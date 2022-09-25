Top 10 Cryptocurrency by Trading Volume, Tether Beats Bitcoin?

Tether (USDT) has a trading volume of 34 billion, which increased by 70.62% .

. Ripple price increased by more than 30% in the last 7 days.

After facing a long bear trend, the month of September started with greens on the crypto market. As it, the price and trending volume of cryptocurrency increase, also, the market cap of the cryptocurrencies rises. At the time of writing, the market cap of the whole cryptocurrency is $936 billion.

Top Volume Cryptos by CoinMarketCap

Tether (USDT) is the first cryptocurrency that has the highest rise in volume. According to CoinMarketCap (CMC), Tether traded at $1.00, with a 24 hours trading volume of $34 billion, increased by 70.62℅.

The King of cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) is second place. And still BTC trading in the range between $19K to $20. At the time of writing, BTC traded at $19,046 with a 24 hours trading volume of $22 billion, rising above 47%.

The prominent altcoin Ethereum (ETH) completed its anticipated Merge upgrade on September 15, but the ETH price decreased. Ethereum is the third cryptocurrency by 24 hours trading volume with a rise of over 22% to $10 billion, and ETH traded at $1,325.

Following Ethereum, Binance USD is the fourth top crypto by 24 hours trading volume. According to CMC, Binance USD traded at $ 1.00 with a trading volume of $6 billion, an increase of 12.87%. And, USD Coin (USDC) is the fifth top cryptocurrency with an increase of 7.12% in the 24 hours of trading volume to $3 billion. USDC traded at $1.00, as per CMC.

Furthermore, Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), and Binance (BNB) are the next top cryptocurrencies by 24 hours trading volume. Ripple (XRP) has huge price surges in the following 3 days. XRP has increased by more than 30% in the last 7 days and now, XRP is traded at $0.48 with a trading volume of $2 billion, rising by 5.72%. Solana traded at $33.68 with a trading volume increased by 1.53% to $745 million. Binance has a trading volume of $667 million with a rise of 1.37% and traded at $277.69.

Moreover, Chainlink (LINK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are the last top two cryptocurrencies by 24 hours trading volume. Chainlink traded at $7.96 with a trading volume of $646 million, an increase of 1.33%. Finally, Shiba Inu has a trading volume of $634 million, which is increased by 1.30% and SHIB traded at $0.000011.

