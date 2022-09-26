News
2 men killed at Coal City Bar, say Grundy County deputies – NBC Chicago
Two men were found shot dead outside a sports bar in unincorporated Coal City early Saturday morning, authorities said.
Grundy County Sheriff’s Office officials said deputies were called to the Gippers Sports Club and Eatery, located in the 8400 block of East Pine Bluff Road, around 12:30 p.m. Saturday after a report of gunshots.
When deputies arrived they discovered two men who had been shot outside in a lodge. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene and a firearm was recovered, police said.
The victims have been identified as Dameonta Terry-Travis, 25, and Darius Travis, 33, both of Joliet.
Police continued to question patrons and bar staff, but no suspects are currently in custody and an investigation is still ongoing, authorities said.
The Illinois State Police and the Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force are both assisting in the investigation.
“A” performance of the defense, the attack arrives late
Broncos’ recap of their 11-10 win over the 49ers on Sunday night at Empower Field:
Offense — D+
Better late than never? After sitting out for the first three quarters, Russell Wilson finally looked like an elite quarterback on the 12-game, 80-yard drive that resulted in the team’s only touchdown of the night. But they also threw 10 times and Javonte Williams was overpowered with 58 rushing yards. Besides Courtland Sutton (eight catches for 97 yards), no one on that offense has the juice right now.
Defense—A
Besides the 49ers’ TD drive in the first quarter, the defense dominated and ultimately led the Broncos to the ugly victory. The Broncos had a safety, four sacks and three takeouts, two of which came in the final minutes to seal the game. Pat Surtain II might be the best corner in the NFL. Randy Gregory is a nightmare alongside Bradley Chubb. And a healthy Josey Jewell (nine tackles) looked impressive.
Take our poll
Special Teams — B+
Brandon McManus missed a 53-yard field goal in the third quarter, but he also had a 55-yard field goal in the second quarter. Corliss Waitman had a solid game, averaging 47.6 on his 10 punts. Six of those punts were inside 20s and two were inside 10s. Meanwhile, kicking coverage was decent and Montrell Washington had a punt return for nine yards and a kick return foot for 14 yards.
Coaching—B-
With the Broncos facing fourth-and-23 at the San Francisco 41-yard line in the second quarter, Nathaniel Hackett opted to throw instead of attempt what would have been a 57-yard field goal. The front possession, McManus hit a 55 yard; why not try field goal there? Hackett was also 0-for-2 in challenges, dropping one in the second quarter and one in the fourth. Hackett’s calling game could never time the Broncos’ offense, but defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s game plan to stuff the run and bottle up George Kittle worked well.
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo says Stephen Curry is NBA’s best player after leading Golden State Warriors to title
MILWAUKEE — For Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the NBA’s best player debate is simple.
He doesn’t consider himself the current best player in the league as his team failed to win the league last season. So he was willing to cede that accolade to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry instead.
“I think the best player in the world is the person who’s the last man standing,” Antetokounmpo said Sunday afternoon at Bucks media day. “He’s the person who takes his team to the final, to the finish line and helps them win the game. … that’s how I see it. I believe the best player in the world is Steph Curry. “
Antetokounmpo, who was named the No. 1 player on ESPN’s NBArank, acknowledged he was one of the best players in the league and could have claimed the top spot after the Bucks won the 2021 NBA Finals. But after Milwaukee lost in the second round of the playoffs last season in a seven-game series to the Boston Celtics, he failed to claim.
Antetokounmpo also finished third in NBA MVP voting after averaging 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists last season, but he highlighted how individual awards have failed compared looking forward to winning the NBA Finals.
“The feeling I got, it was a nice feeling,” he said. “I got jealous of Golden State, seeing them in the parade and the ESPYs. You know that feeling now. You know what’s being taken away from you.”
With Antetokounmpo at center, the Bucks believe they have a team capable of winning the NBA championship again. They brought back nearly their entire roster from last season. Sixteen of 20 training camp players were on the roster at some point last season, including forward Jordan Nwora, who signed a two-year, $6.2 million deal to stay with the Bucks on Sunday. , his agents told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
“It’s really hard to keep a good team together,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “When you win at a high level, teams want your players. They come and take your players and we’ve all watched it if you’ve been in the NBA a long time. I can’t say enough how excited we are. are if you have a very good team, to be able to keep it together. And that’s because we believe in it.”
However, the Bucks roster won’t be complete to start the season as some of their wingers recover from injury.
Forward Khris Middleton has admitted he won’t be ready to play in the season opener on Oct. 20 against the Philadelphia 76ers as he continues his recovery from surgery on his left wrist in July.
Middleton had the cast removed from his left wrist about two weeks ago, and he was hoping to regain his range of motion shortly before returning to basketball. He said he began to experience wrist discomfort around the All-Star break, but played until an MCL sprain in the first round of the playoffs ended his season prematurely. .
“Hopefully it’s closer to the start of the season,” Middleton said. “I know it won’t be that week, but soon after.”
The only major addition Milwaukee made to its roster was the signing of forward Joe Ingles, who is recovering from a torn ACL, in free agency. Ingles tore the ACL in his left knee in late January and underwent surgery to repair the injury in February.
Bucks general manager Jon Horst has indicated that next January would be a realistic timeline for his potential return.
“It’s fun to say you brought your team back,” Horst said. “But I also think Joe is a big deal for us. And we’ll be right or wrong, that’s how this business works, but it’s just not a minor thing. It’s a big enough impact for our team.”
Flood disaster in Pakistan still causes unbearable suffering
Monsoon rains have fallen in Pakistan, but floodwaters continue to plague the country, especially children, who are at risk of contracting waterborne diseases after being displaced by the floods. CNN’s Anna Coren reports.
The 6 best business books of the year, according to the Financial Times
If you’re looking for your next absorbing and informative business-focused read, then the Financial Times has you covered with the recently unveiled shortlist for the publication’s 2022 Business Book of the Year award.
Last year’s winner was “That’s How They Tell Me The World Ends,” New York Times reporter Nicole Perlroth’s shocking exploration of cyberattacks and the sophisticated hackers who use them to do havoc on individuals, businesses and governments.
On Thursday, the Financial Times announced six finalists for this year’s award, all published between November 16, 2021 and November 15 this year. This year’s award finalists cover a range of topics, including the fascinating rise of sprawling Chinese internet giant Tencent, as well as the fight to control the global semiconductor chip market and a fraud investigation. – and even murder – in a major maritime transport. industry scandal.
The winner will be announced Dec. 5 at a ceremony in London and that author will receive a cash prize of approximately $32,700. Finalists will receive prizes of nearly $11,000 each.
In the meantime, you can judge for yourself. Here are the six Financial Times finalists for this year’s Business Book of the Year award:
“Death in the Water: Murder and Fraud in the World’s Most Secret Industry”
In “Dead in the Water,” Bloomberg reporters Matthew Campbell and Kit Chellel explore the scandalous saga surrounding the 2011 bogus hijacking of the oil tanker Brillante Virtuoso and the subsequent murder of a British marine surveyor who had been assigned to investigate. about the incident.
The Financial Times review calls the book “partly a well-written, well-paced thriller. But it’s also a story of morality”.
“Empire Influence: The Story of Tencent and China’s Technological Ambition”
Since its launch in 1998, Tencent has become one of the largest companies in China – and the world – thanks to a suite of valuable technology and entertainment assets that started with instant messaging software and now also includes the one of the largest video game publishing companies in the world, Tencent Games.
In “Influence Empire,” Bloomberg tech reporter Lulu Chen uses insider interviews to track Tencent’s rise to becoming a nearly $360 billion company.
“The Rise and Fall of the Neoliberal Order: America and the World in the Age of the Free Market”
Cambridge University historian Gary Gerstle puts neoliberalism under the microscope in his new book. Gerstle explores how an increased focus on free trade and free market capitalism in the United States more than four decades ago helped shape the late 20th century American political landscape, while arguing that the facade of Neoliberalism has collapsed in recent years with the rise of populist movements, such as that of former President Donald Trump.
“The Law of Power: Venture Capital and the Art of Disruption”
Washington Post columnist Sebastian Mallaby previously won the Financial Times Business Book of the Year award in 2016 for his biography of economist Alan Greenspan. His latest book, “The Power Law,” examines the role venture capitalists have played in shaping Silicon Valley and the tech industry as a whole.
Speaking with venture capitalists who have backed some of the world’s most successful tech companies – from Google to Alibaba – Mallaby examines the decision-making processes of VCs and how their success can depend on “instinct and personality rather than spreadsheets and data”.
‘Chip War: The fight for the world’s most critical technology’
The supply chain issues that have contributed to the current global shortage of semiconductor chips have made it clear how ubiquitous and important these tiny electrical circuits are in our modern world.
In “Chip War,” historian Chris Miller delves into the history of semiconductor chip design and how modern nations continue to spend billions of dollars as they battle for supremacy in the chip market. designing and building the chips that are used in everything from computers. and smartphones to cars and home appliances.
‘Disorder: The Hard Times of the 21st Century’
“Disorder” examines the current geopolitical and economic landscape through the lens of changing energy consumption and the global transition to green technologies. In “Disorder”, Helen Thompson, professor of political economy at the University of Cambridge, explores the role that the transition from a reliance on fossil fuels has played in various political and economic disruptions of the past decade, including the continuing instability in the Middle East. in the East, populist movements in the United States and abroad, and even Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Yankees’ Frankie Montas still won’t pitch
Frankie Montas has yet to return to pitch after being on the disabled list with an inflamed right shoulder, casting further doubt on his potential availability for the ALDS – at least as a starting pitcher.
Monday will mark the 10th day of a stoppage that was originally expected to last around 10 days, and although manager Aaron Boone said on Sunday he did not yet know when Montas would start throwing again, he was hopeful the right-hander would be ready for it. “in the next few days.”
Still, the schedule is working against Montas’ chances of making the Yankees’ playoff rotation at least for the ALDS, which begins Oct. 11.
“It’s probably getting to a point where it’s going to be tough as a starting option,” Boone said Sunday ahead of the Yankees’ 2-0 cut short victory over the Red Sox in the Bronx. “Especially if, in a few days, we are at 14 days. Then you start rebuilding that. So that could be a challenge. But I think there is a chance that he could play a role and have an impact on us. It’s just a question of how the next two weeks will go.
Boone indicated that Montas could be limited to 30-40 pitches at best.
The Yankees should have Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino as their top three starters for a playoff series, with Jameson Taillon and Domingo German likely battling for fourth.
Before landing on IL retroactive to Sept. 17, Montas had struggled since joining the Yankees in a trade from the Athletics, posting a 6.35 ERA in eight starts.
Aaron Judge made his DH debut on Sunday, with Giancarlo Stanton among the Yankees enjoying the day off. But Boone was coy about when Judge, who went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk on Sunday, would have had his own day off amid his 61 homer chase.
“Hopefully we get to a point where we have a few days to decide what makes the most sense and how to rest it where we can,” Boone said. “I’m really going day to day with it right now.”
Miguel Andujar’s Yankees tenure is officially over.
After the Yankees designated the infielder/outfielder for assignment on Thursday, Andujar was claimed off waivers by the Pirates on Sunday.
Since being a finalist for AL Rookie of the Year in 2018, Andujar has only hit .228 with a .573 OPS in 105 games. The 27-year-old had a strong season this year in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but couldn’t replicate it in the major leagues. He plans to get a longer leash to re-establish himself with the rebuilding pirates.
Boone said it’s “possible” DJ LeMahieu (toe) could return from IL to play in the Yankees’ three-game series in Toronto that begins Monday, but his status remains up in the air.
When asked if LeMahieu would play before the end of the regular season, Boone replied, “I think so, and I hope so.”
Bears’ David Montgomery doubts coming back with ankle/knee injury – NBC Chicago
David Montgomery doubtful of returning with leg injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Bears running back David Montgomery suffered a leg injury in Sunday’s game against the Texans. He didn’t return in the game against the Texans and that’s “day to day” according to head coach Matt Eberflus.
Montgomery had a worrying time on the court with the help of coaches after a rushed play. The running back left the game under power but went to the locker room after an assessment in the team’s blue medical tent.
On the same drive as Montgomery’s injury, backup running back Khalil Herbert scored an 11-yard touchdown in place of the starter, giving the Bears a 10-point lead.
Montgomery recorded three carries for 11 yards before leaving the game. He is coming off a 122-yard game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2.
Wide receiver Byron Pringle also left the game with a calf injury. Like Montgomery, he doubts he will return to Sunday’s game.
