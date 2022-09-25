News
VA performs its first few weeks of abortion after saying it will in some cases
The Veterans Affairs Medical System performed its first abortion, weeks after an interim final rule was announced that allowed it to provide the service in cases of incest or rape or when the woman’s life was in danger.
Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough told senators Wednesday night that the procedure was performed at one of the VA’s medical centers. A spokesperson, citing customer privacy, declined to provide the location or give further details.
The VA did not previously provide abortion services, but after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended constitutional abortion rights, the department said it believes it is “essential” to the lives and health of veterans and VA recipients that they still have access to medically necessary abortions.
McDonough said in a press release that offering the service was a “patient safety decision.”
“Pregnant veterans and VA recipients deserve access to world-class reproductive care when they need it most. It’s what our nation owes them, and it’s what we at VA, will offer,” he said.
Dr. Shereef Elnahal, the department’s undersecretary of health, said the VA made its decision after listening to health care providers and veterans.
“Providing this care will save the health and lives of veterans, and there is nothing more important than that,” Elnahal said in a statement.
In addition to abortions, the VA will also provide abortion counseling. Both changes apply to eligible dependents enrolled in the agency’s Civilian Health and Medicine Program, or CHAMPVA.
The Supreme Court ruling in June led several states to move forward with trigger laws that either banned abortions entirely or severely restricted when they could occur. The VA said its healthcare providers will be able to provide authorized services regardless of state restrictions.
Decisions about whether a pregnant person’s “life or health” is at risk will be made on a case-by-case basis by VA health care providers in consultation with patients. The VA will consider self-reporting of rape or incest as sufficient evidence, the agency said.
The VA excluded abortion coverage when it established its medical benefit package in 1999. The agency, which did not provide an explanation at the time, said in background information provided this month She knew veterans of her health care system “could access abortion.” services in their communities. After the Dobbs ruling in June, that was no longer the case nationally, prompting the agency to create exemptions to its exclusion.
Adiel Kaplan contributed.
News
High school football: Highland Park stops Central again
Highland Park scored 17 unanswered points to erase a two-touchdown deficit on the road Saturday afternoon and beat Central High School 17-14.
The Scots are now 3-1 for the first time since 2017 and beat St. Paul rivals Central for the fourth consecutive year.
“I do not enjoy when we don’t play up to our standards because it makes it close,” head coach Jonathan Brown said. “But I love the resilience. We’ve been resilient all year. Even if we’re not at our best, we find ways to win.”
That was surely the case Saturday afternoon. The Scots’ offense struggled in the first half as drops and mental mistakes plagued them and kept them to just 70 total yards.
They began the day with three three-and-outs and turned the ball over on downs on their fourth drive after finally converting a first down. On the first play of the second half, senior quarterback Monaire Vaughn threw an interception.
“We just weren’t playing together,” Vaughn. “But we flipped it quick.”
After Central scored off of Vaughn’s interception, Highland Park drove down the length of the field and kicked a field goal. Two drives later, Vaughn found senior Terez Vaughn on a deep 32-yard touchdown pass.
A quick Central three-and-out gave the Scots the ball back and once again the Scots began to drive. Highland Park converted a critical 4th-and-8 with a nine-yard pass and then Vaughn was able to create another big play, throwing to senior wide receiver Ishmael Powell along the left sideline who caught the pass, shook off a defender and turned up field for a 27-yard touchdown.
The Scots eclipsed 200 yards of offense in the second half alone.
While the offense came alive in the second half, it wasn’t because of any schematic adjustments. Brown said he kept the game plan the same, blaming the poor start on drops and a lack of containment on defense. Vaughn described it as “selfish” play from the Scots.
“We ran the same plays. The only thing different is we executed. Everything that we thought would be there was there, but it’s a different animal when we don’t do our jobs,” Vaughn said.
The defense kept Highland Park alive long enough to correct their mistakes. The Minutemen scored on their opening drive but the Scots forced punts on the next two drives before notching their
first of three interceptions on Central quarterback Cole Fee late in the second quarter.
With 2:22 left in the game and Central attempting to drive and regain the lead, Highland Park came up with another interception off a tipped ball. Then with less than a minute left, the Scots clinched the win with another pick. The Scots’ defense is averaging 8.5 points allowed per game.
The comeback win is one Vaughn said he isn’t sure past versions of the team could have done. Vaughn credited Brown’s arrival in 2019 for the Scots for the team’s early season success.
“My freshman year we weren’t a family. We didn’t have a culture. We didn’t play for each other,” Vaughn said. “We’ve changed that.”
Saturday was the latest example.
Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay is born, big honor for Satyajit Ray’s Aparajito and more
On September 25, 1639, the first printing press in America was established by Harvard in Cambridge.
On September 25, 1916, Indian economist, sociologist, politician and philosopher Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was born. He devised the political philosophy Integral Humanism, (an integrated program of body, mind and intellect and soul). Since 2014, Antyodaya Diwas has been celebrated every year to mark his birthday and remember his life and legacy.
On the same day in 1957, the Indian film “Aparajito” directed by Satyajit Ray won the Golden Lion and Critics’ Award at the Venice Film Festival, the first Indian film to do so.
Other events occurring on this date
1639
The first printing press in America was created by Harvard in Cambridge.
1878
In a letter to The Times newspaper, British physician Dr Charles Drysdale warned against smoking. This is one of the first public health announcements about the dangers of smoking.
1932
The Poona Law was signed by Madan Mohan Malaviya and Dr BR Amedkar reserving legislative seats for the untouchables.
1974
The first report that Freon gases from aerosols destroy the ozone layer has been published by scientists.
1985
The Sikh political party, Akali Dal, won the Punjab state elections.
2005
Spanish Renault driver Fernando Alonso has won his first Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship, ending the reign of Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher.
2018
Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger have quit Instagram and its parent company Facebook.
2020
Former United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has become the first woman to lie in state from the US Capitol in Washington DC
‘The Witcher’ Season 3 and ‘Blood Origin’ Prequel Series Get Release Dates
Season 3 of The Witcher is expected to slice and dice more monsters in the summer of 2023. But before Henry Cavill returns as Geralt de Rivera in the new series, netflix has confirmed that the prequel series Blood Origin will debut this Christmas.
Season 2 of The Witcher saw Cavill’s Geralt and Freya Allen’s Ciri band together to take on monsters (and humans) in swordplay action, only to end up with a bounty on their heads. While waiting for the new season next year, the prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin will air on December 25.
The streaming service confirmed the release dates for Season 3 and Blood Origin at the annual Tudum marketing event (named after the noise you hear at the start of every Netflix show). Based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series, Netflix’s fantasy franchise also includes an animated series.
Blood Origin stars Sophia Brown as Éile, a warrior in the Queen’s Guard, and Michelle Yeoh as Scian, the last of a tribe of elves. Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the series, guided by showrunner Declan de Barra:
The best TV shows of 2022 you can’t miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more
View all photos
CNET
3 things to watch for during Chicago Cubs’ final 10 games, including Patrick Wisdom’s home run quest and Willson’ Contreras’ potential return
Playing in close games has been a staple for the Chicago Cubs this season.
They entered Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates having won each of their last four games by one run. It was the first time the Cubs won four straight road games by one run since June 17-21, 1989, according to team historian Ed Hartig.
Overall, the Cubs’ 85 games decided by two runs or less are the most in Major League Baseball ahead of the Pirates (83). The Cubs own a 39-46 record (.459) in those games. They also have played 50 one-run games, third-most in the majors.
“We’ve had some opportunities lately that the other team has given us some gifts to help us out a little bit,” manager David Ross said Saturday. “That’s something that we focus on to try to get a little bit better, but I wouldn’t say anything stood out (during this stretch). I think these guys are playing hard to the end and they’re doing some little things to help themselves out.”
With 10 games remaining after their 6-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday — one in Pittsburgh, three versus the Philadelphia Phillies and six straight against the Cincinnati Reds — the Cubs need to go at least 7-3 to avoid a 90-loss season.
Saturday might have served as Wade Miley’s final outing with the Cubs this year. Miley exited in the fifth inning with left oblique tightness.
He felt the backside of his left oblique start to grab when he turned to make throw to second base in the fifth inning. The errant throw resulted in an error with nobody out to put runners on second and third, leading to the Pirates’ five-run inning after Adbert Alzolay replaced Miley.
He has started only eight games for the Cubs because of three stints on the IL: left elbow inflammation and twice due to a strained left shoulder. Miley, a free agent after the season, has pitched well when healthy, posting a 3.34 ERA in 35 innings.
“I mean, it’s been a frustrating year, no doubt,” Miley said. “But it’s also been a big learning experience for myself and obviously a lot of young players getting to come up and handling some failure and having some success.”
As a team, the Cubs haven’t had much to play for in a while, but there remain a few individual performances worth keeping an eye on during the final 1½ weeks.
1. Patrick Wisdom’s quest for a 25-homer season
A left finger injury has hampered Patrick Wisdom since late August, affecting his ability to get in a rhythm after costing him 14 games on the injured list.
But after hitting a home run in two of his last three games heading into Saturday, Wisdom is trying to finish strong. He is one away from 25 homers this season, coming off hitting a franchise rookie record 28 in 2021.
If Wisdom connects for one more homer, he would become the fourth Cubs third baseman to record multiple 25-homer seasons, joining Ron Santo (eight times), Aramis Ramírez (seven) and Kris Bryant (four). He nearly went deep Saturday. PNC Park kept in his 374-foot flyout to left field in the sixth inning, which would be a home run in 28 of 30 ballparks.
“Swinging at good pitches, controlling my swing — I take a lot of swings that are probably max effort up there sometimes, so I tell myself to tailor it back a little bit and not swing so hard,” Wisdom said Friday after he homered. “And so those are the good ones, and the bad ones are I’m swinging too hard. I don’t know if it’s making up for my finger feeling iffy.”
2. Willson Contreras and Nico Hoerner eye a return to game action
The schedule is starting to work against the catcher and shortstop.
Both players have remained hopeful of returning before the season ends from their respective injuries. Hoerner (right triceps strain) made on-field throws before Saturday’s game for the second time this series while Contreras (left ankle sprain) again took batting practice Saturday after vigorously testing his ankle on the bases Friday, including turns that had not felt great his previous attempt.
For Contreras, the Cubs’ upcoming six-game homestand represents potentially his last time playing in front of a home crowd at Wrigley Field. While he already endured the emotions and goodbyes during the final home games leading up to the trade deadline, this likely will feel more final as Contreras, an impending free agent, heads in to the offseason. A return at some point in the next week would provide one more opportunity for the World Series champion to cherish cheers from Cubs fans.
Hoerner has nothing to prove in returning before the end of the season besides getting more at-bats and experience. His all-around play has made him the Cubs’ most consistent player this year, especially when factoring in his value with his elite defense at shortstop. He has proved to be worth building around.
3. Pitchers galore
The Cubs set a big-league record last season when they used 69 players, and they are on the verge of setting a new mark on the pitching side.
Through Friday’s game, the Cubs have utilized 42 pitchers, including three position players. That ties the most ever in a single season by any major-league team, matching the 2019 Mariners, 2021 Orioles and 2021 Mets.
Had Monday’s 10-3 loss to the Miami Marlins gotten a little more out of hand, Ross would have turned to a pitcher and considered using first baseman Alfonso Rivas if the situation arose. Rivas appeared in 28 games during his first two seasons at the University of Arizona, posting a 9.20 ERA in 29⅓ innings. He could be the guy if the Cubs are part of a blowout game in these last 10 games.
470,000 people without power after Fiona causes ‘shocking’ damage in Canada
Hundreds of thousands of Canadians were without power on Saturday after former Hurricane Fiona hit the country’s Atlantic provinces, causing what officials said was shocking and devastating damage.
Trees were felled and utility poles were snapped in half, and roofs were torn from buildings and homes swept away after Fiona made landfall in eastern Nova Scotia around 3 a.m., said officials.
When Fiona made landfall near Whitehead, it was a post-tropical cyclone with hurricane-force winds of 90 mph, officials said.
“It’s shocking the damage we’re seeing,” Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said Saturday.
A storm surge of over 6 feet hit Prince Edward Island. The damage is likely the worst ever seen in the province, and recovery will take weeks or more, Premier Dennis King said.
No deaths associated with the storm had been reported as of Saturday afternoon.
More than 471,000 customers in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Newfoundland were without power Saturday, according to utilities.
Nova Scotia Power CEO Peter Gregg said some would be without power for “several days.”
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has canceled plans to attend the state funeral in Japan for slain former prime minister Shinzo Abe. He said the storm had a “terrible impact”.
“We are seeing devastating images coming out of Port aux Basques,” Trudeau said. “PEI. (Prince Edward Island) suffered storm damage the likes of which they had never seen. Cape Breton is also hard hit, as is Quebec.
He said the country’s armed forces would be deployed to help in the aftermath and the federal government would be ready to help.
In Port aux Basques, on Newfoundland’s southwest coast, evacuations were ordered and Mayor Brian Button said “utter devastation” was occurring, CBC reported.
News agency video showed homes being swept away. Phil Boyles fled because of the storm surge. “I took out everything I could try to keep, and now it looks like I can’t even come back,” he said, according to CBC.
Fiona was a Category 4 hurricane as it approached Bermuda.
It caused major damage in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic earlier this week when it was a Category 1 storm. Fifteen deaths in Puerto Rico and two deaths in the Dominican Republic have been linked to the storm, officials said.
The hurricane was expected to be a historic weather event for eastern Canada.
In Prince Edward Island, King, the premier, said Saturday the damage was likely the worst the province has ever seen.
“It was billed as one of the strongest storms to ever hit our province, and by all accounts, Hurricane Fiona lived up to that billing,” he said.
He was grateful there were no reports of serious injuries or worse, but said “our road to recovery will take weeks or more”.
As of 6 p.m. local time, Fiona was 80 miles northwest of Port aux Basques and moving northeast at 8 mph, the US National Hurricane Center said.
The storm had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and was expected to move across Labrador and the Labrador Sea late Saturday and Sunday. It will produce large swells and life-threatening rip currents, the center said.
nbcnews
Gophers passing game succeeds without alpha Chris Autman-Bell
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Chris Autman-Bell was live-tweeting during Saturday’s Gophers game from back home in Minnesota.
After being lost for the season due to a knee injury last week, the U’s No. 1 receiver who had surgery Wednesday was showing support from afar, and he had to mix in a lot of names during the 34-7 win over Michigan State at Spartan Stadium.
Quarterback Tanner Morgan connected with 10 pass-catchers and showed what the by-committee approach to replacing Autman-Bell might look like for the rest of the 2022 season.
On Saturday, Michael Brown-Stephens led the way with six receptions on six targets for 73 yards, but Dylan Wright, Daniel Jackson and Brevyn Spann-Ford each had three grabs and at least 40 yards apiece.
“We have a lot of guys that can go make plays for us,” said Morgan, who finished 23 for 26 for 268 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions. “We saw that (Saturday), a lot of guys were involved in the game plan and made plays. It makes my job really easy.”
Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said in the absence of a clear No. 1 target, they run an offense that goes through progressions, mixing in run-pass option, spreading people out, use different formations and personnel groups and keep a defense from focusing on only one or two primary pass-catchers.
The variety was most apparent when backup tight end Nick Kallerup caught his first career touchdown pass in the third quarter. The Gophers also checked down to running backs, with Mo Ibrahim having two receptions, while Bryce Wiliams and Trey Potts had one apiece.
Morgan said his progressions have been much improved this season in a reunion with offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca.
“When you know what you are looking for and you are confident with the play that’s called, good looks for it, bad looks for it, spacial awareness, you can move through the progression faster,” Morgan said. “…I felt really good with that. I do need to continue to improve on it.”
Minnesota also took advantage of a Spartans pass defense that allowed nearly 400 yards and four passing touchdowns in a 39-28 loss to Washington last week. They were dead last in pass defense in 2021 and are struggling again.
Jackson, who missed the first two games this seasons with an ankle injury, had his first two touchdown receptions of the season.
“We have (Autman-Bell) with us the whole time,” Jackson said. “He is in all of our hearts. The goal is to be consistent and execute the game plan, and I felt like we did that pretty well.”
