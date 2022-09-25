News
‘The Watcher’ Trailer: Ryan Murphy’s New Netflix Show Looks Super Scary
A couple move into their dream home in upcoming Netflix series The Watcher, but things quickly turn into a nightmare when disturbing letters start appearing in their mailbox. “Your house is my obsession, and now you are too,” intones a voice in the new trailer that dropped during Netflix Tudum Fan Event Saturday. ” Who am I ? It might not scare you yet, but it will.
Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, Glee) co-created the limited series based on the true unsolved mystery of the Broaddus family’s disturbing experience at their new Dutch Colonial in Westfield, New Jersey. Current residents of the town apparently don’t like to talk much about the “Watcher House”, so named because the unidentified correspondent signed the letters “The Watcher”.
Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale play the new owners of the Brannocks. “Can you keep us safe?” the Brannocks’ son asks his father in the disturbing new trailer featuring strange neighbors and sinister threats. Dad doesn’t look too confident.
Mia Farrow and Richard Kind also appear in the series, which premieres on Netflix on October 13, just in time for Halloween. The White Lotus’ Jennifer Coolidge plays real estate agent Karen Calhoun and has previously appeared as the character in a short teaser in which she points out the house’s perks, including the vintage freight elevator. “I tell you,” she said. “You could accommodate a person there.”
CNET
News
‘Resilient’ Tennessee Volunteers relish second win over Florida in 18 years
Knoxville, Tenn. – For only the second time in the past 18 years, Tennessee basked in a win over Florida on Saturday, this one a 38-33 thriller that went all the way.
But as fans celebrated outside the media room at Neyland Stadium, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker smiled and said nothing had changed for the Vols.
“We still have the same mission, and that is to get to Atlanta [for the SEC championship game]”, said Hooker, who passed for 349 yards and rushed for 112 yards. “We’re just going to stay the course, come in every day and keep improving.
The Vols (4-0) last qualified for the SEC Championship Game in 2007, and a big reason for that drought is that they just couldn’t beat Florida.
While Hooker did his best to play down the win, a sold-out checkerboard Neyland Stadium was still buzzing about 15 minutes after Tennessee cornerback Kamal Hadden intercepted Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson’s final shot to the end zone in the final seconds. Tennessee was leading 38-21 with 7:55 remaining when Jaylen Wright crossed the goal line on a 5-yard touchdown run.
But the Vols had to survive a few late touchdowns from the Gators (2-2), not to mention a kick recovery in the final seconds to sweat the win, something that had eluded them in just about every possible way. for many of the last decade and a half.
“I’m really excited for our players, just the growth they’ve shown, the ability to compete regardless of the score, regardless of what’s going on in the football game,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said. . “They’re just resilient, fierce competitors, where we’ve grown since I’ve been here. I’m really proud of our players.”
Hooker, making his own claim for the Heisman Trophy, threw a touchdown pass in his 16th consecutive game. He also shook off several fierce punches to stay in the game and lead the Vols to what was by far the biggest victory of the Heupel era. Since taking over as starting quarterback in Week 3 a year ago, Hooker has totaled 45 touchdowns, completed 69% of his passes and thrown just two interceptions during that span.
“I told him after he broke a long run, ‘You’re special,’” Tennessee running back Jabari Small said. “I was impressed. I’m a fan right now, but Hendon is the same person every day. He stays in the game, always smiling and does everything off the pitch. So when you see him on the pitch, it’s is just translated. … He’s just a great player.”
And never was Hooker’s tenacity more apparent than in the second quarter, when he tugged his shoulder and stood up, grimacing. But he never flinched on the pitch.
“There are ups and downs and pain throughout a football game. It’s a physical game,” Hooker said. “To persevere through this is something I’m proud of, just to be a warrior and to compete for my brothers.”
Hooker said getting hit didn’t change the way he played the rest of the way. In fact, he led the Vols on a game-changing 12-play, 99-yard touchdown just before halftime.
“It’s part of the game,” Hooker said. “You’re gonna get hit hard. You’re gonna get punched. If you can go, you can go. If you can’t, you can’t.”
The Vols were without their top receiver, Cedric Tillman, with an ankle injury. Having an open date next week should help the Vols heal some of their wounds. They go to LSU on October 8, then Alabama arrives in Knoxville on October 15.
“There are a lot of things we can do better, but the goal for us is to find a way to win every Saturday we are on the pitch, to be the best team in football,” Heupel said. “We were able to do that tonight. Great game, man.”
espn
News
Watch Nicola Coughlan read the opening lines of Bridgerton Season 3
Dear reader, we have a teaser.
Bridgerton fans should start swooning over what to expect from the third season of the Netflix series, because Nicholas Coughlanwho plays beloved Penelope on the show, just gave us a look.
During Netflix’s Tudum event on September 24, Claudia Jessy and Luke Newtonwho play Eloise and Colin Bridgerton respectively, are seen painting while discussing the upcoming season, when suddenly Nicola pops up asking the question we all obviously want the answer to: “Do you want to hear what I , I mean, Lady Whistledown has to say about Bridgerton season three?”
Luke’s response is that we all say “Absolutely”, while Claudia simultaneously says “Yeah”.
The three actors then draw attention to a storyline that reveals the title of season three, episode one. Nicola continues:Bridgerton season three, episode one, “Out of the Shadows”. Do you want to hear it?”
She goes on to read the opening lines of what’s to come in the upcoming season, saying, “Dear dear reader, we’ve been apart for far too long. Finally, London’s smart set has made a comeback, and so has this author As the season begins, the question on everyone’s mind is, of course, which new debutante will shine the brightest? This year’s crop looks quite dazzling indeed. Unfortunately, not all young ladies can catch the light. »
Entertainment
News
North Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of US Vice President Harris’ visit
SEOUL — North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast on Sunday, ahead of planned military exercises by South Korean and U.S. forces involving an aircraft carrier and a visit to the Vice President’s region. American Kamala Harris.
The South Korean military said it was a single short-range ballistic missile fired from near the Taechon area in North Pyongyan province just before 7 a.m.
Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said Japan believes he reached the maximum altitude at 50 km and may have flown on an irregular path. Hamada said it was outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone and there were no reports of navigation or air traffic problems.
Many of the short-range missiles tested by North Korea in recent years were designed to evade missile defenses by maneuvering during flight and flying in a lower, “depressed” trajectory, experts said.
“If you include the cruise missile launches, this is the nineteenth launch, which is an unprecedented rate. North Korea’s action poses a threat to the peace and security of our country, of the region and the international community and to do so while the invasion of Ukraine is unfolding is unforgivable,” Hamada said, adding that Japan had protested through the North Korean embassy in Beijing. . .
The launch comes after the U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan arrived in South Korea to participate in joint exercises with South Korean forces, and ahead of a planned visit to Seoul this week by Harris.
It was the first time the North had carried out such a launch after firing eight short-range ballistic missiles in one day in early June, leading the United States to seek more sanctions for violating Security Council resolutions. the UN.
North Korea rejects UN resolutions as a violation of its sovereign right to self-defense and space exploration, and has criticized previous joint exercises by the United States and South Korea as evidence of their hostile policies.
The drills have also been criticized by Russia and China, which have called on all parties not to take steps that escalate tensions in the region, and called for an easing of sanctions.
After North Korea conducted an unprecedented number of missile tests earlier this year, including its intercontinental ballistic missiles for the first time since 2017, the United States and South Korea said they would strengthen joint exercises and military displays of power to deter Pyongyang.
“Defense drills are not going to prevent North Korean missile testing,” said Leif-Eric Easley, professor of international affairs at Ewha University in Seoul.
But U.S.-South Korean security cooperation helps deter a North Korean attack and counter coercion from Pyongyang, and allies must not let provocations prevent them from conducting military training and exchanges needed to maintain the alliance. , he added.
South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday that North Korea may also be preparing to test a submarine-launched ballistic missile, citing the South Korean military.
nbcnews
News
Rockies buried by Padres six-run seventh inning – The Denver Post
The Rockies didn’t start their last night of the season at Coors Field quietly. They got their tails kicked in front of 45,983 fans.
San Diego, trying to secure the third and final wildcard spot in the National League, picked up a 9-3 victory on Saturday. The win kept the Padres two games ahead of Milwaukee for last place.
Coors Field hadn’t been kind to the Padres lately. Going into Saturday night’s game, they were 1-7 in LoDo this season and as of May 12, 2021, had lost 14 of their last 17 games here.
The Padres held a slim 3-2 lead going into the seventh before manhandling relievers Justin Lawrence and Chad Smith and scoring six runs. Lawrence, who the Rockies hope can become a late reliever next season, gave up a brace to Jurickson Profar, back-to-back walks to Juan Soto and Manny Machado, and a two-run single to Jake Cronenworth. .
Out Lawrence and in Smith, who surrendered an RBI single to Brandon Drury to load the bases, then walked Josh Bell to force a run. There were more than a few boobirds in what was left of the Saturday night crowd.
The boos continued when Ha-Seong Kim hit a high chopper that evaded rookie shortstop Ezequiel Tovar for a single and scored two more runs.
There were a few positive moments for the large crowd to pull together. Ryan McMahon started the first moto with a solo homer just ahead of Yu Darvish, McMahon’s 18th of the season. In the eighth, Randal Grichuk threw a solo homer with two outs from southpaw Tim Hill. Grichuk has hit 17 home runs this season.
Darvish pitched six innings, allowing two runs on five hits, eight strikeouts and one walk. He improved to 16-7 and maintained his 3.05 ERA.
Before the game, manager Bud Black said the biggest thing he wanted to see from right-handed starter Chad Kuhl was consistency. Kuhl got off to a good start.
He pitched 5 2/3 innings, getting scored for three runs on six hits. He struck out five and walked two. For the first time in a long time, he did not give up a home run. Going into Saturday’s game, he had allowed at least one homer in 11 straight starts, the longest streak of his career and third longest in franchise history behind John Thomson (13 in a row, 2002) and Jon Gray (16 in a row, 2018-19).
The Padres hit Kuhl hard in the third to take a 2-1 lead, using Austin Nolan’s first double, a two-out RBI double from Machado and a subsequent RBI single from Cronenworth.
The Padres added another run against Kuhl in the fifth on a single by Profar, a double by Soto and a short RBI groundout by Machado.
The Rockies, 41-39 at home, host the Padres on Sunday afternoon in the final game against Coors this season. After a day off Monday, Colorado played three games in San Francisco before finishing the season with six games against the Dodgers.
denverpost sports
News
Antyodaya Diwas 2022: History, significance and more
mini
Antyodaya Diwas is celebrated every year in honor of the late Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya
Every year, Antyodaya Diwas is celebrated in India on September 25 to mark the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and to remember his life and legacy. In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the day in honor of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. He was a seasoned leader and politician and had a key influence on the Bharatiya Jana Sangh from which the BJP emerged.
The word Antyodaya means to uplift the poorest of the poor and the day is observed with the aim of reaching out and helping the last person in society.
Story
Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was born in Mathura in 1916. In the 1940s, he completed a 40-day camp in Sangh education and a two-year training at the RSS education wing.
He served the Bharatiya Jana Sangh from 1953 to 1968 where he became the source of ideological guidance and moral inspiration for the BJP and its establishment.
Besides all his organizational abilities, he was also known for his philosophical and literary works. He developed the concept of “integral humanism” advocating the holistic development of mind, body, intellect and soul.
Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya died at the age of 51 on February 11, 1968.
Importance
The spirit of the Antyodaya mission is to reach out to the last person, and therefore the motto of this day is to help all poor and rural youth in India and help them find opportunities for national and international jobs.
In 2014, on Antyodaya Diwas, the Ministry of Rural Development revived its existing skills development program called Aajeevika Skills as the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM). It was later renamed Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-NRLM in November 2015.
Several blood donation camps, seminars, conferences and other activities are organized during this day.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Source – Arizona Cardinals James Conner (ankle) on track to play Rams
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner will test his injured ankle ahead of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, but he’s on track to play, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Conner, who is listed as questionable, sat out practice Wednesday before returning for limited work Thursday and Friday.
Conner was slowed by injury after his first run of the second half in last week’s 29-23 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams shared the workload in place of Conner for the remainder of the game, with Williams rushing for a key 1-yard touchdown on the Cardinals’ fourth quarter comeback.
Conner, 27, signed a three-year, $21 million contract to stay at Arizona this offseason. He has 17 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown this season.
espn
‘The Watcher’ Trailer: Ryan Murphy’s New Netflix Show Looks Super Scary
‘Resilient’ Tennessee Volunteers relish second win over Florida in 18 years
Watch Nicola Coughlan read the opening lines of Bridgerton Season 3
North Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of US Vice President Harris’ visit
Rockies buried by Padres six-run seventh inning – The Denver Post
Antyodaya Diwas 2022: History, significance and more
Source – Arizona Cardinals James Conner (ankle) on track to play Rams
Ethereum Price Broke Out Of Descending Channel, What’s Next?
No. 23 Texas A&M’s fumble recovery handed in for a touchdown propels Aggies over No. 10 Arkansas
A father speaks out after his son and daughter were killed in domestic trouble in the Oak Forest – NBC Chicago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food3 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Travel and Tourism, a Hot Topic in Sierra Leone