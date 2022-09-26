Connect with us

Blockchain

Ethereum Price Needs To Clear $1,400 For Hopes of a Fresh Rally

Ethereum
Ethereum is struggling below the $1,350 zone against the US Dollar. ETH could start a major increase if it clears the $1,350 and $1,400 resistance levels.

  • Ethereum is stable above the $1,260 and $1,250 support levels.
  • The price is now trading below $1,350 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,350 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair could start a steady increase if it clears the key $1,400 resistance zone.

Ethereum Price Faces Hurdles

Ethereum dropped from the $1,350 resistance zone. However, ETH remained stable above the $1,250 support zone. The price traded as low as $1,269 and is currently consolidating losses.

Ether is slowly moving higher above the $1,300 level. It is testing the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,348 swing high to $1,269 low. The price is now trading below $1,350 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $1,320 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,348 swing high to $1,269 low.

The next major resistance is near $1,350 level. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,350 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. A clear break above $1,350 might start a decent increase towards the $1,400 level.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

The 1.236 Fib extension level of the recent decline from the $1,348 swing high to $1,269 low. Any more gains may perhaps open the doors for a move towards the $1,500 resistance.

Fresh Decline in ETH?

If ethereum fails to recover above the $1,350 resistance, it could start a fresh decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,288.

The next major support is near the $1,270 level. A downside break below the $1,270 level might send the price towards the $1,220 support in the near term.  Any more losses could increase selling and the price might drop to $1,150.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACDThe MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSIThe RSI for ETH/USD is now just below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,270

Major Resistance Level – $1,350

Blockchain

Blockchain game "PROJECT XENO" collaborates with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

September 26, 2022

Blockchain Game “Project Xeno” Collaborates With Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Tokyo, Japan, 26th September, 2022, Chainwire

CROOZ, Inc. (Listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange Standard Market; Head office: Shibuya-Ku, Tokyo; CEO: Koji Obuchi; hereinafter: CROOZ) has announced that the blockchain game known as “PROJECT XENO” under development by CROOZ is going to collaborate with Floyd Mayweather Jr. who is a former professional boxing world champion in five weight classes. 

Collaboration with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

As announced earlier, the token that is published by EPOCH FACTORY and used in  “PROJECT XENO” is just about to be listed on the Cryptocurrency exchange “MEXC Global” on 3rd of Oct.  

“PROJECT XENO” is going to launch the first auction and for this memorial event, the project will collaborate with Floyd Mayweather Jr. The company will hold an NFT auction, including special limited Mayweather characters.  Prizes for the participation will also be distributed for winners.

For further information about the collaboration, please visit following URL:
https://project-xeno.com/content/collaboration_mayweather/ 

For further information about the first auction, please visit following URL:

https://project-xeno.com/auction-nft/ 

Upcoming in-game token listing (“GXE”) on MEXC Global on 3rd of Oct

The token “GXE” published by EPOCH FACTORY which will be used in “PROJECT XENO” a blockchain game is going to be listed on the  Cryptocurrency exchange “MEXC Global” on 3rd of Oct. The PROJECT XENO team hopes that this special event will raise awareness to this project, and will continue to expand the community.

MEXC Global is known as a leading exchange of high performance and transaction matching technology. Founded in 2018 and currently caters to more than 6 million users in more than 70 countries around the world., MEXC Global aims to become the go-to platform for new traders and experienced investors as they move forward in their financial journey. 

YouTuber “Hikaru” has been appointed as an ambassador

“PROJECT XENO” reached an agreement with The YouTuber “Hikaru”, one  of the top and most popular YouTuber in Japan who has more than 4.8 million subscribers to become an ambassador. 

This year, which is said to be the first year of Web3, is attracting increasing attention to blockchain and NFTs as the next generation of the World Wide Web. Hikaru, who continues to challenge a lot of new efforts, has been appointed as the ambassador for the project.. XENO will continue to take on new challenges that will create a new wind in the NFT game industry with Hikaru and provide new experiences to everyone. 

“I am grateful to be appointed as the ambassador for “PROJECT XENO”, said Hikaru. “As some of you may know, my career as a YouTuber was started from a gaming channel. My starting point will challenge the industry that is attracting attention in the future. I will for sure fully enjoy these challenges! And I hope my viewers on YouTube and all parties related to the “PROJECT XENO” will also enjoy the project!” he adds.

About “PROJECT XENO”

PROJECT XENO is a tactics game with GameFi and e-sports aspects. Players who own NFT characters can acquire tokens and NFTs by playing this game. They can also trade NFTs seamlessly through the in-app wallet and marketplace. Their earnings are securely stored in the “General” in-app account. 

For further information, please visit the web site or follow the official Twitter account. 

About CROOZ Blockchain Lab, Inc.

Crooz Blockchain Lab, Inc. is a company  that focuses on blockchain technology and game development, and also a consolidated subsidiary of CROOZ, Inc. 

About CROOZ, Inc.

https://crooz.co.jp CROOZ, Inc . is an “EC solution company” that develops multiple services related to the EC area, centered on “SHOPLIST.com by CROOZ”. Based on the know-how and achievements cultivated through “SHOPLIST.com by CROOZ”, we aim to become a leading company in the EC solutions field. 

Inquiries

PR department, CROOZ, Inc. 

Email： [email protected] 

*The impact of this business on the consolidated earnings results of the current fiscal year is minor. 

CROOZ, Inc.

Head Office ：Ebisu SS building 1F, 4-3-14 Ebisu, Shibuya-Ku, Tokyo, JAPAN

Established ：May 24th, 2001

Capital ：460.16 million yen（as of the end of March in 2022）

Description ：

-Formulate management strategies for group companies as a pure holding company

-Invest in subsidiaries

-Formulate management targets and support efforts to attain the targets

CROOZ Blockchain Lab, Inc.

Head Office ：Ebisu SS building 1F, 4-3-14 Ebisu, Shibuya-Ku, Tokyo, JAPAN

Established ：September 19th, 2018

Capital ：40 million yen（including capital reserve. as of the end of March in 2022）

Description ：Planning and consulting services in the FINTECH area and NFT game planning and operation services

Contact

Blockchain

Bitcoin Price Holds Ground, Why Close above $20K Is The Key

September 26, 2022

Bitcoin
Bitcoin is holding the key $18,500 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC must settle above the $20,000 resistance zone to move into a positive zone.

  • Bitcoin is struggling to gain momentum above the $19,500 resistance zone.
  • The price is trading below $19,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $19,020 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair could stage a fresh rally if there is a clear move above the $19,500 resistance zone.

Bitcoin Price Consolidates

Bitcoin price made another attempt to clear the $19,500 resistance zone. However, BTC struggled and formed a short-term top near the $19,400 level.

A high was formed near $19,392 and the price declined. There was a move below the $19,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The pair traded as low as $18,645 and is currently consolidating losses. There was a minor increase above the $18,800 level.

Bitcoin price climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $19,392 swing high to $18,645 low. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $19,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $19,020 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The trend line is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $19,392 swing high to $18,645 low.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The next major resistance sits near the $19,500 zone. A close above the $19,500 level might start a fresh surge to $20,000. Any more gains might start a steady increase and the price might rise towards the $21,500 resistance zone.

Fresh Decline in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to recover above the $19,500 zone, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $18,650 zone.

The next major support is near the $18,500 level. A clear move below the $18,500 zone could set the pace for a fresh decline. In the stated case, the price may even test the $17,500 level.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now just below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $18,650, followed by $18,500.

Major Resistance Levels – $19,000, $19,350 and $19,500.

Blockchain

CertiK Uncovers Suspicious $2.4M Payments Into Tornado Cash

September 26, 2022

Certik Uncovers Suspicious $2.4M Payments Into Tornado Cash
Bitcoin News
  • The money movement is linked to the October 2021 BXH Exchange breach.
  • GitHub reinstated the Tornado Cash code in “read-only” mode.

On Saturday, crypto security company CertiK said that it had uncovered a suspicious $2.4 million payment into the cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash. Information suggests the money movement is connected to the October 2021 BXH Exchange breach. It resulted in a loss of $139 million. Although the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) has placed sanctions on the crypto mixer. However, the exchange is still being used to move money.

The theft of over 4,000 ETH worth $139 million from the BXH Exchange at the end of October is likely connected to the transfer of funds.

Hackers Defying Sanctions

The address 0x158F5 is held by a third party and used the Binance Smart Chain and Avalanche staking contract’s privileged method to retrieve staked tokens and withdraw cash. The tokens were then transferred to Ethereum using the address.

CertiK reports that the staking contract holding the funds and locations was previously released by a Telegram group formed by persons affected by the BXH Exchange. Tokens with a bridging ERC-20 standard were converted to ETH at the address in question. To date, almost $2.4 million in value has been transferred into Tornado Cash, represented by 1865 ETH tokens.

Even after the Office of Foreign Asset Control at the U.S. Treasury banned suspicious transactions on Tornado Cash in August, the service is still accepting them. The crypto mixer platform has just received a transfer of 500 thousand DAI from EOA 0x0B789. The money transfer was associated with an exploit in DAO Maker.

After receiving confirmation from the Office of Foreign Asset Control of the United States Treasury, GitHub reinstated the Tornado Cash code in “read-only” mode.

Recommended For You:

Tornado Cash Back on GitHub Despite Sanction by U.S

Blockchain

Whale Alert: 270 Million XRP ($130M) Bought by Whales

September 26, 2022

Ripple (Xrp) Price Jumps To New Four-Month High
Altcoin News
  • The largest ever buy was on the Bitso crypto market for 54.1 million XRP.
  • XRP prices have increased by around 50% during the last week.

The native XRP token of Ripple has seen the most growth over the previous seven days. While Bitcoin and Ethereum have both had big price declines recently, XRP has seen a sharp increase. The current price increase of XRP may be attributed to a number of factors. Whales hoarding Ripple tokens is one instance.

Tokens worth around $130.2 million in XRP, almost 270M XRP have been transmitted from several cryptocurrency exchanges to many unknown addresses in the past 24 hours, according to data from Whale Alert. The largest ever buy was on the Bitso crypto market for 54.1 million XRP. Approximately $27.5 million worth of XRP coins were purchased by Whale all at once.

High Volatility Expected After Judgement

However, whales have been buying up XRP on the Bitstamp platform to the tune of nearly $84.1 million. To their XRP holdings, whales have just added more than $41.4 million over many trades. Meanwhile, a massive transaction involving 132 million XRP (about $62.1 million) was also spotted by the whale tracker.

Since the SEC and Ripple submitted their summary judgement papers, there has been a dramatic increase in the whale stockpiling of XRP tokens. The current increase was caused by new court documents. It also noted a surge in the number of active addresses holding between 1 and 10 million XRP tokens in late 2022.

On the other hand, XRP prices have increased by around 50% during the last week. Since word of the case’s resolution circulated favorably across the market, this is the result. At this moment, the price of XRP is $0.5015 as per CMC.

Recommended For You:

XRP Investors Optimistic Following Summary Judgement Filing

Blockchain

California Governor Vetoes Crypto Regulation Bill

September 26, 2022

Following Aftermath Of Recent Slump Bitpanda Announces Workforce Layoff
11 seconds ago |