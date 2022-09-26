Bitcoin Price Relief Rally In This Making? BTC Could Target $26k

Bullish FX price prediction is $0.35286 to $2.42507.

Function X (FX) price might also reach $0.5 soon.

Bearish FX price prediction for 2022 is $0.13979.

In Function X (FX) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about FX to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Function X (FX) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Function X (FX) is $ 0.236381 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 732,991 at the time of writing. However, FX has decreased by nearly 0.2% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Function X (FX) has a circulating supply of 534,734,905 FX. Function X (FX) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Bithumb, Coinbase Exchange, Gate.io, KuCoin and Bittrex.

What is Function X (FX) ?

Function X (FX) is a decentralized network solution driven by blockchain technology and smart devices that was launched on July 6, 2021. The network is not dependent on any individual, entity, or structure. FX is an Ethereum token that powers Function X, a platform for decentralized apps that includes a core blockchain, cross-chain protocol, and platform for decentralized applications.FX is built on the principle of proof-of-service (PoS). This consensus mechanism improves network security while retaining high throughput and speed.

FX can be used to pay for services like smart contract development and data storage, as well as to vote on network upgrades and stake on the network.

Function X (FX) Price Prediction 2022

Function X (FX) holds the 209th position on CoinGecko right now. FX price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

From the above chart, we can interpret that the price action of FX is similar to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases, the price of FX increases.When the price of BTC and ETH decreases,the price of FX decreases.

FX /USDT Ascending channel pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of Function X (FX) laid out an ascending channel pattern, also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.

Currently, Function X (FX) is in the range of $0.23294. If the pattern continues, the price of FX might reach the resistance levels of $0.44263.If the trend reverses, then the price of FX may fall to $0.23194 and 0.14334.

Function X (FX) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Function X (FX).

FX /USDT Support and Resistance Levels (Source: Tradingview)

From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Function X (FX) .

Resistance Level 1 $0.35286 Resistance Level 2 $0.71153 Resistance Level 3 $1.36151 Resistance Level 4 $2.42507 Support Level $0.13979 FX /USDT Support and Resistance Levels

The charts show that Function X (FX) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, FX might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $2.42507.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of Function X (FX) might plummet to almost $ 0.13979, a bearish signal.

Function X (FX) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Function X (FX) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of FX lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

FX /USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: Tradingview)

Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Function X (FX) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Function X (FX) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in an uptrend. Currently, FX has entered a bullish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of FX at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the FX is 41.97. This means that Function X (FX) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of FX may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

Function X (FX) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Function X (FX) . It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

FX /USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart represents the ADX of Function X (FX) . Currently, the ADX of FX lies in the range of 57.85628 and thus, it indicates a very strong trend.

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Function X (FX) . RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of FX lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Function X (FX) is at 41.97 thus confirming a potential buy signal.

Comparison of FX with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Function X (FX) .

BTC Vs ETH Vs FX Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)

Function X (FX) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Function X (FX) might probably attain $1 by 2023.

Function X (FX) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Function X (FX) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, FX might rally to hit $2 by 2024.

Function X (FX) Price Prediction 2025

If Function X (FX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 7 years, FX would rally to hit $3.

Function X (FX) Price Prediction 2026

If Function X (FX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, FX would rally to hit $4.

Function X (FX) Price Prediction 2027

If Function X (FX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, FX would rally to hit $5.

Function X (FX) Price Prediction 2028

Function X (FX) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, FX would hit $6 in 2028.

Function X (FX) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Function X (FX) , it would witness major spikes. FX might hit $7 by 2029.

Function X (FX) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Basic Attention TokenEcosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in FX for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Function X (FX) might hit $8 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Function X Network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for FX. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Function X (FX) in 2022 is $2.42507 On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Function X (FX) price prediction for 2022 is $ 0.13979.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Basic Attention Token ecosystem, the performance of FX would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $2.20 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.5 if the investors believe that FX is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Function X (FX) ? FX is an Ethereum token that powers Function X, a platform for decentralized apps that includes a core blockchain, cross-chain protocol, and platform for decentralized applications. FX can be used to pay for services like smart contract development and data storage, as well as to vote on network upgrades and stake on the network. 2. Where can you purchase Function X (FX) ? Function X (FX) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Bithumb, Coinbase Exchange, Gate.io, KuCoin and Bittrex. 3. Will Function X (FX) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Basic Attention Token Platform, FX has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Function X (FX) ? On April 30, 2021 Function X (FX) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $2.20. 5. Is Function X (FX) a good investment in 2022? Function X (FX) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Basic Attention Token In the past few months, FX is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Function X (FX) reach $0.5? Function X (FX) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Function X (FX) will hit $0.5 soon. 7. What will be the Function X (FX) price by 2023? Function X (FX) price is expected to reach $1 by 2023. 8. What will be the Function X (FX) price by 2024? Function X (FX) price is expected to reach $2 by 2024. 9. What will be the Function X (FX) price by 2025? Function X (FX) price is expected to reach $3 by 2025. 10. What will be the Function X (FX) price by 2026? Function X (FX) price is expected to reach $4 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

