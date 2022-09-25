News
Woke up a Uta teacher who bragged that her class ‘for non-white students’ is keeping her job after apologizing
A woke fourth-grade teacher who said on social media that her classroom was ‘built for non-white students’ can keep her job after a school district investigation found no ‘policy or policy violations. law”.
The teacher, who has not been named, has been suspended since posting a video of herself talking about her new role at William Penn Elementary School in Mill Creek, Utah in August.
“For the first time in my life I’m teaching in a predominantly white school and I’m quite interested to see how students and parents react to my class or if they even notice anything about it because she is designed for non-white students,’ she said on the social network.
“If you look around and interact with some of the materials I have, you will notice that there are no white children depicted.”
After the post went viral, Dr Nichole Higgins, the school principal, called the teacher’s statement ‘very disconcerting’ and said ‘it is inappropriate for an employee to cause students feel unwanted in any way”.
But the teacher has now been cleared of breaking the rules or breaking the law and will be allowed to keep her job. She will likely transfer to another school in the district and issue a creeping apology for her virtue signaling behavior.
The identity of the teacher has not been confirmed, although DailyMail.com has contacted a woman believed to be the teacher for further comment.
The former William Penn Elementary School teacher, pictured, will not be fired for saying her class was ‘built for non-white students’ but will likely transfer to another school in the Granite School District .
Parents also became furious with the social media post.
‘When white people woke up, they became racist. She shouldn’t be allowed below 500 [yards] from any school let alone teach in one. Wow. Fed up with these idiots,’ Brock Fetter wrote on the Granite School District Parents Facebook group.
Administrators promised to investigate, but on September 23, according ABC 4 News in Salt Lake City, they found there was no evidence of “violations of policy or law” or “cases of discrimination of any kind within the classroom or among students in the school.” ’employee”.
District officials told the TV news station that “employees in their free time and personal life have the right to free speech.”
William Penn Elementary School investigated one of its new fourth-grade teachers after she made allegedly discriminatory statements, but ultimately found no ‘violation of policy or law’
The teacher, who has not been named due to threats against her on Twitter, will likely move to another school in the district.
Although they found no wrongdoing, Granite School District officials said they “disciplined the employee appropriately and in accordance with the findings of the investigation.”
They also shared an apology the teacher wrote:
“I sincerely regret the disruption to the school, faculty, community, families and especially my students. The expectations in my classroom are to be safe, responsible and respectful. I built my room classroom for all learners and to accommodate all families,” the teacher wrote.
“I have and will continue to ensure that every student feels welcome and represented in my classroom, and I strive to provide an inclusive environment and ensure the safety and comfort of all my students.
“I also want to reiterate the importance of parental involvement and salute their involvement in the education of their children. I am committed to following state and district-approved standards, curriculum, and materials for ensure the success of my students.
The Granite School District’s Non-Discrimination Policy, posted on its website, prohibits discrimination, harassment, or retaliation based on race, color, sex, pregnancy, religion, national origin, marital status, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, or other legally protected classification.
Dozens of woke teachers have made headlines in recent months, after their social media antics were shared by conservative Twitter accounts including Libs of TikTok.
Many have sparked fury by vowing to teach children controversial and controversial subjects such as critical race theory and gender theory.
dailymail us
Landon, son of Travis Barker, was bullied into changing his hairstyle
For Landon Barkerblondes don’t have fun anymore.
Just days after bleaching her hair, Travis BarkerThe 18-year-old son has regained his signature dark locks.
Sharing a sulky selfie to his Instagram Stories on Sept. 23, Landon wrote, “POV the internet is bullying you to get your hair black again.”
A week earlier, Landon debuted a platinum blonde while lip-syncing with Machine Gun KellyThe song of “God Save Me” on TikTok
The comments section of the September 14 post quickly lit up with mostly critical fan opinions. “BLONDE WAS NOT THE MOVEMENT,” wrote one fan, while another pleaded, “Landon please no.”
Another user wrote, “Someone hanging out with Colson for a bit”, referring to MGK’s real name. Baker Colson.
One person who didn’t seem to care about Landon’s lighter look was his girlfriend Charli D’Amelio. On Sept. 15, the duo were all smiles as they attended a pal’s birthday party together in West Hollywood. For their night out, Landon, with her blonde hair, donned a fluffy checkerboard sweater, leather-look pants and slide sandals, while Charli, 18, wore a black mini dress with cut-out sections and high-top boots of the knee.
Slain Georgia woman Debbie Collier remembers being a beloved matriarch ‘filled with joy and beauty’
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
The son of Georgia Real Estate Office Director Debbie Collier is speaking out for the first time after his mother’s shock death earlier this month as investigators race to find a suspect.
Jeffrey Bearden, Collier’s son, told Fox News Digital on Saturday that his mother was the kindest and biggest influence on his life and asked for ‘respect and privacy’ as his family deals with the news. traumatic from his murder.
“[I] I am writing to ask for respect and privacy during the darkest and most distressing time for my family,” Bearden wrote. “I have been incredibly hurt and disturbed by some of the reports and information shared regarding the investigation into my mother’s death.”
Habersham County deputies found Collier’s body on an embankment on September 11, a day after her husband, Steven Collier, and daughter, Amanda Bearden, reported her missing in neighboring Clarke County. Saturday evening, there had been no arrests in this case.
DEBBIE COLLIER CASE: 2021 GEORGIA BODYCAM SHOWS HER DAUGHTER’S BOYFRIEND ACCUSES HER OF STEALING MONEY TO BUY DRUGS
A crime scene report contains gruesome details about his final moments. Investigators found her naked and burned, with ‘chars’ on her abdomen, clinging to a tree on an embankment a quarter of a mile from her abandoned vehicle, a day after police said she had sent her 36-year-old daughter a payment of $2,385 using the Venmo app and a bizarre message suggesting she was being held against her will. Investigators, however, publicly ruled out the abduction and suicide last week.
“I ask that all attention to the tragic story of my mother’s death remain focused on assisting the police investigation,” Jeffrey Bearden said Saturday.
He asked for privacy and an end to online speculation until police complete their investigation.
“There is no place for the court of public opinion in the pursuit of justice for my mother, and this speculation continues to be traumatic and hurtful to my family during the most difficult time we have ever known. “, did he declare.
DEBBIE COLLIER MURDER: FAMILY THREAT NOTE REVEALED: REPORT
His mother, he says, was an incredible woman.
“I will never be able to fully express the loss of my mother and what she meant to me,” Bearden said Saturday. “She has been my longest source of love, support and encouragement. My mother was a very, dynamic and strong soul. She was a person who valued kindness, empathy and understanding throughout her life. She went through life recognizing the beauty and grace in everything she saw and experienced around her.”
Collier worked as a real estate office manager with Carriage House Realty in his hometown of Athens, Georgia. Reached by text message, a colleague took the questions to the office main line, where calls went unanswered on Saturday.
MURDER OF DEBBIE COLLIER: DAUGHTER WHO RECEIVED $2,300 VENMO BEFORE MOM MURDERED HAS CRIMINAL HISTORY
DEBBIE COLLIER MURDER: GEORGIA INVESTIGATORS EXECUTE DAUGHTER’S HOME SEARCH WARRANT, DOCUMENT REVEALS
“Daily life was filled with joy and beauty,” Bearden said. “She spent her time having fun and making art. She enjoyed listening, dancing and singing along to her favorite music. My mother consumed herself during the holidays, as her focus remained on family and value to be together around a home-cooked meal.”
Collier was generous throughout the holidays, he added, and each year “he showered his family with gifts and thoughtful gestures.”
“My mother has persisted in her love throughout my life, and I will persist until she receives the justice she deserves,” Bearden continued. “Our lives have been irrevocably changed. Our grief is there and our pain is deep. Again, this is why I ask you to please respect our privacy as we learn to cope and adjust to our loss. .”
Police served multiple search warrants in the case, but did not publicly identify any suspects or persons of interest. Anyone with information about Collier’s case is asked to contact Habersham Sheriff’s Investigators Cale Garrison or George Cason at 706-839-0559 or 706-839-0560, respectively.
Fox
Pat Leonard’s NFL Notes: All eyes on red-hot Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins against Super Bowl favorite Bills
Tua Tagovailoa’s T-shirt after Miami Dolphins practice one day this week read: “I wish it were hotter.”
First-year head coach Mike McDaniel uses the phrase often to remind his team they have to embrace Florida’s sweltering, humid conditions – and that their opponents can’t.
But it doesn’t get any hotter than Tagovailoa’s left arm entering Sunday’s battle of AFC East undefeateds with the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills.
“Individual success is only done within team success,” the humble Hawaiian said at his weekly press conference.
The lefty QB leads the NFL with 739 passing yards through two weeks. And he is tied for the most TD passes with seven. Most of that is courtesy of a 469-yard, six-touchdown eruption in last week’s 42-38 road comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens.
The exclamation points were 48-yard and 60-yard TD passes to Tyreek Hill in the fourth quarter that smashed the stereotype of Tagovailoa as a checkdown king to smithereens.
“I think what Mike does with our offense is he complements everyone’s talents, everyone’s ability within the offense,” Tagovailoa said. “For instance, if I’m good with RPOs [run-pass options], he’ll find some way to get that implemented. If someone’s good at running a certain route, we’ll find ways to get him the ball within that route a few different ways. Things like
Desperation played a role in the Dolphins’ offensive explosion. They trailed 35-14 entering the fourth quarter and had no choice but to chuck it downfield.
Receivers Hill and Jaylen Waddle also are blazing fast. McDaniel’s Dolphins offense has begun to recreate, in some way, Tagovailoa’s skill position weapons from his Alabama days.
And the Baltimore Ravens’ defense inexplicably allowed gaps downfield for those speedsters to exploit.
“That’s a different kind of speed,” one NFL defensive back told the News this week of Hill, the longtime Kansas City Chief terror.
Miami’s early offensive outburst is significant for two reasons. First, ownership chose GM Chris Grier and Tagovailoa over fired former coach Brian Flores. So everything is riding on this QB working out.
More immediately, though, the Dolphins suddenly have a golden opportunity to assert themselves atop the AFC East if they can take down Josh Allen’s visiting Bills at Hard Rock Stadium.
Buffalo just lost starting safety Micah Hyde for the season to a neck injury. Plus they’ll be without starting corner Dane Jackson and starting D-lineman Ed Oliver on Sunday.
That said, Miami has lost an unthinkable seven straight games to the Bills dating back to a 21-17 win on Dec. 2, 2018. That is the only time they’ve beaten Allen head to head, in his rookie year.
And the Dolphins refused to get ahead of themselves this week, because they know the Bills have outscored the L.A. Rams and Titans 72-17 through two weeks, with only three punts.
“You look at their opening game, they beat the Super Bowl champions of last year, and they didn’t just beat ‘em; it was by a lot,” Tagovailoa said. “The next team they played, really good team, they beat them by a lot.”
As well as Tagovailoa is playing, many of Allen’s numbers are as good or better: he has a 75.4 completion% to Tagovailoa’s 71.1; a 123.7 quarterback rating to the Dolphins QB’s 116.5; and identical TD-to-interception ratio (7-2) and yards per completion (8.9 yards).
“He’s steadily become one of the best players in the National Football League,” McDaniel said of Allen. “Easily could argue he’s the best one … You’ll never, I don’t think, see him stopped, necessarily. It’s about minimizing and containing.
“For us, we’re just looking at playing the way we play and playing the way we played the last two weeks. They’ll get our best and we’ll get theirs. And it’s not because he’s God’s gift. It’s because he’s unbelievably talented but it’s because you can tell he works on his craft.” on Buffalo
High praise. But now the Dolphins have firepower of their own, which makes Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff the game of the week in the NFL.
JERRY’S ‘RUSH’ TO CONCLUSIONS
Increasingly off-the-rails Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones invited a quarterback controversy on his own roster this week between backup Cooper Rush, who is starting Monday night against the Giants at MetLife Stadium, and injured starter Dak Prescott.
“Wouldn’t it be something if you had a dilemma as to which way you go?” Jones told reporters in Dallas. “You do that if he gets 10 wins. Same thing that happened with Prescott [in 2016]. I think like that. Of course I would [want that]. If he comes in and played as well as Prescott played, Rush — played that well over these next games ahead — I’d walk to New York to get that.”
Rush, a former Giant, said he and Prescott “got a good laugh” out of Jones’ wild comments.
”I definitely don’t dream as big as Jerry. I just want to keep winning,” Rush said. “I think he just wants to win games and that’s what we all want to do.”
Head coach Mike McCarthy, who must feel like he’s playing whack-a-mole with unnecessary drama coaching Jones’ team, told 105.3 The Fan: “Dak is our quarterback, and we want Cooper to be as successful as possible. I think it stops right there.”
Glad that’s settled – at least until Jones talks next week.
AROUND THE LEAGUE
Sunday’s game in Nashville between the Las Vegas Raiders (0-2) and Tennessee Titans (0-2) will be a desperate battle between two teams with high expectations on the precipice of disaster in 2022. Mike Vrabel’s Titans have lost left tackle Taylor Lewan for the season, so Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones needs to have a big day. Josh McDaniels’ Raiders are the only 0-2 team in the AFC West. They have to get right quickly after a gut-punch loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. The Titans, last year’s AFC No. 1 seed, could end up being the most disappointing team in the league this season if their trajectory continues.
There is also a lot of early pressure on Denver Broncos first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who will be on the Sunday Night Football national stage this week hosting Jimmy Garoppolo’s San Francisco 49ers (1-1). Hackett’s game management was so bad in a narrow Week 2 win over the Houston Texans that the Broncos’ home crowd was counting down the play clock when Denver was on offense to avoid more delay of game penalties or mismanagement.
Hackett is a players’ coach who is well-liked, but his season has had the kind of ricky start that could signal a one-and-done if it doesn’t get straightened out. Denver (1-1) could use a little help from supposedly elite QB Russell Wilson, too.
Carson Wentz’s Washington Commanders (1-1) hosts his former Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) team in a division battle that drips with intrigue and will have major ramifications on the early NFC East standings.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ signing of slot receiver Cole Beasley was smart, especially given top wide receiver Mike Evans’ one-game suspension for unloading on Saints corner Marshon Lattimore last week.
Beasley is going to help Tom Brady in a major way as the Bucs (2-0) host the Green Bay Packers (1-1) … There are six undefeated teams remaining after two weeks: the Bills, Dolphins, Eagles, Bucs, Kansas City Chiefs and Giants – just as everyone expected.
THEY SAID IT
“I think at this point if I went to take a leak during practice, I’d end up on the report.” — oft-injured Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey on his ‘ankle stiffness’ on the Week 3 injury report
()
A motorcyclist dies in a two-vehicle crash in the Montbello area of Denver.
A motorcyclist has died after a two-vehicle crash in northeast Denver, police said.
The crash happened at East 46th Avenue and Fairplay Way, police said in a tweet at 12:49 p.m. Saturday.
TRAFFIC: #DPD investigating a serious injury accident involving a motorcyclist and a motorist at East 46th Avenue and North Fairplay Way. The extent of the injuries is unknown. Alternate routes are advised. Updates will be posted here as they become available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/Ujysog8qkQ
— Denver Police Department (@DenverPolice) September 24, 2022
About four hours after the initial tweet, Denver police announced that the motorcyclist had died.
The Denver Medical Examiner’s Office will provide the identity of the victim, after the family has been notified. An investigation into the accident is ongoing.
denverpost
Dortmund could move Bellingham for a bargain fee
The summer transfer window is closed for major leagues in Europe. However, with one eye on January, there’s a lot of gossip swirling about who’s moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, whereabouts and, of course, deals!
TOP STORY: Dortmund could lose Bellingham for a bargain fee
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham could leave for a transfer fee of just £83million next summer if paid up front, reports the Sun.
The England international is wanted by many of the biggest clubs in world football, a demand which has been reflected in the £130m transfer fee the Bundesliga club have reportedly demanded. Now, however, The Sun writes that any club looking to bring in the 19-year-old could do so for nearly £50m less than that figure, provided it’s all paid for upfront.
Manchester City are sure they can be the team to sign the talented teenager as they offer him the best chance of winning silverware and an opportunity to reunite with former Dortmund team-mate Erling Haaland, who has an incredible 14 goals in 10 games for City. The signing of Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United initially ruled City out of the race for the former Birmingham City wonderkid, but Pep Guardiola still wants another top player in midfield, and the Spaniard believes in Bellingham so much that he thinks he could possibly fill Kevin De Bruyne’s boots.
Liverpool have long been interested in the player, and they also believed they were favorites to bring him in. Chelsea are also an admirer of the midfielder, while Manchester United are reportedly keen to sign him but are aware he will need to secure Champions League football to have any chance of doing so.
Bellingham still has three years left on his contract with Dortmund, which does not contain a release clause.
GOSSIP PAPER
– The Mirror reports Arsenal had scouts watching Stade Rennais Lovro Majer when he scored in Croatia’s 2-1 win over Denmark in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday. The midfielder has also impressed for Rennes since joining them just over a year ago, leading the Ligue 1 outfit to demand a transfer fee of £44million, having spent just £10m to sign him.
– Napoli are close to agreeing a new contract for the starting keeper Alex MeretCalciomercato report, with the Italy international’s contract expiring in 2023. The move ensures they won’t attempt to sign the Paris Saint-Germain striker Clelor Navas in January.
– Torino couldn’t sign the Dnipro-1 striker Artem Dovbyk during the summer, but Tuttosport report that the Serie A outfit will make another attempt to sign him in January. The hope is that his contract ending in 2024 will help move talks of a move forward.
– Lazio take steps to renew the contract of Manuel Lazzariaccording to Corriere dello Sport, the wide man’s contract ends in the summer of 2024. The Serie A club are entering negotiations with the Italy international offering him a deal to stay with them until 2027.
espn
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have a late night PDA in New York
Warner Bros. denies conflict with Olivia Wilde amid latest allegation
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde makes more memories of midnight.
Fresh off the singer’s historic 15-night performance at Madison Square Garden, he and the Accommodation alum were spotted hugging and kissing outside after a date in New York.
For the Sept. 22 release, Olivia wore blue jeans, a black blazer over a white shirt, and a pair of yellow Adidas sneakers, while the “As It Was” singer wore a white jacket with peaches, dark-colored pants. and a pair of white sneakers.
Their PDA-filled evening comes a day after Harry completed his month-long ‘Love on Tour’ residency at the famous New York venue.
During MSG’s final show, the venue paid tribute to the former A direction singer bringing out the host Gayle King to unveil a massive banner hanging from the rafters, which read: “HARRY STYLES 15 consecutive nights in the garden”.
The garden also presented each spectator with a feather boa, which has become a fashion staple for Harry at shows.
