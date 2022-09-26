Finance
Amazon Kindle How-To Series – Five Cool Things You Can Do With Your Kindle 2
Once you’ve had time to spend a while with your new Amazon Kindle 2 you really begin to appreciate the enjoyable reading experience provided by this great device. If you’ve had a chance to download some e-books into your Kindle 2 you also have enjoyed an additional benefits of a great audio book listening experience. But, your Kindle 2 is capable of so much more! Here are five cool things you can do with your Amazon Kindle 2:
Cool Capability #1) – You’re spending a relaxing afternoon reading an e-book on your new Kindle 2 e-book reader and the thought strikes you – “I need to check my e-mail to see if I’ve heard back from my daughter!” Now normally that means that you have to stop reading, put down your Kindle, and check your e-mail account on your computer. But, if you have a Gmail account you can read and respond to e-mails right on your Kindle!
First, go to your Kindle’s built-in basic web browser (Home > Menu > Experimental > Basic Web). Next, make sure that Javascript for your Kindle’s browser is turned on (Browser > Menu > Settings > Enable Javascript). Finally, go to the Gmail Internet address (Browser > Menu > Enter URL > Gmail address – see below), enter your Username and Password.
IMPORTANT – use the standard Gmail URL and not the Google URL provided by default in the Kindle’s bookmark folder. If you try to access your Gmail from the URL provided in your Kindle you will be prompted to load a Google Gmail application. Applications cannot be loaded onto your Kindle so this will fail – you need to use the URL provided above to be able to use your Gmail account.
Cool Capability #2) – Are you a Twitter user? If you’d like to send a “Tweet” to your friends and followers about the great new book your reading on your Kindle you can do it right from your Kindle. This popular microblogging service offers a mobile version that works great on your Kindle.
Go to your Kindle’s built-in basic web browser (Home > Menu > Experimental > Basic Web). Next, make sure that Javascript for your Kindle’s browser is turned on (Browser > Menu > Settings > Enable Javascript). Finally, go to the Twitter Mobile URL (Browser > Menu > Enter URL > [http://www.m.twitter.com]), enter your Username and Password.
IMPORTANT – The standard Twitter URL is too complex for your Kindle to display properly. Use the URL above for best results on your Kindle.
Cool Capability #3) – Have you ever wanted to “save” a page you were reading to share with a friend? The Kindle has two different ways to do this. The first way is to take a screen shot of the page you wish to share. To take a screen shot hold down the and the keys then press the “G” key. You will notice that the Kindle screen will “flash” showing that the Kindle created the screen shot.
The screen shots are stored in your Kindle’s “documents” folder as image files with a .gif extension. You can get them by plugging your Kindle into your computer using the USB cable that you got with your Kindle. Open “My Computer” and look for the Kindle drive icon. Double click on the icon to open up your Kindle and then double-click on the “documents” folder. Look for files that end with .gif and you’ll find the screen shots you just made.
To share them with your friends you can save the files to your computer and then attach them to an e-mail message. You also can print-out the screen shots by opening them in a graphic program such as Windows Paint or Windows Internet Explorer. The quality is not great – but is certainly acceptable for sharing several pages.
Cool Capability #4) – There is another way to capture and share passages from Kindle e-books. When you highlight passages from Kindle e-books and make notes your Kindle saves them to a file in the “documents” folder called “My Clippings.txt”. You can open this file with a program like Windows Notepad and copy your highlights to save in another program or share.
To do this, go to the passage you wish to share. Move the Kindle cursor to the beginning of the passage you want to save and click the navigation button. Now move the cursor to the end of the passage you want to save and press the navigation button again once all of the text is highlighted. This will save the highlighted text to the “My Clippings.txt” file.
Plug your Kindle into your computer then look for the Kindle icon in “My Computer.” Double- click on the Kindle drive icon then double-click on the “documents” folder. Locate the “My Clippings.txt” file and double-click on it to open it in Windows Notepad. Find the text you highlighted on the Kindle. It should be at the bottom of the file. You can copy the text and paste it into a program like Microsoft Word to save it. Or you can copy and paste the text into an e-mail message.
Cool Capability #5) – Up to now we’ve been talking about text – now let’s talk about graphics. If you haven’t noticed, your Kindle 2 offers the ability to enlarge graphics so you can actually see them! To do this simply move your cursor over the graphic and it will change to a magnifying glass. Press the navigator button and your Kindle will zoom-in on the image so that it fills the Kindle’s screen.
This is very handy when you are reading books with technical graphics or screen shots. The Kindle 2’s screen is enough better quality that these graphics are worthwhile reviewing as you read through your books. To return to the original page view, press the button or the button.
Congratulations! You now know about five cool things you can do with your Kindle 2. You can use your Kindle 2 to check your Gmail and send “Tweets” with Twitter, take screen shots to save or share, save or share passages from Kindle e-books, and make graphics in your e-books more relevant by using the Kindle’s “zoom” feature.
Tax Planning Strategies
The UK Personal Pension (Inc SIPP)
In the UK, under the new rules introduced with effect of April 29th 2009, there is still scope for an individual to contribute an amount up to the level of their earnings and get tax relief on their contributions, (as long as their income is not in excess of £150,000). For those who are or have relevant income above that amount, see the document ‘Pensions: Limiting Tax Relief for High Income Individuals’ on the HMRC website or click on the link below. This will entitle a member who makes contributions to tax relief at either 20% or 40% depending on their earnings. If you are a business owner and your company makes the contribution on your behalf, then your company has saved both the Corporation Tax on the contribution and neither is it subject to National Insurance. Tax Relief on member contributions are an immediate boost to the value of the fund and in the case of a company contribution, it is a very tax efficient manner of securing long term benefits of the company’s wealth for the member. Additionally, if set up correctly, should the member die before drawing the benefits, the value of the funds can pass free of Inheritance Tax IHT) to the chosen beneficiaries. This can be another 40% tax saving.
The downside of the tax relief on contributions and the largely free of tax growth on the funds, is the restrictions placed upon access to the funds. Essentially, you no longer have access to all of the capital. When you do take the benefits, (which from 2010/11 will be from age 55+) you can have up to 25% of the value of the fund as Tax Free Cash, (TFC). The remainder must be used to provide member benefits. Any benefits over and above the TFC are subject to Income Tax at the prevailing rates. In the interim, as a member you can exercise some control by way of what the funds are invested in. This can be normal pooled investments, directly into equities or even the purchase of commercial property.
The Offshore Unapproved Pension
On the downside, due to the much higher costs associated with the initial set up and operation of such schemes, they are generally only attractive to those considering investing typically £150,000 +. Also, although such schemes may let the member contribute unlimited amounts into the scheme. There is NO entitlement to Income Tax relief on the contributions either for the member or for any employer contributions.
At this stage it does not look too attractive, yet for the right individuals they are popular. Their attraction lays in the longer term tax planning and the choice and control the afford the member.
Once monies are in the scheme, the internal returns are also free of tax.
The scheme can make loans to the member, who can then use the money to spend, (though there may be need to provision repayment at a later date). The member can invest the proceeds and even where appropriate to make a Directors loan back into the members own company. It may be attractive to secure such loans against agreed member assets, thus protecting the wealth against unforeseen future solvency problems a member or his/her business may face.
In addition to the usual investments, the scheme can purchase land, residential and commercial property, even in the UK, it can operate businesses and developments even go into joint business ventures in the UK and the returns it makes on its investments can be tax free. Clearly there is much more choice and control for the member than with the UK ‘approved pension’.
In terms of the member ultimately drawing pension benefits from the scheme, there is far more flexibility and consequently more scope to mitigate income tax.
Again, if set up correctly, upon the members death prior to drawing pension benefits, the assets of the scheme can pass free of IHT to chosen beneficiaries.
Clearly there are other issues to consider when deciding on what avenue one should take but this should serve to notify you the reader, there may be ideal opportunities out there which you are probably not aware of and the importance of looking at the bigger picture when making your decisions.
What’s The Difference Between Web 2.0 Audio Conferencing and Web Conferencing?
Web 2.0 audio conferencing is your anchor; web conferencing your color
The term “web conferencing” is confusing. Most technology people know what it means, but the average user does not. Users generally understand “conferencing,” but the “web” adjective is confusing because the “web” is a complex and ever-changing subject. It has gotten even more confusing with the advent of telephone over Internet, also called “voice over Internet protocol” or “VoIP.” Adding further to this confusion are current good-luck-you’re-on-your-own “free conference call” offers that might lead one to believe that the technology is so simple that it can be given away. This could not be further from the truth, now and into the foreseeable future.
Conferencing over routers vs. wires
Historically, all our communications tools worked independently of one another and they relied on dedicated networks. Ever so slowly, this autonomy began to change. We started sending fax messages over voice phone lines, then began interconnecting websites. Those technologies used the traditional phone networks that connected phones with wires. Eventually a different way to switch these signals emerged, one that used “data packets” and “routers.” This network technology theoretically allowed any kind of data (fax, voice, files) to be transmitted over the same network. Slowly, various communications technologies are migrating to this packet approach, which opens many new possibilities for the devices that connect to the network.
Convergence is the coming together of previously disconnected technologies
Phones can now take on web functions and vice versa. Data files can include voice, fax, video and images in the same transmission. This is sometimes called “convergence.”
Web 2.0 audio conferencing bridges the best of phone and data
Web 2.0 conference calling describes a new generation of these converged technologies specifically associated with audio conferencing. In this brave new technology world, audio conferencing presents unique technical challenges that only a handful of companies have addressed to date. Whereas a telephone call is predictable in that two devices connect and two people talk, a conference call may have 3 people or 300 people on the same call. The technical challenges between 3 and 300 are formidable; it is exponentially easier to connect 3 people than 300. For example, 300 people have 300 different end-point devices, 300 different network connections and 300 different participants. These 300 people expect to dial a number and have the system work just the same as if they were calling their neighbors–same clarity, same quality, same reliability.
Web 2.0 audio conferencing differs from same-old-same-old traditional audio conferencing by enabling numerous “cross-over” capabilities like monitoring and control of the call over the web, real-time call history and billing over the web, management of multiple PINs and multiple accounts from mobile phones, and initiating group calls instantly, to name just a few.
Compare the technologies for an audio conference and a web conference
Now let’s compare Web 2.0 conference calling with a 300-person “web conference.” An audio conference is keeping 300 telephone devices in synch, and a “web conference” is keeping 300 web pages viewing the same thing, but the differences between a phone conference and web conference are striking. A phone conference must be “in synch,” or in other words, everyone needs to hear the same thing at the same time. A web conference by contrast works to keep 300 views of the host’s presentation in more or less close synch. Full synching in a web conference is impossible when one considers that one participant may be on a slow dial-up connection and another may be sitting on a high-speed broadband connection.
Audio conferencing needs real-time voice synch; Web conferencing pushes sorta-synched computer screens
Most web conferencing providers are attempting voice over Internet connections to broadcast voice and video simultaneously, but the out-of-synch problems relating to those 300 web connections makes the voice part unworkable. The fact is, web conferencing providers use separate audio conferencing providers, even if that is not obvious to the customer. The real-time synching demands of voice vs. the less-critical need for such real time synching when pushing web page views of a presentation make Web 2.0 audio conferencing and web conferencing very different, but related challenges.
Both technologies support “conferencing,” but the underlying technology needs and expertise are apples and oranges. When users pick up the phone, they expect dial tone. When users go on the web, reliability is hit or miss. One never knows when the tech department or the local Internet Service Provider may decide to take down the network for an upgrade! When a user joins a phone conference, they expect a real time synch as if everyone is in the same room. When a user joins a web conference, the time it takes to get a particular presentation slide is not as critical as hearing what the presenter is saying and being able to respond in real time.
Web 2.0 conference calling bridges voice and data without forcing the participants to get in front of a computer for every conference
We are visual creatures, so web conferencing is here to stay. That said, many, maybe even most phone conversations needn’t include what is sometimes dubbed a “death by PowerPoint” presentation. Web 2.0 audio conferencing fills the gap between traditional audio conferencing and web conferencing for most applications. It brings the best of the web to audio conferencing without burdening every conference with the need to watch something online, or forcing a participant to sit in front of a video camera without moving for fear the other participants will think he is not paying rapt attention as the presenter drones on (!)
Web 2.0 liberation vs. mandatory operator assistance and good-luck-you’re-on-your-own “free conference calls”
Audio conferencing, done right, should work as effortlessly as picking up your phone. The differences end there! Bridging a 300-person audio conference and making sure everyone hears the same thing at high quality requires specialized technologies managed by people who know what they are doing. Web 2.0 audio conferencing liberates the user from the need to call an operator on every call. It also enhances the user experience well beyond the same-old-same old limited features set of the past. It takes much of the technical knowledge, automates it, and puts it in the user’s hands. Web designers don’t have this knowledge. Software programmers building nice web pages don’t have this knowledge either; neither do web conferencing providers and “free conference call” providers. Web 2.0 audio conferencing providers, by contrast, have programmed this telephone knowledge into their offerings.
Anchor vs. color commentator
Think of the two technologies this way. Web 2.0 audio conferencing is your anchorperson in sports broadcasting and web conferencing is the color commentator. Users will need both as convergence continues to bring the telephony and data worlds closer together, but of the two, Web 2.0 audio conferencing will be your anchor “must have” communications tool.
To learn more, Google “Web 2.0 audio conferencing”.
Copyright 2011. Leader Phone and Michael McKibben. All Rights Reserved.
Georgia Department of Insurance Health & Life Insurance Producers – Mouth of the New South
The Georgia Department of Insurance health & life insurance producers have broken a new mold. They have led the Southern rebellion, changing from laid back to aggressive insurance reps to be reckoned with. In the last few years, Georgia insurance marketing has leaped ahead of near and far away states. Not that long ago debit agents in Georgia, like most southern states prevailed. These health and life insurance producers sold very small premium insurance policies on their established routes, where weekly or monthly premiums collections would be picked up from their clients. (Sort of like playing the neighborhood numbers game, before the state lotteries knocked them out of competition?). As these debit agents were employees of the insurance company, when they left, so did their unvested renewals. An old route as simply assigned to a new agent trainee joining the company.
Needless to mention, low income potential, high training costs, agent awareness, and modern banking policies have fairly well decreased debit life insurance company presence to becoming a minimal factor nowadays. When I refer to Georgia insurance producers becoming the “mouth of the south,” this reflects on many of these southerners formerly waiting back for the train to come in. Georgia is often a highly underrated state, where misconceptions abound. Georgia residents have an income level slightly below that of the national average. That is typical of all southern states. The noteworthy factor is that the median income of Georgia insurance agent families is $10,000 more than those in Arkansas, and Mississippi. A very positive note effecting Georgia Insurance Agents, Georgia has experienced major population growth. The average state experienced 5.3% population increase between 2000 and 2005. In Georgia, the amount more than doubled the average, becoming a 10.8% increase.
These Georgia insurance agents suddenly had approximately 1,000,000 new potential clients to sell to. Moreover, a lot of these were established families with good incomes moving into the state. In fact, 12.4 % of the households have a $100,000 or higher income. This is not typical of many southern states. This is a great opportunity for Georgia insurance agents to offer annuity and financial products. In addition, as the number of seniors is percentage wise, much lower than most states, health agents should concentrate more on the healthy individual, worksite, and group plans My Georgia advice: Stay OUT of Atlanta.
Georgia is split in two zones, 55% of the licensed agents in the Atlanta Area, Zips 300-303. The other 45% are outside this metropolitan area. On the demand for Georgia agent recruiting, probably four will be for the Atlanta area, 2 for the entire state, and 1 for areas outside Atlanta. That would mean that Atlanta area agents receive 85% of insurance recruiting solicitations. 42% of the mail would be sent to rural agents. In addition, Atlanta agents are bombarded with almost daily solicitations by fax, email, or telemarketing.
Two recruiting tips. One: Atlanta area brokers, and Georgia rural agents, broker almost the same amount of business, with roughly the same number of total insurance carriers. Two: A rural Georgia agent is twice as likely to stay loyal to you, that the Atlanta city slicker. Our database indicates this very distinctly. We examine the frequency a Georgia insurance agent signs with another insurance company. Make your move to reward yourself with a sweet piece of the Georgia pie, rural style. Some Statistics. The state population in 2005 increased almost 11% upward since 2000 to over 9,000,000. The number of agents to thousand residents is a respectable, not overcrowded 3.6 agents. A strong median family income along with a strong percentage of high school graduates illustrates a strong economic base.
What Are the Grounds for a Continuance in San Diego Superior Courts?
The legal definition of a continuance is the adjournment or postponement of an action pending in a court to a later date of the same or another session of the court. It is granted by a court in response to a motion made by a party to a lawsuit.
A continuance may be requested when a party needs additional time to appear on a matter or comply with a court order. The prosecution, the defense or the judge may continue a hearing. A defendant may request a continuance in order to comply with certain terms of probation ordered by the court, such as completion of a class or payment of a fine.
The first thing you will need to request a continuance is a show of good cause. Good cause means a legally sufficient reason for a court action or ruling. The reason could be scheduling conflicts or the inability to acquire necessary documents before the assigned date. You will be required to explain your reason in your request. The court will ultimately decide whether or not your request will be granted based on the reason you have provided.
The Grounds for Continuance are recorded in the 2012 California Rules of Court. Rule 3.1332 is for the “Motion or application for continuance of trial”. This rule states that although continuances of trials are disfavored, each request for a continuance will be considered on its own merits. Examples of circumstances that may indicate good cause include the:
- unavailability of an essential lay or expert witness because of death, illness, or other excusable circumstances;
- unavailability of a party because of death, illness, or other excusable circumstances;
- unavailability of trial counsel because of death, illness, or other excusable circumstances;
- substitution of trial counsel, but only where there is an affirmative showing that the substitution is required in the interests of justice;
- addition of a new party it:
a.The new party has not had a reasonable opportunity to conduct discovery and prepare for trial; or
b.The other parties have not had a reasonable opportunity to conduct discovery and prepare for trial in regard to the new party’s involvement in the case;
- A party’s excused inability to obtain essential testimony, documents, or other material evidence despite diligent efforts; or
- A significant, unanticipated change in the status of the case as a result of which the case is not ready for trial.
Examples of invalid reasons would include a routine work schedule, leisure trips, or child care.
For your own sake, never request a continuance unless you are certain that rescheduling your own schedule is impossible. You may find that acquiring a first continuance is not difficult, however, the court will likely be less accommodating for subsequent requests.
The form for a Motion for Continuance in San Diego County can be found on the San Diego Superior Court website.
Sony Ericsson C903 – A Great Phone
The all new Sony Ericsson C903 is an extremely good looking slider mobile handset that is able to easily stun any person with its astonishing features. One is wrong in no sense if he decides to purchase the latest mobile phone Sony Ericsson C903. It is tremendously good-looking, resistant and practical and it will also aid its user to make his day better. The features of the device are very outstanding that make it exceptionally better than others.
Features
The handset is very small in size and thus, it can also be used with one hand. It is very handy also. The dimensions of the device are very small i.e. 97x49x16 mm. the phone is also very light in weight i.e. it weighs just around 96 grams.
The handset is available in a variety of colors such as Techno White, Lacquer Black and Glamour Red. all these colors look extremely stunning.
The TFT screen of the all new Sony Ericsson C903 is out of the ordinary. It is 2.4 inches diagonally and has the capacity to display images at a resolution of 240 x 320 pixels in 256k colors.
The screen has an accelerometer sensor with a feature of auto-rotate and has a useful surface that is scratch resistant.
The device has an in built memory of 105 MB which can be easily expanded with the use of MicroSD memory cards.
The mobile handset has an integrated camera of 5 mega pixels. It is capable of capturing pictures at 2592×1944 pixels. The camera also has features like LED flash, auto focus, image stabilization, geo-tagging and smile and face detection. These features give a surety to the user that the images taken from the phone would of good quality and also clear.
While traveling, it is very useful to take this phone along as its ‘Way finder navigator 7’ and ‘A-GPS support’ will help a person find his way in case he is lost.
Some other appealing features of this handset are AAC/MPEG4/MP3 player, the application of You Tube and lots more. The all new Sony Ericsson C903 is a fantabulous organizer.
Understanding Criminal Charges and the Benefit of Hiring a Defense Lawyer
Los Angeles defense lawyers are called upon when a prospective client is being charged with a case in which they must make a defense for. The can be either a civil or criminal case, but you will find that many lawyers specialize in one or the other.
The need for legal assistance is not an uncommon situation in Los Angeles, as large cities simply have more people, thus a higher chance for crimes or claims will occur. Legal offenses occur in many forms and can vary on the scale of severity, such as traffic offenses, theft, and murder. The ultimate goal of a Los Angeles attorney is to make sure that their client’s story is heard and to obtain the best outcome possible, preferably in the form of an acquittal, or discharge.
The defense lawyer is an important part of the legal process. Along with the judge, the prosecuting attorney, and jury, the defense lawyer ensures that all sides are presented. The many nuances and intricacies of the California penal code and Los Angeles municipal code require the assistance of a competent advocate. It is the Los Angeles defense attorney understands and navigation through the local courts that improves the client’s chances.
When a criminal charge is brought against a person, it will eventually end up in a court trial. The phrase “innocent until proven guilty” is put into action full-force when it comes to a trial, as it is the prosecuting attorney’s job to try to prove a defendant is guilty by providing evidence of such. It is not uncommon for cases to be dropped due to lack of evidence. A defense lawyer will be able to help you mount a good resistance against a prosecuting attorney’s accusations.
When searching for a Los Angeles defense lawyer, you will want to make sure that you do a background check on any possible attorneys to make sure they are qualified to handle your case. It is advised that you attend a consultation with many different lawyers and ask plenty of questions so that you may discern which would be best for you. If you are afraid that your case might be particularly difficult, you might want to seek a specialty firm that deals with cases similar to yours. If you’re lucky, you might be able to hire a defense attorney who has also done work as a prosecutor, in which case he/she will have a good understanding of what you are to face from the prosecuting party and plan the defense accordingly.
