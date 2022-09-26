Drone attack hits Ukraine; US promises ‘consequences’ on nuclear weapons

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A nighttime drone strike near the Ukrainian port of Odessa sparked a massive fire and explosion, the military said Monday, hours after the United States pledged to take action decisive and promised “catastrophic consequences” if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

The airstrike was the latest in a series of drone attacks on the key southern city in recent days. It hit a military installation and detonated ammunition when it hit. Firefighters were struggling to contain the blaze, the Ukrainian army’s southern command said.

Concerns are growing that Russia could seek to escalate the conflict once it completes what Ukraine and the West see as illegal referendums in parts of Ukraine under its control.

The vote, which ends on Tuesday, took place after thousands of residents fled and included images of armed Russian troops going door to door to pressure Ukrainians to vote. Russia is widely expected to declare the results in its favor, a step that could see Moscow annexing the territory and giving it a pretext to seek to defend it as its own territory under the Russian nuclear umbrella.

Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, has made clear that Russia will pay a heavy price if it follows through on veiled threats to use nuclear weapons in the conflict.

“If Russia crosses this line, there will be catastrophic consequences for Russia. The United States will respond decisively,” he told Meet the Press on NBC on Sunday.

Washington’s message was further detailed in private conversations with their Russian counterparts, he said, without giving further details.

“So the Russians understand where we are. We understand where we are. We plan for every eventuality,” he said in separate comments to ABC’s This Week. “And we will do what is necessary to dissuade Russia from taking this step.”

Elsewhere, a Russian rocket attack targeted a village in southeastern Ukraine. The attack hit an unnamed village and the regional center of Zaporizhzhia, regional military official Oleksandr Starukh said online.

He posted photos of damaged buildings and said unspecified infrastructure was also damaged and fires were started by the attack.

Meanwhile, the first batches of Russian troops mobilized by Moscow have started arriving at military bases, the British military said on Monday.

In an online intelligence briefing, the UK Ministry of Defense said “several tens of thousands” had been called up. However, the Russians face challenges ahead.

“Unlike most Western armies, the Russian military provides low-level initial training to soldiers within their designated operational units, rather than dedicated training establishments,” the Brits said.

Under normal circumstances, two battalions deploy while a third remains in place for training. But in the Ukrainian war, even the third battalion is deploying, undermining that training, the British said.