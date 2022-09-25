Finance
Top Accounting School Rankings
When thinking about starting school for accounting, you want to research which schools there are along with the accounting school rankings. You would not want to attend a school that is not set up totally to full fill your needs.
There are so many colleges and universities that say they offer the best traditional, long distance, or online education but it is better to research for your self how they stand in the accounting school rankings.
There are several entities that rank schools and among them are BUSINESS WEEK, US NEWS, WORLD REPORT and NEWSWEEK. These companies research through all the business schools on their curriculum, graduation rate, academic resources, student activity, faculty resources, grade output, university connections, and on the financial status of the school.
Its important to know everything you can about the accounting school. Rankings will help you to make a good decision on what school is going to help you get your career started.
According to BUSINESS WEEK, the top 30 accounting school rankings from one to 30 are U. of Chicago, U of Penn., Northwestern U., Harvard U., U. of Michigan, Stanford U., MIT, UC Berkeley, Duke U., Columbia U., Dartmouth, UCLA, Cornell U., NYU, U. of Virginia, Carnegie Mellon, UNC., Indiana U., Yale U., Texas U., U. of Southern California, Georgetown U., Emory U., Purdue U., U. of Maryland, U. of Notre Dame, Washington U., Rochester, Michigan State U., and Vanderbilt U..
The other main companies accounting school rankings basically go the same route as business week. When you do your research on colleges, you should also check with the state’s Better Business Bureau. Especially when you are dealing with all the online schools. A website named OEDB which is OnLine Education Data Base has compiled an accounting school rankings system for online education.
Online education is growing but has not yet received the respect as have the in house colleges. These online accounting school rankings were started in 2007 and they have helped shed light to prospective students. Their online accounting school rankings were based on acceptance rate, financial aid, graduation rate, years accredited, student-faculty ratio, scholarly citations, retention rate, and peer web citations.
According to the accounting school rankings, the top 10 online schools listed from one to ten are Upper Iowas U., LeTourneau U., Liberty U., Nova Southeastern U., California U. of Pennsylvania, Grand Canyon U., Regent U., Champlain College, Westwood College, and Tiffin University. Source: Accraccountingdegree dot com
Finance
Customer Data Integration Solutions – Definition and Benefits
Customer Data Integration or CDI is the process of combining customer information from various customer data resources, like sales process information, shipping process information and bookkeeping process information resources, of an organization. It involves a combination or technologies and processes to track, store and share customer data. Customer data integration provides timely, complete and accurate analytics and reports that help an enterprise to enhance its customer relationship management (CRM).
The CRM-based software programs of CDI solutions help the systems to identify each customer separately. These software programs tracks a particular customer’s preferences, activities, transactions and number of visits etc. CDI systems then provide specified reports about each customer, especially about good customer. This feature helps the companies to understand each customer individually and design customized plans for each of them.
Today customer data integration practices are carried out by all sorts of, small, medium and large, business organizations. CDI maximizes the business intelligence initiatives and CRM practices. A perfect CDI solution ensures the automation of all company departments and timely reports the blocks in information channels. More over implementing a customer data integration system reduces all company working expenditure and manual paper works.
The advantages of using customer data integration solutions over manual solutions include fully automated business procedure, better customer contact management and lead management, specific customer database management, enhancement in specific marketing programs like direct marketing and e-mail marketing, easy sales tracking, elimination of duplicate and false data entry, time savings and easy access to all data resources. CDI solutions also help in budget preparing, trouble shooting and activity management processes.
The main technologies used for building a customer data integration solution are Extract-Transform-Load (ETL), Enterprise Information Integration (EII) and Data Quality (DQ) tools. ETL transfers large volume of information in batch-mode, EII is responsible for sharing of queries and DQ tools tracks information resources. Today a variety of other technologies are also used to increase the modularity of the CDI solutions.
For proper implementation of a perfect customer data integration solution, the company must have a proper customer data integration strategy. The planning must be done at the basic step. Consulting a data integration expert at the time of business planning can help you to avoid data problems in future. Search, evaluate and select the type of data integration hardware and software that suits to your business. Although the initial cost for implementing a CDI system may be quite high, it can save lot of money in the long run.
Today open source customer data integration solutions are the trend. These solutions come in standard formats and allow you to customize them according to your business needs. Open source CDI solutions also enable you to stay flexible with your business strategy. The major thing to concern when purchasing open source CDI software is making sure that your company has enough technical assistance to customize the software.
If you are till afraid of the initial cost, you can hire a web-based customer data integration service. There are many on-demand CRM service providers who offer all types of customer data integration services. These services are examples of SaaS (Software as a Service) which are come to you for a low monthly fee. In fact, today most small and medium sized companies prefer on-demand CDI services as they eliminate the maintenance cost and working capital of the company. One additional benefit of these services are global access, you can retrieve your data from any where in the world at any time. Today a handful of companies offer open source on demand CDI solutions, which combine the merits of both solutions.
Finance
Life With Lung Cancer
Surviving lung cancer means more than just beating the physical disease. There are also emotional and mental challenges that come with dealing with cancer. Learning to live with the disease and the required treatments and medical visits that arise because of it is crucial to survival.
The treatments for cancer can be harsh on the body. Surgery may remove a tumor, but it may also remove parts of or entire organs in the process. After surviving the cancer procedure itself, patients must then learn to survive the new condition they find their bodies in. It is possible that the body will function differently due to the surgery. Procedures like chemotherapy and radiotherapy can also have lasting effects on a patient’s general health.
In addition to these physical challenges, many patients also experience emotional trials as a result of being diagnosed with lung cancer and undergoing therapy to treat it. Some fear that the cancer will return after it has been treated. Others find it difficult to cope with the lasting effects of the cancer and the way it interrupts their daily life. They could also experience a sense of isolation if they perceive that their loved ones don’t or can’t understand their feelings.
Negative feelings arising because of cancer are not unusual. The tribulation of surviving the disease – hearing the diagnosis, undergoing therapy, coping with side effects – commonly causes uncertainty and negativity. Those struggling to survive with lung cancer may feel depressed or anxious because of the disease. It is also not unusual for patients to experience anger and fear due to their illness.
Coping with these emotions is part of the challenge of surviving lung cancer. The first step to doing that is simply to admit that those emotions are there and to try to discern why. Additionally, it is important to realize that these reactions are natural and normal, and may even be helpful.
Anger can result from a diagnosis of lung cancer. Feeling angry about being the one struck with the disease, the one who has to endure the stress and worry of treatment, is normal. Some find that this anger is actually a motivating force as they learn to survive with lung cancer. It can help patients to become assertive about what they want and need from treatment. In patients who do not find their anger motivating and helpful, it is possible to include counseling as part of their new routine for surviving the cancer.
In contrast to anger, other patients could feel depressed as they attempt to survive with lung cancer. Some patients no longer feel like their usual selves and lose interest in the things that had been their favorite activities before their diagnosis. Depression can be destructive. A patient who has survived lung cancer but is now depressed may need support from loved ones in order to cope with their new reality.
Despite any of these feelings, patients surviving with lung cancer should take pro-active steps to managing their disease and going on with their lives. Eating a healthy diet it one way to do this, as a balanced diet not only promotes general good healthy, but can also help patients feel like they are in control of some aspect of their lives still. Exercise also promotes good health and can reduce the risk of the lung cancer returning or spreading.
Finance
Bob Marley – Love, Sex and Marijuana
We all have seen the scenes from the King of Reggae with his ever present ‘co-star’ in many of his interviews. In one of his famous moments he calmly turns and says ”Herb is the healing of a nation, alcohol is the destruction.”
Many years have passed since Bob Marley said these words and high levels of addiction to pot along with the many health dangers that it poses have proven that by no means will herb be ”the healing of a nation.” One thing he did say correctly and thousands of drug and alcohol rehabs are evidence of this is the fact that ” alcohol is the destruction.”It should not be taken for granted that not just alcohol can destroy one, but any drug, habit and tendency that compromises a human being of clear reasoning and stability of self.
The use of pot usually begins in teenage years, with teenagers trying to be a part of a group to identify themselves with some popular trend. As they evolve, many step into the light of maturity and shed certain behavioral patterns, but in many instances take the use of pot into their adult life. The result of this have been higher statistics in drug rehabs of addicts trying to overcome their addiction to marijuana and the chain effect of this has been more broken homes, dysfunctional human beings and utter sadness.
There are those that smoke pot for love. This is commonly seen in many relationships where one partner indirectly or directly influences the other with his tendency to smoke marijuana. The bitter reality of this is that whatever the reason, the body rebels against being poisoned with a green intruder. The love of self and self acceptance are key attributes that any human being needs to have in order to resist the most tempting of situations, even if it involves love and one’s heart.
Many would have turned a blind eye to the dangers that marijuana poses to a person’s health had it not been for the destruction it causes to one’s sex life. Research have proven that the constant use of Marijuana has resulted in low libido both in men and women.A topic that for years was held at arms length has become personal to many people now.
The myth that accompanied marijuana for years has been unveiled and proven to be nothing more than a misguided reality of what drugs can in fact do to the body.With very few affordable drug rehabs, drug addiction continues to be on the rise with millions of people trying to find solace in marijuana, crack, cocaine,etc.
Another one of Bob Marley’s dubious quotes is that of: “When You smoke herb it reveals you to yourself. All the wickedness you do is revealed by the herb — it’s you conscience and gives you an honest picture of yourself.” While the smoke rises above hundreds of heads as they dance to the famous reggae songs, may it be pointed it that revelation of self starts with inner introspection without any help from chemical contributors, whether it be natural or unnatural substances.
Finance
Pay Per Click Advertising
Pay Per Click Advertising – Advertising that clicks!
Many have found Pay per Click Advertising the perfect solution – combining low investment with maximum returns and ensuring optimum online visibility. It is one way in which you get to fix a budget, plan the creative and decide where and when to show them. You are also avoiding the uncertainty of false clicks as you get to pay only for the qualified leads.
A properly handled PPC campaign is the most cost effective web promotion and traffic generating mechanism for your online business. Your Ads appear alongside natural search results when the appropriate keywords are typed in the parameters of search.
PPC- at the leading edge of Ebusiness
Being a highly focused ad group, PPC campaigns find the most likely prospects for you. By clicking these tiny ads your potential customers are redirected to your site. You pay only for such qualified clicks. You can run your ads seasonally, routinely or as per market behavior. The key to an effective Pay per Click campaign, as considered by many, is properly targeting potential visitors, managing the ad copy and bid amounts, and monitoring site traffic. It is a continuous task that constantly pays you too!
PPC @ ABC Search
ABC Search has qualified Ad creators, managers and monitors to ensure a constant flow of qualified traffic to your site. They assure your site rankings which are competent and not just momentary!
A typical PPC campaign conducted by us would consider the following parameters as critical to online PPC success:
1. Paid Placement Program Management
2. Meta tag Keyword Analysis – ROI factors
3. Creative/Ad Copy monitoring
4. Close Monitoring of Campaign Performance
ABC Search provides its audience with Internet marketing tools aimed at improving their Emarketing skills. This is geared towards helping customers get better at understanding the revolutionary Ebusiness and to get better returns!
Finance
Find Out How To Select Your VOIP Service Provider
If you talk to virtually anyone today about telephone calling or long distance calling, the conversation will enthusiastically turn to VOIP service. The reasons are clear — it is much more cost effective and people typically have a tremendous dislike for paying more than they need to for products and services.
VOIP usage is on the rise. In fact, in the early part of last year, the number of new phone activations for VOIP outnumbered the new service activations for traditional phone service for the first time in history. If you are not yet using VOIP service at home, you must be asking yourself if all these people know something that you should get familiar with.
There is a bit of mystery about VOIP simply because it is a “technology product” and there are a lot of people who are not comfortable with modern technology. They do not know how to turn on a computer or tell the difference between a left mouse click and a right mouse click. So maybe VOIP is not for you, but let’s see if we can dig deeper and find out for sure.
VOIP service allows you to make and receive telephone calls using your highspeed Internet connection. But the VOIP service provider does NOT also provide the highspeed Internet connection. They assume you already have that, and to a large degree, most households do have that, at least in the metro areas of cities. If you live in a rural location where DSL or cable is not available, then VOIP is not for you. If your only option for high-speed Internet access is satellite broadband, then I would not recommend VOIP for you either, since satellite broadband is not designed to support that very well at all.
Even if you do have DSL or cable high-speed Internet service, is it reliable? Remember, when your DSL or cable goes out, so does your VOIP connection and you can no longer make or receive phone calls on your VOIP phone. Are the speeds slow? Is the high-speed service “iffy”? Then you either need to find a more reliable provider, or you need to accept the fact that VOIP is not for you.
I did not mean to discourage you from VOIP, but if you are in the situations described above, you are not going to be happy with your VOIP service. When you are talking to someone, you will inevitably drop words and perhaps even whole sentences when you are talking, and may sound like you are talking from the bottom of your bath tub. Note that this is almost always a problem with the quality of your high-speed Internet connection, and is NOT a problem with the VOIP service provider.
Now with all that out of the way, how do you select your VOIP service provider? Start shopping around. Services like Vonage which are available at various places like Best Buy and Circuit City may not be your best choice when you compare features and pricing. The one place to NOT get VOIP service is from your DSL or cable provider. Sure, they would love to tell you about the benefits of having it all on one bill, but what they are not telling you is that you are paying 50% to 100% MORE for your VOIP service, and you are NOT getting 50% to 100% more quality. In fact, you are probably not getting any higher quality at all.
Most VOIP providers have a standard set of features but there are subtle differences which may appeal to you, depending on your needs. For example, for one price you can make unlimited calls in the entire continental US, but some carriers also include Canada, so if that is important to you, then look for that.
Do you need a virtual number? Some VOIP provideres like SunRocket include a virtual number with the basic service. To understand what a virtual number is and the benefit it can provide, you may want to read about virtual numbers at VOIP Virtual Numbers at my web site.
Are you comfortable enough with VOIP service to where you would be willing to commit to a full year up front? If so, the SunRocket plan allows you to pay for a full year up front, which brings the monthly cost down to around $16 per month. Even if you don’t pay for a year up front though, with ANY VOIP provider, make sure that you can cancel without penalty if you find that VOIP service is just not your cup of tea.
Finance
Placement Strategies
I often am asked, “How do I get the most bang out of my advertising campaign?” or “Can I afford to advertise with a budget of under $3,000 per month and be effective?” Herein lies the answer: the more unique your product or service is and/or the less your competitors are advertising, the lower your advertising investment needs to be.
I use “and/or” because you may own, for example, a patio furniture store with three other competitors in town. Even though you all offer the same type of product, if you are the only one advertising, you can be effective on a small budget.
Using the same scenario, if all the patio stores are advertising and you introduce a revolutionary new type of patio set that truly stands out, your small ad budget will be effective. This is true based on good creative (number one) and good placement.
There are many strategies out there. They all have different names, but can mean the same thing. I will go through them to clarify the strategies and recommend your best alternative.
Vertical Flighting (VF):? VF means you stack your ads on one day. For instance every Tuesday and Thursday your ads would appear once per hour or per half hour. This can be effective if all the programs cater to your audience (daytime for women). This strategy is popular for those who have a larger budget and is very popular with the automotive industry.
Horizontal Flighting (HF):? HF is when you spread your ads over the week rather haphazardly. You have spots on every day in all different times of the day ranging from morning, afternoon, and prime time. This is a terrible plan because your audience will need to see your ad at least three times. With this plan, the odds of accomplishing this are not very good. Beware of the salesperson who comes to you with a “package”. These packages are usually HF structured and are in the station’s best interest to get rid of unwanted inventory.
Optimum Effective Scheduling (OES) /
Linear Placement (LP):
OES or LP is when you pick programs and stick to them, at times even placing two or three spots in one program. With a smaller budget, this is your best plan. Take one program that your target audience watches and be loyal to that show. This must be a program that runs Monday through Friday. Let’s say you choose a morning news show. OES and LP would place your ad twice a day in that show for at least two weeks in a row (on two, off two, etc.). If your budget allowed, you would add another week or pick another program.
Rotating:? Rotating your ads to air anytime between 6 a.m. and 12 midnight is the poor man’s strategy. It will take four to five times longer to reach a three frequency. The advertiser will become frustrated and usually quit before the program has a chance to work. Beware: rotating spots becomes like a drug. “But I’m getting the spots so cheap!”? That’s right, but don’t dream about running in anything worth more than what you’re paying.
Placement is an extremely important strategy in achieving success in your advertising. Don’t go by price alone. Be smart, be consistent, and be unique!
Top Accounting School Rankings
Customer Data Integration Solutions – Definition and Benefits
Life With Lung Cancer
China Accounts For 84% of All Blockchain Patent Applications
Bob Marley – Love, Sex and Marijuana
Pay Per Click Advertising
Find Out How To Select Your VOIP Service Provider
Placement Strategies
Quick Tips For Finding a Lawyer
How To Manage Affiliate Marketing Campaigns
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
How to Learn the History of a House
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food3 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Travel and Tourism, a Hot Topic in Sierra Leone
-
Food2 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops