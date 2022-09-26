News
Erik Spoelstra away from Heat on media day for birth of third child
The Miami Heat’s media day opened Monday with coach Erik Spoelstra away for the birth of his third child, with Spoelstra also expected to miss Tuesday’s start of training camp.
With Spoelstra scheduled to speak Monday morning, the team announced he would be away from the team’s initial round of interviews to be at the side of wife Nikki, with the couple announcing earlier the impending birth of a daughter.
Having road missed games for the births of his two sons, Spoelstra this time did not have to hustle back to South Florida, instead afforded the opportunity to join the team’s camp in the Bahamas later in the week.
In July, Nikki Spoelstra on social media revealed that their son Santiago was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a serious, fast-growing form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, following an unexpected intestinal surgery the day after his fourth birthday.
The cancer required months of chemotherapy at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, with Nikki Spoelstra announcing in July that Santiago’s cancer had entered remission, including the posting of a video that showed Santiago leaving the ward and preparing to ring the bell to signal completion of treatment.
Spoelstra missed a game in late March when the Heat announced one of his sons required a medical procedure.
Assistant Chris Quinn has been running the team in the absences of Spoelstra.
Staff changes
Jay Sabol, who had served as Heat trainer, has been shifted to the role of Vice President Sports Performance.
Sabol was away from the team for the second half of last season.
Wes Brown, who had served as trainer at the end of 2021-22, is now listed in the team’s directory as head athletic trainer.
Rob Fodor, the team’s shooting coach who had been away from the team last season, working remotely, again is listed in the team’s directory.
The NBA has changed workplace rules this season to no longer require COVID vaccination for in-person coaching, provided regular testing is completed.
Hyde10: Dramatic ending, Tua’s return, defense’s stand — 10 thoughts on Dolphins’ 21-19 win over Bills
Big game. Big finish. Big statement by the Miami Dolphins, too.
The Dolphins beat the Bills, 21-19, in another dramatic finish to go 3-0 and — yes, it’s early — take first place in the AFC East.
Here are 10 thoughts on Sunday’s game:
1. Play of the game I: Fourth-and-goal at the 2. A minute, 49 seconds to play. Bills’ Josh Allen has Isaiah McKenzie open in the corner and throws short — and this Dolphins defense completes another goal-line stand to go with their work at Baltimore. This one gives the Dolphins the ball at their 2 and …
Play of the Game II: Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead is at the back of the end zone with the ball on the 1-yard line and punts into the back of blocker Trent Sherfield. Safety. It’s now Miami 21-19 and a field goal can win it. Buffalo got the ball with 1:25 left, Allen getting a second chance and …
Play of the Game III: Allen, running to get his offense under center at the at the Dolphins 44-yard line, can’t do it quickly enough and time runs out. You had to wait for the ref to say, “That’s the end of the game,” to be sure.
2. Tua Tagovailoa eluded a blitz, completed a nice third-down pass in the second quarter and then got a shove from Bills linebacker Matt Milano that warranted a roughing penalty. In falling, Tua’s head bounced hard off the turf and he seemed to come up woozy. He immediately was taken out of the game and went to the locker room. The upshot? The Dolphins said he was “questionable” with a head injury. Both coach Mike McDaniel and Tagovailoa said after the game the problem was a back injury. Tua’s first play back in the second half was a 22-yard pass. For the day, Tagovailoa completed 13-of-18 passes for 186 yards and the touchdown. Postscript: The NFLPA is reportedly investigating the concussion protocol around Tua to see if it was properly followed.
3. Stat of the game: Buffalo ran 90 plays to the Dolphins 39. That’s nuts. It’s reflected in the time of possession, too, as the Dolphins only had the ball for 19:20. The game began with injury issues especially to the Bills defense. As it went on both sides lost players to the heat, but Buffalo lost more. Buffalo media counted the Bills losing 13 players as the game played out, most to the heat. On a 20-play, 87-yard drive in the third quarter, the Bills ate up 9:22 and players from both sides dropped out (Xavien Howard was suffering from cramping for the Dolphins). But the number of plays and time of possession in Buffalo’s favor was staggering — and those are usually winning numbers.
4. Give this Dolphins defense full credit. Buffalo had scored 31 and 41 points its first two games. It was up against a quarterback in Allen that looks like he’s the best in the game right now. Allen threw 63 passes and had 400 yards passing and two touchdowns Sunday. He ran for another 47 yards. This defense not only effectively got a turnover off Allen to make it a 7-7 game, but made him earn everything. Everything. The Buffalo scoring drives were 10, 14 and 20 plays — and a 17-play drive ended in the defense stopping Buffalo after first-and-goal from the 2. The Bills are a tough team, and give Allen especially credit for converting 10 of 16 third downs. But this defense held up to perhaps the league’s best offense early this year with big plays of its own and that’s a good mark for what’s coming.
5. Buffalo was without its entire starting secondary Sunday. The two rookie cornerbacks and two safeties who began the game had a total of three starts between them. So it’s no wonder the question was how this Dolphins passing game would attack them. And? Well, for much of three quarters the Bills had to be happy in only really giving up one touchdown drive (the second came after the defense got the ball at the Bills’ 6). But then in the fourth quarter Tua and the deep passing game went to work. He threw 32 yards to an open Jayen Waddle to start the drive. Then, on third-and-22, Waddle got behind the Bills defense for a 45-yard gain to the Buffalo 6-yard line to set up the go-ahead touchdown at 21-17. Buffalo was paying special attention to Hill as he only had four targets and two receptions. Waddle had four catches for 102 yards.
6. Left tackle Terron Armstead keeps showing his worth. Von Miller had two sacks in the first two games and disrupted play in each of the Bills wins. Miller wasn’t heard from Sunday. He lined up opposite Armstead all day. And all day Armstead stymied him. Midway through the fourth quarter, Miller had no tackles, no quarterback pressures and was only on the stat sheet because of a pass defensed. That’s what a star left tackle does.
7. Jevon Holland blitzed off the left side of the Bills line, sidestepped a block attempt by Devin Singletary and created the latest game-changing play by the defense. In the opener, it was a Brandon Jones sack against New England’s Mac Jones that caused a fumble which bounced into Melvin Ingram’s hands for a touchdown. This time it was Holland’s blindside hit of Allen that allowed Ingram to recover the fumble at the Bills’ 6-yard line. Three players later, it was a 7-7 game.
8. Second-year player Jaelan Phillips became a target of questions and pass-rush concerns this past week when it should have been an issue for the whole defense. There hadn’t been many Emmanuel Ogbah or Ingram sightings, either. Well Ingram changed that Sunday. He stopped a scrambling Allen short of the goal line to be credited with one sack, and then sacked him again in the first half to cause a fumble that the Bills recovered. Throw in that fumble recovery on Holland’s sack and Ingram had an impactful first half. As for Phillips, you need more from him, but let’s remember it’s not a straight-line progression for most pass rushers or edge players. In his third year, Jason Taylor had a half-sack through eight games. If that doesn’t tell you to turn down the volume on the second-year Phillips, nothing will.
9. Quick hits:
A. What was Buffalo doing just before halftime? With 6 seconds left at the Dolphins 34-yard line, Allen looked like he could have spiked the ball and let Tyler Bass attempt a 51-yard field goal (his long the past two years was 58 and 57 yards). Instead, Allen threw a short pass to Stefon Diggs and the clock ran out. Why? Allen bobbled the snap and there’s a rule if you bobble a snap you can’t spike the ball. So he had to go through with the play;
B. Cornerback Keion Crossen knocked the ball loose of Bills receiver Gabe Davis to turn a touchdown into an incompletion. The Bills had to take a third-quarter field goal;
C. Ingram can expect a fine for kicking/leg-whipping Allen in the groin.
D. Morstead’s 74-yard punt after the safety is one of those under-the-radar plays that won the game. Even given the 12 yards punters stand behind the line, it’s a big punt. Buffalo started their last-gasp drive at the 23 rather than close to the 40 in the way many teams do after a safety.
10. Next game: Dolphins at Cincinnati. The dreaded Thursday night away game. Actually, there’s no statistical evidence showing any undue bias for records on Thursday night, home or away (though Dolphins did lose, 22-7, on Thursday in Cincinnati in the 2016 season). Cincinnati might have had a Super Bowl hangover in starting 0-2 before beating the Jets on Sunday. Or maybe it was Joe Burrow missing the preseason after appendix surgery. Or maybe they were just fortunate to make the Super Bowl?
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
By CRISTIANA MESQUITA
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian moved near the Cayman Islands and closer to western Cuba early Monday on a track to hit Florida as a major hurricane this week.
Ian was forecast to intensify rapidly and become a major hurricane as soon as late Monday before becoming an even stronger Category 4 hurricane over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking the west central coast of Florida on Wednesday.
Authorities in Cuba suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and planned evacuations Monday as Ian gained strength on approach to Grand Cayman and the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio and Artemisa.
“Cuba is expecting extreme hurricane force winds, also life threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall,” U.S. National Hurricane Center senior specialist Daniel Brown told The Associated Press early Monday.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ian should reach far-western Cuba late Monday or early Tuesday, hitting near the country’s most famed tobacco fields. Cuba state media outlet Granma said authorities would begin evacuating people from vulnerable areas early Monday in Pinar del Rio. Classes there have been suspended.
At 8 a.m. EDT on Monday, Ian was moving northwest at 14 mph (22 kph), about 90 miles (145 kilometers) west-southwest of Grand Cayman, according to the center. It had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph).
“Ian is not expected to spend much time over western Cuba, and additional strengthening is likely over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday,” the hurricane center said. “Ian is likely to have an expanding wind field and will be slowing down by that time, which will have the potential to produce significant wind and storm surge impacts along the west coast of Florida.”
A surge of up to 8 feet (2.4 meters) of ocean water and 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain, with as much as 15 inches (38 centimeters) inches in isolated areas, was predicted for the Tampa Bay area. That’s enough water to inundate low-lying coastal communities.
Florida residents were getting ready, lining up for hours in Tampa to collect bags of sand and clearing store shelves of bottled water.
A hurricane watch was issued for Florida’s central western coast including the Tampa Bay area, where Hillsborough County suspended classes through Thursday to prepare schools to serve as shelters for evacuees. Additional watches for more northern areas along the peninsula’s west coast may be issued, Brown said.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout Florida and urged residents to prepare for the storm to lash large swaths of the state with heavy rains, high winds and rising seas.
“We’re going to keep monitoring the track of this storm. But it really is important to stress the degree of uncertainty that still exists,” DeSantis said at a news conference Sunday, cautioning that “even if you’re not necessarily right in the eye of the path of the storm, there’s going to be pretty broad impacts throughout the state.”
Flash and urban flooding is possible in the Florida Keys and Florida peninsula through midweek, and then heavy rainfall was possible for north Florida, the Florida panhandle and the southeast United States later this week.
The agency has advised Floridians to have hurricane plans in place and monitor updates of the storm’s evolving path.
President Joe Biden also declared an emergency, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to coordinate disaster relief and provide assistance to protect lives and property. The president postponed a scheduled Sept. 27 trip to Florida because of the storm.
Associated Press writer Julie Walker contributed to this report from New York.
Human smuggler behind high-speed chase, crash sent to jail
A convicted smuggler will spend nearly five years in prison for his role in a high-speed chase near an elementary school. The ensuing accident injured six people, including innocent motorists.
This week, Manuel Hernandez, Jr., 30, appeared before U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera in a federal courthouse in Brownsville. Olvera sentenced him to four years and nine months in prison for human trafficking. Hernandez previously pleaded guilty on April 13.
The charges stem from an attempted human smuggling in the western part of Brownsville, in a neighborhood just north of the Rio Grande and the border fence. This attempt ended in a crash after Hernandez tried to evade authorities. According to information released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, during the sentencing hearing, Olvera heard testimony from victims of the crash, including an innocent motorist who had to be rushed to a local hospital. with a punctured lung, a damaged vocal cord, severe head trauma, four broken ribs, a broken collarbone, a broken shoulder blade and knocked out teeth. The judge also saw surveillance video of a high-speed chase and subsequent crash.
On the day of the accident, Hernandez had traveled to the western part of the city to pick up a group of migrants smuggled into the country. Federal authorities spotted the group of migrants as they boarded Hernandez’s SUV. Officers saw it speeding away, reaching speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour. Local police and Border Patrol agents followed him and tried to arrest him. One of the areas that Hernandez runs through at high speed is a local elementary school called Garden Park.
As he attempted to flee, Hernandez rammed an innocent motorist and then fled leaving the vehicle and victims at the scene. Authorities tracked him down and arrested him.
Luisana Moreno is a writer for Breitbart Texas.
3 Keys to Giants win over Cowboys on Monday Night Football
1. MANAGE MICAH
Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons is one of the NFL’s most disruptive defensive players. The Giants won the Week 2 turnover battle with the Carolina Panthers, 2-0 and only won the game by three points. Parsons may force Daniel Jones into some mistakes, but the Giants O-line can’t let him wreck the game.
2. LIMIT THE BIG PLAY
Don Martindale’s defense has allowed only two offensive plays of 30 or more yards in two games. They must continue limiting the big play against Cooper Rush’s Cowboys offense featuring receivers Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb and running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Punt returner KaVontae Turpin is a threat, too.
3. GO TO KENNY
Saquon Barkley is the Giants’ top offensive weapon, but they need a second go-to guy. Head coach Brian Daboll needs to let veteran receiver Kenny Golladay out of the doghouse and into Monday’s plans to reach the end zone frequently and improve to 3-0. Daboll’s offense has only four TDs in two games.
WR Devin Duvernay proving to be an all-around playmaker for Ravens: ‘Dude continues to do it’
Wide receiver Devin Duvernay is proving to be a reliable playmaker for the Ravens this season, and Sunday’s 37-26 victory over the New England Patriots was yet another example.
In the middle of the third quarter, Duvernay returned a punt 43 yards before making a beautiful 4-yard touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone that gave the Ravens a 28-20 advantage. Through three games, Duvernay has more touchdown receptions (three) than his first two seasons combined (two).
“Dude continues to do it,” coach John Harbaugh said.
Duvernay only has eight catches this season, but he has shown that he doesn’t need a lot of receptions to be productive. The 2020 third-round draft pick entered Sunday ranking 16th in the NFL in yards per reception, totaling 121 yards while averaging 15.1 per catch.
On Sunday, Duvernay only had two catches for 25 yards, but his 21-yard reception over the middle proved to be a crucial play during a 75-yard touchdown drive that gave the Ravens a 21-20 lead early in the third quarter.
“In Year 3, that’s usually, for wide receivers, the year that you’re going to be counted on,” receivers coach Tee Martin said during minicamp in June. “And so, he took his route running to the next level. He’s always had good hands, he’s always been a dependable receiver as far as catching the ball for us. He took the running after the catch to the next level.”
Heading into the season, Duvernay wanted to show he was more than just a special teams ace after being named to his first Pro Bowl and an All-Pro as a returner. “I just come out in practice and show them that I’m a very capable wide receiver and can help this team win,” he said in June.
Duvernay wanted to fly around the field and make plays, and he has done that thus far, using game-breaking speed in the return game and incredible balance and reliable hands as a receiver.
A week after he returned the opening kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins, Duvernay burst down the right sideline for a 43-yard punt return with 6:33 left in the third quarter Sunday, making several Patriots miss before getting pushed out of bounds by punter Jake Bailey.
He became the beneficiary of his own big play. On third-and-goal from the Patriots’ 4 with 4:47 left in the third, quarterback Lamar Jackson lofted a pass into the back corner of the end zone that Duvernay caught over defensive back Myles Bryant while keeping both feet in bounds. It was the kind of acrobatic touchdown catch that might make Duvernay a go-to target for Jackson in the red zone this season.
“He’s mad about a couple other ones that I thought were still pretty darned good plays,” Harbaugh said. “I told him, you made two plays there, and he goes, ‘The punt return doesn’t count.’ I thought it was pretty good. He looked hemmed in, guys made some blocks, he got up the sideline.”
Whether Duvernay was pleased about his performance or not, he has become a valuable weapon for this Ravens offense.
Week 4
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Dolphins’ Trent Sherfield draws social media craze — and maybe an endorsement — for taking punt to backside
Among everything seen in the Miami Dolphins’ exhilarating 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, maybe most unique was wide receiver Trent Sherfield taking a punted football straight to his backside.
With less than two minutes to play and the Dolphins punting up against their own goal line, Sherfield, in as an upback on the special teams unit, backed up into punter Thomas Morstead’s kicking motion as he tried to block for him.
The ball went off the foot of Morstead, ricocheted directly off Sherfield’s buttocks and shot up into the air and out of the back of the end zone for a comical, blooper-reel safety.
It could’ve taken a drastically different tone had it cost Miami the game against the AFC East rival. Buffalo then just needed a field goal to win after previously trailing by 4 points, but the Dolphins stopped the Bills one last time to protect the 2-point lead and snap a seven-game losing streak against their divisional foe.
The commentary and reaction to the special teams blunder turned entertaining faux pas began immediately after the game.
“Never seen a butt punt before,” Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill said in the locker room. “Next time, he’s going to catch it with his butt cheeks because he’s got strong butt cheeks.”
Sherfield was just happy it took place in a win for the Dolphins.
“My cheeks have a big W tatted on them,” he tweeted with a smiley face on Sunday night.
But he also had fun with the craze.
The NFL’s primary Twitter account posted an image of the football getting booted straight into Sherfield’s hind parts, asking followers, “Is this the greatest photo of all time?” Sherfield quote-tweeted it: “Indeed it is.”
Toilet paper brand Charmin tweeted to Sherfield: “Those cheeks are going to need something soft. Check your [direct messages],” insinuating an endorsement could be on the way.
Sherfield replied: “I’m commercial ready whenever you guys are…”
The DUDE Wipes brand added to Charmin’s tweet: “We’ll cleanup what you leave behind…always up for the sloppy seconds.”
Morstead, who was having a fine afternoon with two punts of 59 yards plus others of 52 and 48, said postgame it was only the second time he had a punt blocked in his 14-year career.
