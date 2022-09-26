Bears’ David Montgomery doubts coming back with ankle/knee injury – NBC Chicago

Red Sox

New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge reacts after walking against Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello in the third inning of a baseball game on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in New York City. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge remained at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, when the New York Yankees’ 2-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night was overturned. after six innings due to rain.

The judge went 1 for 2 with a double and then had to play for the Yankees when play was stopped. The game was called off after a 98-minute delay, sending Judge on the road to chase Maris in Toronto this week.

New York can clinch the AL East title with a victory over the Blue Jays on Monday night.

The delay left Yankee Stadium fans with a tough decision: wait out a big storm with hopes of seeing a historic moment, or go home before it’s too late.

Many in the sold-out crowd of 46,707 stayed until the game was called, leaving their seats for dry blankets in the concourses and under the overhangs. Some booed when the referees called for the tarp at 9.15pm, but torrential rain soon poured down on the stadium. Loud thunder and lightning accompanied a severe thunderstorm that lasted past 11 p.m.

“We’re not leaving,” said Joe G., who declined to give his last name, during the delay. He made the trip from Pennsylvania and got the tickets last month as a 30th birthday present for his first game since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The game marked Judge’s last chance to catch Maris on the field 6-0 to New York – the Yankees play a three-game series in Toronto starting Monday night, then return home for three games against Baltimore at the weekend next weekend before concluding the regular season in Texas.

“I don’t think we’re leaving. I wish they would hurry, but I don’t think we’re going anywhere,” said Brian Cassidy of Ocean View, Delaware.

Cassidy bought tickets as a birthday present for her dad in mid-August, and they got to see the judge chase Maris’ home run record in person.

“I want to see two – one to tie and one to break,” Cassidy’s father Patrick said as they took cover in a hall between the second and third decks on the third base side.

The judge had gone four games without a home run. Since connecting for the No. 60 on Tuesday night against Pittsburgh to spark a ninth-inning comeback in Game 1 from homestand, the four-time All-Star has been 4-for-15 with three doubles, six walks and six outs. at bat.

The closest he’s come to tying Maris’ mark in 1961 was a 404-foot drive taken just outside the center field fence on Thursday.

The judge opened up the bottom of first by making a double inside third base against Red Sox rookie Brayan Bello (2-7). The slugger fought back from an 0-2 count to walk in the third and was visibly disappointed when he flew to center field on a hanging slider in the fifth.

Moments before play was stopped, Boston right fielder Rob Refsnyder dropped a two-out fly ball as he looked up at the raindrops. The error allowed Aaron Hicks to score from the opening goal, making it 2-0.

Bello then threw a called third strike past Oswald Peraza, ending the sixth inning with Judge on deck.

As the rain intensified, fans donned ponchos and opened umbrellas in the stands. Two umpires huddled with a member of the Yankee Stadium field crew in foul territory, and the tarp was rolled onto the infield.

Amanda Peso, from nearby Westchester, bought tickets on Thursday and said she and her friend Jennifer Lamond, a Manhattan Red Sox fan, would wait hours for the game to resume.

“I wanted to wait because you never know if Aaron is going to make it tonight,” Peso said. “So I’m here to support him. I’m a Yankees fan, period. Regardless of this story, it wasn’t about to happen, I would be here and probably waiting anyway, because I took tomorrow off for this reason.

Nestor Cortes (11-4) allowed one hit and struck out five in a rain-shortened complete game.

Bello also went the distance allowing an earned run and six hits.

Oswaldo Cabrera doubled in the lead of New York’s fourth and scored on Jose Trevino’s two-out single.

AP freelance writer Larry Fleisher contributed to this report.