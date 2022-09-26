Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin Is Currently In “Bear To Bull” Transition Period

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

18 seconds ago

on

By

Bitcoin Is Currently In &Quot;Bear To Bull&Quot; Transition Period
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Data from Glassnode suggests Bitcoin is currently in the historical bear market to bull market transition period.

Bitcoin Correlation Between Price And Supply In Profit Has Recently Been Below 0.75

As per a recent report by Glassnode, the BTC correlation between the price and the supply in profit generally observes multiple drops below 0.75 during transitional periods.

The “supply in profit” is an indicator that measures the percentage of the total Bitcoin supply that’s holding some profit right now.

The metric works by looking at the on-chain history of each coin to see what price it was last moved at. If this previous selling price is less than the current BTC value for any coin, then that particular coin has some unrealized profits at the moment.

The correlation between the crypto’s price and its supply in profit tells us whether the two metrics have been moving in the same direction or not.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in this Bitcoin correlation over the history of the crypto:

The value of the metric has been low multiple times in recent days | Source: Glassnode's Market Pulse

Whenever the correlation is positive, it means the price and the supply in profit are both moving in the same direction. On the other hand, negative values imply they are going opposite ways.

As you can see in the above graph, Bitcoin has historically had values above 0.9 for a majority of the time during each of the previous price cycles.

However, during periods of transition between bull markets and bear markets (as well as vice versa), the indicator usually observes multiple drops below 0.75.

According to the report, these deviations occur in the case of bear to bull transitions because at late bear market stages, sellers turn exhausted while the remaining investors become reluctant to move their funds out of frustration, thus decreasing the correlation between price and supply in profit.

And during the opposite transitions, the supply in profit generally surges to almost 100% (as the price rises to a new ATH), thus diminishing any correlation with the price.

Recently, the indicator has observed multiple plunges below the 0.75 threshold, suggesting that Bitcoin is currently in the historical bear to bull transition zone.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $19.1k, down 4% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 10% in value.

The below chart shows the trend in the BTC price over the last five days.

Bitcoin Price Chart

Looks like the value of the crypto hasn't shown much movement in the past few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Kanchanara on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Glassnode.com

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Resurgent Strength of USD Negatively Affects Crypto Market

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

17 mins ago

on

September 26, 2022

By

Major Cryptocurrencies Continue To Fall Ahead Of Us Fed Meeting
google news
Bitcoin News
  • The dollar’s appreciation may be attributed to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates.
  • As the supply of dollars dwindles, investors will have less money for riskier assets.

Bitcoin is struggling to compete against the US currency. On Friday, the dollar index (DXY), which tracks the value of the dollar relative to a basket of other currencies, reached a new 20-year high, driving down the value of other global currencies and risk assets. DXY, which tracks the dollar’s value relative to a number of other currencies, hit 112. 

The resurgent strength of the dollar in recent weeks has had a disproportionately negative effect on the cryptocurrency market. As the dollar fell from its July highs, Bitcoin saw a short upswing in August, rising above $25,000 for a while. Since then, though, crypto assets have been smashed by a rising dollar. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at roughly $19,010, according to statistics compiled by CMC, while the US dollar was rising steadily, putting pressure on Bitcoin’s price.

Correlated to Interest Rate Hike

An increasing share of the dollar’s appreciation may be attributed to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates. When the Federal Reserve increases interest rates, it reduces the availability of dollars for transactions. Making borrowing money more costly should help reduce demand and, in turn, help bring inflation back down. One unintended consequence of such a system is that it boosts the dollar’s appeal as a store of value.

As the supply of dollars dwindles, investors will have less money to put into riskier assets like cryptocurrencies and equities. Moreover, as a result, demand decreases and asset values decline. As part of its tightening strategy, the Federal Reserve has ceased purchasing U.S. Treasury bonds. U.S. bond rates have risen as a result, which is good for the dollar since it encourages more people to purchase U.S. debt.

Recommended For You:

All Eyes on U.S Federal Reserve Over Interest Rate Hike

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Bitcoin HODL Reaches 5-year High Despite Bears Dominance

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 25, 2022

By

Binance.us Lures Traders By Waving Off Bitcoin Spot Trading Fee
google news
17 seconds ago |