CBS Weekend News, September 25, 2022

MILWAUKEE — For Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the NBA’s best player debate is simple.

He doesn’t consider himself the current best player in the league as his team failed to win the league last season. So he was willing to cede that accolade to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry instead.

“I think the best player in the world is the person who’s the last man standing,” Antetokounmpo said Sunday afternoon at Bucks media day. “He’s the person who takes his team to the final, to the finish line and helps them win the game. … that’s how I see it. I believe the best player in the world is Steph Curry. “

Antetokounmpo, who was named the No. 1 player on ESPN’s NBArank, acknowledged he was one of the best players in the league and could have claimed the top spot after the Bucks won the 2021 NBA Finals. But after Milwaukee lost in the second round of the playoffs last season in a seven-game series to the Boston Celtics, he failed to claim.

Antetokounmpo also finished third in NBA MVP voting after averaging 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists last season, but he highlighted how individual awards have failed compared looking forward to winning the NBA Finals.

“The feeling I got, it was a nice feeling,” he said. “I got jealous of Golden State, seeing them in the parade and the ESPYs. You know that feeling now. You know what’s being taken away from you.”

With Antetokounmpo at center, the Bucks believe they have a team capable of winning the NBA championship again. They brought back nearly their entire roster from last season. Sixteen of 20 training camp players were on the roster at some point last season, including forward Jordan Nwora, who signed a two-year, $6.2 million deal to stay with the Bucks on Sunday. , his agents told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“It’s really hard to keep a good team together,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “When you win at a high level, teams want your players. They come and take your players and we’ve all watched it if you’ve been in the NBA a long time. I can’t say enough how excited we are. are if you have a very good team, to be able to keep it together. And that’s because we believe in it.”

However, the Bucks roster won’t be complete to start the season as some of their wingers recover from injury.

Forward Khris Middleton has admitted he won’t be ready to play in the season opener on Oct. 20 against the Philadelphia 76ers as he continues his recovery from surgery on his left wrist in July.

Middleton had the cast removed from his left wrist about two weeks ago, and he was hoping to regain his range of motion shortly before returning to basketball. He said he began to experience wrist discomfort around the All-Star break, but played until an MCL sprain in the first round of the playoffs ended his season prematurely. .

“Hopefully it’s closer to the start of the season,” Middleton said. “I know it won’t be that week, but soon after.”

The only major addition Milwaukee made to its roster was the signing of forward Joe Ingles, who is recovering from a torn ACL, in free agency. Ingles tore the ACL in his left knee in late January and underwent surgery to repair the injury in February.

Bucks general manager Jon Horst has indicated that next January would be a realistic timeline for his potential return.

“It’s fun to say you brought your team back,” Horst said. “But I also think Joe is a big deal for us. And we’ll be right or wrong, that’s how this business works, but it’s just not a minor thing. It’s a big enough impact for our team.”