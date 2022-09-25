Finance
Why You Should Choose Online Car Insurance
The boom of the Internet has driven car insurers to present their insurance plans online. Most traditional procedures of purchasing coverage required a lot of assessment and documentation. With online options, a car owner may save time as well as money.
It is possible for a person to acquire information about suitable plans and quotes easily through online services. Auto insurers directly sell their plans using this service. These online car insurance services serve the public on a 24/7 basis.
A majority of online insurer web sites offer complete and simple information to help the common person. These help clients to acquire more knowledge about many different types of car plans and policies, deductibles, terms and limits. Most car insurer web sites use a secure connection and therefore are safe to use to buy online.
Online Car Insurance Quotes:
A person has to pay a monthly premium for any purchased car policy. Car insurance quotes show a probable premium amount that an owner may have to pay. Online care insurance quotes are estimated values of plans by different insurers, provided on the Internet on their official web sites.
A car is a costly asset in a person’s life. Therefore, the best car quote needs to be easy to choose and the ideal place to search for this quote is an online service. Any car insurance quotes online depend on information provided by vehicle owners.
All online quote comparison web sites offer an online application forms. A vehicle owner needs to fill up this application form with correct information. This information includes all personal details of the owner and any details associated with the car purchase. Car details include the vehicle’s license plate number, other insurance policies on it, and the period of car usage.
How can someone get the cheapest car insurance quotes online? This is a common question arising in every car owner’s mind. A process of comparison helps to obtain the cheapest quotes. Car insurer comparison web sites allow users to compare more than five quotes from different companies at a time. Customers save time and money with the help of these comparison web sites.
A person may get lower car insurance rates with appropriate knowledge and safety measures. If the car is in good condition and set up with safety measures, a car owner may get numerous cheap car quotes.
Conclusion:
In brief, an online car insurance purchase helps car owners to get an insurance plan much more easily, compared to the traditional way of purchasing. There are no worries associated with these online services, because in most cases, insurers advertising on the Internet are recognized companies with good financial stability.
A client may also fix direct appointments with car insurer associates if there are further questions that need answers. Compare as many online car insurance company quotes as possible and get the best car insurance policy. You can get started with any of the resources listed below.
Finance
Mesothelioma Lawyers or Attorney and Mesothelioma Research
Mesothelioma is a form of cancer contracted by the inhalation or ingestion of asbestos fibers. The fibers in asbestos cause tumors in the lung and/or abdominal lining which, like any other form of cancer, is ultimately fatal unless treated properly. The common causes of death are internal bleeding or hemorrhage from the tumors, or cardiac arrest from the buildup of bodily fluids secreted by the body’s immune system in an attempt to combat the tumors.
A majority of those people who contract mesothelioma are in their middle to late years in life, since the symptoms manifest only after 20 to 50 years after exposure. For this reason, the number of cases of diagnosed mesothelioma patients has been steadily growing, due to the fact that asbestos was mainly in use for most industrial work during the 1970s and 1980s.
To help the afflicted victims of asbestos induced cancer, certain law firms and lawyers have begun to specialize in cases of mesothelioma. More often than not, companies in the past were aware of the adverse effects of asbestos fibers on the human body, yet failed to take proper precaution with their workers.
In cases like these, the injured patients are assisted by the lawyers or firms in finding out exactly (or approximately) when and from which source they contracted mesothelioma. A properly presented and defended case can bring in millions of dollars by way of compensation for the injured parties.
Aside from work related cases, there have also been cases where careless demolition of houses and buildings which had asbestos in the foundations and walls (in an attempt at fireproofing) were also revealed to introduce large quantities of airborne asbestos fibers which causes nearby residents mesothelioma. Again, these cases can be traced by these law firms and won in a court of law with proper presentation.
Then there are also law firms which specialize in malpractise suits against doctors which used “alternative” (meaning unproven) methods of treatment for mesothelioma. The common accepted method of treating mesothelioma is to use heat/laser surgery and chemotherapy in tandem to burn out the tumors without damaging the healthy body cells. The alternative methods include medicines to boost the body’s immune and regenerative systems as well as alternative diets and exercise.
Classic tumor removal surgery for cancer is actually ineffective against mesothelioma, and has led to patents dying after an apparently successful operation. The maximum life span after an operation is set at around 5 years. Again, conducting regular surgery to treat mesothelioma can also lead to a malpractise suit.
Another type of law suit that mesothelioma law firms and lawyers can pursue is negligence. While not as severe as a malpractise suit, it can still be damaging to a doctor’s career and can bring in a fairly decent amount in compensation if the case is won.
The reason for this type of case is that mesothelioma symptoms are actually quite similar in nature to any number of relatively harmless disorders, including common old age maladies, asthma, and indigestion. When these regular treatments fail, a good doctor should recommend an x ray, and these will reveal the presence of tumors in the lungs or stomach. Some doctors, however, will simply write off the current treatments as ineffective and prescribe another set of medicines instead of choosing an x ray, and this leads to the true problem being undiagnosed.
These are some of the major common cases handled by mesothelioma lawyers and law firms, and their credo is to help their clients find justice against the parties which have wronged them. While they cannot directly do anything to cure the mesothelioma, they can at least see to it that justice is served and compensation for the injury is recovered, and the money gained from the law suits can go a long way towards helping their clients get proper treatment.
Lastly, it is advised by mesothelioma lawyers that as soon as a person is diagnosed with it they contact a lawyer as soon as possible, since there is a short statute of limitations for filing a case of mesothelioma. The lawyers can then proceed to do their initial research to determine if the injured party has a solid case and enough evidence to make a successful claim in a court of law. If the answer is yes, then a case can be filed and everything proceeds from there.
Finance
Tha Bad Side Of Dental Tourism
The high cost of dental care has forced many people to seek dental treatment elsewhere. This explains the growing popularity of dental tourism that is sweeping many parts of the world today.
In a nutshell, dental tourism involves traveling to another country for affordable dental care, treatment, and surgery. This is a common practice among many Americas, Canadians and Europeans who are looking for ways to save money on high-priced dental treatments that are normally expensive in their respective countries.
“While the exact statistics on dental tourism aren’t available, it is estimated that over one million people from around the world travel to get dental treatment such as cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, crowns, and root canals abroad. There are a number of countries such as India, Thailand, Costa Rica, Hungary, Panama, South Africa, and Mexico that are marketing low cost, high quality dental services to medical tourists,” revealed Placid Way, a heath and wellness tourism company.
The popularity of dental tourism in the United States alone is due to the fact that over 108 million Americans and 25 million American kids lack dental insurance. These people will have to pay through the nose for even the simplest of procedures. Unfortunately, even those who are covered will find that dental insurance will not pay for expensive dental implants or dental cosmetic procedures that are sometimes needed.
The same is true in Britain where an estimated 35,000 Britons travel abroad each year to find dental treatment they can afford. Frustrated by the shortage of dentists offering reasonable dental care, consumers see dental tourism as the answer to their prayers. The thought of getting a new smile without spending much and traveling to an exotic country is hard to resist. Bargain deals, a dentist who will work with your schedule, and exciting travel opportunities can make dental tourism a tempting offer indeed.
“Many Britons are traveling for purely cosmetic reasons – the nation previously indifferent to its snaggle-tooth reputation has suddenly become obsessed with the perfect smile. Indeed, a recent survey by the British Dental Health Foundation (BDHF) found a staggering one in two adults approaching middle age would consider having cosmetic dental surgery,” reported Alison Smith-Squire in the Daily Mail.
But behind this silver lining is a dark cloud. As the popularity of dental tourism increases, the BDHF said it has received a significant number of calls to its helpline from people who have had bad experiences abroad.
Take the case of Lisa Hewer, a 38-year-old mother of five who traveled all the way to Hungary to have her teeth fixed. Hewer, who lost her two front teeth in an accident 20 years ago, was always conscious about her smile and didn’t feel confident with dentures. She was so embarrassed about her teeth that it was four months after she met her husband Mark Beggs before she admitted she wore dentures.
“I used to wait until he was asleep before I removed them,” she admitted.
Beggs, 34, understood the agony that Hewer felt and surprised her one day by offering to pay for her bridge work as an early birthday present. Hewer was thrilled. Little did she know her nightmare was about to begin.
“She looked into having the work done by a British dentist, but quotes ranged from £18,000 to £48,000. She then read an article in a women’s magazine about dental treatment in Hungary and decided to investigate. It was a decision she now regrets,” Smith-Squire said.
What happened to Hewer after she traveled to Hungary? Could the same thing happen to you? Find out in the second part of this series.
Finance
Becoming a Tremendous Success in Your Organo Gold Tampa Business
So what will it take for you to stumble on Massive success in a Organo Gold Tampa Team Business? Let’s discuss the most important factors that have to be considered once joining in a Organo Gold Tampa Business.
Factors To Success:
1. Mindset
First we must acknowledge that this is a multi-million dollar industry and it has to be treated as such. As soon as you get started in your own Organo Gold Business, you have hired a team of people and you have a product that you did not have to develop, nor create.
For the messily investment in your Organo Gold Tampa Business, you’ve hired lawyers, Product developers, scientist,a management team, and manufacturer. You have offices and customer service personnel to take orders.
So your mindset has to be…HEY…I’m in business.
You have got to go into this as if you’ve just spent $50,000- $250,000 simply to get started.
To often people start in business and because it really didn’t cost much, They don’t take it critically. You have to treat this as if you’ve just spent your life savings and your spouse or important other is looking at you like “you better make this work!”
What you give away you get to keep… if you deal with it like nothing, you’ll persist to get nothing out of it.
But think of your Organo Gold Tampa Business like a million dollar business potential that it is and you’ll get what you believe. So yes….Your mindset has to change.
2. Commitment
Your loyalty to your Organo Gold Tampa Business has to be strong. Nothing in your life will become dynamic until it becomes definite. You have got to set in your mind that you will stay committed for 3-4 years to make it work. What else do you have??? Ask yourself…how long have I been in the place that I’m in right now? If I don’t change and get committed this year, where will I be next year? Probably the same place.
3. Training
Now check this…Have you ever started a new job? Anybody?? Yes
On that new job you probably went through some sort of training for about two weeks or more… right. Now when you started this new training you had to completely heave everything out the window from your previous job to be able to take on the task and the process of completing the new job effectively and efficiently with the least amount of mistakes as possible.
Well guess what… Organo Gold has contracted with one of the most sought after trainers in this industry! This training has been proven to take 6 months off of the learning curve to a successful Organo Gold Tampa Business.
Training is completely crucial, devoid of the proper type of training…you will fail! If you don’t commit to the training, you will fail, but if you go along with the step by step information that are laid out with such understanding that any person that can read can understand; then you will succeed.
So if you’re serious about building a Organo Gold Tampa Team that will last, if you’re serious about at long last coming out of debt, buying a new house, and firing your boss.
Don’t throw away any more time, for the reason that this opportunity may possibly not be here tomorrow. You will be restoring the integrity to families and the entrepreneurship in Tampa. Gain knowledge of the skills that are required to be lucrative in your Organo Gold Tampa Business Now!
Finance
Breast Cancer Screening and Medical Malpractice
Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in women. Every year, more than 40,000 women die in the U.S. from breast cancer. Early detection with routine breast cancer screening followed immediately with appropriate treatment could prevent many of these deaths. A doctor’s failure to recommend routine breast cancer screening to their female patients and to follow up on abnormal test results may constitute medical malpractice.
Screening for breast cancer
Cancer specialists generally recommend that a doctor should order a yearly mammogram and conduct a yearly clinical breast examination on all female patients age 40 or older, even if the patient has no family history of breast cancer and has no symptoms. A doctor should perform a breast examination every 3 years for female patients in their 20s and 30s. If a patient is at moderate (15%-20%) lifetime risk the doctor should discuss the option of adding a yearly MRI as part of the screening process. For patients at high (>20%) lifetime risk, the doctor should add a yearly MRI to the screening process. The lifetime risk is assessed based on such factors as family history, the presence of gene mutations, characteristics of the breast, and personal medical history.
The clinical breast examination determines whether there are any palpable lumps or other abnormality in the breast that could indicate the presence of cancer. The mammogram and MRI use imaging technology to identify changes or masses in the breast that may not detectable from a clinical breast examination. Should an abnormality be found, a biopsy (sampling of breast tissue) is then performed to rule out or confirm the presence of cancer.
The progression of the breast cancer is tracked through stages
Once breast cancer is diagnosed, the cancer’s progression is categorized using a five-level staging system:
- Stage 0 (Also known as Carcinoma In Situ): There are 2 types – (1) Ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) which is a noninvasive condition which involves the presence of abnormal cells confined to the lining of the breast duct, and (2) Lobular carcinoma in situ (LCIS) which involves the presence of abnormal cells in the lobules of the breast.
- Stage I: The tumor is less than 2 cm and has not spread outside the breast.
- Stage IIA: Either (1) no tumor is found in the breast but cancer is found in at least one of the axillary lymph nodes (the lymph nodes under the arm), (2) the tumor is 2 cm or smaller and has spread to the axillary lymph nodes, or (3) the tumor is between 2 cm and 5 cm and has not spread to the axillary lymph nodes.
- Stage IIB: Either (1) the tumor is between 2 cm and 5 cm and has spread to the axillary lymph nodes, or (2) the tumor is larger than 5 cm and has not spread to the axillary lymph nodes.
- Stage IIIA:Either (1) no tumor is found in the breast but cancer is found in axillary lymph nodes that are attached to each other or to other structures, or cancer may be found in lymph nodes near the breastbone, (2) the tumor is 2 cm or smaller and the cancer has spread to axillary lymph nodes that are attached to each other or to other structures, or cancer may have spread to lymph nodes near the breastbone, (3) the tumor is larger than 2 centimeters but not larger than 5 centimeters and the cancer has spread to axillary lymph nodes that are attached to each other or to other structures, or the cancer may have spread to lymph nodes near the breastbone, or (4) the tumor is larger than 5 centimeters and the cancer has spread to axillary lymph nodes that may be attached to each other or to other structures, or cancer may have spread to lymph nodes near the breastbone.
- Stage IIIB:The tumor may be any size and the cancer (1) has spread to the chest wall and/or the skin of the breast, or (2) may have spread to axillary lymph nodes that may be attached to each other or to other structures, or cancer may have spread to lymph nodes near the breastbone.
- Stage IIIC:The cancer is operable if it is detected (1) in ten or more axillary lymph nodes, (2) is found in lymph nodes below the collarbone, or (3) is found in axillary lymph nodes and in lymph nodes near the breastbone. The cancer is inoperable if it has spread to the lymph nodes above the collarbone.
- Stage IV: The cancer has spread to other organs in the body, usually the bones, lungs, liver, or brain.
Breast cancer treatment and prognosis
Cancer specialists associate a statistic called the 5 year survival rate with each stage of the cancer. This statistic reflects, for each stage, the percentage of women who will survive 5 years or more after a diagnosis with that particular stage.
For Stage 0, treatment options include a breast conserving surgery (lumpectomy or partial mastectomy) with sentinel lymph node biopsy or lymph node dissection and radiation therapy, mastectomy (for women at high risk a bilateral prophylactic mastectomy may be an option), and/or hormone therapy (such as Tamoxifen or an aromatase inhibitor). The 5-year survival rate is nearly 100% for Stage 0.
For Stage I, treatment options include a lumpectomy (breast conserving surgery) with sentinel lymph node biopsy or lymph node dissection and radiation, mastectomy, and chemotherapy and/or hormone therapy. The 5-year survival rate is also nearly 100% for Stage 1.
For Stage II, treatment options include breast conserving surgery (a lumpectomy or modified mastectomy) with sentinel lymph node biopsy or lymph node dissection and radiation, mastectomy, and chemotherapy and/or hormone therapy. The 5-year survival rate is 92% for Stage IIA and 81% for Stage IIB.
For Stage IIIA, the treatment options remain the same as for Stage II. The relative 5-year survival rate is 67% for Stage IIIA
For Stages IIIB and IIIC, treatment options vary depending on whether the cancer is operable. Chemotherapy is often the initial treatment in order to attempt to reduce the size of the tumor. If the tumor is operable, then treatment options may include breast conserving surgery (a lumpectomy or modified mastectomy) or mastectomy with sentinel lymph node biopsy or lymph node dissection, radiation, and chemotherapy and/or hormone therapy. If the cancer is inoperable, the 5-year survival rate is 54% for Stage IIIB.
For Stage IV, treatment normally consists of radiation therapy, hormone therapy and/or systemic chemotherapy, Tyrosine kinase inhibitor therapy, radiation therapy, surgery and medications to relieve pain, and clinical trials. The 5-year survival rate drops to approximately 20%.
Failure to screen for breast cancer may constitute medical malpractice
Unfortunately, even though the statistics make it very clear that early detection through breast cancer screening saves lives, there are still doctors who fail to screen female patients for breast cancer. They fail to perform breast examinations and fail to order mammograms. And some doctors ignore abnormal breast examination results and even abnormal mammograms results. By the time the cancer is discovered – often because the patient sees a different doctor who finally conducts a clinical breast examination or orders a mammogram, or the patient starts to feel back pain or other symptoms – the breast cancer has already advanced to a Stage III or even a Stage IV. The prognosis is now much different for this woman than it would have been had the breast cancer been detected early through routine breast cancer screening. As a result of the failure on the part of the doctor to advise a female patient to undergo routine screening, or to follow up on an abnormal mammogram or MRI result, the breast cancer is now much more advanced and the woman has suffered a “loss of chance” of a better recovery. In other words, she now has a reduced chance of surviving the breast cancer.
Contact a Lawyer Today
If you or a family member suffered a delay in the diagnosis of breast cancer due to a doctor’s failure to recommend routine screening or to follow up on abnormal breast examination or mammogram results, you need to contact a lawyer immediately.
This article is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be legal or medical advice. You should not act, or refrain from acting, based upon any information at this web site without seeking professional legal counsel. A competent lawyer with experience in medical malpractice can assist you in determining whether you may have a claim for a delay in the diagnosis of breast cancer due to a failure on the part of the doctor to offer breast cancer screening. There is a time limit in cases like these so do not wait to call.
Finance
Lower Car Insurance Rates – 5 Time-Tested Ways
Here are five time-tested ways to get lower car insurance rates…
1) Go for a car that has the following: Anti-lock brakes, alarm system, daytime running lights and any other safety or security feature. Cars like that have a high safety rating. They’ll attract lower car insurance rates.
2) If you want to save a lot, pick a third party only cover. The law in a majority of states will be okay with just that. As the name suggests, any damage to your car won’t result in any compensation. It just takes care of the other person’s car. Any damages to your car will be paid for by you.
This is the best option for those who have old vehicles. A demerit of choosing a collision coverage for an old car is that your car’s value at the time of the accident is what would be used to determine what you get. There is simply no way the total of your premiums over a significant time frame and your deductible won’t surpass what you’ll be given as reimbursement. That is, unless your old car is a classic. If an insurance policy won’t be rewarding on the long run, it certainly isn’t worth the sacrifice.
3) The more time you spend behind wheels the greater your risk to the vehicle insurance provider. Therefore, reduce your mileage in any way that you can and you’ll get lower car insurance rates
4) Take a course in defensive driving. Apart from making you drive better, you will lower your car insurance rate once you do.
5) You can get lower car insurance rates by obtaining and comparing quotes from reputable quotes sites. You’ll realize savings if you go to just one of such sites. However, you’ll get more by using at least three. Getting more quotes raises your chances of receiving lower car insurance quotes.
Finance
The Restoration Solution – Practical Recovery Methods For a Busy Lifestyle
restore (r-stor, -str) v 1: return to its original or usable and functioning condition; “restore the forest to its original pristine condition” [syn: reconstruct] 2: return to life; get or give new life or energy; “The week at the spa restored me” [syn: regenerate, rejuvenate] 3: give or bring back; “Restore the stolen painting to its rightful owner” [syn: restitute] 4: restore by replacing a part or putting together what is torn or broken; “She repaired her TV set”; “Repair my shoes please” [syn: repair, mend, fix, bushel, doctor, furbish up, touch on] [ant: break] 5: bring back into original existence, use, function, or position; “restore law and order”; “reestablish peace in the region”; “restore the emperor to the throne” [syn: reinstate, reestablish]
Source: WordNet 2.0, 2003 Princeton University
“I’ve read so much about the importance of restoration, but to be honest, my life is crazy right now! How can I realistically fit this stuff in?”
Yes, that is a common dilemma and one of the primary reasons that restoration tends to be neglected by many in our society. Russian and Eastern European lifters actually plan for restoration in their periodization scheme. In North America, however, we concentrate so much on training that recovery gets overlooked. In fact, Russians do three semesters on massage and restoration (in Kinesiology or Physical Education courses.) Guess how much we do here?
If you guessed more than zero, try again!
So how can we apply some effective restoration methods such as contrast showers, stretching, soft tissue work, salt baths, electronic muscle stimulation, and massage in our everyday life. Well, here’s the way I personally do it.
Contrast Methods
Seven years ago, I had a chance to spend some time with Dr. Mel Siff at his ranch in Colorado. He shared with me some secrets on advanced recovery techniques. Here are a few tidbits on contrast methods that I think you’ll find interesting:
- Always start with hot and end with cold (unless you plan to go to sleep afterward, in which case you should end with heat.)
- The duration of each stimulus is 1-5 minutes, but here’s the kicker… apparently, the body will adapt to the duration so you must vary it each time.
- The body should be almost completely submerged (Dr. Siff had an 8-foot deep Jacuzzi) and motion is desirable (particularly in the cold environment, e.g. swim.)
- The temperature must be appropriate (hot should be very hot, i.e. up to 110 degrees F, and cold should be cold, i.e. as low as 60 degrees F.)
- Repeat the process 3-4 times.
According to Siff, “it is not simply the temperature of a given modality, but also the level of difference between hot and cold temperatures, and the time spent at each temperature which determine how one should use contrast methods.” He claimed that this strategy worked very well with Russian lifters and he also used it quite successfully with his American athletes.
Believe me, it does work quite well. After performing countless sets of Olympic lifts, I had the pleasure to experience Siff’s lovely contrast bathing method with powerlifter, Dave Tate.
Picture Tate (a very big guy) and I (not quite as big!) jumping from an 8-foot deep Jacuzzi with handle bars on the side to hold you up (this allowed for complete submersion as well as decompression of the spine) to a swimming pool where we did a few laps. Might not sound like a big deal but consider that the Jacuzzi was set at 110 degrees Fahrenheit (yes you read that right) and the pool at 62 degrees Fahrenheit (in the winter, Siff used to get his athletes to roll in the snow!) Talk about contrast! And this was all done after midnight. Needless to say, we slept like babies that night!
Dr. Siff is no longer with us but his methods live on. Today, contrast showers have become a Sunday ritual for me.
For contrast showers, Charlie Francis recommends 3 minutes hot as you can stand followed by 1 minute cold as you can stand repeated 3 times to work best. This is performed once or twice per day. It is important to cover the whole body, though, including the head. Although in the past, Siff has pointed out that showers with shower heads located only above the body do not adequately heat up or cool down the lower parts of the body, not all of us own a deep Jacuzzi and pool so a shower will have to do.
This practice will make a big difference in your recovery. Trust me! The key is the level of difference between hot and cold temperatures as well as varying the time spent at each temperature. And for the most part, you should end with cold.
From The Bodybuilding Truth, here’s a method that author, Nelson Montana, claims will naturally increase testosterone.
It comes from one of the forefathers of modern bodybuilding, Angelo Siciliani better known as Charles Atlas. Did you know that the excessive heat from a hot shower can lower your sperm count? In fact, the Aztec Indians used this as a form of birth control (don’t ask). Anyway, Charlie recommends finishing off your shower with cold water. Allow the cold water to flow from the solar plexus onto the genitals. The belief was that these areas contain the highest concentration of nerve endings, therefore, the cold would stimulate the nerves, which in turn strengthened the entire nervous system. “Stimulate” is certainly the operative word here. I can attest to its effect since I’ve been doing this for some time now. It takes a little getting use to but it sure is an eye opener!
Stretching
At least once a week you should address the myofascial system. An excellent way to accomplish this is (…dare I say it…) yoga. Now do you have to necessarily put aside time to stretch? No, I don’t think so. I think you can kill two birds with one stone. Why not stretch while watching television? The average American watches over four hours of TV each day. You can easily spare an hour of that time to stretch a bit.
A great way to restore collapsed arches and get a nice stretch for your quads, for instance, is to sit on your heels. This is part of the hero pose in yoga. See how long you can last. Practice other poses during this time and make watching television somewhat healthy and productive.
I personally have my cute blonde yoga instructor visit the studio once a week. Since incorporating a thorough warm-up before my workouts and practicing yoga once or twice a week, I have not experienced any injuries.
The yoga will help to improve flexibility and enhance recovery, but if there is another positive, it’s relaxation. It never fails, when we finish our session and she puts me through her little relaxation phase, I am out! The second that happens, the GH spike is equivalent to that of falling asleep at night! Believe me, when you are running around all day long, you need a moment to unwind and I’ve found that yoga can help.
Now if you can’t afford an instructor to come to your place, don’t sweat it. There are a million videos/DVDs out there that will work just as well. Pick yourself up one and try it out.
Soft Tissue Methods
Usually once or twice a month, my friends Drs. Mark Lindsay, Bill Wells, and/or Jay Mistry (all chiropractors) drop by my facility to give me a treatment.
Mark is considered the athlete’s secret weapon. Suffice it to say, he is a soft-tissue specialist extraordinaire with a number of tools in his toolbox including frequency-specific microcurrent (FSM), Erchonia cold laser therapy, active release technique (ART), myofascial release, articular pumping, muscle activation technique (MAT), proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation (PNF), active-isolated stretching (AIS), electrostim acupuncture, and the list goes on.
I’ve written about the value of ART many times. I’ve seen it clear up a number of nagging injuries in a single session. It can restore function, reduce (and even eliminate) pain, significantly improve flexibility (i.e. range of motion) and strength in just one session. In fact, it can even increase muscle mass. Bill is one of the best ART practitioners in Toronto.
Jay is also a great ART practitioner and an excellent acupuncturist. He often incorporates Graston technique in his treatment, which is always a “fun” experience!
Vlodek Kluczynski is an osteopath, physiotherapist and massage therapist in one. This guy is unbelievable. I visit him on occasion. His work tends to complement that of the practitioners mentioned above. One word of advice if you ever decide to experience a treatment from Vlodek, bring a small white flag and a popsicle stick to bite down on!
The point of listing all these guys is that you should be proactive and find a practitioner in your area that performs soft-tissue work. Don’t wait until injury happens to visit one. Go as often as you can afford – once or twice a month should be doable for most people (many health-care plans will cover treatment as well – max out your limit if you can.) Not only will it improve your recovery and performance, but it will definitely reduce the likelihood of injury.
Salt Bath
Once a week (usually the night of a heavy leg workout) I sprawl out in our massive bathtub for around 20-30 minutes. I do this about an hour before I go to bed. Actually, I make a complete restoration soup out of it. The recipe involves Epsom salts, Celtic or tropical sea bath salts, a mixture of solution drops from the Garden of Life Clenzology kit, and finally an aromatherapy concoction of lavender and chamomile. I simply keep pouring everything until the “taste” is just about right!
Let’s examine each ingredient separately for a moment.
1. Epsom salts (i.e. magnesium sulfate usp) – you want to dissolve at least 500 grams (equivalent to 2 cups or 500 mL) in a bath of hot water (the more, the better.) I say “at least” because if you can afford more, then do so. Also, “hot” means tolerable not “sear the skin” hot – the former will help you fall asleep (it’s actually the cooling process once you get out that induces sleep); but the latter will require a trip to the hospital and perhaps some skin grafts?
When magnesium sulfate is absorbed through the skin, it draws toxins from the body, sedates the nervous system, reduces swelling, relaxes muscles, is a natural emollient, exfoliator, and much more. One word of caution though, do not take an Epsom salt bath if you have high blood pressure or a heart or kidney condition.
2. Celtic or tropical sea salts are not just for eating! Adding these salts to a warm bath will help to draw impurities out of your skin and invigorate the water and your body for that matter! Salt baths also help with aches, pains and sore muscles, such as those associated with arthritis, muscle injury, and weight training.
We’ve been favoring tropical sea salts lately because they have a slightly higher magnesium content.
Note: Try adding a pinch of tropical sea salts and squeeze half a lemon to your water. Drink at least half your body weight in ounces and you will notice a profound difference in your energy levels in mere days. It takes some serious discipline to drink that much water on a daily basis, but doing so can provide anabolic and anticatabolic effects. The water will help lubricate the gut; the sea salt will aid digestion (by stimulating HCL production); and the lemon will reduce acidity. All this will enhance recovery and improve performance in the gym!
3. Believe it or not, I also add “some” drops of the facial solution from the Garden of Life Clenzology kit to my concoction. Not only for the deep cleansing and purification benefits, but also because it provides key minerals to aid restoration. Dunking your face is optional!
4. Aromatherapy foam bath containing chamomile and lavender helps to relax the body, strengthen the spirit (it’s true – my spirit now benches double bodyweight!), moisturize and cleanse skin, and promote a more peaceful slumber, but really, I just like playing with the suds!
You may not realize that the average skin absorption from bathing is much higher than oral ingestion (63% skin absorption in 15 minutes of bathing versus 27% oral ingestion for 2 liters of water consumed in the average adult.) I find that this really helps recovery, and it’s great for your skin too if you care about that stuff. Again, you will sleep like a baby after this. That is the second time I’ve mentioned that phrase in this article. Where does it come from? Obviously, not from some one who has any kids!
I often combine salt bathes with cold-water showers for a unique contrast effect. We have a separate bathtub and shower in our ensuite so every once and awhile, I’ll just hop out of the (hot) tub into a cold shower and back into the tub again. If you are really stiff, you can end with a cold shower.
Electronic Muscle Stimulation (EMS)
Two methods that I predominantly incorporate are a) the Kotts method 4-6 hours after a workout as a double split method (i.e. 10 sets of 10 seconds high intensity followed by 50 seconds of rest is Kotts’ protocol used by Francis and others to promote strength gains of up to 20%), or b) the primary method I use is a low intensity pulsating fashion which gently massages the muscles (at low intensities, Siff and Verkhoshansky point out that EMS provides a “massaging” effect facilitating removal of waste products and delivering nutrition to the muscles through an increase in local blood supply) – usually the day after a body part.
When do I do this? Actually, I’m doing it right now while I’m typing on the computer. I’m on the computer at least an hour or two a day whether I’m checking my emails, reading or writing an article, or scoping some porn! The point is I’m making better use of my time accomplishing two tasks instead of just one. I am so busy these days myself – delegating a million things to a million people it seems – that time management is very important to me. Whether I’m listening to an audio book while driving, or stretching while watching TV (and spending some “quality” time with the family – ssshhh don’t tell anyone) or EMS while on the computer, you get the picture…
Massage
Every Thursday afternoon, my massage therapist (ironically another blonde) comes over to work on me. Generally, this is a deep tissue massage and we concentrate on a specific area that may be ailing me or that was worked hard that week. If I’ve had a particularly stressful week, I’ll just get her to give me a full body massage and I try to clear my mind of everything that’s going on.
How about self massage? Well, if you want some neat suggestions, refer to Hartmann and Tunnemann’s book, Fitness and Strength Training for All Sports.
One form of self-massage that is fairly easy to administer involves a deep stripping massage using a device called The Stick. Twenty moderate pressure strokes from origin to insertion with this tool will provide passive elongation/stretch, release toxins, and (you guessed it) aid recovery.
The true master of restoration is a guy by the name of Jeff Spencer and he is a huge advocate of The Stick. Spencer, for those that don’t know, treated Lance Armstrong and the other members of United States Postal Service Pro Cycling Team before, during and after each stage of each Tour de France victory. As he puts it: “You must build a toolbox for recovery. Nothing does it all!”
There are so many tools in Spencer’s toolbox, but one that is very interesting involves earth-free electron transfer, which is a way to connect to the earth and recover. It’s like magic really – tension in the system instantly normalizes as it restores natural cortisol rhythms and decreases the inflammatory response.
Do you need some expensive apparatus to enable earth-free electron transfer? Not really; taking your shoes off and standing on the bare earth has the same effect! In fact, the fastest method of recovery is to take your shoes off and walk on grass – do this directly after training to quickly quench all the free radicals that you produced during your workout.
Aerobics
Cardio which is a slang term for aerobic training can have many drawbacks including an increase in oxidative stress and premature cell aging; shuts down the immune system and increases the incidence of mononucleosis; lowers trace mineral levels; increases cortisol production; slows down metabolism over time; negates strength and decreases both power and speed scores, etc. etc. etc.
Holy cow, the list goes on really. The increased cortisol production alone can have several negative consequences such as decreasing T4 to T3 production; has a catabolic effect (i.e. breaks down muscle tissue for energy); it is an immune suppressor as well as an oxidant to brain; and the big one for most people is that it increases abdominal fat. It’s enough to stress you out (pun intended!)
For a real in-depth discussion on this topic, attend the Energy System Training seminar held periodically by Olympic strength coach, Charles Poliquin. You will wait an hour in any parking lot for a closer spot after hearing what Poliquin has to say!
The theory behind using cardio (or more specifically, low-intensity steady-state aerobic activity) for restoration, though, is that the increase in circulation will accelerate oxygen and nutrient delivery to your muscles to speed up healing and recovery. According to Jeff Spencer, more rest is not better – you need nutrients to heal and you must pump the garbage out of the body with active recovery!
You know before I had kids, I would walk the dog for at least half an hour every night. It was actually quite refreshing (except in the winter!) and many articles were born during those strolls. At times I would run home because my mind was just filled with thoughts, but then I bought a Dictaphone to keep my heart rate in check. I could swear those walks really helped my recovery.
What about feeder workouts? Many experts have touted the benefits of low intensity strength training following high intensity work to enhance recovery. However, a recent study by Zainuddin et al. revealed that light concentric exercise has a temporary analgesic effect on delayed-onset muscle soreness, but no effect on recovery from muscle damage induced by eccentric exercise. Consider using one of the other restoration methods mentioned in this article instead.
Bottom line, an occasional walk may do the body and mind some good, but don’t waste much time or energy on aerobic training or feeder workouts to enhance recovery between workouts!
Nutrition
This is a huge topic that gets discussed quite a bit so let me just touch on a few points to improve recovery.
It is crucial to take in some protein every 2.5-3 hours to maintain a positive nitrogen balance. The question is how do you this with a busy lifestyle? Well, most people will use the quick and convenient nutrition of protein bars or drinks to get it in. The problem is that many bars are loaded with binders and fillers, and they use inferior sources of protein. As far as powders are concerned, most of the top selling (heavily marketed) brands use cheap raw materials. Most people do not rotate their powders (i.e. whey, casein, egg, rice, pea, etc.) and consume this stuff several times a day, every day, which could lead to allergies down the road. But there is a simple solution…
We know that we have time to eat (and hopefully prepare food for) breakfast, lunch and dinner. Why not make double the portion of each that you’ll divide over two meals? Voila, six solid meals that you can consume throughout the day. You can add a shake post-workout and you’re covered.
The post-workout period is actually very important for recovery. This is where you want to target most of your high-glycemic carbs to replenish depleted glycogen stores, but most people overdo it! The average workout consumes about 200-300 calories. Let’s assume that all those calories are used from carbohydrates. Well that means that we only need about 50-75 grams of carbs maximum post-workout (remember, there are 4 calories per gram of CHO.)
As mentioned above, the best carbs post-workout are high-glycemic. We use tropical fruits mixed with a fast-acting protein source like whey isolate or hydrosylate. An hour later, move to a slower releasing protein like casein and/or whey concentrate and use low-glycemic carbs.
Favor red meat (which is a stimulant) and eggs (which are high in tyrosine) in the morning. Chicken and tuna are excellent at lunch. And fish (which are higher in Omega-3’s), turkey and dairy (which are both high in tryptophan) at night.
We tend to go higher in saturated fat and mct’s in the morning (these are high energy fats such as butter or coconut oil as well as the animal meats), monounsaturated at noon (such as olive oil, olives, shaved almonds and avocados which are all added to the chicken/tuna salad), and polyunsaturated at night mainly in the form of Omega-3’s (e.g. fish oil, flax seed meal/oil, chopped walnuts, etc.) which will improve insulin sensitivity that tends to decrease at night.
Green vegetables are favored throughout the day and fruits only post-workout as I discussed above and occasionally at night as the last meal of the day (e.g. a mixture of cottage cheese, ricotta cheese, chopped walnuts and mixed berries.)
Supplementation for recovery is another article for another time, but I won’t leave you completely empty-handed. I’m sure you realize the importance of vitamins for recovery. Well, we have experienced excellent results with intramuscular water-soluble vitamin injections…more than oral ingestion…and even more than IV administration. Dr. Larry Baker, a competitive bodybuilder and medical doctor, has 4 versions that he has formulated with the aid of a compounding pharmacist. This stuff works! That’s all I can say for now until we finish our experiments, but it’s not often that you actually “feel” something from your vitamins.
For now, I’ll leave you with a tip I picked up from Poliquin on what to look for when purchasing a multivitamin/mineral supplement. Scan the ingredient list for magnesium. If it ends in the suffix _ate (e.g. magnesium citrate) then it is good. Buy it. However, if it ends in _ide (e.g. magnesium oxide) then it sucks! The former are generally Krebs cycle intermediates and have a much higher absorption rate than the latter. Magnesium is a relatively expensive mineral. If they use the _ide form then it generally indicates that they use cheap raw materials. This is the form that you usually find in most drug stores.
Sleep
Last but certainly not least is sleep. Sleep is regulated by two entirely different systems – the sleep homeostat and circadian rhythms.
The sleep homeostat “functions like a drive that builds up during wakefulness in pretty much a linear fashion and is discharged when you sleep…The homeostatic pressure to sleep depends not only on how long you are awake but on how active you are while awake.” (Marano, 2003) Two of the best methods to influence the sleep homeostat involve exercise and heating the body such as by taking a warm bath before bedtime.
When you do not get much sleep (which will happen occasionally on weekends), still wake up at the same time but catch up with a power nap. Naps should never extend beyond an hour or else you will enter REM sleep, which will adversely affect your sleep that night. It’s best to take a nap after 8 hours upon awakening and for only 20-45 minutes. A trick I learned from Dr. Istvan Bayli is to simply soak the feet in cold water right after napping. The feet contain many nerve endings and this will perk you up in no time. Just in and out is all it takes.
The circadian rhythm, on the other hand, is tied to cycles of light and dark. Darkness causes the pineal gland in the brain to secrete the sleep-inducing hormone melatonin. Although bright lights or melatonin tablets can be used to affect the circadian rhythm, my favorite method involves tanning beds. Believe it or not, tanning beds are also useful to improve circadian rhythms and increase vitamin D production particularly in the winter not to mention give you a bit of color, which improves muscularity and enhances well-being. I like to “fake bake” once a week in the winter usually on a day I’m not training.
Another piece of advice I can give you regarding circadian rhythm is to go to sleep and wake up at the same time everyday. Set your alarm for both! Most people are watching television or on the computer during the time they should be sleeping. Once that alarm goes off, stop whatever you are doing and just go to bed. You can always continue the next day.
We should set our circadian rhythm around that of the sun – when it goes down, so should we. When it rises, again so should we! But most get to bed far too late and this will inevitably play havoc with many key hormones. It’s been said a thousand times that every hour before midnight is like two hours after, so it is best to front-load your sleep before midnight.
Variety in restoration and training is important. Siff notes that “it is an important principle among the Soviets that intensive (i.e. near maximal load) training alternates with a wide variety of passive and active recuperation techniques…They caution against the use of only one relaxation technique (e.g. massage), since the body rapidly adapts to relaxation, as well as exercise techniques.”
I have presented a number of practical restoration techniques in this article. Now go out there and recover!
References
- Archangel Health News. August/September 2005 Health Newsletter.
- Catanzaro, JP. Pop ‘Em Out Muscles. T-Nation, 2002.
- Catanzaro, JP. Stretching For Strengthening. T-Nation, 2004.
- Chek, P. You Are What You Eat.
- Fox, M. Healthy Water. Portsmouth, NH: Healthy Water Research, 1998.
- Francis, C. Training for Speed. Australia: Faccioni Speed and Conditioning Consultants, 1997.
- Hartmann, J, and Tunnemann, H. Fitness and Strength Training for All Sports. Toronto, ON: Sport Books Publisher, 1995.
- Marano, HE. How to Get Great Sleep. Psychology Today Magazine, 2003.
- Montana, N. The Bodybuilding Truth.
- Mysteries of Sleep.
- Poliquin, C. Biosignature Modulation and Energy System Training, 2003.
- Poliquin, C. Protocols to Gain Maximal Strength and Muscle Size; Achieving the Ultimate Workout; and Customizing the Fat-Loss Approach for Clients, 2000.
- Serrano, E. SWIS International Weight-Training Injury Symposium, 2005.
- Siff, MC. Personal Communication, 2000.
- Siff, MC. Supertraining Digest Number 1969.
- Siff, MC., Verkhoshansky, YV. Supertraining 4th Edition. Denver, CO: Supertraining International, 1999.
- Spencer, J. Recovery Strategies Used To Win the 2005 Tour de France. Advances in Sports Medicine Leading Edge Update, 2005.
- Supertraining Forum.
- Tate, D and Siff, MC. Supertraining and Westside Strength Camp, 2000.
- Zainuddin Z, Sacco P, Newton M, Nosaka K. Light concentric exercise has a temporarily analgesic effect on delayed-onset muscle soreness, but no effect on recovery from eccentric exercise. Appl Physiol Nutr Metab. 2006 Apr;31(2):126-134.
Why You Should Choose Online Car Insurance
Binance Announces Opening of Local Office in Romania
Mesothelioma Lawyers or Attorney and Mesothelioma Research
Sheriff sounds alarm as Ramsey County jail population climbs
Skywatch: The big bird flies high
Tha Bad Side Of Dental Tourism
Shiba Inu Adds Nearly 36,000 Holders Since June Despite Crypto Market Turmoil
Becoming a Tremendous Success in Your Organo Gold Tampa Business
Breast Cancer Screening and Medical Malpractice
Lower Car Insurance Rates – 5 Time-Tested Ways
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
How to Learn the History of a House
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food3 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Travel and Tourism, a Hot Topic in Sierra Leone
-
Food2 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops