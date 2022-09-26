News
Chris Perkins: Dolphins grades, stock up, stock down for upset victory over Buffalo
Say it any way you want — the Dolphins (3-0) are undefeated, in first place in the AFC East, the only team in the AFC with a perfect record — and it still doesn’t accurately capture what the Dolphins have done so far this season.
The crowning achievement to this point has been Sunday’s 21-19 victory over Buffalo. But that incredible 42-38 comeback victory at Baltimore was pretty darn impressive. And coach Mike McDaniel starting his career by leading the Dolphins to a 20-7 victory over New England and coach Bill Belichick was cool, too.
Still, knocking off Buffalo — the team that had a seven-game winning streak on the Dolphins, was favored by most to win the division and favored by many to go to the Super Bowl — was special.
Passing game: A
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13 for 18, 186 yards, one touchdown, 123.8 passer rating) came through with some big plays, most notably the 11-yard pass he zipped to wide receiver River Cracraft and the 45-yard deep pass he dropped into Jaylen Waddle’s hands. And he showed toughness with the head/back injury. Waddle (four receptions, 102 yards) led the way statistically, but Tyreek Hill (two receptions, 33 yards), Durham Smythe (three receptions, 23 yards) and Cracraft (one reception, 11 yards, touchdown) played roles. Pass protection only allowed one sack despite rotating right tackles at one point. There was at least one dropped pass, but overall it was a strong, timely performance.
Running game: C
Chase Edmonds (six carries, 21 yards, including an 8-yard carry) had two touchdowns, which is the saving factor here. Raheem Mostert (eight carries, 11 yards, including a 9-yard carry) didn’t do much. The Dolphins only had 41 yards rushing on 17 carries, which is 2.4 yards per carry. Granted, the Dolphins only ran 43 plays. But you’d like to see more production, considering Buffalo was missing a couple of run-stuffing defensive tackles in Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips. Still, the running game participated in a winning effort.
Defending the pass: B
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (42 of 63, 400 yards, two touchdowns) was pretty good. But Miami’s defense was even better among its four sacks, nine passes defended and 10 quarterback hits. Cornerback Xavien Howard kept Stefon Diggs (seven receptions, 74 yards) under control, and fellow cornerback Nik Needham played an exhausting 90 of 92 snaps (98%). Safety Jevon Holland (10 tackles, 1.5 sacks) was the only defender to play all 92 snaps. Melvin Ingram had 2.0 sacks. Allen did some damage, but he had 63 attempts, for goodness sake. The Dolphins’ defense was better than Allen.
Defending the run: B
Buffalo rushed for 115 yards on 23 carries, which is 5.0 yards per carry. The numbers don’t look great, but the run defense wasn’t bad. Running back Zack Moss (four carries, 46 yards) had a 43-yard run that boosted the statistics. But he was ineffective otherwise. Allen (eight carries, 47 yards, 5.9 ypc) did the heavy lifting for the Bills’ ground game. The Dolphins’ front seven, led by linebacker Jerome Baker (team-best 13 tackles), was active all day. Safety Brandon Jones (nine tackles) and linebacker Elandon Roberts (eight tackles) were also good.
Special teams: C-
Obviously the “butt punt” — punter Thomas Morstead punted from his own end zone and hit wide receiver Trent Sherfield’s butt before the ball bounced out of bounds for a safety — is the memorable occasion here, and it could have lost the game if not for a strong defensive stand. Otherwise, it was a good showing that included punts downed at the Bills’ 2-, 12- and 20-yard lines. The Dolphins didn’t attempt a field goal and their kickoff and punt coverage units were decent.
Coaching: A
The Dolphins, for the third consecutive week, were prepared and excited to play. Those are good first steps when you plan to win. Coach Mike McDaniel and offensive coordinator Frank Smith continue showing offensive variety while defensive coordinator Josh Boyer is overseeing a unit that continually makes plays. The Dolphins have rarely been caught off guard, even by Buffalo’s 63 pass attempts. Gameplans are solid and in-game adjustments are good. No issues here.
Stock up: Tua Tagovailoa
The man just keeps making plays. Tagovailoa’s deep throws have been masterful, such as Sunday when he hit Waddle in stride on a crucial 45-yard pass. Tagovailoa also showed admirable guts by returning to the game in the third quarter after sustaining a back/head injury. You already knew he could throw the short and intermediate passes with accuracy, and you saw that with the touchdown pass to Cracraft. Tagovailoa is having an outstanding start to the season.
Stock down: Chris Perkins
Did I really pick this team to win eight games?! Am I the guy who loudly questioned whether Tagovailoa improved his ability to throw the deep pass?! Yikes. I’ll admit the obvious, I’m looking very, very bad on both fronts.
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022 News: Apply For These Posts Till September 27
SBI Recruitment News: The State Bank of India (SBI) will close the application process window for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) on September 27. The candidates who are eligible and interested in the post can submit their applications on SBI’s career portal i.e. sbi.co.in or ibpsonline.ibps.in.
For the convenience of the candidate, we have mentioned all the important details below:
Vacancy:
SBI is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 5008 vacancies of Junior Associates.
Age Limit:
Candidates age should be between the age of 20 to 28 years as on August 1, 2022.
Application fee:
The application fee is ₹750 for General/ OBC/ EWS. The application fee is exempted for SC/ ST/ PwBD. ESM/DESM candidates.
SBI Clerk recruitment 2022: How to apply
Here, we have also mentioned the steps via which the candidates can apply for the posts:
Visit the official website SBI Career at sbi.co.in
Click on the apply link’ RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)
Register and login to apply
Fill the application form and pay the application fee
Submit the from and take a print for future reference.
Apples, traditional at Rosh Hashana, shine in this cake
Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, begins on Sunday evening (Sept. 25), and the people in my house would get pretty ornery if I skipped the holiday’s traditional brisket or kugel. But I also like to change up some dishes, like sides and desserts.
In many homes, honey cake is traditional on Rosh Hashanah, but it’s this apple cake recipe that shows up in my house, and not only during the holidays. It makes other appearances Just Because. Just because it’s fall, just because I went apple picking, just because people are coming over for brunch.
Let’s home in for a moment on the apples. In many homes, apples are dipped into honey at the beginning of the Rosh Hashanah meal for a sweet year to come. Joan Nathan, an authority on Jewish food and author of 11 cookbooks, says apples have been associated with the holiday since the Middle Ages.
“Every Jewish holiday is a seasonal holiday, and used what was available,” Nathan says. “Honey was everywhere and it represented sweetness for the new year, but so were apples. I would personally have apples rather than honey cake for dessert because they are so abundant and I like them better.”
Nathan says apples at Rosh Hashana symbolize plenty, abundance and hope for the new year. She makes a “Jewish apple cake” for the holiday, using oil instead of butter, often serving it after a meal of Alsatian chicken dish with apples. (Kosher rules say you can’t mix dairy — like butter — with chicken or meat at the same meal.)
My version of apple cake is super easy and good and tender and moist, and takes very little time to throw together. It is made with butter, so if you are keeping kosher, make sure it is served as part of a parve or dairy meal.
Note that the batter will feel a little thin compared to more traditional cake batters. That’s intentional – it’s a delicately textured cake.
A simple mix of cinnamon and sugar gives the cake a crunchy, sweet topping laced with the spice that is the most perfect partner to apples in the history of spice partners to apples.
For baked goods, you want a firm apple that won’t turn into mush when it’s cooked. How tart or sweet it is is up to you.
Sometimes apples are grated before they are added to cake batters, but here they are roughly chopped so you get real bites of apples in every bite of cake. Make sure the pieces are no more than about 1/3 inch big though or the cake won’t hold together so well.
This cake keeps, wrapped at room temperature, for a couple of days.
APPLE CAKE
Serves 8
Cinnamon Sugar Topping:
- ¼ cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Coffee Cake:
- 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1/3 cup sugar
- ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 2 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla
- 2/3 cup whole milk
- 1 large apple, peeled and roughly chopped
1. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Grease a 9-inch square (or round) baking pan, or spray with nonstick cooking spray.
2. In a small bowl, stir together the ¼ cup sugar and cinnamon.
3. In another small bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder and salt
4. In a medium-size bowl, beat the 1/3 cup sugar with the butter until fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, then the vanilla. Add the flour mixture and the milk alternately, in about two batches each, beating after each addition until almost incorporated — at the end, you still want to see streaks of flour and milk in the thinnish batter.
5. Fold in the chopped apple just until everything is combined. Turn the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Sprinkle the cinnamon sugar mixture over it.
6. Bake until golden brown and until a toothpick or wooden skewer inserted in the middle comes out clean, about 30 minutes. Cool in the pan on a wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature, in squares (or wedges).
Erik Spoelstra away from Heat on media day for birth of third child
The Miami Heat’s media day opened Monday with coach Erik Spoelstra away for the birth of his third child, with Spoelstra also expected to miss Tuesday’s start of training camp.
With Spoelstra scheduled to speak Monday morning, the team announced he would be away from the team’s initial round of interviews to be at the side of wife Nikki, with the couple announcing earlier the impending birth of a daughter.
Having road missed games for the births of his two sons, Spoelstra this time did not have to hustle back to South Florida, instead afforded the opportunity to join the team’s camp in the Bahamas later in the week.
In July, Nikki Spoelstra on social media revealed that their son Santiago was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a serious, fast-growing form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, following an unexpected intestinal surgery the day after his fourth birthday.
The cancer required months of chemotherapy at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, with Nikki Spoelstra announcing in July that Santiago’s cancer had entered remission, including the posting of a video that showed Santiago leaving the ward and preparing to ring the bell to signal completion of treatment.
Spoelstra missed a game in late March when the Heat announced one of his sons required a medical procedure.
Assistant Chris Quinn has been running the team in the absences of Spoelstra.
Staff changes
Jay Sabol, who had served as Heat trainer, has been shifted to the role of Vice President Sports Performance.
Sabol was away from the team for the second half of last season.
Wes Brown, who had served as trainer at the end of 2021-22, is now listed in the team’s directory as head athletic trainer.
Rob Fodor, the team’s shooting coach who had been away from the team last season, working remotely, again is listed in the team’s directory.
The NBA has changed workplace rules this season to no longer require COVID vaccination for in-person coaching, provided regular testing is completed.
Hyde10: Dramatic ending, Tua’s return, defense’s stand — 10 thoughts on Dolphins’ 21-19 win over Bills
Big game. Big finish. Big statement by the Miami Dolphins, too.
The Dolphins beat the Bills, 21-19, in another dramatic finish to go 3-0 and — yes, it’s early — take first place in the AFC East.
Here are 10 thoughts on Sunday’s game:
1. Play of the game I: Fourth-and-goal at the 2. A minute, 49 seconds to play. Bills’ Josh Allen has Isaiah McKenzie open in the corner and throws short — and this Dolphins defense completes another goal-line stand to go with their work at Baltimore. This one gives the Dolphins the ball at their 2 and …
Play of the Game II: Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead is at the back of the end zone with the ball on the 1-yard line and punts into the back of blocker Trent Sherfield. Safety. It’s now Miami 21-19 and a field goal can win it. Buffalo got the ball with 1:25 left, Allen getting a second chance and …
Play of the Game III: Allen, running to get his offense under center at the at the Dolphins 44-yard line, can’t do it quickly enough and time runs out. You had to wait for the ref to say, “That’s the end of the game,” to be sure.
2. Tua Tagovailoa eluded a blitz, completed a nice third-down pass in the second quarter and then got a shove from Bills linebacker Matt Milano that warranted a roughing penalty. In falling, Tua’s head bounced hard off the turf and he seemed to come up woozy. He immediately was taken out of the game and went to the locker room. The upshot? The Dolphins said he was “questionable” with a head injury. Both coach Mike McDaniel and Tagovailoa said after the game the problem was a back injury. Tua’s first play back in the second half was a 22-yard pass. For the day, Tagovailoa completed 13-of-18 passes for 186 yards and the touchdown. Postscript: The NFLPA is reportedly investigating the concussion protocol around Tua to see if it was properly followed.
3. Stat of the game: Buffalo ran 90 plays to the Dolphins 39. That’s nuts. It’s reflected in the time of possession, too, as the Dolphins only had the ball for 19:20. The game began with injury issues especially to the Bills defense. As it went on both sides lost players to the heat, but Buffalo lost more. Buffalo media counted the Bills losing 13 players as the game played out, most to the heat. On a 20-play, 87-yard drive in the third quarter, the Bills ate up 9:22 and players from both sides dropped out (Xavien Howard was suffering from cramping for the Dolphins). But the number of plays and time of possession in Buffalo’s favor was staggering — and those are usually winning numbers.
4. Give this Dolphins defense full credit. Buffalo had scored 31 and 41 points its first two games. It was up against a quarterback in Allen that looks like he’s the best in the game right now. Allen threw 63 passes and had 400 yards passing and two touchdowns Sunday. He ran for another 47 yards. This defense not only effectively got a turnover off Allen to make it a 7-7 game, but made him earn everything. Everything. The Buffalo scoring drives were 10, 14 and 20 plays — and a 17-play drive ended in the defense stopping Buffalo after first-and-goal from the 2. The Bills are a tough team, and give Allen especially credit for converting 10 of 16 third downs. But this defense held up to perhaps the league’s best offense early this year with big plays of its own and that’s a good mark for what’s coming.
5. Buffalo was without its entire starting secondary Sunday. The two rookie cornerbacks and two safeties who began the game had a total of three starts between them. So it’s no wonder the question was how this Dolphins passing game would attack them. And? Well, for much of three quarters the Bills had to be happy in only really giving up one touchdown drive (the second came after the defense got the ball at the Bills’ 6). But then in the fourth quarter Tua and the deep passing game went to work. He threw 32 yards to an open Jayen Waddle to start the drive. Then, on third-and-22, Waddle got behind the Bills defense for a 45-yard gain to the Buffalo 6-yard line to set up the go-ahead touchdown at 21-17. Buffalo was paying special attention to Hill as he only had four targets and two receptions. Waddle had four catches for 102 yards.
6. Left tackle Terron Armstead keeps showing his worth. Von Miller had two sacks in the first two games and disrupted play in each of the Bills wins. Miller wasn’t heard from Sunday. He lined up opposite Armstead all day. And all day Armstead stymied him. Midway through the fourth quarter, Miller had no tackles, no quarterback pressures and was only on the stat sheet because of a pass defensed. That’s what a star left tackle does.
7. Jevon Holland blitzed off the left side of the Bills line, sidestepped a block attempt by Devin Singletary and created the latest game-changing play by the defense. In the opener, it was a Brandon Jones sack against New England’s Mac Jones that caused a fumble which bounced into Melvin Ingram’s hands for a touchdown. This time it was Holland’s blindside hit of Allen that allowed Ingram to recover the fumble at the Bills’ 6-yard line. Three players later, it was a 7-7 game.
8. Second-year player Jaelan Phillips became a target of questions and pass-rush concerns this past week when it should have been an issue for the whole defense. There hadn’t been many Emmanuel Ogbah or Ingram sightings, either. Well Ingram changed that Sunday. He stopped a scrambling Allen short of the goal line to be credited with one sack, and then sacked him again in the first half to cause a fumble that the Bills recovered. Throw in that fumble recovery on Holland’s sack and Ingram had an impactful first half. As for Phillips, you need more from him, but let’s remember it’s not a straight-line progression for most pass rushers or edge players. In his third year, Jason Taylor had a half-sack through eight games. If that doesn’t tell you to turn down the volume on the second-year Phillips, nothing will.
9. Quick hits:
A. What was Buffalo doing just before halftime? With 6 seconds left at the Dolphins 34-yard line, Allen looked like he could have spiked the ball and let Tyler Bass attempt a 51-yard field goal (his long the past two years was 58 and 57 yards). Instead, Allen threw a short pass to Stefon Diggs and the clock ran out. Why? Allen bobbled the snap and there’s a rule if you bobble a snap you can’t spike the ball. So he had to go through with the play;
B. Cornerback Keion Crossen knocked the ball loose of Bills receiver Gabe Davis to turn a touchdown into an incompletion. The Bills had to take a third-quarter field goal;
C. Ingram can expect a fine for kicking/leg-whipping Allen in the groin.
D. Morstead’s 74-yard punt after the safety is one of those under-the-radar plays that won the game. Even given the 12 yards punters stand behind the line, it’s a big punt. Buffalo started their last-gasp drive at the 23 rather than close to the 40 in the way many teams do after a safety.
10. Next game: Dolphins at Cincinnati. The dreaded Thursday night away game. Actually, there’s no statistical evidence showing any undue bias for records on Thursday night, home or away (though Dolphins did lose, 22-7, on Thursday in Cincinnati in the 2016 season). Cincinnati might have had a Super Bowl hangover in starting 0-2 before beating the Jets on Sunday. Or maybe it was Joe Burrow missing the preseason after appendix surgery. Or maybe they were just fortunate to make the Super Bowl?
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
By CRISTIANA MESQUITA
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian moved near the Cayman Islands and closer to western Cuba early Monday on a track to hit Florida as a major hurricane this week.
Ian was forecast to intensify rapidly and become a major hurricane as soon as late Monday before becoming an even stronger Category 4 hurricane over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking the west central coast of Florida on Wednesday.
Authorities in Cuba suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and planned evacuations Monday as Ian gained strength on approach to Grand Cayman and the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio and Artemisa.
“Cuba is expecting extreme hurricane force winds, also life threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall,” U.S. National Hurricane Center senior specialist Daniel Brown told The Associated Press early Monday.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ian should reach far-western Cuba late Monday or early Tuesday, hitting near the country’s most famed tobacco fields. Cuba state media outlet Granma said authorities would begin evacuating people from vulnerable areas early Monday in Pinar del Rio. Classes there have been suspended.
At 8 a.m. EDT on Monday, Ian was moving northwest at 14 mph (22 kph), about 90 miles (145 kilometers) west-southwest of Grand Cayman, according to the center. It had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph).
“Ian is not expected to spend much time over western Cuba, and additional strengthening is likely over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday,” the hurricane center said. “Ian is likely to have an expanding wind field and will be slowing down by that time, which will have the potential to produce significant wind and storm surge impacts along the west coast of Florida.”
A surge of up to 8 feet (2.4 meters) of ocean water and 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain, with as much as 15 inches (38 centimeters) inches in isolated areas, was predicted for the Tampa Bay area. That’s enough water to inundate low-lying coastal communities.
Florida residents were getting ready, lining up for hours in Tampa to collect bags of sand and clearing store shelves of bottled water.
A hurricane watch was issued for Florida’s central western coast including the Tampa Bay area, where Hillsborough County suspended classes through Thursday to prepare schools to serve as shelters for evacuees. Additional watches for more northern areas along the peninsula’s west coast may be issued, Brown said.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout Florida and urged residents to prepare for the storm to lash large swaths of the state with heavy rains, high winds and rising seas.
“We’re going to keep monitoring the track of this storm. But it really is important to stress the degree of uncertainty that still exists,” DeSantis said at a news conference Sunday, cautioning that “even if you’re not necessarily right in the eye of the path of the storm, there’s going to be pretty broad impacts throughout the state.”
Flash and urban flooding is possible in the Florida Keys and Florida peninsula through midweek, and then heavy rainfall was possible for north Florida, the Florida panhandle and the southeast United States later this week.
The agency has advised Floridians to have hurricane plans in place and monitor updates of the storm’s evolving path.
President Joe Biden also declared an emergency, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to coordinate disaster relief and provide assistance to protect lives and property. The president postponed a scheduled Sept. 27 trip to Florida because of the storm.
Associated Press writer Julie Walker contributed to this report from New York.
Human smuggler behind high-speed chase, crash sent to jail
A convicted smuggler will spend nearly five years in prison for his role in a high-speed chase near an elementary school. The ensuing accident injured six people, including innocent motorists.
This week, Manuel Hernandez, Jr., 30, appeared before U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera in a federal courthouse in Brownsville. Olvera sentenced him to four years and nine months in prison for human trafficking. Hernandez previously pleaded guilty on April 13.
The charges stem from an attempted human smuggling in the western part of Brownsville, in a neighborhood just north of the Rio Grande and the border fence. This attempt ended in a crash after Hernandez tried to evade authorities. According to information released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, during the sentencing hearing, Olvera heard testimony from victims of the crash, including an innocent motorist who had to be rushed to a local hospital. with a punctured lung, a damaged vocal cord, severe head trauma, four broken ribs, a broken collarbone, a broken shoulder blade and knocked out teeth. The judge also saw surveillance video of a high-speed chase and subsequent crash.
On the day of the accident, Hernandez had traveled to the western part of the city to pick up a group of migrants smuggled into the country. Federal authorities spotted the group of migrants as they boarded Hernandez’s SUV. Officers saw it speeding away, reaching speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour. Local police and Border Patrol agents followed him and tried to arrest him. One of the areas that Hernandez runs through at high speed is a local elementary school called Garden Park.
As he attempted to flee, Hernandez rammed an innocent motorist and then fled leaving the vehicle and victims at the scene. Authorities tracked him down and arrested him.
Luisana Moreno is a writer for Breitbart Texas.
