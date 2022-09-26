Bitcoin Price Holds Ground, Why Close above $20K Is The Key

- The money movement is linked to the October 2021 BXH Exchange breach.
- GitHub reinstated the Tornado Cash code in “read-only” mode.
On Saturday, crypto security company CertiK said that it had uncovered a suspicious $2.4 million payment into the cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash. Information suggests the money movement is connected to the October 2021 BXH Exchange breach. It resulted in a loss of $139 million. Although the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) has placed sanctions on the crypto mixer. However, the exchange is still being used to move money.
The theft of over 4,000 ETH worth $139 million from the BXH Exchange at the end of October is likely connected to the transfer of funds.
Hackers Defying Sanctions
The address 0x158F5 is held by a third party and used the Binance Smart Chain and Avalanche staking contract’s privileged method to retrieve staked tokens and withdraw cash. The tokens were then transferred to Ethereum using the address.
CertiK reports that the staking contract holding the funds and locations was previously released by a Telegram group formed by persons affected by the BXH Exchange. Tokens with a bridging ERC-20 standard were converted to ETH at the address in question. To date, almost $2.4 million in value has been transferred into Tornado Cash, represented by 1865 ETH tokens.
Even after the Office of Foreign Asset Control at the U.S. Treasury banned suspicious transactions on Tornado Cash in August, the service is still accepting them. The crypto mixer platform has just received a transfer of 500 thousand DAI from EOA 0x0B789. The money transfer was associated with an exploit in DAO Maker.
After receiving confirmation from the Office of Foreign Asset Control of the United States Treasury, GitHub reinstated the Tornado Cash code in “read-only” mode.
Recommended For You:
Tornado Cash Back on GitHub Despite Sanction by U.S