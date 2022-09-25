Finance
Will My Injury Claim Have to Be Settled in Court?
Personal injury victims have the choice of filing a lawsuit or settling a claim out of court. If a plaintiff does not wish to settle their claim, they can take their case to trial and have it determined by a judge instead. Although you are wholly entitled to take your personal injury claim to court and have the outcome resolved by a judge or jury, most cases can be settled without getting the courts involved. A seasoned and skilled personal injury lawyer is always prepared to take a claim to court, but can usually settle a claim without ever going to trial, as long as the defendant’s insurance company will be reasonable.
The decision to settle or file a lawsuit is one of the most significant decisions you must make as a personal injury victim. The ultimate decision is entirely up to you, however, it is strongly advised to carefully deliberate your options with your trusted lawyer. They have the knowledge, experience, and resources to provide professional guidance and recommendations for your case.
Factors in the Settlement Decision
There are numerous factors that may influence a plaintiff to file a lawsuit and take their case to court. One of the most common reasons is receiving an insufficient offer from the opposing party’s insurance carrier. A plaintiff may believe that the settlement offered is not enough, and that their claim has more value. If an insurance company makes an offer that the plaintiff feels satisfies their claim, then it is usually settled before going to court. Most personal injury cases are settled this way.
Reasons to Avoid Court
There are several reasons why a personal injury plaintiff may want to settle outside of court. One of the most contributing factors is the possibility of losing. In this scenario, a victim could walk away with a very little settlement, or even nothing at all. This same scenario applies to defendants as well. They could risk losing the trial, and being ordered to pay much more than what was originally demanded by the plaintiff. However, this usually does not happen since a defendant’s insurance company will usually pay any award against a defendant, up to the defendant’s policy limits.
For both sides, there are also court and legal fees that coincide with taking a claim to trial. Additional reasons why plaintiffs and defendants might want to avoid a trial include the possibility of appeals, delays in receiving compensation, supplementary court costs, deposition fees, expert fees, and more.
Claims That Go to Trial
Although rare, sometimes it is necessary to take a claim to trial. Most often, it is because a settlement cannot be fairly agreed upon, or court/jury intervention is necessary to determine the true value of a claim. Other times, the reason can be more complex. Talk to a licensed and experienced personal injury lawyer about the unique circumstances surrounding your claim.
Some Unforgettable Top Movies To Watch And Enjoy
Hollywood has made and seen many amazing movies that stay on top of the charts forever. Movies made in English are usually great but they have a downside too. There are a few movies that can be remembered forever. The classics include “Titanic”, a love story that ends tragically. One of the best plots ever is of the movie called “The Shawshank Redemption”, which offers a lot of hope to the audience. Under comedies, the best ever is “Dr. Strangelove” which was released way back in 1964.
Horror movies are pretty well acclaimed and the film “Psycho” from the 60s stands out. A fantasy thriller, “Inception”, which released recently in 2010, is said to be the most revolutionary film as it involves a very innovative way of thinking. “Star Wars”, “Pulp Fiction” and “The God Father” are history makers because of the brilliant response from the public. These movies are famous all over the world, even in countries where the English language is not formally spoken. “The Lord of the Rings” provides excruciating talents onscreen and is a top movie.
Among other top movies to watch there are films like “Memento”, “Forest Gump”, “The Matrix”, “It’s A Wonderful Life”, “Vertigo”, “Fight Club”, “Citizen Kane”, etc. The top movies are nominated for the world’s best awards, The Oscar and The Grammy. It is really a privilege for a film to just be nominated for an Oscar award, winning it is a totally different honor. Movies made by famous filmmakers are not the best ones always, low budget and lesser known people make great movies too. The secret is to check out the ratings before watching a movie because that gives us the surety that the movie will be a pleasurable experience. Thus, the above mentioned movies are some of the all time best films ever made in the history of English cinema.
10 Must-Have Features When Choosing a Teleconferencing Service
Recently we’ve had troubles with our existing teleconferencing service, with people having troubles getting a long-distance line to dial into a teleclass. Two years ago we did a huge research project, looking at all the paid and free teleconference services in order to choose the best one for our small, 40-person teleclasses and our large 400-person teleclasses. Once again, I’m back to research mode. If you use teleconference services, or are planning to in the future, it is important to be aware of the recent problems most of my colleagues have been experiencing so you can choose your own teleconference service wisely.
Choosing a teleconference system to use for your teleclasses and teleseminars is an important decision. Each service offers a different array of features. While there can be several dozen features to consider when making your choice, here are the Top 10 features I think are important:
- Online control panel. The online control panel lets you see how many people are on the call, whether they are muted or not, and when new people come on the call. Some control panels allow you to manage the call online, and some include a Contact list so that the name of the participant shows up next to their telephone number.
- Guest Speaker access. Does the system allow you, plus a guest speaker, to be on the line while everyone else is muted? This is especially important if you are going to invite experts to be interviewed in your teleseminar.
- 24/7 reservations. Do you have to call in every reservation, or can you simply go online to schedule your calls? Is one line reserved for you that you can use anytime you want? I prefer a teleconference system where my assistant can reserve the phone line and schedule the dates/times online as they give us instant access to the telephone number and passcode that will be used, which we can then send immediately to our participants.
- Ability to record the call through the teleconference company. The ability to offer recordings of your teleclasses is of major importance. I’ve typically seen 30% or more of the participants who never attend live; they just listen to the recordings. Being able to record the teleclass means more people have access to your message. (Note: I often use both the teleconference line’s recording ability plus my own physical digital recorder as a backup.)
- Ability to keep a history of recordings. Some teleconference systems will allow you to keep multiple recordings from different teleclasses on their system, while others overwrite all existing recordings when you begin to record a new class. If you are teaching a teleclass that is a series (say, once a week for five weeks), you want to be able to keep and download those recordings for the entire series to share with your participants.
- Ability to have at least 50 people on a call (and all 50 can talk at the same time). You might think you will only have 10 people on a call, but as your business grows, you may find that you sometimes will have 50,100 or 200 on a call! For our free teleclasses, we often get 400-500 people register. Choose a system that can grow with you. Also, make sure that everyone who is on the call has the ability to speak and interact. Some systems say that they can have 96 people on a call, but when you read the fine print, you see that only 25 people can talk at a time.
- Ability to mute some or all participants. Participants bring background noises: dogs barking, kitchen dishes rattling, cars zooming by, colleagues speaking loudly in the same room. While the participants might not hear the noise themselves, everyone else on the call can hear it! Being able to mute individuals, or mute everyone on the call, makes it a better experience for everyone. It also helps if participants can mute and un-mute themselves individually.
- Calls can be scheduled for whatever timeframe you want. (Like 12:55 – 2:15). Some systems only schedule in 1-hour increments. Some systems will cut off the call at the assigned ending time, whether you are finished speaking or not. Get a system that allows you flexibility in call start/stop times and durations.
- NO “circuits busy” problem, guaranteed. There has been an explosion of people wanting to use teleconferencing lines over the past few years, and the “circuits busy” message that you sometimes get when dialing into a call is because there are not enough long-distance lines able to handle the influx of people all dialing into one number. The problem is with the capacity of the long distance telephone company (BellSouth, Verizon, etc.), not with the teleconferencing company itself. Apparently this problem is happening with many free teleconference companies, especially if you have more than 20 people dialing in, or it’s a particularly busy time of the day. (Evenings 7:00 – 9:00 PM are especially busy.) Most free teleconferencing companies probably don’t have the power to ask the telephone company to make more long distance circuits available, so a paid teleconferencing company might be your best solution.
- Free versus Paid. My next research project is going to be into “paid” teleconferencing lines. Some of these services offer special features not found in the free services, like streaming of your teleclass via the web, or the ability for participants to type in a question or comment on a website. Paying for a teleconference service is not the optimum solution for someone who is budget-conscious, but may be the only solution for people who are seriously offering paid teleclasses, or using teleseminars as part of their marketing campaigns. As soon as I complete that research, I’ll let you know what I discover so that you can make your own decision about which service is right for you.
As you can see, there’s a lot to think about when choosing a teleconference service. With a little knowledge, you can wade into their websites and select the best one for you.
Building A Facebook Business Page Is Easy
If you want an engaging Facebook business page, here’s what you need to know:
1: Don’t confuse business pages with personal profiles.
If you create a personal profile for your brand instead of a Facebook Business Page, you’re going to miss out on content creation tools, analytics and paid promotional opportunities.
Worse yet, people will have to send you a friend request before they can engage with you.
2: Don’t create a ‘professional profile’ associated with your business.
Let’s say you have a personal profile on Facebook and you want a second profile for professional reasons. This goes against Facebook’s terms of service and could get you in trouble.
3: Choose a friendly, engaging cover photo.
This cover photo takes up most of the room above the fold on your Page, so you’ll want a high-quality image that attracts and holds your visitors’ attention.
You might consider hiring a professional to create this image for you.
Keep words in the image brief and to the point.
Faces work well at holding attention, and bright colors are good, too.
4: Use a profile picture that’s easy to recognize.
It could be your logo or your headshot if you’re the face of your company.
Being recognizable is important to getting found and liked, so choose your picture carefully and then use it consistently.
5: Fill out your ‘About’ section.
This isn’t visible anymore when visitors arrive on your page, yet it’s still one of the most clicked-on items when they want more information about your business.
Put in your general description, company information, your story or whatever fits for your business.
6: Add a call-to-action button.
This is a great way to drive traffic to your website and build your list. Your call-to-action button might be to have visitors watch a video, sign up to your list and so forth.
7: Post often, but not too often.
If you don’t post for months at a time, then your business does not look professional. Heck, you don’t even appear to be in business anymore.
But if you post non-stop, you’ll likely annoy people.
It’s a matter of finding that happy medium, and that can vary from one business to another.
8: If you have the time to respond, then let fans message you privately.
It’s an awesome idea to let your customers and fans send you private messages – this can result in better customer service, fewer complaints made publicly and even more sales.
However, if you don’t have time to respond to these private messages then it might be best not to enable private messaging.
9: Monitor your page and respond to comments promptly.
You can monitor and respond to comments using the ‘notifications’ tab at the top of the page.
10: Pin important posts to the top of the page.
As you post, older posts get pushed down and buried. But there are times when you want a post to remain at the top, even after you’ve published new posts.
You can pin one post at a time and use these to promote events, offers and announcements.
11: Post visual content in your Timeline.
Photos and videos are up to 40 times more likely to get shared on social media, so take advantage of this fact and share lots of visual content.
12: Consider using live video.
People typically spend more than three times more time watching a Facebook Live video than they do a recorded video.
13: Use Facebook’s targeting tools.
You can target certain audiences with tailor-made updates. Segment by age, gender, relationship, location and so forth, and then send highly targeted messages to those groups for a greater response.
14: Promote your page. A lot.
Create an ad to promote your page, choose your target audience and choose your budget. Make sure your ad is directly targeted to your ideal customer and test.
15: Measure your success.
Dig into your page’s insights to track Facebook-specific engagement metrics. Analyze and adjust as needed.
It might all sound complicated, but you’ll quickly get the hang of everything here.
College Bound – Protecting Our Daughters – The 4 A’s of Self Defense
As our babies, we cradled them in our arms when they were infants. We kissed them, nurtured them, supervised them, encouraged them, supported them, loved them as they grew and matured and… protected them. As loving parents, protecting our children is not just our responsibility, it’s our passion. But how do we protect them when we’re physically separated from them and they from us?
How do we insure their safety in a world growing madder, more insane, more unstable and more dangerous by the day, aka the Georgia Tech Massacre on 16 April 2007 in which thirty-three people died, mostly college students, a horrible, heart-wrenching event claiming the unwelcomed title as the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history? Even when our little girls are accomplished and mature women, even mothers, they will always be our children and our hearts can never be severed from the angst to protect them and keep them safe and out of Harm’s way.
I remember when both my daughters went off to college. It was a transformative experience. All grown up, leaving home and ready to take on the world, they were still more vulnerable than they knew, but I knew it in spite of their comforting, parting words, “Don’t worry, Dad. I’ll by okay.” As parents, “okay” is what we pray for.
Here are some sobering thoughts from OnlineLawyerSource.com:
1. “Sexual assault statistics including female college students have been the subject of various studies. In a 1988 national study involving 32 college campuses, one in four students was found to be a victim of rape or attempted rape. Some studies have suggested sexual assault statistics among college students is so high because of the role of alcohol and drugs. Many women believe reporting a sexual assault against a person if they have been drinking or were intoxicated cannot occur, but this is not right. Sexual assault is a violation, and being intoxicated does not mean the law no longer applies.”
2. “Sexual assault statistics show that 17 percent of reported cases against females resulted in injured victims. The 1992 National Victim Center and Crime Victims Research and Treatment Center sexual assault statistics reported 80 percent of sexual assault survivors knew their assailant at least by sight. The impact left because of sexual assault can be physically, psychologically and emotionally damaging, and denial is particularly strong in victims who knew their assailants.”
So how do we protect our children, especially our daughters, when they’re college-bound and away from home, helping insure their peace of mind as well as ours? One way is to give them the gift of a female self-defense workshop. The odds of our girls being attacked, assaulted and potentially raped is higher when they’re alone, perhaps walking to their dorm in the evening, going shopping, even studying in a secluded library. There will be times when they will be alone… and potentially vulnerable.
Vulnerable that is if they have no skills to defend themselves. The reality is that women who fight back in an assault have a greater chance of survival than those who do not fight back. Predators prey on the weak, not the strong. When confronted with a daunting adversary, predators move on to other prey, weaker prey. Giving our girls the gift of empowerment via women’s self-defense lessons helps them protect themselves when we cannot. After all, when our children become adults, it’s their responsibility to protect themselves. Having them study martial arts or taking a self-defense workshop (perhaps with Mom) designed especially for females, is one means of helping them help themselves. It is also one means by which we, as loving parents, can help insure the safety of our beloved children and daughters, especially when they’re college bound.
The 4 As of Self-Defense
As a professional martial arts instructor and owning my own karate studio for over thirty years, here are a few valuable tips that can help any person protect their life:
Having the right Mindset is critical to survival. We call this the 4 As of Self-Defense.
1.Awareness. Don’t beware, be aware. Awareness is critical no matter where you are. It’s also important to know who’s watching you?If you’re in a grocery store, gas station, department store, at a park, wherever – always be observant of your surroundings. This is your first line of defense.
2. Attitude – To survive, you must have an attitude of survival, having made a choice beforehand that you will fight to survive and not simply acquiesce to the demands of your assailant. Be like the sun – life giving in its warmth but scorching if someone gets too close. Another analogy is to be like a lioness – loving of her cubs unless someone tries to hurt them and which point she becomes a vicious adversary. Too, keep in mind that you are not a victim. Your attacker is the victim. Flip the assault coin. Attack your attacker. Finally, you must have an undying will to survive. If your opponent’s will to harm you is stronger than your desire to live or remain safe, your chances of victory are not good. In an attack situation, your will to survive trumps all else.
3. Aggression – Being passive in a physical assault is a recipe for being assaulted or worse. In the early, non-physical, part of a potential situation, passivity may be called for, but if the action becomes physical, fighting – and being aggressive in the fight – is the remedy for survival. The famous general George Patton said: “In war, the only true defense is offense.”
He was absolutely right. From my professional point of view and tens of thousands of hours of teaching self-defense in all my decades of teaching, your chances of victory are far better when you attack. You have more options and practically an infinite number of capabilities. However, a defensive posture is limited and the potentials of defeat are increased because in being defensive we become reactive and action is always faster than reaction. Therefore, we need to be highly proactive and aggressive if we choose to survive a physical assault.
4. Acumen – These are the defense skills which include finger pokes, stabs and claws to the eyes of your opponent; palm strikes to his eyes as well or face, especially using double palm strikes under the chin; knee strikes or kicks to the groin or his knees. Taking a self-defense class at a local and reputable self-defense studio will be of great help.
Google AdWords Advice – What Is AdWords?
Originally launched back at the turn of this millennium – 2000 – Google AdWords plays an absolutely vital role in the world of Internet marketing. The tool essentially allows marketers to advertise their products or services in a number of different ways in Google’s SERPs (search engine results page) and beyond.
One of its key offerings is that it allows marketers to create PPC (pay per click) marketing campaigns in what is probably the world’s biggest shop window – one that is accessible to the masses. Understandably, those relatively new to AdWords – i.e. those considering whether or not to use the service – will find themselves looking for Google AdWords advice on the tool’s intricacies.
Those companies seeking AdWords advice on whether the tool is right for them don’t really have a significant amount to consider. This is because AdWords enables businesses of all sizes – regardless of whether a globally-recognised behemoth or a small set-up, still in its infancy – to promote themselves effectively on the Internet.
It enables businesses to set up a campaign; set up a budget; bid on the keywords relevant to them and set up various campaigns based around those keywords. And once you’ve done that, you’re good, right? Well not exactly. Anyone with any kind of expertise in AdWords will state – in their own Google AdWords advice – that an account needs to be closely managed if the best results are to be achieved.
Account managers can, once they’ve got the keywords they want set-up, determine what type of searches trigger them to appear. Exact, broad, broad modifier and phrase can be assigned to ads to enable advertisers to tailor their PPC marketing strategies just that little bit more – something that Google AdWords advice can also help managers to do.
Ads set to exact match, for example, will only appear when a user has searched the keyword exactly – so no words before or after; no variations; just that search term exactly as it is. Match type settings are massively important to PPC campaigns, ultimately determining when the ads are shown – so it would certainly be worth consulting an expert for their AdWords advice on the matter.
Businesses that don’t have a site might also want to promote their site on Google, so how would they go about getting AdWords advice on whether they could effectively utilise the tool?
It would understandable to think that you couldn’t advertise your business on Google without a presence on the Internet; but with its Google AdWords Express tool – something that experts offering Google AdWords advice are likely to recommend for small businesses – it is possible for a business to improve its visibility on Google.
Alternatively, if you’re mulling over whether to advertise on Google using AdWords, you could visit the AdWords Help Center for more advice. Providing an extensive glossary, a number of basic how-to guides and explanations on the majority of AdWord’s key features, the Google AdWords advice provided is very handy for those considering the tool, complete beginners and more experienced PPC account managers.
With the right approach, and some good Google AdWords advice, successful PPC campaign results can be yielded.
The "Mcdonald’s Coffee" Case
In one of the most widely misreported and misunderstood cases in recent memory, a Albuquerque, New Mexico jury awarded 79 year-old Stella Liebeck $2.9 million for severe burns suffered after she spilled a cup of McDonald’s coffee, which she had placed between her knees.
The jury’s award was for $200,000 in compensatory damages and $2.7 million for punitive damages (because of McDonald’s callous conduct). The jury also found Mrs. Liebeck 20% negligent, reducing the compensatory damages to $160,000. The trial judge also reduced the punitive damages to $480,000.
Mrs. Liebeck did not receive $2.9 million, or $2.86 million, or $740,000. The parties entered a post-verdict settlement for a undisclosed amount.
(States have different legal standards with respect to negligence. New Mexico uses a comparative negligence rule, which assigns blame and, therefore, judgments proportionally. Other states such as North Carolina use a contributory negligence standard, which bars a plaintiff from recovery if their actions contributed even 1% to the accident!)
THE FACTS OF THE CASE
Mrs. Liebeck, while a passenger in her grandson’s car, purchased a cup of coffee at the drive-through window at McDonalds. While the car was stopped, she placed the cup securely between her knees and attempted to remove the lid. The cup accidentally tipped over and poured the scalding (180-190¡ Fahrenheit) hot water onto her lap.
She suffered third-degree burns over 16 percent of her body. During her eight day hospitalization she underwent skin grafting and painful whirlpool treatment for debridement (removal of damaged tissue) of her wounds. She has extensive scarring and was disabled for more than two years.
Despite these very painful and debilitating injuries and their expensive medical treatment, Mrs. Liebeck offered to settle with McDonald’s for $20,000.
McDonald’s refused to settle and the case went to trial.
FACTS PRESENTED AT TRAIL
The jury heard the following evidence in the case:
o McDonalds’s coffee sales are $1.3 million per day.
o By corporate specifications, McDonald’s sells its coffee at 180 to 190 degrees Fahrenheit; Coffee at that temperature, if spilled, causes third-degree burns (the skin is burned away down to the muscle/fatty-tissue layer) in two to seven seconds; Third-degree burns do not heal without skin grafting, debridement and whirlpool treatments that cost tens of thousands of dollars and result in permanent disfigurement, extreme pain and disability of the victim for many months, and in some cases, years;
o The chairman of the department of mechanical engineering and bio-mechanical engineering at the University of Texas testified that this risk of harm is unacceptable, as did a widely recognized expert on burns, the editor in chief of the leading scholarly publication in the specialty, the Journal of Burn Care and Rehabilitation;
o McDonald’s admitted that it has known about the risk of serious burns from its scalding hot coffee for more than 10 years — the risk was brought to its attention through numerous other claims and suits, to no avail;
o From 1982 to 1992, McDonald’s coffee burned more than 700 people, many receiving severe burns to the genital area, perineum, inner thighs, and buttocks;
o Not only men and women, but also children and infants, have been burned by McDonald’s scalding hot coffee, in some instances due to inadvertent spillage by McDonald’s employees;
o At least one woman had coffee dropped in her lap through the service window, causing third-degree burns to her inner thighs and other sensitive areas, which resulted in disability for years;
o Witnesses for McDonald’s admitted in court that consumers are unaware of the extent of the risk of serious burns from spilled coffee served at McDonald’s required temperature;
o McDonald’s admitted that it did not warn customers of the nature and extent of this risk and could offer no explanation as to why it did not;
o McDonald’s witnesses testified that it did not intend to turn down the heat — As one witness put it: “No, there is no current plan to change the procedure that we’re using in that regard right now;”
o McDonald’s admitted that its coffee is “not fit for consumption” when sold because it causes severe scalds if spilled or drunk;
o Liebeck’s treating physician testified that her injury was one of the worst scald burns he had ever seen.
o Moreover, the Shriner’s Burn Institute in Cincinnati had published warnings to the franchise food industry that its members were unnecessarily causing serious scald burns by serving beverages above 130 degrees Fahrenheit.
In refusing to grant a new trial in the case, Judge Robert Scott called McDonald’s behavior “callous.” Moreover, “the day after the verdict, the news media documented that coffee at the McDonald’s in Albuquerque [where Liebeck was burned] is now sold at 158 degrees. This will cause third-degree burns in about 60 seconds, rather than in two to seven seconds [so that], the margin of safety has been increased as a direct consequence of this verdict.”
By Wayne C Walker, President of Capital Transaction Group Inc. a leader in litigation financial services – http://www.captran.com.
This information is opinion and not intended to be legal advice. Readers should not act on this information without seeking the advice of a competent attorney.
© 2003 CapTran
