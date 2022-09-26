Finance
Gender Based Pricing and Long Term Care Insurance
Life insurance and health insurance have always been priced according to gender. Traditionally, life insurance for women has been cheaper than men because of longer life expectancy. For life insurance, it is cut and dry and the statistics prove out the rationale for the pricing policy. Recently, as discussed in an article in the Washington Post earlier this year, Genworth announced a switch to gender based pricing for long term care insurance as well.
Unlike life insurance, LTC is still relatively immature. Time will tell if the actuarial data supporting sex based premiums is justified. I believe that traditional LTC is still working on pricing and other aspects to, once and for all, find a solution to the financial impact of a long term medical situation. Policy design, benefits and premium structure have all seen changes in the last few years and I expect this to continue.
The Post article alludes to more changes regarding the impact of the sex of the applicant and the premiums for long term care. It is commonly known within the industry that women will experience a greater financial costs associated with care than men. The insurance companies are now going to put this to the test by going to gender based pricing. Another line of discussion within the insurance industry is whether new gender based pricing is rooted in the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare.) The new regulation prohibits health insurance providers from charging based on gender. So, are insurance companies testing the market to account for lost revenue resulting from new government policies?
Regardless, long term care is still a viable solution to the needs of many clients. However, there are also other solutions available, like linked benefit plans, where women can get lower pricing when the linked benefit plan is using a life insurance chassis. So, for some agents, linked benefits may provide a better client solution over traditional long term care.
Regardless of sex of your client, traditional LTC and linked benefit plans should be evaluated and considered when seeking a long term care policy solution for clients. We like these policies for a variety of reasons and, if you are considering LTC or life insurance options for clients, we encourage you evaluate options like linked benefits or the addition of a long term care rider. You might find that the upside offered by a linked benefit policy helps secure your next deal.
Truck Accident Attorney: What Details Should You Pay Attention To?
If you have met with a truck accident attorney and need to determine if you should indeed hire him or her, there are some details to look into. Even if you like the lawyer, you should consider other things, including the office and staff. Once you are sure you are fine with all the details, you can officially hire the lawyer you are considering.
The first thing you should check out is the location of the office. You should make sure it is very close to either you or your job so that it is not inconvenient to meet with your truck accident attorney when you need to. After all, your case could drag on for months or even years, so you can expect to meet with your legal expert several times. Hiring someone who is located hours away is therefore not advised. You might even consider timing the trip on your first visit to the firm so you know how long it takes to get there.
Once you arrive, you should pay attention to how the office looks. Make sure it seems comfortable and inviting, and consider whether the lawyer’s desk look organized or not. If the office seems to be a mess, or is not nicely furnished, this may be a sign of a firm that does not care about its reputation among clients. It could also signal a new firm with a staff that is too inexperienced or overwhelmed to keep the environment looking nice. The best firms usually stay organized and clean since they understand how important that is to clients.
You should also pay attention to the staff since you will be working with more than just your truck accident attorney during your case. For example, the receptionist will be greeting you, taking your phone calls, and possibly answering basic questions, so make sure he or she is nice. Paralegals and attorneys other than your main lawyer may also be handling parts of your case, so you should be able to get along with them. Otherwise, your case may not be as pleasant as it should be, which may make the next few months or years difficult.
You should be able to find out the information on all these details during your first visit to the truck accident attorney. You should be entitled to a free initial consultation, which means you can learn these details before you hire anyone. If you are not satisfied with what you find, consider other lawyers.
The Influence Of The Internet On People’s Social And Psychological Realities
The influence of the Internet has caused a change in the way we communicate, learn and shop.
The Internet is probably most famous for the ability to spread information, fact or fiction. We were once limited to news editors of a local paper, then to national cable news. Now anyone can search the globe, visit local papers in foreign countries, and see the views of all sides. This ease of information has also brought with it a large amount of hoaxes, money schemes, and fallacies.
There is no question that easy access to the Internet, like the introduction of mail service and the invention of the telephone, has changed the nature of people’s connection to others in their social world. Mail made possible connections among people without physical proximity, and the telephone facilitated communication among distant people, making rapid connections possible across long distances.
But has this communication revolution changed the pure nature of interpersonal and group processes?
On the one hand, since the primary use of the Internet is communication, some people might speculate that the Internet will have positive social consequences in people’s everyday lives because it increases the frequency and quality of interpersonal communications among people. People with easy access to others would feel better connected and more strongly supported by others, leading to happiness and engagement in families, organizations, communities, and society more generally.
But, on the other hand, the ease of electronic communication may lead to weaker social ties, because people have less reason to leave their homes and actually interact face to face with other people. The Internet allows people to more easily work from their home, to form and sustain friendships and even romantic attachments from their home, to bank from their home, to vote and engage in political and social issue based discussions with others (from home).
In this variety of ways, Internet communications can potentially displace face-to-face communications. I think this point is important because psychologists in many researches have described and proved such face to face and telephone connections as being of higher quality, when viewed in terms of their contribution to satisfaction and well-being.
Reading a series of longitudinal and experimental studies (e.x. McKenna, Green, and Gleason), who test a theory of relationship formation on the Internet, these researchers directly address the argument that the psychological quality of Internet social interaction is lower than is the psychological quality of traditional face-to-face interaction.
Consider my own use. I’ve received several e-mail messages in the past hour. My boyfriend confirms the dinner for tonight. Even though it is weekend, my colleagues send me questions about the pending exam expects a quick answer. So does some graduate student from Europe, that I recently met on “MySpace” with an urgent request for a letter of recommendation. My friend Ksenija sends me an IM to tell me the latest news about her new love. And so on and so on…
I assume that I am also living a virtual life, and what’s the most interesting of all, all of my friends online, are also my friends in real life. And if they weren’t that in the past, I somehow managed to bring my cyber friends into my real life, so I could here in my real life enable real communication, real face-to-face “talks”, real exchange of emotions, feelings of happiness, satisfaction and well-being. I’d say for me, the Internet is a great new way for doing old things.
So, what else conclusion can I bring except the one that Internet life cannot stand on itself without real-life communication. It is simple: If we understand the qualities of face-to-face communication that influence the impact of such communication on people and their social interaction, we would be able to predict the probable influence of any new communication technology. However, researchers show that people sooner or later convert their cyber contacts into more traditional face-to-face, the same as I do. People use the Internet, in other words to help them achieve their real-life goals. And rather than technology’s changing people’s social and psychological reality, in other words, people change their use of technology to facilitate their creation of a desired social reality.
Internet users should closely examine their behavior, to ensure that excessive time online will not negatively impact their personal well-being. We shouldn’t throw our computers out the window, but neither should we charge on blindly into complete dependence on the Internet. As with many things in life, it seems that moderation and balance are key to maximizing the Internet’s positive effect.
For How Long Should I Try Hold On To My Marriage If My Husband Has Feelings For Someone Else?
I often hear from wives who are well aware that their marriage is only hanging by a thread. Many feel as if they are barely hanging on. Sometimes, it’s pretty clear that the husband’s heart isn’t fully in it, although perhaps he has made a commitment to you and your marriage. Sometimes, this eventually evolves a little further to where he develops or admits feelings for someone else.
I recently heard from a wife who was struggling with this issue in her own marriage. She said: “my marriage has been in trouble for about 7 months now. But my husband knows that I’m not going anywhere. I would never break up my family and I’m in it forever because of my children. My husband agrees with this in theory but it’s clear that although he’s here physically, his head and his heart are a million miles away. This is a very depressing way to live and there are times when I’ll try to reach out to him or attempt to connect with him only to be overtly rejected. The other day I got frustrated with this and asked him why we were living this way and he finally admitted that he had developed feelings for a woman at work. He assures me that he remains committed to our kids so he would never act on these feelings. But what am I supposed to do with this information? And how awful to know that he’s only here by default. At this point, I feel like I’m holding onto him against his will. I feel as if he’s no longer mine. So part of me thinks I just let him and the marriage go, but the other part of me can not stand this idea because I think what if we eventually could have made things work? And I worry about making one hasty decision that means our marriage is over. For how long do you hold on to your marriage when you suspect that it’s over for your husband, especially if he has feelings for someone else?”
This is not a question that I can answer for anyone. It really is an individual question (and a serious and long term one) that you will need to answer for yourself. However, I can and will give you some things to think about that might help you to decide on your own.
How Real Are His Feelings For The Other Person?: This should be your first question because very often, the “feelings” that he thinks he has are in direct response to the issues and frustrations with your marriage. It’s very common for people to look for the validation, connection, and support that they feel that they aren’t getting, even if they are not aware that they are doing this.
This is key because if you can set it up where your marriage improves and your husband is once again getting this support for you and your marriage, it’s not uncommon for these phantom feelings to be shown for they are and they just fizzle out or your husband realizes that he was mistaken about them.
Of course, this is more difficult if he has already acted on his feelings or is actively involved in a relationship. It’s also more difficult if you are wavering on your own feelings about the marriage or him. But if he’s only just begun to have feelings outside of your marriage, this often isn’t yet the point of no return, and many times, if you revive your marriage the feelings will naturally fade or go away.
How Determined Are You To Hang On To Your Marriage At All Costs?: I know first hand that it can be very difficult to continue to hang on when you’re not getting any positive feedback or reinforcement from your husband. It’s very hard when people are telling you that you’re naive or not living in reality. Or when people tell you that you need to look around and realize that there’s just no hope.
I was in this situation and there were times when I felt like I was being impossibly stupid. There were days when I thought that holding on must be more painful than giving up. But every time I was very close to just giving up, I’d think about how final a divorce often is and how I wasn’t yet ready to walk away. I guess I felt like as long as I had some hope, I could keep going. And I never came to a point where I was willing to give up hope.
This ended up working to my advantage because if I had given up, I would undoubtedly be divorced today, which wasn’t what I wanted. I know the “holding on” method doesn’t work for every one. To me it comes down to 3 things: how deep the feelings for the other woman truly are; whether your marital problems are ones that can eventually be worked through so that your marriage is again satisfying for both of you; and your own fierce determination that you’re willing to hang on for as long as it takes even when the going gets very rough.
Bin Laden’s Endorsement of Book Helps it Soar Up the US Charts
Book clubs run by the likes of Richard and Judy and Oprah Winfrey should step aside, it seems that the most effective way to endorse a book is to include it in an audio speech against the powers of the west, namely America. This is what the infamous leader of Al-Qa’ida, Osama Bin Laden has just done.
The book, by the until now unheard of American author William Blum has gone from 209,572 on the Amazon.com book list to number 10 today. Rogue State: A guide to the world’s only superpower, is a book about the substantial ‘crimes’ that America has committed and how these outweigh those of America’s enemies. In the book the author, Blum, claims “America cherishes her enemies. Without enemies, she is a nation without purpose and direction.”
William Blum is a vigorous opponent to George W. Bush and his predecessor Bill Clinton. Also on his hit-list are former US Presidents Ronald Reagan and Gerald Ford. Mr Blum continually criticises American foreign policy throughout his now bestselling book and has sympathy for terrorism in the face of the American forces. He declares in Rogue State that “A terrorist is someone who has a bomb but doesn’t have an air force.”
Bin Laden made William Blum a well known name in a matter of seconds in his speech released last week on an Arabic Satellite TV channel. In the speech the Al-Qa’ida leader offered a truce with America on certain conditions, but still threatened to attack them again if they failed to pull their troops out of Iraq. The elusive terrorist leader then went on to say “If Bush decides to carry on with his lies and oppression; it would be useful for you to read the book Rogue State.” Whilst this can be seen as a standard plugging of an anti-American book, there has been speculation that the Al-Qa’ida leader chose a book to advertise to an audience of billions, which can be used to condemn America publicly due to its critical content of the country and its leaders.
Whilst many would assume that Blum would be opposed to the endorsement of a worldwide terrorist leader, he actually told a New York radio station that he “was not turned off by such an endorsement,” and went on to say “I’m not repulsed and I’m not going to pretend I am.” It appears that Bin Laden has helped Blum to further his cause and to reiterate his opinion that America creates its own enemies by intervening into other countries’ affairs. Sam Smith, editor of the Progressive Review in Washington allegedly claimed that he was “calling it the book review of the decade.” The outcome of this “book review” will inevitably favour Mr Blum and Osama Bin Laden and it seems as though this was the aim of the endorsement in the first place.
BlackBerry Phone Review and Comparison Helps Consumers Get Better BlackBerry Phone Deals
When buying a BlackBerry phone it’s a bit different from just buying a normal mobile that doesn’t have the same features or at least stigma attached to its name as a BlackBerry has. The BlackBerry itself has been described as “the most gorgeous looking smartphone on the planet“. And only holding one in your hand, you can see why it bares this description. But when you really get under the bonnet and learn about the features it has that’s when you can really appreciate this phone from RIM (Research In Motion).
A Small BlackBerry Phone Experience
RIM have produced an absolute spectacle of different BlackBerry’s. All released in families or series of models. We have seen the BlackBerry evolve over time from the very early Pager & Monochrome Java-based models the first color and SureType models like the 7100/7200, 7500/7700 series. And from 2008-2009 GPS/Wi-Fi series smartphones like the BlackBerry Pearl, BlackBerry Curve series and BlackBerry Tour, BlackBerry Storm and recently the BlackBerry Torch series.
These latest releases feature the latest mobile technologies such as Wi-Fi / HSDPA / 3G mobile internet with internet tethering abilities. Also the BlackBerry Torch has a 624MHz processor and 512MB RAM which makes it more powerful than some modern laptops or PC’s. Not to mention touch-screen display with HD video playback and recording. Plus you will find many useful apps for internet use like surfing, sending email and socialising or simply playing games and run fast and fluently on the phone because of all this power.
Because of this the BlackBerry is greatly desired by all types of people. And there are many online websites and businesses that you sell BlackBerry phones depending on where you live. You can find new and used ones online to buy today. Even some of the used BlackBerry phones you can find for sale online are still in a mint condition only sold at a lower price than if purchased brand new. But buying a new one for the first time can seem a bit daunting knowing which one is right for you. That’s why a comparison site is needed so people can compare and review the main differences and see reviews on each handset prior to purchasing to make the best possible decision.
Knowing the differences in BlackBerry phone could mean you don’t end making a purchase you’ll later learn to regret. As said, BlackBerry phones were designed by RIM for certain types of people so you want to make sure you know what you specifically desire first in a smartphone like the BlackBerry to make a decision as smart as this phone itself.
BlackBerry Torch 9800 – Let’s Explore Various Amazing Deals On Offered By O2
Although, BlackBerry Phones has launched so many touch screen phones in past but unfortunately nothing among them got success beyond words. But the BlackBerry business phones equipped with full QWERTY keypad have gained a lot of success. Hence, somehow BlackBerry manages balance between its success and failure.
This time BlackBerry once again come up with a touch screen slider phone that is equipped with QWERTY keypad as well as. It seems, BlackBerry has done a long research work on rectification of its old mistakes done in case of touch screen phones. Let’s see how much success BlackBerry got in BlackBerry Torch 9800. All the top ranking service providers are offering tempting BlackBerry Torch 9800 deals at affordable prices through out the UK.
As we mentioned it earlier that BlackBerry Torch 9800 is a combo of touch screen and QWERTY phone. So, when we went through its technical specifications, that BlackBerry has surely done its homework and brought a superb hi-end gadget for its fans.
The external interface of BlackBerry Torch 9800 with free gifts is dominated by a 3.2 inches TFT touch screen, beneath that there is a full QWERTY keypad(the specialty of BlackBerry phones). This handset is compatible for 2G as well as 3G networks. Therefore, there are multi data bearers for fast internet connectivity like GPRS, EDGE, HSDPA, Wi-Fi and Blue tooth.
The handset is also fabulous by the photography point of view as it is integrated with a 5 mega pixel camera enriched with so many latest camera features. The handset is embellished with a massive internal memory storage of 4GB. In fact, there is so much space for expanding the given memory storage up to 32GB. Furthermore, BlackBerry Torch 9800 is also capable of delivering superb music and videos via its multimedia players. The X-factor of this handset is its large array of message functions and business applications.
The BlackBerry Torch 9800 contract on O2 deals are really superb by the service point of view as well as on the basis of affordability basis. So if you think, this time BlackBerry worked well in touch screen phone category then go for this handset.
