Understanding Morning Sickness

Pin 0 Shares

There are a number of things to look forward to while you are pregnant: glowing skin, thicker hair, and a curvy body, among others. But what about the more negative things? Although there is definitely a light at the end of the tunnel, being pregnant can also bring along swollen feet, a feeling of vertigo, stretch marks, and perhaps the worst, morning sickness.

Estimates say that 75% of pregnant women suffer from morning sickness during the first trimester alone. Although some women report a lessening of the nausea and vomiting after these first three months, it takes even longer for half of the women to feel better. Also, morning sickness can come and go throughout the nine months, meaning that while you may get over your queasiness after the first three months, it can strike again later in your term.

The name “morning sickness” is not always an exact description of your stomachaches. While most women do say that they feel the worst in the early hours of the day, morning sickness can hit you at anytime or even last throughout the day without letting up. Typically, a soon-to-be mother will feel queasy, and the scent or sight of some items can send her completely over the edge and make her have to vomit immediately. For other women, the vomiting needs no trigger.

Frustratingly, doctors do not know exactly what leads to this pregnancy queasiness. During a pregnancy, there are so many physical and hormonal changes going on in your body that these are suspected to be the main contributors to your ill feelings. Some say it is related to your more sensitive sense of smell, caused by elevated levels of estrogen. Other researchers have noticed the correlation between the rise in the hormone human chorionic gonadotropin and the onset of morning sickness.

Thankfully, morning sickness does not really affect your baby. Even if vomiting keeps you from gaining weight during your first trimester, doctors are usually more worried that you are staying hydrated and not explicitly starving yourself. You don’t want to lose weight during the pregnancy, but for the most part, staying on a plateau is okay, at least during the beginning of your pregnancy.

However, intense vomiting that lasts the majority of your pregnancy can hurt your child. A baby whose mother has severe morning sickness is more likely to be born prematurely and with a low birth weight or size. Of course, these are not major issues in themselves, but premature birth can affect lung development and other health issues for a newborn.

Sometimes, doctors do not always aptly handle morning sickness, which can lead to health problems for your baby. If you believe that your mishandled nausea and vomiting has led to your baby having a birth injury or other health-related issues, you should consult the advice of a birth injury lawyer. For more information on birth injuries and the laws regarding this type of medical malpractice, check out the knowledgeable Philadelphia lawyers at Lowenthal & Abrams, PC today.