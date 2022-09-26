News
Frankie Montas’ postseason status still in question with 10 days left in regular season
The Yankees traded away a significant portion of their pitching depth to Oakland to get Frankie Montas last month. The right-hander was expected to be their No. 2 starter in the postseason, but now he is unlikely to be available for at least the first round of the playoffs, manager Aaron Boone admitted.
“Well, I mean, it’s probably getting to a point where it’s going to be tough, as like a starting, built-up option,” Boone said before Sunday night’s game against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. “Especially if [it’s] a few more days and we’re at 14 days [without throwing] and then you start building that back. So that might be a challenge, but I do think there’s a chance that he can have a role and impact us. It’s just a matter of how the next couple of weeks go.”
Montas said Sunday the shoulder inflammation that put him on the injured list on Sept. 20 is feeling better, but there is no scheduled date for him to start throwing again. There are 10 days left in the regular season.
Since coming to the Yankees, Montas has been less than impressive. So far, he has a 6.35 ERA in eight starts with the Bombers.
The Yankees dealt minor league pitching prospects Luis Medina and Ken Waldichuk along with J.P. Sears, who had already contributed to the big league club, for Montas and reliever Lou Trivino (who coincidentally is the only one of the Yankees’ deadline acquisitions who has not been injured). The idea was that Montas had success against the Rays, who have given the Yankees problems in the regular season and the playoffs and the Astros, who have beaten the Bombers in the American League Championship Series two times in the last six years. Montas has a 2.23 ERA against the Rays in eight career starts and a 3.40 against the Astros in 15 starts.
LEMAHIEU LIMPING TO THE END
DJ LeMahieu thinks he may be able to come off the injured list at the end of the upcoming three-game series against the Blue Jays in Toronto. The infielder has been out with right big/second toe inflammation, an issue that has been plaguing him since the first half of the season.
But first, LeMahieu and the Yankees have to believe he can get good swings off — and then he has to prove he can do it in games to be a viable option for the playoffs.
“I mean, it’s got to a point where he feels like this is something that we need to try and worthwhile to find out,” Boone said. “And then and then we’ll kind of make those evaluations as he gets out there.”
LeMahieu had a cortisone shot in July and it helped for a few weeks. He and the team tried orthotics in his cleats and they are discussing shots that could help him manage the pain to play through it.
BOUNCE BACK BRITTON
Zack Britton bounced back after pitching in a big league game for the first time in over a year. The lefty reliever had a tough 2022 debut, but the Yankees were only worried about how his surgically reconstructed left elbow felt after the outing Saturday.
“The elbow feels really good,” Boone said. “You know, he had sore legs and stuff like that. But that was a good test for him getting out in that environment, throw your 19 pitches and his stuff took an uptick from what he’s been doing the last month. So to feel good from an elbow standpoint, I think today was good. It was good to see and we’ll just continue to see how he continues to bounce back.”
Britton walked Rafael Devers, gave up a single to Xander Bogaerts and struck out Alex Verdugo. He then walked Kike Hernandez and Triston Casas to bring in a run.
Britton, whose sinker velocity ticked up to 94.7 miles per hour Saturday, has extensive closing experience. The veteran has 154 career saves and had a 1.89 ERA in 2020, his last full season. He is in the final year of a $53 million, four-year contract with the Yankees.
Right now, the Yankees are closing by committee.
News
Nestor Cortes Jr. looks to continue being the Yankees’ most reliable pitcher against Red Sox on Sunday
Nestor Cortes Jr. goes into Sunday night’s game against the Red Sox with an excellent resume and a playoff rotation spot locked up. All things being equal, Cortes Jr. would likely be considered to start the all important Game 1 of the postseason. But, of course, Cortes Jr. is a 36th-rounder who has overcome the odds and Aaron Boone is doubling down on the Bombers’ ace, Gerrit Cole.
Asked if he still “trusted” Cole in the playoffs following another outing ruined by a pair of home runs, Boone said, “Yeah, what’s the alternative?”
Well, Cortes Jr. or Luis Severino at this point.
Cole was signed to a historic nine-year, $324 million contract before the 2020 season to be the piece that gets the Yankees over the humo in the playoffs. At the time, Yankees managing partner Hal Steinbrenner made it clear he expected that deal to win the Yankees multiple World Series championships.
Cole’s performances in the playoffs have been mixed — he pitched well in the COVID postseason of 2020. Most remember his meltdown last October against the Red Sox in the American League Wild Card game, where he could not record an out in the third inning.
So far this season, Cole has racked up some pretty impressive individual statistics. He’s struck out 244 hitters, which is most in the majors, over 188.1 innings pitched. And has pitched to a respectable 3.49 ERA in 31 starts.
But Cole has looked unreliable as of late. He’s the only pitcher in the big leagues this season that has allowed four earned runs and at least two home runs in three consecutive starts. They happen to be his last three starts.
But Boone doesn’t see that as an issue.
“I thought he threw the ball awesome [Friday] night,” Boone said of Cole’s latest start that ended in an emotional meltdown.
After not getting the 1-2 strike call that he wanted — and the one that the Yankees have been screaming that should not be called on Aaron Judge all year — Cole threw what two scouts confirmed was an “emotional fastball.” He was angry and tried to overwhelm Alex Verdugo with a 100-mile an hour fastball, which Cole admitted was a bad pitch and it landed in the seats. That cost the Yankees the 4-1 lead Cole had just been handed.
It was the 10th home run Cole has allowed in his last six starts.
“It is remarkable,” Boone said. “A pretty dominant outing and one pitch at the end wrecks the line. We’re doing all we can to avoid those certain things.
“It’s crazy that has happened. The bottom line is we’ve got a guy throwing the ball incredibly well right now, with every capability to go out there and dominate.”
While Cole’s home run per nine is pretty similar to his career rate, those home runs he is giving up this year aren’t just one-run homers in lopsided games.
Of Cole’s career-high tying 31 homers allowed, 14 of them broke a tie game, three tied a game and two lost the lead for the Yankees. He has the second highest hard hit % of his career (39.6%) and second highest fly ball rate of his career (29.2%).
“If he executes at a high level, he can shut down anyone,” Boone said. “He’s in that place to do that. We’ve got to get [over] that hump. The only thing to change that narrative is to go out and avoid that one big one. That’s all it’s been, one big one here and there.”
Cortes Jr.’s numbers aren’t as sexy as Cole’s. The lefty goes into Sunday night’s finale against the Red Sox with a 10-4 record and a 2.67 ERA over 26 starts. He’s struck out just 146 batters in 145 innings pitched.
But the first-time All-Star doesn’t let sluggers beat him.
Cortes Jr. has allowed just 16 home runs this season, just two have cost the Yankees a lead and eight have broken a tie game. He is in the top-25 percentile in hard hit %, xSlg% and barrel %, which makes the case he has controlled the damage against him.
Cortes Jr. has made the argument that he is the Yankees’ most reliable pitcher this season.
News
Rookies Caleb Hamilton, Ronny Henriquez bright spots in Twins’ blowout loss
For the past month, Caleb Hamilton has primarily watched from the bench, occasionally entering games late to catch or even pinch run. Hamilton was briefly with the Twins in July. He joined them again on Aug. 23 and has been on the major-league roster since, searching for his first career hit for a month.
He got it on Sunday.
Hamilton’s first hit — a solo home run to left-center — came near the end of a 10-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon at Target Field, a bright spot in a game with otherwise little excitement for the Twins.
While the 27-year-old rookie has been with the Twins for more than a month, at-bats have been few and far between, with Gary Sánchez and Sandy León primarily handling catching duties. His first career hit came in his 13th at-bat.
Hamilton’s home run was one of the lone highlights for the Twins, who dropped their 17th game in the month of September. Another? The long relief appearance from rookie Ronny Henriquez.
After starter Dylan Bundy gave up five runs — four earned — against his former teammates in just 3 1/3 innings pitched, Henriquez came in and held the Angels quiet for the entirety of his outing. Henriquez did not give up a run in his 4 2/3 innings pitched, helping keep the game somewhat close.
While the Twins never led in the game, the Angels truly pulled away in the ninth, scoring five runs off reliever Trevor Megill, who retired just one batter in his outing. Angels star Mike Trout had three hits, two of them doubles, and scored three runs in the win, while Shohei Ohtani finished with a pair of hits, scoring a pair of runs.
Twins hitters, meanwhile, had ample opportunity, finishing the game with 11 hits, but they weren’t able to convert on most of their chances, striking out 14 times and leaving 10 runners on base.
News
3 storylines to monitor with Magic’s big man options entering training camp
The Orlando Magic have plenty of questions entering the 2022-23 season, which will tip off against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 19.
Their training camp, which starts Tuesday at their new state-of-the-art AdventHealth Training Center, should help provide answers.
The Magic’s 2½ weeks between the start of camp and the regular season, which includes five preseason games, will provide insight on the plan for their big men.
Orlando’s bigs include Mo Bamba, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol, Wendell Carter Jr., Jonathan Isaac, Moe Wagner.
Here are three storylines to monitor once camp starts:
1. Isaac’s status
Isaac’s status and when he’ll return to the floor is the biggest storyline surrounding the Magic.
He’s missed the last two seasons and hasn’t played since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the bubble on Aug. 2, 2020.
Isaac had a setback when he suffered a right hamstring injury that required surgery during his March 15 rehab session — a couple of hours after the team announced he’d miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season.
There have been encouraging signs for his progress.
Isaac hasn’t been seen wearing a brace or sleeve over his left leg during his individual sessions in several months. He also posted an Instagram story of himself dunking in late August after mostly being seen by the media taking standstill jump shots before his hamstring injury.
But it isn’t known if he’s progressed past individual work and played in the pickup games his teammates have participated in over the few weeks.
“As for JI, he’s progressing,” coach Jamahl Mosley said on the Magic’s official podcast, Pod Squad. “He’s following all of the protocols we have for him for rehab. He’s staying on that track day by day and they keep monitoring it to see how he continues to progress. No grand news on time of when [he’ll return], but he stays on the same path every day with his work ethic, habits and wanting to get back out there. Nobody’s working harder.”
The last time Isaac played, he was one of the league’s best defenders and was building a résumé to be considered elite on that end of the floor. That was more than 2½ years ago, but Isaac could still have the skillset to be a high-level defender.
The Magic are looking to build a defensive identity. Isaac could be at the center of this as Orlando’s best defender.
2. What can Bol bring?
Outside of Isaac’s injury status, Bol is the Magic’s biggest unknown.
Since being a second-round draft pick in 2019, he hasn’t put anything substantial on film so conclusions have been difficult to draw on his skillset.
Bol’s averaged 2.7 points (47.8% shooting and 37.8% on 3-pointers) and 1.2 rebounds in 6.2 minutes (328 total minutes) in 53 regular-season games (all with the Denver Nuggets) the last three seasons, including 2.4 points and 1.4 rebounds in 5.8 minutes in 14 games this past season.
The Magic acquired Bol, 7-foot-2 with a 7-8 wingspan, from the Boston Celtics on Feb. 10 ahead of the trade deadline.
Bol, a 22, was sidelined when the Magic acquired him in a trade with the Boston Celtics on Feb. 10 ahead of the trade deadline.
He had right foot surgery on Jan. 18 and was officially ruled out for the season in mid-March before resigning with Orlando in free agency.
It’s clear Bol’s talented.
He was a 5-star recruit in the 2018 class and was expected to be a lottery pick, but only played nine games for Oregon his freshman year before missing the rest of the season with a stress fracture in his left foot that required surgery — causing him to slip in the draft.
Terrence Ross raved about Bol’s mixture of skill, versatility and size on his podcast, The T. Ross Podcast.
How Bol’s skillset will translate to games — and what his role will be — is unknown.
“Bol’s extremely talented,” Mosley said. “He’s also a very good decision-maker. He has a great feel for the game. He has a very good basketball IQ. He understands the when and the where, but it’s been some time since he’s played. That’s the great part about training camp — they’re going to get a feel for the game again. It’s going to take some time to get himself acclimated to being out there again, but he’s extremely talented and capable of so many things. We’re going to have to go through camp to see how we put together the pieces of the puzzle with these guys.”
3. Carter’s progression
Carter’s coming off a breakout 2021-22 season in which he averaged career highs in points (15), rebounds (10.5), assists (2.8) and effective field goal percentage (57.6%) — a field-goal percentage formula that adjusts for 3-pointers being worth more than made 2-pointers.
He started to dominate the simple parts of the game while expanding his skill set on both ends of the floor as the season progressed.
What comes next for him?
The biggest growth for Carter may not be about his on-court skillset, but more so about his leadership.
Coaches and Carter spoke about his growth in this area since coming to Orlando in March 2021.
The Magic need that as a young team looking for someone to step up in that regard.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
News
Things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills
Here are some takeaways from the Miami Dolphins’ incredible win over the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium:
You gotta play it ‘til the end
With the Dolphins leading, 21-17, punter Thomas Morstead booted a punt from his own end zone into the backside of teammate Trent Sherfield, cutting the Dolphins’ lead to 21-19 with 1:33 left. Morstead helped save the day with his free kick that traveled to the Buffalo 6-yard line and was returned to the Bills’ 23-yard line. Buffalo needed a game-winning field goal and the Dolphins’ defense held. — Chris Perkins
Dolphins playoff chances now 76%
The Dolphins, according to the NFL, have a 76% chance of making the playoffs with a 3-0 start in a 17-game season. The Dolphins, of course, started 3-0 in 2013 and 2018 and missed the playoffs, but this 3-0 start has a different feel. Not only are expectations higher, the team is better and better-equipped to deal with changing expectations. The Dolphins have a tough game ahead at Cincinnati on Thursday, but if you’re keeping track of tiebreakers the Dolphins are 2-0 against AFC East opponents and 3-0 against AFC opponents.
Dolphins offense still finding itself
The Dolphins’ offense hasn’t scored more than seven points in any quarter this season aside from that impressive 28-point showing in the fourth quarter at Baltimore. It seemed the Dolphins would attack Buffalo’s secondary, which was missing three starters from a week ago (All Pro safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, and cornerback Dane Jackson). But that didn’t happen. Dolphins wide receivers Tyreek Hill (two receptions, 33 yards) and Jaylen Waddle (four receptions, 102 yards) had relatively low-key contributions considering their high-spirited moments from earlier this season.
Dolphins defense still ballin’
Safety Jevon Holland had a strip-sack on Bills quarterback Josh Allen that defensive end Melvin Ingram recovered at the Bills’ 6-yard line. The Dolphins began the day tied for 10th in forced turnover with three. The Dolphins’ defense held Buffalo to a reasonable point total (17) and had a decent showing overall, limiting both Allen (41 of 62, 388 yards, two touchdowns, 94.0 passer rating) and wide receiver Stefon Diggs (seven receptions, 74 yards).
Tua leaves briefly, then returns, answering durability questions
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, whose injury durability has been questioned, showed some toughness when he had his bell rung late in the second quarter. Tagovailoa was shoved down by linebacker Matt Milano and appeared to have his head hit the ground. Tagovailoa stood up briefly, was wobbly, then went to the ground and went to the locker room with trainers. Tagovailoa only missed three plays (backup Teddy Bridgewater was 0 for 2) and returned for the third quarter. Of course, with third-team quarterback Skylar Thompson inactive the Dolphins avoided a potentially nerve-racking situation. It’s unclear who would have served as Bridgewater’s backup.
Right tackle shuffle
The Dolphins again showed some depth at right tackle, going four deep and doing OK against the likes of Bills pass rushers Von Miller and Greg Rousseau. When starter Greg Little went down in the second quarter with an apparent finger injury, Larnel Coleman was inserted in his place. But when Little went out again in the third quarter, right guard Robert Hunt shifted to right tackle, and Robert Jones was inserted at right guard. You could say Hunt was the fourth-team tackle considering Austin Jackson (ankle) was the starter for the opener and Little was his backup and Coleman was his backup. Little eventually came back and finished the game.
Crossen makes TD-saving play, showing more secondary depth
Cornerback Keion Crossen, possibly on the field because Xavien Howard was being treated for cramps, showed off the Dolphins’ cornerback depth when he batted away what should have been a touchdown reception, saving four points. Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis appeared to have beaten Crossen in the third quarter for an 11-yard touchdown reception. But Crossen knocked the ball out of Davis’ hands at the last second. Buffalo ended up kicking a 30-yard field goal for a 17-14 lead. But considering Howard and Byron Jones (Physically Unable to Perform list) were sidelined, the Dolphins showed good depth and fortitude against one of the NFL’s best offenses.
Bills fans know how to get tickets
Buffalo fans, known as Bills Mafia, were thick in Hard Rock Stadium. Bills fans might have comprised as much as 35% of the crowd, possibly even as much as 40%. It was an impressive showing from a group that usually travels well, and even more impressive considering the Dolphins have soldout their season ticket allotment. Bills fans found a way to get tickets.
Melvin Ingram is a force
Dolphins edge rusher Melvin Ingram made an impact on the game among two sacks, a forced fumble, a recovered fumble, and setting the edge (turning the run play inside). Ingram had a 6-yard scoop-and-score fumble recovery touchdown in the opener against New England. Although Jaelan Phillips has gotten off to a slow start, Ingram has been there to put some energy into the Dolphins’ edge game.
Dolphins sit atop a hotly-contested AFC East
The Dolphins (3-0) are atop the AFC East. Of course, the battle was so closely-matched you could argue either the Dolphins or the Bills are the best team in the division right now. But the Dolphins won so they’re the kings. Both teams had injury issues in Sunday’s game, the Bills’ injuries more serious than the Dolphins’ injuries. Whatever the case, this matchup stirred more intrigue for their December matchup.
Dolphins haven’t seen this sort of a 3-0 start since Dan Marino was playing
Miami started 3-0 in 2018, 2013 and 2002, but the most recent time they started by winning their first three games with at least two of them division games was 1998, in Dan Marino’s second-to-last year playing. The only coach who has had a Dolphins team start 4-0 is Don Shula. His teams accomplished that feat six times in his 26 seasons coaching the Dolphins (1995, 1992, 1984, 1981, 1979 and 1972). — Steve Svekis
Dolphins defense had two plays in the opening minutes that haven’t been seen by Miami against Josh Allen
First, 250-pound Melvin Ingram was alone on an island in the left flat at the Dolphins’ 2 and had Allen chugging toward him full speed. Somehow, Ingram stayed squared up and put Allen on the ground for a loss of a yard for what was technically a sack. The Bills behemoth quarterback is never stymied from scoring in that situation. Yet, here was Ingram, laying down a huge marker regarding how stout the defensive effort would be from the aqua-and-orange. Then, Jevon Holland — a week after battling a pulling guard to a stand-still near the goal line in Baltmore — got in on Allen for a strip sack that set up the Dolphins’ first touchdown. The defense, who had played good first halves last year against Buffalo, put in a full game that brought the Bills back into their realm after years of dominance by Allen and Buffalo.
You see something new every day
Into my 47th year watching the NFL, I can’t remember having seen a team’s offensive tackle actually call the first timeout of the second half with his team trailing. That is what Terron Armstead did in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins DID go on to take a 21-17 lead. Then, came play number two, in the same quarter … a safety when a punt bounces off the punting team.
Eye-popping stat from the Baltimore miracle, part 1
When Tyreek Hill rolled up his 190 receiving yards and Jaylen Waddle his 171, it was the first time in over 10 years that teammates had each caught 171 yards of passes in a game. That came on Sept. 16, 2012, when the Giants’ Hakeem Nicks (199) and Victor Cruz (179) did it against the Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium. The only other time it had been done on the road during the Super Bowl era (since 1966) was 50 years ago, and also in Baltimore. On Sept. 24, 1972, the New York Jets’ Rich Caster (204) and Eddie Bell (197) pulled it off.
Eye-popping stat from the Baltimore miracle, part 2
The Dolphins became the first team to win a game when trailing by at least 21 points with 14 minutes left AND lose a game when winning by at least 21 with that small amount of time left on the clock (up 30-7 over the Jets at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., in 2000). Tampa Bay has blown two games where they led by at least 21 points after three quarters, and Dallas has won two where they trailed by at least 21 when heading into the fourth quarter.Playoffs-vs.-the-Bills Tyreek Hill vs. Regular-Season-vs.-the-Bills Tyreek HillTyreek Hill, who has annihilated Buffalo the past two postseasons (20 catches for 322 yards — 16.1 yards a catch — and a touchdown in two wins), has had a different experience before the calendar turns to January. Hill’s performance in his four regular-season games against Buffalo: Nineteen catches for 157 yards (8.3 yards a reception) and zero touchdowns. His teams improved to 2-2 in those games.
Jaelan Phillips’ dry Septembers
The former University of Miami standout had played six games in September as a pro. In those approximately 220 defensive snaps, Phillips had logged no sacks and only one knockdown of the quarterback and one hurry. Dolphins Hall of Fame defensive end/linebacker Jason Taylor, though, has shown the value of patience for a thinner, angular edge pass-rusher. Taylor began his career with only 17 sacks in his first 46 games. And, none of those sacks forced a fumble, a play he became known for, as, over the next 125 games, he terrorized offenses for 100 sacks and 34 fumbles forced, scoring six touchdowns and three safeties. Still, it is an early truth that the season’s first month as been dry for Phillips.
On deck: At Cincinnati Bengals, Paycor Stadium, Thursday, 8:15 p.m.
The Dolphins head to southern Ohio on a short week with a ton of “house money” in their pockets, at 3-0 and — incredibly — arguably the best team in football. Joe Burrow enters Week 4 having averaged being sacked 5.3 times a game in his past six contests, with a multitude of additional hits on him as he threw passes.
News
Jets fail to contain Bengals’ playmakers, lose 27-12 in Week 3 matchup
On Sunday, the Jets were looking for their first two-game winning streak since 2020.
But, on a rainy, cloudy day at MetLife Stadium, Gang Green left their fans feeling gloomy.
Bengals (1-2) defeated the Jets (1-2) 27-12 to get their first victory of 2022.
The Jets came into the matchup with the Bengals as the No. 8 offense in the NFL, but they looked far from it.
Joe Flacco, who started his third consecutive game for the injured Zach Wilson (knee), along with the Jets offense struggled most of the afternoon. He completed 28 of 52 passes for 285 yards and two interceptions.
Flacco was also sacked four times, three times by defensive end Trey Hendrickson.
A week after his standout performance in the victory against the Browns, Garrett Wilson finished with six catches for 60 yards.
Greg Zuerlein was one of the few bright spots as he made all four field goal attempts.
The Jets entered this week’s game knowing that Cincinnati’s offensive line was one of its biggest weaknesses. The Bengals allowed 13 sacks in their first two games. However, Gang Green could not capitalize on that as they recorded only two sacks.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took advantage of the lack of a pass rush. He was 23-for-36 as Burrow threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns.
Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd caught four passes for 105 yards and a touchdown catch. Tee Higgins finished with five catches for 93 yards. Ja’Marr Chase recorded six catches for 29 yards and a touchdown.
The Bengals won the pregame coin toss and elected to receive instead of deferring into the second half. The gamble paid off as Cincinnati went on an 11-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in a Semaje Perine 12-yard touchdown catch that gave the team a 7-0 lead.
Gang Green responded by driving down the field and getting to the Bengals’ 32-yard-line. But after a Breece Hall drop on 3rd and nine, the Jets settled for a Zuerlein 50-yard field goal that cut the Jets deficit to 7-3.
The Jets caught a break on the Bengals’ second possession of the game as Chase fumbled and C.J. Mosley recovered on Cincinnati’s 43-yard-line. But it didn’t result in a touchdown as Zuerlein’s 40-yard field goal cut the Bengals lead to 7-6.
Gang Green’s third series against the Bengals was full of mistakes. First, a John Franklin-Myers unnecessary roughness call on third down gave Cincinnati a new set of downs. Then Jordan Whitehead’s missed tackle allowed Boyd to go for a 56-yard touchdown that extended the Bengals lead to 14-6.
The Jets’ defense continued to have problems slowing down Burrow and the Bengals’ offense as, in the second quarter, he completed a 47-yard pass to Tee Higgins. But Cincinnati managed to get three points out of it as Evan McPherson’s 22-yard field goal extended its lead to 17-6.
Midway in the second quarter, Flacco’s pass to Braxton Berrios was intercepted by linebacker Logan Wilson. A McPherson field goal increased Cincinnati’s lead to 20-6. Zuerlein’s 52-yard field goal before halftime made the score 20-9.
The Jets got the ball after halftime but turned the ball over after Hendrickson strip-sacked Flacco on their 24-yard line. That quickly led to a Chase five-yard touchdown catch, increasing the Bengals’ lead to 27-9.
Gang Green’s offense wasn’t much better in the second half as Flacco struggled with accuracy and decision-making. That caused fans to chant for Jets’ backup quarterback Mike White to replace the 15-year veteran. The Jets finished with three points in the second half as they couldn’t replicate the magic they had in last weekend’s 31-30 win against the Cleveland Browns.
The Jets will return to the field next Sunday as they will play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Cincinnati will have a short week as it will host the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.
News
Week 3 recap: Chicago Bears offense struggles but Cairo Santos’ last-second field goal gives them 23-20 win
Roquan Smith came up with a big play just when the Chicago Bears needed it Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field.
Smith jumped in front of Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills’ pass to Rex Burkhead for an interception and returned it 18 yards to the 12-yard line with just more than a minute to play.
Kicker Cairo Santos followed with a 30-yard field goal to give the Bears a 23-20 victory to improve to 2-1.
With the score tied at 20, the Texans committed a holding penalty on a punt return and got the ball at their own 17-yard line with a chance to take the lead. But three plays into the drive, Smith came up with the play on a pass that defensive lineman Angelo Blackson defended.
It helped seal a game in which the Bears rushed for 281 yards but the passing game again struggled.
Filling in for injured David Montgomery, running back Khalil Herbert had 20 carries for 157 yards. Bears quarterback Justin Fields completed 8 of 17 passes for 106 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.
Texans safety Jalen Pitre intercepted Fields twice, the second on a pass to Darnell Mooney with three defenders nearby in the fourth quarter.
But Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones sacked Mills for a loss of 8 yards and Nicholas Morrow stopped Phillip Dorsett for a loss of 5 yards on third down to kill the ensuing Texans drive.
Herbert’s 1-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter gave the Bears a 20-17 lead. Herbert, filling in for injured David Montgomery, broke for a 52-yard run, and Justin Fields hit Equanimeous St. Brown with a 20-yard pass on the drive.
Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn made field goals from 39 and 23 yards in the third quarter. Before the latter kick, Smith stopped Dameon Pierce for a loss of 3 yards on third-and-1 from the 2-yard line.
Get our free Bears alerts | Get Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Bears first | More Bears news
Here’s how Week 3 unfolded.
Inactives announced
Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson will miss Sunday’s game against the Texans with a quad injury he suffered in practice Thursday.
But linebacker Roquan Smith, who missed practice all week with a hip injury, will play.
Linebacker Matt Adams, safety Dane Cruikshank and rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. all are inactive with hamstring injuries. Tight end Ryan Griffin will sit out with an Achilles injury, and offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter also is inactive.
Johnson’s absence is big for a young Bears secondary. Opposing teams largely have stayed away from targeting Johnson, instead going after rookie Kyler Gordon, who moves between outside cornerback and nickel, and Kindle Vildor. Gordon had a rough night against Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Week 2.
For the Texans, tight end Brevin Jordan, wide receiver Tyler Johnson, defensive back Isaac Yiadom, linebacker Jake Hansen, offensive lineman Austin Deculus and defensive lineman Kurt Hinish are inactive.
Injury update
David Montgomery went down with a right leg injury midway through the first quarter. After the trainers tended to him for a few minutes, he walked off the field on his own into the medical tent. He then left the tent to go to the locker room.
The Bears announced Montgomery has a knee and ankle injury and is doubtful to return. Wide receiver Byron Pringle also is doubtful to return because of a calf injury.
Running back Khalil Herbert entered the game after Montgomery left and had carries of 8 and 11 yards and then scored on an 11-yard touchdown run to put the Bears up 10-0 midway through the first quarter.
At halftime
As the clock ran out in the second quarter with the Texans leading the Bears 14-13 some boos could be heard across Soldier Field.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields completed just 4 of 11 passes for 45 yards, no touchdowns, an interception and an 11.6 passer rating in the half, which ended with the Texans’ third sack as time ran out. The Bears had timeouts to use but didn’t to try to get in a deep shot.
Playing without David Montgomery, who left in the first quarter with right knee and ankle injuries, running back Khalil Herbert rushed for 64 yards and rookie Trestan Ebner rushed for 23 yards. Fields also had 47 yards rushing.
The Bears were threatening to retake the lead late in the second quarter but couldn’t come up with a big play.
On third-and-5, Fields hit tight end Cole Kmet with a 24-yard pass — Kmet’s first catch of the year — to get to the Texans’ 27-yard line. But the Bears offense stalled three plays later when Jerry Hughes sacked Fields for a loss of 9 yards. Bears kicker Cairo Santos made a 50-yard field instead to cut it 14-13.
Santos made a 47-yard field goal on the game’s opening drive for a 3-0 lead. And Herbert scored on an 11-yard touchdown run after Montgomery left the game to make it 10-0.
But Davis Mills’ 4-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Akins cut the Bears’ lead to 10-7. That drive included a 52-yard pass to Chris Moore.
And the Texans took a 14-10 lead on Dameon Pierce’s 1-yard touchdown run with 7:32 to play in the second quarter. Pierce had four carries for 41 yards on the drive, which started with Desmond King’s 30-yard punt return.
Bears safety Eddie Jackson forced a fumble and had an interception in the first quarter.
The Texans recovered the fumble, but the pick came at a key moment. With the Texans threatening to take a lead at the Bears’ 7-yard line, cornerback Kindle Vildor broke up Davis Mills’ pass to Brandin Cooks in the end zone. Jackson grabbed it out of the air but stepped out of the back of the end zone. The Bears got the ball on their 20.
Jackson’s pick came after Fields threw a pass to Kmet that Texans safety Jalen Pitre intercepted.
Soldier Field guide — and a weather report
There’s a slight chance of rain in Sunday’s forecast, but nowhere near the amount of precipitation fans endured in the Week 1 win over the 49ers (so, no Slip ‘N Slide celebrations this time around). The expected high is set for 69 degrees, with wind of the WNW at 19 mph.
Chicago experiences higher temperatures longer than outlying suburbs due to the heat-island effect. Its location next to Lake Michigan’s warm waters explains why the city and nearby suburbs freeze later in the year than their farther-out counterparts.
Locally, the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center is forecasting temperatures leaning above normal and “equal chances” of above or below precipitation from October through December.
If you’re headed to Soldier Field, here’s our guide — including where (and what) to tailgate. And no, you won’t be hearing the Bear Raid siren this year.
Latest stadium news from Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights officials rejected a petition to ban village financial incentives for Chicago Bears or any other business, stating that the petition didn’t have enough valid signatures — and warning that such a move would hurt businesses and taxpayers.
The petition calls for the village to create an “Anti-Corporate Welfare Ordinance” that would prohibit any financial or other incentive to a business to operate in the village. The petition was submitted by Americans for Prosperity Illinois, part of a libertarian group backed by the conservative Koch brothers. Read the full story here and read all our coverage here.
OC defends the Bears’ run-pass balance
The comparisons were all over social media this week.
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has 28 pass attempts in two games this season. Every other team in the league has at least 28 completions and 52 attempts.
The Bears’ measly passing-game numbers, which total 15 completions and 191 yards, have dominated talk, with coach Matt Eberflus saying the Bears need to strive for a better balance in the running and passing games.
Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy understands it: “I love to throw because I’m a quarterback guy, right?”
And surely Getsy knows Fields needs to throw to develop in his second season. But Getsy also believes in following a plan tailored to what a defense is presenting them. Read the full story here.
