Yankees fan missed Judge’s 60th home run but survived stray bullet to the neck

More than 100 people showed up to attend a drag story time at a St. Paul library Saturday morning despite reported threats to kill the librarians holding the event.

Librarians speaking at a city council meeting this week said they had received death threats from people claiming they would dress like ninjas and beat the librarians to death if the Drag Story Hour happened.

The story hour, created by Pedro Pepa, has been held more than 10 times in the Twin Cities, including performances at Powderhorn Park, Pillsbury House Theatre, Walker Art Center, The Loft Literary Center, Moon Palace Books and Wild Rumpus Books.

Organizers say the shows “are created with an empowering theme: resilience, kindness, self-love, friendship, etc.”

The event at the Arlington Hills Public Library was peaceful despite dozens who gathered outside—some protesting the event, others there to support the families that attended. At least a dozen police officers stood on a lawn nearby while other squad cars were staged in locations in the surrounding neighborhood.

Library officials estimated about 30 protesters were gathered at the corner of the library’s driveway on Payne Avenue during the event while close to 100 counter-protesters supporting the event lined the sidewalk leading up to the front door holding blankets, tarps and quilts to shield the children from the protesters. They cheered as people with children arrived, escorting them from their cars or the street and welcoming them.

Katrina Dombrowsky brought her 3-year-old son to the story time specifically because it was performed by drag queens, she said.

“I wanted a fun outing for my family,” she said. “I wanted to come celebrate gender expression and have a good time.”

She said she wasn’t surprised to see the protesters but was “a little sad.”

However, when she saw the counter-protesters she got emotional.

“They showed up even stronger than the protesters. It made me feel heartened and welcomed,” she said. “I’m really glad the library is doing this. It’s important we have this program. It’s not only a window but a mirror. It’s a program that is inclusive of our diverse community so families can see themselves reflected and also experience learning about those who are different.”

‘NOT HERE TO BASH ANYBODY’

Many of the protesters stationed at Payne Avenue wore masks and many wore shirts and hats identifying themselves as members of the Proud Boys, known as a far-right, neo-fascist and exclusively male organization. They describe themselves differently, saying they are “members of a pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world, aka Western Chauvinists.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center has designated the Proud Boys a hate group. They say Proud Boys members have expressed white supremacist and racist rhetoric.

Most members of the group declined to give their names to reporters Saturday.

However, one man who identified himself as Mark Ninevah held a sign that read, “Don’t care about your gender ID, lifestyle preferences. Protect our children.”

He said the Proud Boys had “gays in our group and we have all races in our group.”

“We’re not here to bash anybody,” he said. “We don’t want to hate anybody. We’re here because we don’t think this is appropriate for children.”

‘KEEPING AN OPEN MIND’

Jack Byers was one of the counter-protesters holding up a blanket and cheering on families as they entered. He said he showed up to “support librarians and families and kids.”

“Education is about keeping an open mind. Those folks are narrow minded and they expect the world to conform to their point of view,” he said.

Interim Library Director Barb Sporlein said the library was aware of the planned protest and “coordinated with our partners to ensure a safe and successful event.”

In a written statement, Sporlein said the event was a ” joyful, family-friendly gathering where more than 100 people came to celebrate expansive gender expression and enjoy stories, music, dance, and art. Drag Story Hour performances are designed specifically for children and their caring adults and have universally empowering themes of resilience, kindness, and self-love.”

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter attended the event. On his way into the library, he stopped first to speak to members of the protest group. He thanked them for being there and told them he respected their right to express themselves.

A few of the protesters spoke to him while others derided him including one man with a megaphone who said, “I don’t want to hear anything you’ve got to say. Go on in there with the drag queen story hour that you are promoting. You’re a coward. You promote drag queens reading to children. You’re a coward.”

Then Carter moved on to greet the counter-protesters. He addressed them with a borrowed megaphone and thanked the crowd for being there.

“I respect everybody’s ability to come here and express who they are and what they believe. And if their goal is to be the only ones who get to do that then I don’t respect that very much. We don’t honor that,” he said. “If you are here to protect beauty in our community, if you are here to protect our identities and our abilities to express ourselves respectfully, then do all of these things.”