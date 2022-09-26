News
ASK IRA: Will the eye test be a factor at Heat training camp?
Q: Ira, I’ve seen the Tyler Herro pictures and Kyle Lowry videos. But how do the Heat keep them in shape? – Larry.
A: And that is the aspect that many overlook when it comes to players having months during the offseason to prepare for camp. Even last season, after grueling work that also saw him bulk up, Tyler Herro acknowledged he needed to add more muscle to his base. And there hardly was question about Kyle Lowry’s conditioning before he began to miss time last season for family reasons. In fact, more than those two, it will be interesting to see where Caleb Martin stands, now that he is expected to play more in the power rotation. Same with Haywood Highsmith. And even Duncan Robinson spoke of continuing to work on his frame. So while the initial focus might be on Herro and Lowry, there might be more significant gains that had to be made during the offseason.
Q: I wouldn’t be mad if the Heat’s starting power forward is Haywood Highsmith. He offers spacing and he’s a switchable defender, also a sneaky rim protector. – Doc.
A: I’m not saying this is going to happen, only not to overlook him when considering those who could receive minutes in the Heat power rotation. A year ago at this time, no one was talking about Caleb Martin being a rotation player.
Q: What’s going to happen with Jae Crowder? – Seth.
A: This sounds more like a “Ask Suns” question. Because while Jae Crowder might not be enamored with the possibility of the Suns moving him out of their starting lineup in favor of Cam Johnson, there still does not appear to be a realistic avenue, because of the salary cap, for Jae 2.0 with the Heat. At least not at the moment.
Difficulties remain for Ukrainian city emerging from occupation
IZIUM, Ukraine — Rainwater is for showers and washing up. Reclaimed wood is for cooking fires. But almost nothing protects against the autumn cold in houses without windows.
Russian forces controlled Izium for six months before being forced to retreat two weeks ago during a Ukrainian counteroffensive. On one of the last days of the battle, a grad rocket exploded in Margaryta Tkachenko’s yard. His carcass is still there, something new to his children and a reminder of the terrible six months the family endured.
The house was damaged beyond recognition months ago.
“I remember planes flying, mines whistling, tapes (rockets) exploding,” said his son Mykyta, the eldest of three children.
“We came out of the basement and the house was gone,” Tkachenko said. She kept the kids in the basement and did her best to clean up the mess above.
“The children hadn’t washed for several days,” she said. “We hadn’t eaten for several days. The little one ate a spoonful of honey and the boy ate a spoonful of rice. I didn’t eat anything for two days.
Its roof is a charred shell, and the upstairs windows that overlook the Sievierodonetsk River are open to the weather. She and her three children – aged 9 months, 7 and 10 years – now live in a dark corner on the ground floor, sleeping together on a mattress that takes up the entire room and looking for what they need once the sun comes out. lying.
The city has had no gas, electricity, running water or internet since March. No one has been able to predict when that might change, but regional officials have urged residents who left at the start of the war not to return. Too difficult and – with countless mines scattered around – too dangerous.
But Tkachenko was among the thousands waiting for the Russians.
As dusk set in on Sunday, she hoisted the baby onto her hip, told her daughter to fetch drinking water and, with her idle hand, crumpled some paper, neatly piled kindling , lit the fire and placed the kettle on the grill. The smell of wood smoke fills the air. Her eldest daughter slowly turned a thin stick into embers, removing the tip every few seconds to watch it burn in the growing darkness.
The warmed water went into a bottle with formula, then it was time to milk the goat.
The small vegetable garden has a handful of cherry tomatoes on the vine, but the family relies mainly on humanitarian aid to get by. At night, after the fire was out, her 10-year-old deftly pulled out a finger of cotton padding, twisted it, and poured sunflower oil over it to soak in a plate. With a few wicks already in place from other nights, the makeshift oil lamp was almost bright enough to read.
Tkachenko does not know when his two eldest will be able to resume their studies. Many schools in Izium were used as bases by the Russians and all suffered damage. At least three were completely destroyed by Ukrainian missiles as they attempted to retake the city.
“I can’t predict what will happen next. Winter is the scariest. We have no wood. How are we going to heat? asked Tkachenko. She had no answers.
Follow AP coverage of the war at
Wilder Foundation plans to proceed with sale of Stillwater area land to Catholic youth organization
Even after learning that the Amherst H. Wilder Foundation planned to sell 600 acres of land it owns in northern Washington County to a Catholic youth organization, River Grove elementary school officials held out hope last week that a deal could be reached to allow the school to stay on site.
But a letter to school officials sent Friday by Judy Kishel, chairwoman of the Wilder board, made it clear that sale of the land to the Minnesota Catholic Youth Partnership will proceed.
“We arrived at our decision after careful consideration of all factors — including the significant impact it would have on the River Grove community,” Kishel wrote. “We had hoped that after several years of partnership and open communication Wilder and River Grove could have come to an arrangement that would provide for the school’s permanent location while meeting the obligations of our board. We are disappointed this is not the case, yet we remain resolute in our decision.”
The board is “not in a position to amend the sale terms now that we have received a good faith offer,” Kishel wrote.
Kishel’s letter was sent in response to a letter sent Monday by the River Grove board of directors. In the letter, the board expressed its “surprise” and “extreme disappointment” in learning that Wilder planned to sell the land to “an outside buyer.”
“We feel blind-sided by this announcement, which seems capricious and not in keeping with Wilder’s vision of a ‘vibrant community where all individuals, families and neighborhoods can prosper, with opportunities to work, to be engaged in their communities, to live in decent housing, to attend good schools and to receive support during times of need,’ ” Board Chairwoman Jessica Hansen wrote. “If the proposed sale of Wilder Forest goes forward, it will be devastating to our school and the larger community, especially in the wake of a two-year COVID pandemic.”
Kishel took issue with River Grove’s portrayal and said the foundation’s decision to proceed with a sale to the Minnesota Catholic Youth Partnership was in keeping with the intentions Wilder had communicated to River Grove and the community for more than a decade.
“We can appreciate a level of surprise to know that a buyer came forward with an offer that met Wilder’s criteria for a sale of the property, but we do not accept your characterization of our actions as ‘capricious’ or outside our organization’s mission or vision,” Kishel wrote. “We feel strongly that we have acted as a good faith partner at every turn, and we will continue to do so.”
FUTURE SUMMER CAMP
Plans call for the land, the former Wilder Forest, to be used as a summer camp for up to 200 Catholic middle-school campers a week starting in 2024. During the winter, retreats serving a mix of high-school and middle-school students are planned, said Tim Healy, president of the Minnesota Catholic Youth Partnership, which is partnering with Damascus, an Ohio-based Catholic organization, to expand programming for parishes and schools in and around the metro area.
The organization spent more than 2 ½ years looking at possible sites in Minnesota and Wisconsin, Healy said. The former Wilder Forest site is a perfect fit because of its pristine natural beauty and its proximity to the metro area, he said.
“The more (kids) experience nature, it’s just such a natural progression to experience faith and God,” he said. “God is in nature; God is nature. It’s His creation. When you’re out in nature, you can really focus on His creation, and take out all of the noise, with the cell phones and social media. When you’re staring at nature, you really are staring right at God. That’s what we want to promote.”
Partnership officials hope to receive the necessary approvals from May Township officials to begin working on the land as soon as the River Grove lease expires at the end of June 2023, he said.
The River Grove school, known officially as Marine Area Community School, is housed in several cottages that used to be leased by Concordia Language Villages.
“We’re taking it back to what it was built for,” Healy said. “It was built as a nature-retreat center.”
River Grove officials on Friday said they disputed many of the assertions in the letter sent by Wilder.
“Our board remains highly concerned about Wilder’s lack of transparency and collaboration with the school on this transaction — a decision that will ultimately cause extreme hardship to our school community and the students we serve,” said Drew Goodson, the school’s director. “Wilder’s continued lack of willingness to find an amicable solution that does not displace our students, families and staff from a campus they love continues to be disturbing, especially considering the history of this community and Wilder’s stated mission of being ‘Here for Good.’ ”
SALE TIMING QUESTIONED
River Grove parent and school board member Angie Hong expressed dismay about “closing a public school that is free and open to all, and replacing it with a private religious institution.”
Hong also questioned the timing of the announcement of the sale — just months before the K-6 charter school would be legally allowed to make a purchase offer on the land. The school, which will complete its sixth year of operation in June, could purchase property through the formation of “an affiliated building company” following the completion of their sixth year, school officials said.
“At minimum, we ask that the Wilder Foundation reserve the portion of the Wilder Forest where our school campus is located until we are able to form an affiliated building company to purchase the land and buildings next year,” school officials wrote in the letter to Wilder.
Hong, whose son is a fifth grader at the school, said River Grove officials will continue to work with officials from the Manitou Fund, which owns the adjacent former Warner Nature Center land, also in May Township, on a possible solution. Manitou Fund and Wilder officials in 2017 entered into a purchase agreement for the Wilder Forest property, but Manitou officials decided not to move forward with the agreement.
In June, Wilder informed officials from the Manitou Fund, Minnesota Catholic Youth Partnership and River Grove that there were two parties interested in purchasing the property, and Wilder shared the appraised value of the property with Manitou Fund and Minnesota Catholic Youth Partnership.
Partnership officials presented Wilder with a letter of intent to purchase the property; Manitou Fund officials provided their verbal opinion on the value of the property, which was significantly less than the appraised value, Wilder officials said.
On Friday, Goodson said officials from the Manitou Fund have given school officials “every indication that they are still interested in the property and are actively trying to find a way to further the conversation with Wilder.”
In a letter sent to the Wilder Foundation on Saturday, River Grove’s chairwoman Jessica Hansen wrote that Manitou officials were never given the opportunity to respond to the Minnesota Catholic Youth Partnership’s proposal and never presented “a formal offer” for the land.
“The first written communication River Grove received related to this decision is dated September 1, 2022, when we were cc’d on a letter sent to May Township staff which stated that you were ‘finalizing the terms of the sale’ with an ‘interested party,’ ” Hansen said. “In fact, the letter we received on this Friday, Sept. 23rd, is the first direct written communication River Grove’s board or administration has received from the Wilder Foundation about this sale. We are hopeful that the Wilder Foundation would not wish to finalize such a far-reaching and impactful decision based on the current informal and exclusive process.”
River Grove officials have requested a meeting with Wilder officials to discuss the sale.
Poor IPO stock performance weighs more on new issue market
Recently, public companies have been among the worst performers in this year’s stock market rout, contributing to a deep freeze in the IPO market that shows few signs of thawing.
According to Dealogic, about 87% of companies that went public in the United States last year are trading below their offer prices, down more than 49% on average at Friday’s close. In rough comparison, the S&P 500 is down 23% this year, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down 31%.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will cost over Rs 10.45 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki has started retail sales of NEXA’s new flagship offering, the Grand Vitara.
Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced Grand Vitara prices starting from Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 17.05 lakh, ex-showroom. The Grand Vitara smart electric hybrid is said to cost between Rs 17.9 lakhs and Rs 19.65 lakhs.
The company also launched special introductory prices. He said the Grand Vitara could also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe for an all-inclusive monthly subscription starting at Rs 27,000.
Maruti Suzuki began retail sales of NEXA’s new flagship offering, the Grand Vitara, on Monday. The top-of-the-range SUV “Grand Vitara” offers different choices of powertrains.
The company said: “Grand Vitara’s intelligent hybrid-electric powertrain with best-in-class fuel efficiency, intelligent progressive hybrid technology and Suzuki ALLGRIP SELECT technology is designed to appeal to a diverse customer base.”
The firm said the Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid offers best-in-class fuel efficiency of 27.97 km/litre. The Vitara ALLGRIP SELECT is fitted with Suzuki’s Progressive Smart Hybrid technology as standard and has a fuel consumption of 19.38 km/litre.
The company said: “To encourage faster adoption of cleaner and greener hybrid electric vehicles as a pathway to electrification in the country, the Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid comes with a special introductory package including a warranty. extended up to five years / 1 lakh km and a PRISTINE Genuine NEXA Accessory Pack. This special introductory pack is worth over Rs 67,000.”
Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India, said, “The Grand Vitara has received an overwhelming response from customers with over 57,000 reservations, and reviewers have raved about it.”
It is one of the last offerings in the hybrid SUV segment apart from the Toyota Hyryder and MG Hector hybrids. The Grand Vitara Progressive Smart Hybrid is available with 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options.
“The Grand Vitara is leading the way to a cleaner, greener, sustainable and carbon-neutral world. To ensure we can do just that, the Grand Vitara has been launched at a very competitive starting price of Rs 10.45 lakh We are confident that it will set a new benchmark for SUV enthusiasts in the country and enhance the ‘joy of mobility’ for our customers,” Takeuchi said.
The Best Gifts for Hikers They’ll Actually Use
This story is part Gift guideour year-round collection of the best gift ideas.
Hiking enthusiasts can be hard to find. There’s a lot of expensive gear that most hikers are interested in, and as fun as those silly hiking-themed shirts you see advertised on Facebook are, it’s possible to find something they’ll actually like. (Yes, I received at least one of those shirts.) The best hiking gifts are practical items that your friend or family member will appreciate and actually use, whether they’re heading out on a 5-mile loop. from home or on a multi day backpacking trip somewhere off the grid.
Before we discuss the perfect gift for hikers, let’s talk about what to avoid. You want to be sure to avoid clichés and gagged gifts that end up being dead weight, like a randomly colored walking stick you found at your local farmer’s market or online. (And yes, that’s also something I received as a gift.)
As you search for a great gift for the hiker in your life, consider a few of my suggestions, which are based on my hiking experiences over the years. Chances are you’ll find gear on this list that your hiker doesn’t already have — or could use an upgrade before their next outdoor adventure.
camelback
There’s nothing more important in any kind of hiking than hydration, and for a very long time the gold standard for trail and bike hydration has been the Camelbak. You can store tons of water in a handy pocket on your back, with a long tube you can clip next to your shoulder when you need a quick drink.
You can get many types of backpack holsters for Camelbak tanks, but the Ambush is my favorite for backpacking. Durable fabric can survive a drop; you don’t have to completely remove the bladder to fill it; and there are multiple pockets to store all your essentials. It’s the perfect backpack for any type of hike, and it’s easy to set off with just this pack on your back.
Amazon
Lights aren’t the most exciting gift in the world, but a solar light you can hang anywhere is an incredibly useful thing for any camper or hiker if they have the weight. If you can charge it while you’re hiking, having a light like this in the evening means never having to worry about batteries, and that’s a big deal.
smartwool
Too many socks does not exist, especially when you are hiking. Whether it’s a day hike or a full week on the trail, having the right socks makes a huge difference. Smartwool socks are available in a variety of heights, cushion levels and designs. They’re also great for all temperatures, as the main goal is to keep moisture away from your feet and add pressure in all the right places to help prevent blisters. Consider buying your hiker a variety of light, medium, and heavily cushioned hiking socks. The lighter and thinner ones (no cushion) also feel great in everyday sneakers, and the wool material has never been itchy for me.
jetboil
When it comes to camping stoves, Jetboil is the champion. It performs better at higher altitudes without consuming as much fuel, and it’s compact enough to fit in any bag. If you’re hiking for more than an afternoon, this is the cooker every hiker loves. What we don’t like is accidentally running out of fuel in the middle of a trip, and that’s what makes the JetGauge so useful. It weighs the container and gives a percentage of the remaining fuel for better preparation, and belongs in the bag of each hiker if he is hiking for several days.
Clothes
Every backpacker or long-distance backpacker loves the idea of a satellite phone or knows someone who wishes they had one. Unfortunately, satellite phones are very expensive and often take up a lot of room in your bag, even if you can afford one. The Somewear Global Hotspot is not a satellite phone, but it is a satellite-powered global hotspot that can connect to your existing phone via Bluetooth. Once connected, you can send SMS and check the weather in the area. The GPS is also shareable with your loved ones, in case you need to be found.
Superfeet
I swear by these. Not all hiking shoes or boots come with the right arch support for your foot, and even those that do might need a little help. If you have high arches like me or need something to provide a little extra heel support, the Superfeet insoles smooth out your feet kicking on hikes of any duration. Each color in the range indicates a different type of support, and once you’ve sized them to fit the right shoe, they can stay there for as long as you keep the boot. You can also remove them and transfer them to any other shoe. Prices vary depending on size and backing, but pick the right one and it will last for years.
russel holly
Most kayaks take up a lot of space and they’re not that portable. If you wanted to get to a lake at the top of a hike and get in the water, your average kayak would make that a little difficult. The Oru Kayak Inlet is an origami kayak that folds up when not in use. You can wear it like a backpack, which makes it easy to get to places.
The whole kit weighs 20 pounds and the backpack can hold other items, so you can easily take it on a hike and enjoy the water when you get to your destination.
UnTigris
The most important thing you need to know about hiking is that the weight of your backpack matters – and that doubles for distance hiking and backpacking. It’s hard to find a high quality camping chair that’s light enough to carry on your back all day, which is what makes the OneTigris chair so good. It actually supports your back (and butt), which is essential after a full day of hiking, and weighs only 2.4 pounds.
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 37-26 win over the New England Patriots
The Ravens pulled out a tense 37-26 road win over the New England Patriots thanks to another sublime performance from quarterback Lamar Jackson, the resurrection of their running game and clutch turnovers created by linebacker Josh Bynes, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and rookie safety Kyle Hamilton. Even in such a “meaningful” victory, however, their defense struggled to prevent double-digit gains, and they faced a new collection of injury worries.
Here are five things we learned:
They won a battle but suffered more painful blows to their war effort.
Let us never become so spoiled that we turn up our noses at a double-digit road win against a Bill Belichick-coached team. The Ravens impressed in plenty of ways as they bounced back from a horrific collapse in their home opener against the Miami Dolphins.
When they seemed in danger of coughing up another lead, Humphrey ended one Patriots drive with an interception, and Hamilton ended the next with a world-class recovery and punch out.
Jackson added another chapter to his Most Valuable Player narrative, using precise passes and timely scampers to make sure the Ravens finished drives in the end zone.
Their running game, dormant in Week 1 and bottled up save for Jackson in Week 2, roared back to life with J.K. Dobbins finally in the lineup.
The Ravens scored 30 points once in the last nine games of 2021. They have averaged 33 through the first three weeks of this season. If we want to spin their loss to the Dolphins another way, we could say they’ve been the better team for 11 of the 12 quarters they have played in 2022.
But, and you knew this was coming, they cannot seem to play a week of football without watching a key performer — or three — limp off the field.
In this week’s installment of injury-hell bingo, they had to play their No. 4 left tackle, rookie Daniel Faalele, because Patrick Mekari, who was already filling the breach left by Ronnie Stanley and Ja’Wuan James, sprained his ankle. Faalele found his bearings, but for a few possessions there, Jackson appeared in danger of suffering serious bodily harm from Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr.
On the other side of the ball, the Ravens lost two of their front-seven stalwarts, nose tackle Michael Pierce and outside linebacker Justin Houston. Coach John Harbaugh did not sound terribly concerned about Houston’s strained groin, but the Ravens were already stretched to a breaking point on the edges. Pierce’s arm injury could be more serious, and though the Ravens have depth on the interior with rookie Travis Jones back in action, they were counting on No. 58 to be a powerful anchor.
Even when a game goes well for this team — Harbaugh rightly called this a “very meaningful win” — the attrition narrative lives on. They suffered the worst injury luck of any NFL team in 20 years last season, and they have yet to go through a week of this new season untroubled by health woes.
What fun it would be to watch the Ravens at full strength hosting the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills in a Week 4 slugfest. But are the Ravens ever at full strength?
The running game improved with more dynamic backs.
Dobbins did not light it up (seven carries for 23 yards) in his first game action since the end of the 2020 season, but we saw some of his old sizzle on a spin move late in the first half that turned a potential no-gain into 3 yards. Such dynamism was absent with Mike Davis and Kenyan Drake carrying the load in the first two games. More importantly, the Ravens’ running game functioned better overall, with Jackson playing off Dobbins and Justice Hill to pick up chunks of yardage on mesh-point keepers.
Hill again made the most of limited opportunities with 60 yards on six carries. He put the Ravens in position for their third touchdown when he veered outside for a 34-yard gain in the third quarter, taking advantage of an annihilating block from fullback Patrick Ricard on former Raven Matthew Judon.
Jackson is the key to Greg Roman’s ground attack no matter who’s beside him in the backfield, and his runs — a 38-yard jolt up the middle to set up a short touchdown pass to Devin Duvernay and a 20-yarder to set up his own 9-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter — put the game away. We know he scrambles like no one else, but he has destroyed opponents with designed runs — particularly those up-the-middle carries when he tricks the defense into flowing outside — the last two weeks.
“Lamar did a good job on keeping some of those, not keeping those, the option choices that he made,” Belichick said.
It’s funny to think we wondered if the extra 20 pounds Jackson packed on in the offseason would diminish this part of his game.
The Ravens finished with 188 yards on 26 carries against a smart, experienced defense, and for the first time this season, they resembled the bash-and-dash operation that overpowered so many opponents in 2019 and 2020.
Give Faalele props, but trouble brews again at tackle.
On Faalele’s first series, Wise dipped quickly around the rookie’s outside shoulder to sack Jackson with the Ravens in the red zone. Wise did it again on the Ravens’ next possession, with Dobbins doing Faalele no favors as he failed to shade over to impede Wise’s path to Jackson.
The negative ripples went beyond sacks as Jackson seemed to lose confidence for a few drives in the second quarter as he sensed Wise bearing down on him again and again.
It was easy to rip Faalele in that moment, but he was thrown into a terrible position. We knew he was a developmental prospect without the ideal foot quickness to protect a quarterback’s blind side. No one who watched him in training camp envisioned him playing meaningful snaps at left tackle this soon.
To his credit, he settled down after his initial woes and helped keep Jackson clean in the second half while throwing some nice run blocks. “Faalele started dominating like he did in college,” Jackson noted encouragingly.
The Ravens could not turn to anyone else, because injuries wiped out their insurance tackle, James, and their super-utility lineman, Mekari, within the first nine quarters of the new season. The very situation general manager Eric DeCosta had said he would do everything to avoid was smacking the Ravens in the face.
This conversation comes back to Stanley, of course. The Ravens are paying him more than $12 million this year to be one of their cornerstone players. Harbaugh says he’s in terrific shape, and we’ve watched him move well in practice drills. But Stanley has yet to feel confident enough to play on his surgically repaired ankle. “When he feels like he’s ready to go out there and be Ronnie Stanley at his best, then he’ll be out there,” Harbaugh said Friday.
It’s rarely smart or fair for us as outsiders to tell a high-level athlete how to manage his health. We can’t know what Stanley is feeling or thinking. But the Ravens have never needed him more, and the scrutiny on his deliberate ramp-up is only going to intensify.
Takeaways saved them but there’s still plenty to be alarmed about on defense.
They did what they could not do against the Dolphins a week earlier, making huge plays instead of allowing them in the fourth quarter. Humphrey did not let a poor decision by Patriots quarterback Mac Jones go unpunished, pulling in an over-the-shoulder interception in the corner of the end zone to deny New England an easy chance to cut the Ravens’ lead to two. On the Patriots’ next possession, Hamilton made the clutch play of the game, running down Nelson Agholor and knocking the ball loose after a catch that could have set New England up for a go-ahead touchdown.
The Ravens rarely swung games by creating turnovers in 2021, so it’s a big deal that they’ve taken the ball away multiple times each week of this season.
Those opportunistic plays masked another shaky performance, however, as the Ravens allowed seven catches of 20 yards or more, five of them by DeVante Parker. Their No. 1 run defense from last season allowed 5.2 yards per carry, including several scrambles by the heavy-footed Jones. Opponents have generally shied away from challenging the Ravens on the ground, but if they continue surrendering 5 yards per attempt, as they have through three weeks, that will change.
Jones started the game with a 31-yard completion to Parker, who beat rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis on a slant and kept going. On the Patriots’ next drive, Parker, who had just one catch coming in, beat Armour-Davis for a 41-yard gain off play action.
These weren’t the nobody-knows-who’s-picking-up-the-deep-man shenanigans from a week earlier. Parker, an eight-year veteran, simply outmaneuvered Armour-Davis, who’s enduring a rough introduction to the NFL.
The Ravens let the Patriots drive 43 yards in just 30 seconds to pick up three points before halftime as they went with curiously soft coverage to prevent a home-run play.
On New England’s first drive of the second half, Parker beat cornerback Brandon Stephens twice — these were excellent catches against reasonable coverage, to be fair — for a total of 61 yards, and linebacker Patrick Queen dropped a potential pick-six at the goal line.
Later in the third quarter, Parker found soft space between cornerback Marcus Peters and safety Chuck Clark for a 24-yard catch, putting the Patriots in position to add another touchdown.
New England finished with 447 total yards, averaged 7.1 yards per play and picked up 22 first downs, besting the Ravens in each category. Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald won’t be satisfied with those numbers, even if he liked the end result.
Duvernay has emerged as an essential playmaker.
Duvernay made All-Pro as a returner last season to build on his excellent work there in his rookie season. If anything, he has upped his return game in 2022. He ran back the opening kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown in Week 2 against Miami and danced along the sideline for a 43-yard return to jump-start a touchdown drive against the Patriots. Most teams would kill for one such play in the course of a season. Duvernay and Justin Tucker are the main reasons why the Ravens soar above the rest of the league on special teams.
So he would be a valuable player even if he never caught a pass. Here’s the thing though: Duvernay has hauled in all eight balls thrown his way through the first three games. Against the Patriots, he caught a 21-yarder over the middle and leaped in the corner of the end zone to catch a 4-yard lob from Jackson, tapping his toes inbounds to complete the play.
At times in Duvernay’s first two years, the Ravens seemed more interested in using him as a jet-sweep threat than a downfield target. He always said he would take advantage if given a greater opportunity. Now, he’s doing just that.
You take the best returner and make him a sturdy, sure-handed target over the middle and in the red zone; you have quite a player. That’s 2022 Devin Duvernay.
Week 4
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
