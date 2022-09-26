Famed Investor Michael Burry Warns of Upcoming Recession

- Burry highlights the deteriorating situation in the white-collar workforce.
Inflation has devastated economies throughout the world. The macroeconomic situation will deteriorate as predicted by Michael Burry, an experienced investor and the founder of Scion Capital. Burry sprang to fame when he correctly anticipated and profited from the collapse of the subprime mortgage market. Burry highlights the deteriorating situation in the white-collar workforce.
It is his opinion that the white-collar job market is experiencing a bubble bust, which might lead to a long-term fall in employment. In addition, according to Burry, remote work will be blamed for the decline in job prospects in the future. On Thursday, the US Department of Labor will disclose the US initial unemployment claims.
Rising Interest Rates
Inflation in the United States is nearing crisis levels. To combat rising prices, the Federal Reserve is adopting a hard line. To maintain price stability, the Fed has raised interest rates. Quantitative tightening is also being implemented, with the company selling off assets from a financial sheet that grew rapidly during the outbreak. The Fed raised interest rates by another 75 basis points after the August CPI report indicated higher inflation.
A major increase of 100 basis points is also expected by experts by the end of 2022. The Federal Reserve may be more hawkish if the job situation continues to improve. In the present economic climate, jobless claims are also significant because of another factor.
The Fed has used the robustness of the job market to allay recession concerns. However, a drop in the number of white-collar jobs available is often a precursor to a recession.
