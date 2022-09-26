Connect with us

Disney Hiring Corporate Advocate for New Technologies and NFTs

Disney Hiring Corporate Advocate For New Technologies And Nfts
  • Walt Disney is expanding slowly and entering the digital world.
  • As per the job post, Disney is hiring an experienced lawyer to work on the new technologies.

Walt Disney is extending their firm into the crypto realm, and they have advertised a position. Seeking an experienced corporate lawyer to work on developing technologies such as NFTs and Metaverse.

According to a job posting on the Disney careers website on September 23. The organization is looking for a Principal Counsel to Corporate Transactions, Emerging Technologies & NFTs to work on transactions involving NFTs, the Metaverse, blockchain, and decentralized finance (DeFi).

The entertainment giant is looking for someone to provide complete product life cycle legal counsel and support for global NFT products. Ensuring they conform with all current laws and regulations on US land and globally. As well as assisting the company through technology research and possessing to advise and manage all concerns between the company and digital technologies.

Disney Enters the Crypto-World

Walt Disney is slowly entering the digital world and expanding around Crypto, NFTs, and Metaverse. 

During the business’s fourth-quarter earnings call in November 2021, CEO Bob Chapek announced that the company is planning to unite the physical and digital assets in the Metaverse. A week later, they applied for the patent “virtual-world simulator,” referring to a prospective theme-park metaverse.

Early this year, the firm concentrated on augmented reality (AR), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and artificial intelligence (AI) in 2022. And chose six growth phases to develop and benefit the company through digital assets.

This year’s initiatives feature Layer 2 scaling platform Polygon, as well as two Web3 projects. Flickplay, a Web3 application that allows users to build NFTs using augmented reality (AR). And Lockverse, a Web3 storytelling platform that allows users to engage with creators and brands.

