Flood disaster in Pakistan still causes unbearable suffering

If you’re looking for your next absorbing and informative business-focused read, then the Financial Times has you covered with the recently unveiled shortlist for the publication’s 2022 Business Book of the Year award.

Last year’s winner was “That’s How They Tell Me The World Ends,” New York Times reporter Nicole Perlroth’s shocking exploration of cyberattacks and the sophisticated hackers who use them to do havoc on individuals, businesses and governments.

On Thursday, the Financial Times announced six finalists for this year’s award, all published between November 16, 2021 and November 15 this year. This year’s award finalists cover a range of topics, including the fascinating rise of sprawling Chinese internet giant Tencent, as well as the fight to control the global semiconductor chip market and a fraud investigation. – and even murder – in a major maritime transport. industry scandal.

The winner will be announced Dec. 5 at a ceremony in London and that author will receive a cash prize of approximately $32,700. Finalists will receive prizes of nearly $11,000 each.

In the meantime, you can judge for yourself. Here are the six Financial Times finalists for this year’s Business Book of the Year award:

“Death in the Water: Murder and Fraud in the World’s Most Secret Industry”

In “Dead in the Water,” Bloomberg reporters Matthew Campbell and Kit Chellel explore the scandalous saga surrounding the 2011 bogus hijacking of the oil tanker Brillante Virtuoso and the subsequent murder of a British marine surveyor who had been assigned to investigate. about the incident.

The Financial Times review calls the book “partly a well-written, well-paced thriller. But it’s also a story of morality”.

“Empire Influence: The Story of Tencent and China’s Technological Ambition”

Since its launch in 1998, Tencent has become one of the largest companies in China – and the world – thanks to a suite of valuable technology and entertainment assets that started with instant messaging software and now also includes the one of the largest video game publishing companies in the world, Tencent Games.

In “Influence Empire,” Bloomberg tech reporter Lulu Chen uses insider interviews to track Tencent’s rise to becoming a nearly $360 billion company.

“The Rise and Fall of the Neoliberal Order: America and the World in the Age of the Free Market”

Cambridge University historian Gary Gerstle puts neoliberalism under the microscope in his new book. Gerstle explores how an increased focus on free trade and free market capitalism in the United States more than four decades ago helped shape the late 20th century American political landscape, while arguing that the facade of Neoliberalism has collapsed in recent years with the rise of populist movements, such as that of former President Donald Trump.

“The Law of Power: Venture Capital and the Art of Disruption”

Washington Post columnist Sebastian Mallaby previously won the Financial Times Business Book of the Year award in 2016 for his biography of economist Alan Greenspan. His latest book, “The Power Law,” examines the role venture capitalists have played in shaping Silicon Valley and the tech industry as a whole.

Speaking with venture capitalists who have backed some of the world’s most successful tech companies – from Google to Alibaba – Mallaby examines the decision-making processes of VCs and how their success can depend on “instinct and personality rather than spreadsheets and data”.

‘Chip War: The fight for the world’s most critical technology’

The supply chain issues that have contributed to the current global shortage of semiconductor chips have made it clear how ubiquitous and important these tiny electrical circuits are in our modern world.

In “Chip War,” historian Chris Miller delves into the history of semiconductor chip design and how modern nations continue to spend billions of dollars as they battle for supremacy in the chip market. designing and building the chips that are used in everything from computers. and smartphones to cars and home appliances.

‘Disorder: The Hard Times of the 21st Century’

“Disorder” examines the current geopolitical and economic landscape through the lens of changing energy consumption and the global transition to green technologies. In “Disorder”, Helen Thompson, professor of political economy at the University of Cambridge, explores the role that the transition from a reliance on fossil fuels has played in various political and economic disruptions of the past decade, including the continuing instability in the Middle East. in the East, populist movements in the United States and abroad, and even Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Register now: Be smarter about your money and your career with our weekly newsletter

Don’t miss:

Bill Gates’ advice to his younger self is simple: “Read a lot”

Bill Gates: “On vacation, I can read about 3 hours a day” – this strategy is “the key to my learning”