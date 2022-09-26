News
Cuba evacuates as Tropical Storm Ian heads for Florida with hurricane fears: NPR
Luis Santana/AP
HAVANA — Cuban authorities have suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and said they will begin evacuations on Monday as Tropical Storm Ian was expected to develop into a hurricane before reaching the western part of the island in road to Florida.
A hurricane warning was in effect for Grand Cayman and the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio and Artemisa. The US National Hurricane Center said Ian is expected to reach far western Cuba late Monday or early Tuesday, striking near the country’s most famous tobacco fields. It could become a major hurricane on Tuesday.
Cuban state media Granma said authorities would begin evacuating people from vulnerable areas early Monday in the far western province of Pinar del Rio. Classes have been suspended there.
As of 11 p.m. EDT Sunday, Ian was moving northwest at 13 mph (20 km/h), about 140 miles (225 kilometers) south of Grand Cayman, according to the center. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 km/h).
Meanwhile, Florida residents kept a wary eye on Ian as he rumbled ominously across the Caribbean on his way to the state.
Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency across Florida and urged residents to prepare for the storm to hit large swaths of the state with heavy rain, high winds and rising seas.
Forecasters still don’t know exactly where Ian could make landfall, with current models plotting it toward Florida’s west coast or begging areas, he said.
“We will continue to monitor the path of this storm. But it’s really important to highlight the degree of uncertainty that still exists,” DeSantis said at a press conference on Sunday, warning that “even if you don’t not necessarily right the eye of the storm’s path, there will be fairly broad impacts across the state.”
Flash and urban flooding are possible in the Florida Keys and the Florida Peninsula through mid-week, then heavy rains were possible for northern Florida, Florida and the southeastern United States later this week.
The agency placed a tropical storm watch over the lower Florida Keys on Sunday evening and advised Floridians to put hurricane plans in place and watch for updates on the storm’s changing track.
President Joe Biden also declared an emergency, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to coordinate disaster relief and provide assistance to protect lives and property. . The president postponed a planned Sept. 27 trip to Florida because of the storm.
John Cangialosi, senior hurricane specialist at the Miami-based center, said in an interview Sunday that it was unclear exactly where Ian would hit hardest in Florida. Residents should begin preparations, including collecting supplies for potential power outages, he said.
“It’s a hard thing to say, stay tuned, but it’s the right message right now,” Cangialosi said. “But for those in Florida, there’s still time to get ready. I’m not telling you to close your shutters or do anything like that yet, but there’s still time to stock up.”
Local Florida media reported a rush for water, generators and other supplies in some areas where residents traveled to stock up on supplies ahead of the storm.
NPR News
News
BOJ’s Kuroda: Rapid Currency Fluctuations Are Undesirable
- It is desirable for the currency to move in a stable manner, reflecting the fundamentals
- Ready to take various easing measures without hesitation if necessary, should risks to the Japanese economy materialize
There is nothing here that hasn’t been said before. But as the BOJ continues to maintain the rhetoric that it is sticking to its super easy policy, it will keep the pressure on the yen and the handle at 145.00 USD/JPY should be tested once again.
This article was written by Justin Low at forexlive.com.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
More people should watch the best documentary series on Netflix
For about a year now, we’ve been rounding up TV and movie recommendations here at CNET. It was funny! Discuss the best show on netflixor the best sci-fi series on Prime Video. Most of the time, it’s pretty easy for us to choose our favorites.
Not this time.
When someone suggested I select “Best Documentary on Netflix”, I started to sweat. Immediately. I maintain CNET’s list of best documentaries. I almost watch all documentary, whether it’s a movie or a mini-series, as soon as they come out.
And folks, Netflix has a plot good documentaries.
I would say documentaries are the best thing about Netflix, period. There are genre-defining true-crime series like Making a Murderer, Oscar-winning films like Icarus, incredible nature docos like Our Planet. That’s before we even mention viral hits like tiger king Where Drive to survive.
It is almost impossible to choose just one.
But the nature of our recommendations to GameSpot is to pick something audiences might have missed or something underappreciated. This is why we tend to call shows like Dark Where For All Mankind on Apple TV Plus on established classics like Stranger Things.
So with that in mind, I’m selecting Untold as my pick for Best Documentary Series on Netflix. Because he reigns. It governs so much.
Produced by the people behind the also very good Wild Wild Country, Untold is a series of feature-length sports-focused documentaries. Which amounts to saying game of thrones is the story of an iron chair or Harry Potter is a franchise about a kid with glasses. It is obviously much more than that.
Untold doesn’t just tell a series of sports stories that defy your expectations of what a sports documentary should be. It tells these stories so effectively that you hardly need to care about the sport to be captivated. It really is so good.
Take the subjects. There’s Crimes and Penalties, which tells the slap shot tale of the Danbury Trashers, a minor hockey team led – incredibly – by the 17-year-old son of a family-related waste management tycoon. Genoese criminal. Total chaos ensues.
Then there’s Mischief in the Palace, a definitive and privileged account of the infamous 2004 basketball game when Ron Artest walked through the crowd and sparked a massive brawl between players and fans.
And there are profiles. Really good. On Caitlyn Jenner, best known for her connection to the Kardashians, but once an Olympic gold medalist. This episode is decent, but Christy Martin’s profile is perhaps more compelling. Martin, once the most famous female boxer in the world, was a truly revolutionary athlete, but was also the victim of a savage attempted murder. His story is terrifying, told with expertise and sensitivity by the Untold team.
The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist is arguably the best of the bunch. If you’re going to watch an episode, I suggest this one. Manti Te’o was a superstar college football player, consensus All-American who fell victim to an incredible catfishing scam with so many layers it would be impossible to explain it here. Just look. And get ready for one of the most unique stories in all of sport.
So yes, Untold is awesome. More than awesome, actually. It’s a series of mini-masterpieces, each more intriguing than the next. Incredibly, it looks like a show that is gaining momentum. Season 1 is fantastic, but Untold’s just-concluded second season comes with a confident confidence to tackle tougher stories, with better and deeper reporting.
Even if you have no interest in sports, you owe it to yourself to watch. Untold transcends sport. It is the best documentary series on Netflix.
More streaming recommendations and tips
CNET
News
Source – Mac Jones of the New England Patriots ready for MRI; initial belief is that QB has a high ankle sprain
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reportedly sprained his ankle on Sunday in the final stages of a 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, a source told Adam Schefter from ESPN.
The sophomore quarterback will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis and determine its severity, the source said.
Jones had jumped off the field without putting weight on his left leg and walked straight to the locker room. Initial tests revealed the injury was not something that would end his season, according to a source.
During his post-game press conference, coach Bill Belichick said he had no update on Jones’ condition. Jones was not made available for his post-match press conference but is due to speak to reporters on Monday.
The injury happened on Jones’ last pass attempt of the day, an interception late in the fourth quarter, when he was tagged by Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell and immediately grabbed his ankle left.
The 6-foot-8, 307-pound Campbell came off his feet hitting Jones, then landed on top of him. Jones’ left leg bent and Campbell landed on the lower part of it.
Jones reached for his left ankle, got up, and jumped onto the Patriots sideline. While injured players typically enter the pop-up tent on the sideline, Jones instead went straight to the locker room.
Campbell explained what he saw happening on the game.
“The game is on the line, in the fourth quarter. They made a few plays to get the ball moving, and it’s just a pass-rush mentality all over the court,” Campbell said. “I think I was just trying to put pressure on him, hit him, make him feel uncomfortable and get him to throw an interception. And I think it was just a good game of football. I hate to see him get hurt. That’s the worst part of this game. You never want to see guys get hurt. Hope he’s okay.
Jones went 22 of 32 for 302 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. He added five carries for 31 yards and a touchdown.
The Patriots (1-2) visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
“I know if he’s got something he can go play with, he’s going to play with it,” said safety and longtime captain Devin McCourty. “We will have to see what it is and go from there as a team. We will continue to rally around him.”
Linebacker Matthew Judon added: “We don’t know what happened, we’ll see in the next few days. But I’m rolling with it. [No.] 10. Hope he’s okay.”
Veteran Brian Hoyer is the Patriots’ top replacement, with rookie Bailey Zappe the No. 3 option.
Center David Andrews, one of the team’s captains, was asked about the Patriots’ confidence in Hoyer if he’s pushed into action.
“Tons. Brian’s been here a long time,” Andrews said. “I have a lot of respect for the way he arrives and works every day and prepares like he’s going to play.”
ESPN’s Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.
espn
News
Fiona leaves Canada and leaves thousands of people without electricity
Former Hurricane Fiona left hundreds of thousands of Canadians without power on Sunday as coastal communities grappled with washed out roads, downed trees and power lines and homes washed out to sea.
After heading up the Atlantic last week, Fiona landed in Atlantic Canada around 3 a.m. local time on Saturday as a powerful post-tropical cyclone.
wsj
News
When did “The Rings of Power” Episode 6 release in your time zone?
power rings is on a locked weekly publishing schedule. The sixth episode will air on Prime Video on Thursday, September 29 at 9 p.m. PT.
Find the exact release time for your time zone below.
Rings of Power episode release schedule
Watch a new episode of the Lord of the Rings prequel series every week.
- 9:00 p.m. PDT — Thursdays
- 12:00 p.m. EDT — Fridays
- 1 a.m. Brazil — Friday
- 5am UK – Fridays
- 6:00 a.m. CEST — Friday
- 9:30 a.m. IST – Fridays
- 1pm JST – Fridays
- 2:00 p.m. AU — Fridays
- 4pm NZ — Friday
“Rings of Power successfully balances the way it makes itself accessible to newcomers, movie fans, and lovers of more intense lore,” wrote CNET’s Erin Carson of the expensive new series. The reviews were first positivebut less enthusiastic takes poured in.
Set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power covers the major events of the Second Age of Middle-earth. They include the Forging of the Rings of Power, the Rise of Sauron, and the Last Alliance between Elves and Men.
The eight-episode first season of The Rings of Power continues through October 14.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
View all photos
CNET
News
What Pumpkin Spice Lattes Can Teach Us About Economics
Mphillips007 | E+ | Getty Images
The pumpkin spice latte is back — and the popular seasonal drink and meme can teach us a lot about consumer behavior and economics.
Starbucks launched the Pumpkin Spice Latte in 2003, and the “PSL” has become the company’s most popular seasonal drink, selling more than 600 million since its inception and fueling its adoption by rival coffeehouse chains and neighborhood cafes.
The pumpkin spice craze has spread far beyond coffee to ice cream, craft beer, baked goods, yogurt, and even dog food. The industry was worth $511 million in 2019, up 4.7% from the previous year, according to Nielsen data.
And companies are rolling out pumpkin spice products earlier and earlier — weeks before the official start of the fall season. Krispy Kreme, for example, began serving its pumpkin spice donuts and drinks on August 8, its very first release.
Learn more about personal finance:
Why America’s $39 Trillion Retirement System Gets a “C+” Grade
How Persistent High Inflation Can Affect Your Tax Bracket
How to decorate on a budget, according to designers
And then – poof, the flavor disappeared a few months later.
Which give?
“It’s very simple economics,” said Jadrian Wooten, an economics professor at Virginia Tech.
“We wouldn’t want it if it was available year-round,” Wooten said. “Companies take these things from us and give them back.
“Because they take it away, we want more later.”
Why your next latte will never taste as good as the first
Christina Tkacik/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
“Marginal analysis” and “diminishing returns” are two economic principles at play.
Marginal analysis is how consumers decide whether or not to buy an extra “unit” of something, like a pumpkin spice latte. Consumers weigh the benefits (such as happiness or satisfaction) and the costs (price) of an activity when choosing to buy or not to buy. If the consumer’s marginal benefit exceeds his marginal cost, he will buy the good.
But as the consumption of a good increases, the benefit derived from the good decreases. This is the rule of diminishing returns.
Emotions are a powerful buying driver.
Bruce Clark
associate professor of marketing at Northeastern University
“For a consumer, the marginal benefit of an extra slice of pizza can be thought of in terms of the extra satisfaction the pizza will create,” according to an open-source economics textbook from the University of Minnesota. “But whatever the nature of the benefit, the marginal benefits generally decrease as the quantities increase.”
These rules apply widely, from pizza to semiconductor production and, of course, pumpkin spice lattes.
That first PSL in August or September is the best – but the enthusiasm wanes with each successive drink, Wooten said. Your next latte isn’t as good as the last.
“The first one is really good,” Wooten said. “It’s a powerful feeling for a lot of people.”
Exploiting “the feelings of this season”
Companies are evaluating these consumption habits and behaviors to optimize their revenues and profits. Food and coffee chains see a financial benefit in offering pumpkin spice products for about a quarter of the year instead of the whole year.
And they’re capitalizing on the positive emotions consumers are feeling from the PSL as a reminder of the benefits of the fall season.
“Beyond flavor, however, seasonal products are tied to the feelings of that season, and emotions are a powerful motivator for purchase,” according to Bruce Clark, associate professor of marketing at Northeastern University, who wrote about the PSL phenomenon in 2018. “As far as you look forward to the fall season, here is a reminder of this season. Purchasing the product reinforces these good feelings.
But at some point, the costs of a business outweigh the benefits of offering seasonal beverages. Offering drinks too early, and a company’s image can be hurt by the perception of “seasonal creep,” similar to putting up Halloween or Christmas decorations too early, Clark said.
“To some people, the PSL promotion might seem like an example of all the big brands are doing to us to distort the ‘natural’ cycle of our lives,” he said.
Soon it will be peppermint mocha season – and the cycle of diminishing returns will begin again.
cnbc
