Turkey-India Relations and the Need for Calculated Outreach
CNBC-TV18 columnist and former diplomat Anil Trigunayat writes that Ankara must understand the economic imperative of India-Turkey bilateral relations to build a mutually beneficial relationship. A nuanced change is visible on both sides.
Overlooking distrust, especially when the writing on the wall has yet to be erased, is a difficult proposition. But then the entrenchment principle of discourse and international diplomacy is that there are no permanent friends or enemies but only national interests. It also implies that having a transactional exchange, to begin with, is desirable to break the ice for good before moving to a higher orbit in the collaborative matrix. This is also evident in recent high-level interactions between Indian and Turkish leaders.
Although there is great potential and a perceived commonality of approaches and opportunities for mutually beneficial goals and undertakings between the two countries, the relationship has been marred by the “Pak factor” for decades, particularly in the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) context.
It was expected that after the Samarkand meeting between the two principals, President Erdogan could refrain from his rhetoric on Kashmir at the UNGA. But old habits die hard. He couldn’t resist the temptation even though it was lightly voiced compared to previous times when New Delhi condemned and rejected them or was disturbed.
If they were really interested in peace, they could have convinced Islamabad to give up the affliction of a destructive syndrome. Of course, his penchant for Islamic leadership and the Ummah often skips school on the hidden agenda. India rejected Erdogan’s comment saying “the reference to Kashmir by other countries in the UNGA does not matter”.
A nuanced change is visible on both sides. Many would say the two should go a bilateral route, but foreign policy is a holistic and serious matter. The joint working group on counter-terrorism and India-Turkey policy planning dialogue needs to meet more so that the threshold of trust tolerance can be lowered.
But today’s India is quick and nimble in delivering a ‘tick for tat’ in a spirit of reciprocity and disdain. During his meeting with the Turkish Foreign Minister, Dr S Jaishankar also raised the issue of Cyprus (which has been simmering since 1974) to be resolved in accordance with UNSC resolutions.
Jaishankar tweeted “Met FM @MevlutCavusoglu from Turkiye on the fringes of #UNGA. Wide-ranging conversation that covered Ukraine conflict, food security, G20 processes, world order, NAM and Cyprus”. India has also increased its strategic outreach to Greece and Egypt and the I2-U2 group as well as other Eastern Mediterranean powers, including enhanced defense collaboration with them.
— The author, Anil Trigunayat, is a former Indian ambassador and heads the West Asia Expert Group at the Vivekananda International Foundation. The opinions expressed are personal.
(Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav)
First post: Sep 25, 2022, 11:41 AM STI
Cole Beasley gives Tom Brady another target as Bucs meet Packers’ Aaron Rodgers – The Denver Post
Three days after signing veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad, the Tampa Bay Bucs announced they were raising him for tonight’s home opener against the Green Bay Packers.
Beasley, 33, was moved with veteran guard John Molchon, who has spent the majority of the past two seasons on Tampa Bay’s practice squad. Realistically, Beasley could provide a handful of quality reps for a unit that will be without Mike Evans (one-game suspension) and Chris Godwin (hamstring), and could miss Julio Jones (knee).
Jones will be a game-time decision, coach Todd Bowles said Friday.
“[Beasley’s] fast, catch up [really] fast, he understands the system,” added Bowles. “He’s played and he’s got a lot of reps under him, so if we needed him I think he’ll be ready.”
Green Bay (1-1) at Tampa Bay (2-0)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, WOFL-35
Betting line: 1½ Buccaneers, according to FanDuel SportsBook.
Against the spread: Packers 1-1, Buccaneers 2-0.
Series record: The Packers lead 33-23-1.
Last meeting: The Bucs defeated the Packers 31-26, NFC Championship Game, Jan. 24, 2021, in Green Bay.
Last week: The Packers beat the Bears 27-10; The Buccaneers beat the Saints 20-10.
Infringement by packers: Total (11), rush (6), assist (20), score (23).
Packers defense: : Total (10), rush (27), pass (4), score (7).
Bucs offense: : Total (24), rush (13), assist (23), score (18).
Bucs offense: : Total (5), rush (T9), pass (8), score (1).
Revenue differential: Packers minus 2; Bucs plus-4.
Packers player to watch: RB Aaron Jones. He’s coming off a huge performance in which he rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and caught 3 passes for 38 yards and another score. Jones struggled in the Packers’ two losses to Tampa Bay in 2020. He rushed for 15 yards on 10 carries in the regular season game and had a critical fumble in the NFC Championship Game while taking a blow that knocked him out for the rest of the day.
Bucs players to watch: QB Tom Brady. He didn’t need to be at his best the past two weeks to beat Dallas and New Orleans on the road, mostly because the Bucs defense was so dominant. In two games, he had 402 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception after leading the NFL in completions, attempts, passing yards and touchdowns last season. The challenge this week is to get the Bucs’ offense rolling despite first receiver Mike Evans serving a one-game suspension and the status of two other key playmakers, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones, in the air. Brady is 5-2 and has thrown for 15 touchdowns in 7 career starts against Green Bay, including the playoffs.
Key match: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers against the Bucs’ defense, which has a league-leading 10 sacks and allowed just one touchdown in two games. Tampa Bay forced 5 turnovers against the Saints last week and leads the league in the fewest runs allowed (13) and is tied for second in opposing first downs per game (15) and in opposing third down conversion rate (25%).
Key injuries: Packers OT David Bakhtiari is yet to play this season and has only played one game since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament on December 31, 2020. Godwin (hamstring) and Jones (knee ), as well as Bucs LT Donovan Smith (elbow) did not play against the Saints. Their status for this week is uncertain.
Notes on the series: The Packers have won three of the past four regular season matchups between former NFC Central rivals.
Stats and tips: The Packers and Bucs have the NFC’s two best regular season records since 2020. The Packers are 27-8 in the regular season, while the Bucs are 26-9. … This is only the fifth time Brady and Rodgers have faced off as starting quarterbacks. Brady’s teams have won three of four previous matchups, including Tampa Bay’s 31-26 NFC Championship Game win at Green Bay in the Bucs’ 2020 Super Bowl-winning season. Rodgers’ only win over a team managed by Brady was Green Bay’s 26-21 home triumph over New England in 2014. … The Packers allowed just one third conversion and 7 assists on the week last against the Bears. The 7 completions were the fewest they had allowed in a game since 2005. … Rodgers threw 2 touchdown passes last week to bring his career total to 451, becoming the fifth NFL player to have at least 450. Brady leads the way with 626. … The Packers committed just 5 penalties, the lowest total of any NFL team. … Green Bay’s Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon are the first Packers running back tandem to each have 20+ carries and 100+ yards rushing in the first two games of a season since John Brockington and MacArthur Lane in 1973 … Packers OLB Preston Smith had 2 sacks and a team-high 7 tackles against the Bears. … This game will represent a homecoming for Packers rookie WR Christian Watson, a second-round pick from North Dakota State who went to Plant High School in Tampa.
Fancy tip: Bucs RB Leonard Fournette. He is fifth in the NFL rushing with 192 yards, including 127 against the Cowboys. With Evans out, Brady is also thinking of trying to use him more in the passing game. … The Packers allowed Chicago’s David Montgomery to rush for 122 yards on just 15 carries. Dalvin Cook ran for 90 against them a week earlier.
Italy set to look good as polls open in national elections
Polls opened in Italy’s national elections on Sunday, with the far-right Brothers of Italy party – led by Giorgia Meloni – poised for big gains after two governments collapsed since the last election.
His ultra-conservative party, whose origins date back to post-war fascism, controls just two of Italy’s 20 regions, winning just 4.5% of the vote in the 2018 election.
But since the collapse of former Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s coalition earlier this year – which triggered a snap election – the Brothers of Italy have only grown in popularity, with a recent poll suggesting around a quarter of the electorate supports it.
Meloni, a 45-year-old mother from Rome who campaigned under the slogan “God, Country and Family”, leads a party whose agenda is rooted in euroscepticism, anti-immigration policies, and which has also proposed d ‘weakening LGBTQ and abortion rights.
His astronomical rise in popularity is a reflection of Italy’s longstanding rejection of mainstream politics, seen more recently with the country’s backing of anti-establishment parties such as the Five Star Movement and Matteo Salvini’s League.
Meloni’s partners in Italy’s center-right political alliance, Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi of Forza Italia, are partly responsible for his popularity.
In 2008, as prime minister, Berlusconi appointed her sports minister, making her the youngest minister to hold the post.
And in the 2018 elections, Meloni was Salvini’s junior partner in the centre-right alliance. But this time she is in charge and has hinted that, if elected, she could not give Salvini a ministerial portfolio – which would strip him of the power to potentially bring down his government.
The centre-left coalition, led by the left-wing Democratic Party and the centrist + Europe parties, is lagging in recent polls. The parties formed an alliance with fellow centrist party Azione, whose alliance following Draghi’s resignation to counter a rightward drift, but it fell apart soon after its formation, further opening the door for Meloni .
Italians are voting on a number of burning issues, including Italy’s cost of living crisis, a €209 billion package from the European Covid-19 recovery fund and the country’s support for Ukraine.
Meloni differs from Berlusconi and Salvini on a number of issues, including Ukraine, and has no ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, unlike his partners, who have said they would like to review sanctions against Russia in because of their impact on the Italian economy. Meloni has instead been unwavering in his support for Ukraine’s defense.
The Democratic Party, led by former Prime Minister Enrico Letta, strongly opposes Putin and his war in Ukraine, openly supports LGBTQ rights, including same-sex marriage – which was legalized in 2016 – and legislation to fight homophobia.
If her party wins, Meloni could also become Italy’s first female prime minister. However, her politics do not mean that she is necessarily interested in advancing women’s rights.
Emiliana De Blasio, a diversity and inclusion advisor at LUISS University of Rome, told CNN that Meloni’s politics are more important than her gender, but she hasn’t proven herself to be d first a feminist.
“We have to reflect on the fact that Giorgia Meloni does not raise questions about women’s rights and empowerment in general at all,” she said.
The Italian elections come as other far-right parties in other European countries have scored recent gains.
In France, although far-right candidate Marine Le Pen lost the French presidential election to Emmanuel Macron in April, her supporters have been encouraged by her share of the popular vote, which has shifted France’s political center drastically towards the right.
And in Sweden, the anti-immigration Swedish Democrats, a party with neo-Nazi roots, are expected to play a major role in the new government after winning the second-largest share of seats in a general election earlier this month.
If Meloni’s party wins, it could very well confirm that a resurgent populist wave that has swept across Europe is here to stay.
Post Malone hospitalized with breathing difficulties, forced to cancel Boston show at last minute
Hours before he was to perform, Post Malone announced that his Saturday show at TD Garden in Boston, Mass., was to be canceled.
In a apology statement issued on his social media accounts, the singer said he had been hospitalized and had “trouble breathing”, citing shooting pains every time he breathed or moved.
“We are in the hospital now, but with this pain I cannot do the show tonight,” the statement read. “I am so [expletive] Sorry.”
He was injured last Saturday in St. Louis when he fell into a hole on stage that had just been opened to lower an instrument.
POST MALONE APOLOGIZES TO ST. LOUIS FANS AFTER ON-STAGE ACCIDENT
The singer said fans who purchased tickets for Saturday’s show in Boston will be able to use them when the concert is rescheduled.
A new date has yet to be announced, but Post Malone said it was planned “right now.”
“I feel terrible, but I promise I will make it up to you,” the statement read. “I love you Boston, see you soon.”
Post Malone is set to continue his “Twelve Carat Tour” in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday, followed by performances in Pittsburgh on Wednesday and Detroit next Saturday.
Since Saturday evening, no other show has been canceled.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (ribs) is set to decide on a painkiller shot in pregame warmups on Sunday, sources say
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is expected to make a decision in pregame warmups on Sunday on whether to take a painkiller injection into his fractured rib cartilage to try and play against the Jacksonville Jaguars, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Herbert is “pushing to play,” a source told Schefter. Although Herbert wanted to play, there was growing skepticism about his status heading into the weekend; the decision to play rebounded throughout the week, Schefter reports.
Herbert was injured against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, taking a base hit from defensive end Mike Danna that left him lying on the ground for an extended period.
Herbert is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.
“It’s day to day, just waiting to see how he feels,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Friday. “We’ll progress for the rest of this week and see how it goes.”
Meanwhile, Herbert is unlikely to have center Corey Linsley, who is doubtful with a knee injury, Schefter reports.
Also, receiver Keenan Allen, who is questionable with a hamstring injury, would like to try playing, but it’s not certain he will, Schefter reports. Cornerback JC Jackson (ankle) is doubtful and also shouldn’t play, reports Schefter.
Grab sees no big layoffs despite market weakness
Grab reorganized its fintech unit this year to focus on more lucrative areas and Reuters announced the departure of some senior executives.
Grab, Southeast Asia’s largest ride-hailing and food delivery company, isn’t planning massive layoffs like some rivals have, and is hiring selectively while moderating its ambitions in financial services.
Chief operating officer Alex Hungate said that at the start of the year, Grab was worried about a global recession and was “very careful and judgmental about any hiring”, and therefore he did not hadn’t gotten to the “desperate” point of a hire. freezing or massive layoffs.
“Around the middle of the year we did a specific kind of reorganization, but I know other companies did massive layoffs, so we don’t see ourselves in that category,” said Hungate, 56. years, to Reuters during his first interview since arriving in Singapore. based at Grab Holdings Ltd in January.
The company was hiring for positions in data science, mapping technology and other specialized fields, although each hire is a much bigger decision than it was before, he said.
“You want to make sure we’re preserving capital. The hiring hurdle has definitely been lifted.”
Grab, a ten-year-old household name in Southeast Asia, had around 8,800 employees at the end of 2021. Like its rivals, it has benefited from a boom in food services during the COVID-19 pandemic. 19, while carpooling suffered.
As economies open up, demand for food delivery is declining while ridesharing has yet to fully recover. Tech valuations also fell dramatically and inflation, slowing growth and rising interest rates emerged as risks.
In recent weeks, Southeast Asia’s largest e-commerce company, Shopee, has cut jobs in various countries and closed some overseas operations after parent company Sea reported mounting losses and abandoned its annual e-commerce forecast.
Hungate, a veteran of the financial services, logistics and food sectors, has spearheaded the move away from low-margin businesses as Grab races to become profitable.
The second-quarter loss narrowed to $572 million from $801 million a year earlier. But last month it cut its outlook for gross merchandise volume for the year, blaming a strong dollar and a drop in demand for food delivery.
Last month, Grab said it was closing dozens of so-called dark stores — distribution centers for on-demand groceries and slowing the rollout of its centralized “cloud kitchen” facilities for deliveries.
“The other area where we’ve really tightened our strategic intent is in financial services, where we were growing payments, wallets and non-bank financial lending off-platform and on our platform quite significantly,” Hungate said.
Grab reorganized its fintech unit this year to focus on more lucrative areas and Reuters announced the departure of some senior executives.
“HIGHER MARGINS”
Grab is now primarily focused on selling its loan and insurance products on its platform to merchants and drivers who often repay from their income streams on the platform.
“As we make this change, the business mix will evolve towards higher margins,” Hungate said.
Grab, which operates in 480 cities in eight countries, has more than five million registered drivers and more than two million merchants on its platform.
It caught global attention in 2018 when it acquired Uber’s Southeast Asia business after a costly five-year battle.
Grab is betting on the growth of financial services by offering banking and other products with its partner Singapore Telecommunications in key markets.
It listed on Nasdaq in December after a record $40 billion merger with a blank check company.
Hungate said it was “a good time” for the company to review how it spends money, given increased financial scrutiny and the need to respond to shareholders.
“Maybe we were lucky in that the discipline of being a public company came at the right time,” he said, adding that Grab’s $7.7 billion in cash meant it was one of the best capitalized players in the industry in Southeast Asia.
Grab’s shares have fallen about 60% this year to give it a market value of $10.6 billion.
Reuters reported last month that Grab’s Indonesian rival GoTo was seeking to raise around $1 billion through a convertible bond offering.
Hungate said Grab would provide details on its progress toward profitability and other metrics on its first Investor Day on Tuesday.
First post: 25 Sep 2022, 09:52 STI
