. You need High Quality and Reliable Information, and these two variables are the key to your future success.
TARGETED MARKETING
Targeted Marketing doesn’t have to be expensive, rather, it is the focused and personalized nature of inexpensive Targeted Marketing which make it worth considering. Some examples include:
– Email: Opt In
– Online Boards and Groups
– Free Offline & Online Ads
– Increase response rates with Toll Free Numbers
– Newsletters
– 900 Numbers
– Inexpensive Regional Magazine Editions: great credibility builder!
– Newspapers offer low-cost targeted geographic zones and neighborhoods.
– TV Ads are much cheaper and targeted now.
– Home Shopping Networks can be highly targeted and great to advertise around.
– Cell phone text messaging: Opt In only!
– Video Brochure: the paper brochure is a harder sell now days. Bring your Business, Products and Services alive with Video and/or Audio.
– Look at targeted media like airplanes, airports, taxis, buses, checkout counters, restrooms, banks, etc.
– Marketing messages on a Telephone “Hold” Session.
– Use low cost special effects to appear to have a bigger look on TV advertising.
Targeted Marketing Methods
Canvassing/Cold Calling: I am not a huge fan of Canvassing or Cold Calling but it can be effective/required in the early stages of your business, especially when money is tight. You can enhance your method by:
– Putting out flyers/mailings prior to initiating contact
– Go to Networking Events (i.e. Chamber of Commerce or a Professional Network Group) as a Guest of a member for free and make it count.
– Be direct; look people in the eye; and most importantly, offer value. Never hesitate to respectfully ask for the sale.
– Free Demonstration, a Sample or leaving a Product behind for free use can be very effective, if your product is highly effective and can sell itself.
– Try to quickly qualify the prospect and always ask for a Referral regardless if a sale was made.
– Look for ways to reference another mutual relationship to warm up a cold prospect
– Make the prospective customer feel important
– Educate your prospects; empower them and they will buy from you
– Identify your unique benefits and advantages, giving the prospect a great reason to buy
– Do your homework prior to contact and tailor your presentation for a particular prospect
– Mention your current customers, show testimonials and talk about your past successes.
– Show pride in your product/service offering
– Know the prospect will buy from you and always try to close at different points in your presentation
– If the sale isn’t consummated, ask why. Use the answers to tailor your presentation, rework your product/service offering or alter your pricing/credit structure
– The presentation should be brief and engage the prospect along the way.
If you follow the above pointers, Canvassing can be very effective and inexpensive. However, it demands a lot of time, discipline and consistency.
Biz Cards: Use both sides of your card, and it should sell something, offer something and point to your website for a special offer. It is a Sales Tool – use it as such!
Letters: Personalized letters are a thing of the past, but an art form which is worth using today. Why? Simple: no one else is and you will appear unique. The letter should solve a prospective customer’s problem or point to a website presentation that does. Use online or offline questionnaires to capture valuable information which you can use to sell the prospect – it sets up your sale. Some tips:
– Follow up the first letter with a second letter and then a phone call. All this should be done in 10 day’s time. Follow up letters and calls should offer new information.
– Always ask for the sale! Often, the third time is the charm.
– Include personal references, people you know in common and testimonials in your letters.
– Combine a letter with a Questionnaire, which asks a prospect to provide an Opt In Email address. Send all further communications via email for cost effectiveness and immediate yet convenient to the prospect contact. Remember, an email can be a Newsletter, Audio or Video Recording, a Power Point Presentation – the sky is the limit!
– Remember: Confidence, Quality, Selection and Price. Address all four in your contact; a sale is eminent, provided the prospect is qualified.
– Letters are an easy, cost-effective way to stay in contact with customers whether you make a sale or not.
– Personalize it: Address to a particular person, hand sign it and write a personal P.S. by hand. You can even follow a sales letter with a hand written note in a second mailing before or after a follow up phone call. This can be very effective!
– Your letters should not ask the prospect to respond. Rather, it will tell the prospect when you will call to set up an appointment and/or answer questions leading to a sale. Either way, on the phone call, Always ask for the sale.
– Stick with just a short letter. No other enclosures. You have a better chance to be read. You can always email (save postage) a brochure once you have retained the interest.
– If the prospect cannot wait for your follow up phone call, have a website address with an exclusive offer that points to a well crafted Sales Web Page (see my Online Marketing Article for more details).
– Sign your name in Blue color, along with the P.S. The Reader will read the P.S. first so put some thought into it.
– State your offering’s benefits to the specific prospect without really saying what it is. This will drive the prospect to check out your Sales web page.
– Include a short Customer Testimonial with the Customer’s contact info. Let your current Customers do the selling for you!
– The numbers: Mass Mailings are deemed successful with a 1-2% Response Rate. If a personal letter is done right, a 10-20% sales rate (not Response Rate!) can be achieved!
* If you do Mass Mailings, a Personal Letter as stage 2 to your responses can be highly effective as well!
– On your Online Sales Page always give the prospect the opportunity to Opt In their email address so you can automatically send them Newsletters, Articles, Special Offers, Bonafides and the such.
– How to get a sale? Simple: Eliminate all risks of doing business with you and make sure the prospect understands the benefits and value of your offering. Pair that with passion and straight forward ethics and you will close again and again. You will have to ask for the sale at a minimum of three times on average; so ask!
– Partner up with other ethically sound business people to pair your offering and make a truly unique offering and/or tap the partner’s customer base. An experienced partner can add a lot of credibility to your offering.
– Ask for Referrals from the beginning, whether or not the prospect buys from you. If they don’t, make sure you offer them an Opt In so you can continue to stay in front of them with Specials, Newsletter, Company News and Events, Articles and the such.
– If targeting businesses, ALWAYS send you letter to the President and then follow up with a phone call after you sent a hand written note two days later. Two things will happen, you have his/her attention, and your initial call will be routed to the right decision maker in the company.
– Remember, letters are all about psychology so keep the emotional sale in mind when preparing the letter.
Note: A lot of these methods and strategies described under “Letters” can be applied to many different marketing tools – use them!
Telemarketing: I am not a huge fan of cold calls (and this coming from someone who built initial sales and companies on cold calling). Now, a professional telephone campaign linked to a mailing of some sort (letter, brochure, marketing piece) can be quite effective. In-bound telemarketing can be profitable if done properly. The bottom line: 51% listen to telemarketers when called, so it can be a worthwhile strategy. Here are some keys toward running a successful telemarketing campaign:
– Research the prospect: know the important things about your prospect and how they relate to your business.
– Link your telemarketing with a personalized letter so your call is a follow up from an expected source, verses a pure cold call.
– I hate scripts. Your telemarketing should come naturally and lead to pre-planned destinations and decisions (i.e. more info, website link, a free analysis, newsletter or article, or a sale).
– Know your hot-button words, such as, “profitability, increase profits, lower costs and expenses, increase cash flow, money and time savings, competitive advantage and edge, market share” and so forth.
– Remember, an Objection is a faster way to a yes. Address an Objection adequately; you are one objection closer to the sale (typically 3 objection average per sale).
– Keep it simple: Contact, Warm Up, Present, Answer Questions/Address Objections and Close (try to close twice before your final close).
– Ask the prospect questions and clearly understand his or her issues/problems so you can provide a solution.
– When you close and ask for the sale, always state the benefits prior.
– A close doesn’t have to be a sale. It could be you ask for the sale and the prospect isn’t convinced. Do not destroy your sales opportunity by trying over and over for a final close. Rather, set up an Appointment and send follow up information and a Sales Webpage link. Stay in front of the prospect (I am assuming this is a well qualified prospect).
– Keep a Special Offer in your back pocket and only use it if you think the prospect is more motivated by price than your value added benefits.
– The hard numbers:
* 100 calls to close a sale
* 5 minutes average per call = @ 8 hours for a sale
* 5 sales = @ 40 hours of time
* The average call transaction when one business telemarkets to another is @ $550, which means telemarketing can be quite profitable
– You can certainly increase the before mentioned odds/percentages to the better by developing and implementing a warm-up campaign that involves a personal letter, other type of mailing, email, etc. Warming up the prospect really pays off for the follow on Telemarketing.
Fliers/Circulars/Brochures: Fliers and Circulars are a short, concentrated, single message, specialty piece while a brochure is more detailed and longer. I am not a big fan of any of these business promotion mediums, unless they are used in a well thought out, targeted system. Here are some tips to draw clarity on what I mean:
Fliers & Circulars:
– If you need to distribute a large volume, in conjunction (as a follow on) with a Mass Mailing, use Circulars.
– Gets Instant action if implemented correctly.
– Clear Offer
– Urgency
– Straight to the Point
– Instruct Prospect what to do Next
– Clearly Ties in to a Previously Established Identity
– Content is very important, as well as, Process.
* Factual/Explain
* Inform
* Sell
– Help a Prospect visualize your Content with a Picture
– Use Headlines & Bullet Points
* List the greatest benefits for the particular audience
– Test out your Brochure with a Circular/Flier for cost effective Test Marketing
– Use Action Words
– Learn Desktop publishing and produce your own materials at a fraction of the price. Get a Graphic Design Student intern to create your Artwork for a small fee.
– Color and Gloss are expensive. If you aren’t selling a luxury, premium product, consider colored ink and colored stock to bring your piece to life. However, if you self produce, I prefer Gloss and Colored Pictures – it is worth the added cost but mitigated when self produced.
– ROI: One Sale/one job should handily pay for your entire creation and distribution costs, otherwise, reconsider your campaign.
Brochures: More expensive, more detailed, larger pieces which instill confidence and credibility. Moreover, it provides a more finesse, elaborate sales process. As a mailing, I prefer a Circular. For customer location placement, I like a Flier. Brochures are great for in-house advertising; give to existing clients with a referral section; perfect to use online in combination with Website Marketing. I like all my referral sources to have a replenishable stack of brochures that contain a referral section. Also if you don’t make a sale, send a few brochures and ask the prospect to give out for a referral fee (and to stay in front of the prospect).
– The best use of brochures in my opinion is online and as a PDF product, as well as, a Video and/or Power Point product.
– Color is good. It increases your retention rate by over 50% and affects the buying attitude by 40%.
– A brochure that costs a $1 to produce can have 8 pages, so use them wisely. Tell a story, build credibility, make it personal and keep a professional, clean look.
– If you have products that change rapidly, consider using a pocket brochure for product update inserts. Great for price lists too!
– Customer testimonials are a must.
– Have the brochure point to specific web sales pages for more information.
– Call for Action in your brochure. Direct the prospect.
– A low cost way of producing a brochure is having a magazine, which you advertise in or publish in, produce the ads / story as a brochure for you.
– A great combination if money is a premium (it always is with a small business, isn’t it?) is to run small print ads in many publications which point to a FREE Brochure, which could be an Online Brochure. Give people a reason to request the FREE Brochure.
– You can personalize a Brochure Request by including a handwritten sticky note on it (this can be done digitally as well).
– Be sure to follow up with the Brochure Requester within five days.
– Brochures should only go to interested prospects. Circulars can be more mass market. Brochures should bring you a closing rate of about 30%.
– An Online Brochure can have links to Video, Power Point and Audio Presentations. These really increase your chances to make a sale.
Classified Ads: These types of ads can be low cost, cover a specific region or even neighborhood or take you national and international. For a targeted audience, concentrate on Magazines. An important stat: 60% of Americans read a magazine entirely but from back to front. So, your ad has a good chance of being read.
– Consider Classified Network for targeted, multimedia ads at a great price.
– Use a short Headline in all CAPS. Only use abbreviations people will understand.
– Personalize it
– Direct the reader to a Web Sales Page
– Consider putting your phone number
– Read the other ads in your advertising section and write an ad that contrasts
– A great way to sell a Book, offer a FREE E-book or Article
– Use Facts in the AD
– Create momentum and call the reader to Act
– Accentuate benefits
– Classified Ads are short and sweet but you need quality of message. Start with a bigger AD and cut it down to the lines you need for the small Ad. You need very tight copy. Study competitors Ads to spark ideas and angles.
– I am not a fan of online classifieds. I think they get lost on the websites which they are displayed. For this reason, I recommend Print. If you find a Classified Online Forum or Service or Directory you like, the downside is you have to resubmit the Ad daily to keep visibility.
– Offer something FREE!
Gift Certificates: This can be an overlooked area for many businesses. Promote your Gift Certificates on the Home Page of your website. Do not have an expiration date. Specialize for Holidays. Put a link in your email address highlighting your certificate offerings. It is a great way to Brand your name.
Signs: Signage can be quite expensive so pick a business location which requires minimum outdoor signage exposure. Indoor or Sidewalk Signage is much less expensive and can be quite effective. Be sure to keep your signs consistent with your logo, meme, advertising message and branding. Consistency in identity and image across the board in all the media types you are employing is paramount to converting a Prospect to a Customer.
– Keep the sign short, concise and use persuasive, action words. Have a visible, identifiable logo.
– Sidewalk signs should be designed to stop the pedestrian, for that person to pause. Then a sign and/or merchandise in the window has a chance of pulling that prospect in to your business. Better yet, put your best priced merchandise outside your door. It can cause an impulse buy and/or create an invitation to visit your business.
– Promote Cross Selling Opportunities
Use Brochures, Biz Cards, Gift Certificate and Coupon Displays with your signage. At the very least, a non-buying prospect can leave with something, if not a Gift Certificate. This creates great viral based, inexpensive advertising.
– Remember, Ads can become a sign – just blow it up!
– Use point of purchase signs to get the instant gratification sale.
– Check out your competition and see what they successfully use.
Free Bulletin Boards: Depends on your type of business. For instance, if you deliver pizza to a college, then Bulletin Boards can be your best advertising. Bulletin Boards are very time consuming as you need to check the board and refresh your offering at least twice per week. Hire a part time student to manage your Bulletin Boards so you can spend your time more wisely.
– Everywhere has a Bulletin Board. Try to choose those that are well maintained (so you remain visible) and have the right prospect traffic.
– You can use your Circulars to post on the Bulletin Boards. Always have precut strips or peel offs for prospects to take your information with them.
Yellow Pages: One question: Why? Print Yellow Pages are expensive, and in the Internet world, hold much less influence and utility. If you feel that you must advertise in the Yellow Pages, put tracking devices on the Ad so you can measure its effectiveness. Moreover, one Ad may not do it as people may search in more than one category to find you.
– Is the answer online Yellow Pages? No! Consider Google Local with Google Maps verses using the online Yellow Pages.
– The largest Ad wins in Print Advertising. So, instead of paying the extra bucks for one large Ad on a page put two smaller ones to prevent being overshadowed by a large ad
– Color pays. Spend the extra bucks for it.
– Offer something for FREE
– Make your AD personal – address that person looking at your Ad
Use the Power of Desktop Publishing: Learn to use graphic design software and design your own logo, brochures, circulars, ads, business cards for a fraction of the cost. Take a class on the software you will be using so you can create professional looking materials. Then you can always hire a pro to clean up your designs. There is no need to spend thousands of dollars on your designs using a graphic designer – you can use a pro when you are successful and the cash flow is there.
In my next blog post I will discuss the Power of Mass Media. Stay tuned!
Mobile Marketing – Branding on the Go!
With the proliferation of SmartPhones (3G iPhones), and now SuperPhones (4G Android OS), it has never been easier for consumers to connect on social media channels, surf the web, and make purchases online wherever and whenever.
When an advertisement sparks your interest, pertinent and relevant information is immediately available on your SuperPhone. New technology enables you to simply scan QR Codes with an App on your SmartPhone, and be instantly connected to a website, a video clip, phone number or to whatever the online marketers opt to link to that QR Code.
According to ComsScore’s new Mobile Metrix 2.0 report highlighted USA SmartPhone users vs Desktop users on Facebook:
SuperPhone: 441 mins. per month (7 hrs. and 21 mins.) vs
Desktop Computer: 391 mins. per month (6 hrs., 31 mins.)
Shared Advantages
Mobile branding shares many of the same advantages of Internet marketing. However, the First Mover Advantage (FMA) for marketers and businesses, unlike more traditional forms of media, is that the results of Internet and mobile marketing are measurable and traceable. Online marketers can now see the efficacy of certain Internet campaigns, they can track who is accessing their website, the means of access, and the duration of the visit. The consumer may feel somewhat uneasy with this tracking feature, but marketers find the information invaluable when determining the effectiveness of campaigns and the measurable results attained. Additionally, although the cost of mobile and Internet marketing is considerably less than traditional media, it offers a local and global reach. Why spend tens of thousands of dollars on TV commercials that are broadcast in but one specific region and language, when at a fraction of that expense, your mobile message would enable you to reach potential customers on a global basis 24/7/365? On the flip side your mobile client is always moving, easily distracted and highly demanding. Speed of execution and a focused and relevant content strategy are critical to your campaign’s long-term and short-term success.
Mobile Website Checklist:
– Create a Mobile Search Plan
– Understand Search Engines for Mobile(Google Mobile, Bing Mobile, Yahoo Mobile, etc.)
– Add a Click-to-Call Button and Additional CTAs
– Build a Mobile Website Map and Keep Your Code Clean
– Optimize Browser for SuperPhone Speed
– Install a Sensor to Confirm Browser Device (iPhone, Android, Blackberry, etc.)
– Keep it Simple with Streamlined Features (I.e., avoid flash intros, etc.)
– Be aware that Websites are designed to be viewed on a 20″ monitor vs a 3.5″ HD SuperPhone
First Mover Advantage
Acknowledge that the mobile device has become the ultimate source of information and research for many global users. Only a handful of B2B and B2C companies actually tailor their websites to mobile devices, thus the user-friendly mobile website optimized for a mobile search is an indispensable component of any company’s brand marketing and business development plans. If your site is not easily accessible, your target audience instantly exit your site and enter your competitor’s.
Can Pay Per Click Advertising Really Grow Your Business?
Around 80% of all internet traffic passes through at least one Google page en-route to finding what they’re looking for online. This treasure trove of potential clients, all searching for a specific product or service, makes pay per click advertising the best way to grow your business.
With a well written advert and a carefully chosen set of keywords, your business could well be their first port of call. And if it’s not, then you don’t pay. Not only are you reaching clients at the exact moment in which they are searching for the services you offer, you’re doing so on a pre-determined budget. Depending on how successful your campaign is and how much capital you are prepared to invest, the budget can be raised and lowered at any time. If you have a special offer or your product is time sensitive for example, the daily budget can be temporarily boosted without worrying about sustaining the increased expenditure long term.
A Flexible Friend
This ease with which pay per click outgoings are controlled is undoubtedly its greatest selling point. No other advertising medium gives you the same level of flexibility as a pay per click account. Your advert text can be updated daily and adapted as your business grows. Introductory offers, new product lines, special events – all can be added at the touch of a button for no extra cost. With traditional radio or print advertising such changes would require expensive new campaigns.
Advertising on a platform such as Google AdWords also gives you greater control over who sees your advert and when- you can set languages, time zones and even choose to show your ads to users only in specific cities or regions. Add to this the option of creating several different campaigns for disparate product areas or client bases and it’s easy to see why an estimated 150,000 businesses are currently using AdWords to cost effectively gain new customers.
Outsourcing Optimisation
Of course, with so many options and so many competitors all starting from the same level playing field, internet marketing is not all plain sailing. Pay per click optimisation is a skill that few companies posses. To obtain the best results, it’s often easier to outsource the management of your account to a professional pay per click management consultancy such as Top Position.
Competition for the coveted top spot is fierce and influenced by many complex factors. If you don’t have the time or know-how to tweak your campaign it can be hard to make your budget work for you. There’s nothing more frustrating than investing time and money in PPC only to see your advert seemingly glued to the outer reaches of a search result page.
The best way to avoid this is to use a professional account management service. Not only will this give you the best possible return on your investment by introducing the most relevant keywords and a realistic cost per click to your ad groups, it will free up valuable business time and physical resources.
Maximising Performance
Good PPC management will see your AdWords campaign running at its optimal level for the minimum cost per click. A savvy account manager will know when to try new things and monitor what does and doesn’t work for your campaign.
Look for the ‘Qualified Google AdWords Professional’ certification before employing the services of a PPC account manager. This shows that you’re outsourcing the management of your campaign to someone with Google training. This rubber stamp guarantees that your new account manager is familiar with the Google AdWords platform and trained to a high standard by the search engine themselves.
How to Make Money Online Through List Building
List building can be defined as the procedure of building a subscriber list by collecting names and emails among other details. The essence is to use the list you come up with to email the subscribers any information related to your business. It is one of the best ways any business can use to make money online fast. The more helpful the information you share with your subscribers the higher the chances that they will be interested in what you are offering them. You however will need to start somewhere with the link building.
Find email marketing software – Good software will help in storing the collected emails and subscriber information. It also makes it easy to schedule emails and send them to the subscribers. The market has a bunch of software solutions you can choose from to get the best for your link building efforts.
Find proper web hosting – Hosting your web will mean that you have enough space for your online files. It is in this space that you can put all files and web pages you want to share with the world. Hosting plans can be free or paid and you definitely should find a plan that benefits your business from all angles.
Create a squeeze page – If you want to make money online fast through link building, you should make it easy for your user to subscribe. This is exactly what a squeeze page will do for you. You can give incentives for every subscription such as e-books and other helpful things to the users. Free monthly gifts can also work with this strategy if you manage to make them reach you by email so you can continue building on that list.
Do affiliate marketing – This is another fast way to make money online. Affiliate resources will without doubt allow the generation of money. There are so many popular affiliate marketing networks you can use to your advantage. You can sell products using the networks and make commissions. Affiliate marketing is one of the best ways through which you can monetize your list building.
List building can seem like an easy job anyone can handle any given day. However, it requires strategies to impress your target audience and make them want to jump into your subscription offers. You will need to put in a lot of effort to get it right, but in the end you will love the results the efforts fetch for you. If you are not very familiar with list building or how to go about it, you can use the help of professionals for the sake of the business. Through professional marketing strategies, you can take your business to the next level.
You will also get plenty of advice on how to make your online brand better and more valuable to you. The professionals have the right tools and know just the right channels to get your brand out there and help you start make money online fast.
How To Eliminate Guesswork From Your Marketing Strategy And Convert More Sales
The Internet and e-Commerce have many advantages over “brick” bound businesses. However, they suffer from one glaring problem which until fairly recently has been very difficult to overcome.
Websites, e-Commerce and mail order are unique in that, as selling platforms there is no face to face contact between the seller and the buyer!
This is a big problem because building credibility and trusting relationships with your customers, which is the absolute bedrock of all transactions, is very difficult if your business is wholly Internet based.
Imagine the scenario.
Our hero entrepreneur, lets call him Splitter, has secured or manufactured a product that is going to make him a millionaire.
Splitter has gone to a web designer and together they have come up with the best web site since a certain B. Gates was a little boy.
Splitter gets his web site hosted on a super fast server so that his customers do not have to wait more than a nano second before the pages load and offer up his product.
He has his back office team, (his wife and dog,) ready to fulfill all the orders that will come flooding through.
He has not forgotten to set up an easy payment gateway at PayPal and he checks and double checks everything.
Let the good times roll!
He initiates a marketing strategy to promote the new e-Commerce site. He writes and submits articles with his URL to directories. He gets stuck into social media networking and gradually he starts to build up a steady, if small, stream of traffic to the site. Great!
The days turn into week, the weeks into months and then before you know it his anniversary is up. He checks his PayPal account and there is the grand sum of zip. Zero. Nada. Ouch!
What happened?
I guess Splitter didn’t convert too many of the prospects who visited his site into paying customers!
They came to him from the links he built into his articles, from the social media networks, from classifieds, and from search engines. They came to him all right, but he did not build credibility nor did he build trust.
That is the high level reason they left without buying from him.
Understand this deeply. Understand it until it hurts.
If you cannot build a credible, trusting relationship with your customer, you will NEVER become one of the Internet’s big dogs of successful marketing!
Let me ask you a question.
The high level reason Splitter failed to convert prospects into customers was the lack of credibility and trust. But, did you spot the root cause of the problem our entrepreneur failed to confront and beat? Yes? Good. No? OK, let me spell it out.
In Internet marketing there are three key elements.
1. The Product
2. The Offer – The price and associated bonuses.
3. The Creative – The website copy, fonts, formatting, images and positioning of these items on the page.
Our entrepreneur has a product. Now let us assume that the product is a good one. I know we should never assume, but if we do not make a few assumptions, this article will ever end.
Being a good student of what the Internet gurus have told him in their never ending e-mails, Splitter secured the sole rights to a compatible bonus product as his “freebie” giveaway. His own product plus the bonus puts him ahead of others selling similar products. He has his USP.
The web designer he retained did an excellent job and gave the site a professional look and feel. There are navigation menus around the site as well as “relevant” images that load quickly. And, although he is not a copywriter, he did a decent job with the web copy.
This is where the problems started. During the year of trading, Splitter did everything to drive traffic to his site and with some success it must be said.
But, he did not test his site to ensure that prospects were being engaged by what they found when they got there. Why did he fall into this very common trap?
Splitter is a wannabe marketer. He has good ideas, but the thought of doing a lot of work does not really excite him. That is why he chose to start an online shop instead of renting premises in town to sell his product from a “brick” outlet. He figured it would be easy. Get the site up, put the offer on and bingo, millionaire!
He made the same assumption made by 99% of entrepreneurs. They assume that they have the offer and the creative just right to convert prospects into customers.
How do they know this? Well, have you heard these kinds of answers?
“I did English at school, I can write good copy.”
“I have studied great copy from a library book, I know what works.”
“This product is so good it moves itself.”
The simple answer is this. On the Internet, you do not get to meet your prospects and customers. You have very little chance to ask them what they like or do not like about your website. You do not always know if your offer is over or under priced.
Any and all conclusions you arrive at about your offer and your creative, without any testing is pure guesswork. Guesswork, like throwing dice, is more often than not a recipe for failure.
Please read that many, many times. And then read it once more.
If there is one thing that guarantees you will look at your PayPal account and find little in there it is a failure to test, test and then test some more.
This is the secret that differentiates the big guys from the minnows of the Internet marketing world. The big guys are always testing.
This is why Splitter, a wannabe marketer, had a bad year.
Split Testing
The concept of split testing is quite simple. It means that you take your original creative, also known as the control, and test it against alternatives.
Why would you want to do this?
Because it is the only way to identify what “rocks,” your prospects and makes them part with their cash to buy your product or service.
When you, or Splitter’s web designer creates original copy, if you do not test it for all variables, you can only guess as to whether it is the best copy for converting your traffic and prospects into customers.
You have no way of knowing if the attention grabbing headline is drawing readers into the body of the copy. You do not know if your introductory paragraph is turning “hot prospects” off and wasting all the time, effort and money, you have spent getting them there in the first place.
What about that image you painstakingly developed and put up in the top right hand corner of the table? Is it doing your product offer any favours? Well if you do not test, I can guarantee you will not know for certain. You will be guessing. It could be that removing that image or placing it somewhere else may assist your “convert more sales,” proposition. But you will not know without testing.
By testing alternative creatives against your original, over time you get “statistics,” that tell you clearly what prospects like and dislike about your website. You stop guessing and start homing in on what they want.
Your credibility rises and your trust building with prospects improves as you communicate more sympathetically through your web copy and creative. As your credibility and trust relationship building improve, so too does your “conversion of sales,” rate.
Social Media and SEO Integration
Search Engine Optimization and Social Marketing are interdependent. Incorporating Social Media into the web site promotion plan is necessary, as is the support Search Engine Optimization and Search Engine Marketing provide Social Marketing Programs.
Online businesses require all elements to work together to achieve business objectives. The Internet has evolved and Search Engine Optimization and Search Engine Marketing must evolve and incorporate the latest trends into a Web Site Marketing strategy.
The Benefits of Social Media for SEO
The benefits of Social Media for Search Engine Optimization Programs are broad depending on what’s considered the primary responsibilities of SEO / SEM. I prefer a holistic approach meaning, all issues which affect the overall business success of the web site including; web design, web site usability, SEO, SEM and Conversion Rate Optimization.
Creating Reputation and Trust
Many factors are involved in a successful Internet Marketing program, such as the development of reputation and trust through Social Media. Although online trust and reputation management is not strictly related to Search Optimization Programs, the reputation and trust created in Social Networks and communities does have a positive impact on the overall web site conversion rates.
What is the point of generating traffic if it is not the targeted traffic required to convert into customers and sales leads?
Social Marketing and Content Development
One of the most important factors in Search Engine Algothrims is fresh relevant content. There is no doubt Search Engines put considerable emphasis on the freshness and relevancy of web site content when determining where a web page placement in the Search Engine Results Pages (SERPs).
Social Markeitng is predominantly about networking. A principle of Social Networking in a business sense is to offer value to the community. Often this value is provided by the supply of information and being helpful to fellow community members.
In many cases the information and value offered to the community is primarily provided by business’s blog. When creating blog content the business is creating the fresh and relevant content wanted by Search.
Social Marketing and Inbound Links
Of the many factors considered by Search Engines to determine web page placement in SERPs, inbound links and content are the primary drivers. Content can be developed and managed internally, but the inbound linking aspect of the Search Optimization program is likely to be the most difficult and time consuming of almost any Search Engine Optimization task. The reason for this is, obtaining links is dependent on companies beyond the control of the web site owner.
Inbound links should be obtained from web sites relevant to your business. Without doubt the creation of informative and relevant content is the most effective method for obtaining high value and relevant inbound links.
Social Media also offers inbound linking possibilities from Social Book Marking sites. However, it must be noted your visitors are inundated with content, and Social Book Marking depends on visitors to take that extra time to bookmark your web site.
The Importance of SEO to Social Media Programs
Being found on the Internet is one of the most difficult tasks facing web site owners. As the Internet grows, this problem will only increase. Add the explosion of Web 2.0 generated content and being found amongst the noise of the Internet becomes even more difficult.
Being found on the Internet is the primary focus of Search Engine Optimization and Search Engine Marketing. The increased quantity of content generated by Social Media has increased the importance of insuring your web site is developed in a Search Engine friendly manner.
Keyword Research and Social Content
Keyword Research is a prerequisite to your content being found. Social Networking sites do drive traffic to your content however; Search is still the predominant method for Internet users to find the services and information they require online.
Keyword Research is fundamental to the development of relevant content. Keywords are a indication of the topic and are used by Search Engines to determine the relevance of the web page to Searchers queries. Integrating keywords effectively into you Social Media content assists to ensure your content is discovered by your target audience.
SEO Structure and Social Marketing Search Engines use software programs (crawlers / bots / spiders) to crawl the Internet to obtain the web page information used to index web pages by topic and relevance.
Social Media content not developed in a manner acceptable to Search Engine crawlers, the content is unlikely to be indexed. Web Pages must be developed in such a way as to ensure the Search Engine spiders are able to navigate content and index it accordingly.
Conclusion
SEO and Social Media interaction is a continuous circle. The content’s keywords identify the content as being relevant to the Social Community and Search Engines. The content developed for Social Media is beneficial to the Search Engine Optimization programs ability to deliver targeted traffic to the web site through improved Search results. The content helps the links the links help the Social Media and so on and so on.
