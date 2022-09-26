Cuba evacuates as Tropical Storm Ian heads for Florida with hurricane fears: NPR

toggle caption Luis Santana/AP Luis Santana/AP

HAVANA — Cuban authorities have suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and said they will begin evacuations on Monday as Tropical Storm Ian was expected to develop into a hurricane before reaching the western part of the island in road to Florida.

A hurricane warning was in effect for Grand Cayman and the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio and Artemisa. The US National Hurricane Center said Ian is expected to reach far western Cuba late Monday or early Tuesday, striking near the country’s most famous tobacco fields. It could become a major hurricane on Tuesday.

Cuban state media Granma said authorities would begin evacuating people from vulnerable areas early Monday in the far western province of Pinar del Rio. Classes have been suspended there.

As of 11 p.m. EDT Sunday, Ian was moving northwest at 13 mph (20 km/h), about 140 miles (225 kilometers) south of Grand Cayman, according to the center. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 km/h).

Meanwhile, Florida residents kept a wary eye on Ian as he rumbled ominously across the Caribbean on his way to the state.

Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency across Florida and urged residents to prepare for the storm to hit large swaths of the state with heavy rain, high winds and rising seas.

Forecasters still don’t know exactly where Ian could make landfall, with current models plotting it toward Florida’s west coast or begging areas, he said.

“We will continue to monitor the path of this storm. But it’s really important to highlight the degree of uncertainty that still exists,” DeSantis said at a press conference on Sunday, warning that “even if you don’t not necessarily right the eye of the storm’s path, there will be fairly broad impacts across the state.”

Flash and urban flooding are possible in the Florida Keys and the Florida Peninsula through mid-week, then heavy rains were possible for northern Florida, Florida and the southeastern United States later this week.

The agency placed a tropical storm watch over the lower Florida Keys on Sunday evening and advised Floridians to put hurricane plans in place and watch for updates on the storm’s changing track.

President Joe Biden also declared an emergency, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to coordinate disaster relief and provide assistance to protect lives and property. . The president postponed a planned Sept. 27 trip to Florida because of the storm.

John Cangialosi, senior hurricane specialist at the Miami-based center, said in an interview Sunday that it was unclear exactly where Ian would hit hardest in Florida. Residents should begin preparations, including collecting supplies for potential power outages, he said.

“It’s a hard thing to say, stay tuned, but it’s the right message right now,” Cangialosi said. “But for those in Florida, there’s still time to get ready. I’m not telling you to close your shutters or do anything like that yet, but there’s still time to stock up.”

Local Florida media reported a rush for water, generators and other supplies in some areas where residents traveled to stock up on supplies ahead of the storm.