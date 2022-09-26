News
Heat’s Jimmy Butler shoots down notion of casting him at power forward (and he shows off new hairstyle); Herro downplay starting role, extension
When it comes to Jimmy Butler potentially playing power forward this season, the Miami Heat’s leading man said Monday that his team had better start considering Plan B.
With power forward P.J. Tucker having left in free agency for the Philadelphia 76ers, and with the Heat not signing an outside replacement, Butler was asked at the team’s media day at FTX Arena if he would be willing to play this season in a power role.
“If they absolutely wanted to have a conversation,” Butler said of relenting to at least listen. “But I’m not going to play the four.”
The Heat’s other options at power forward include Caleb Martin, Haywood Highsmith, Max Strus, or one of the team’s center types, such as Dewayne Dedmon or Omer Yurtseven, albeit with coach Erik Spoelstra rarely favoring big lineups.
“I could play the four, yes, if they absolutely needed me to play the four, yes,” Butler said.
Of Tucker leaving, Butler said with a smile, “P.J.’s a traitor. I tell him every single day.”
Butler, 33, said the Heat would find a way to make it work without the veteran power forward.
“There are going to be changes,” he said. “Everybody realizes roles are going to change. There are going to be a lot of changes that have nothing to do with me. As training camp comes along, it’s going to be exciting to see what this lineup is about.”
Butler also downplayed offseason workout video showing him spending significant time working on his 3-point game. He stressed that his focus remains getting into the paint and getting to the foul line.
“Scout me however you want,” he said. “I’m still going to find a way to get into the paint.”
Of his offseason shift to a lengthier coif, Butler tried to insist that he hadn’t added extensions. But he also said he did not know if he would continue with the look during the regular season.
“I’m just messing with stuff to make the internet mad,” he said of the long braids he continued to sport Monday.
Adebayo’s attitude
Following Butler in the interview room, center Bam Adebayo downplayed the Heat facing a power deficit without Tucker.
“We always find a way,” he said. “That’s the Miami Heat way.”
For his part, he said he plans to take a more proactive approach in the offense.
“Yeah,” he said with a wide smile. “We are a lot better when I’m scoring.”
Heat President Pat Riley spoke at the end of last season of Adebayo getting up at least 15 shots a game.
Adebayo’s response, “18, trying to get it up this year.”
“You heard,” Adebayo added of Riley, “what the old man said about me.
“It is a big deal to me to come back better.”
The ongoing focus, though, he said, is to emerge with the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award.
“I mean, at this point, it’s politics,” he said of the annual media vote that went to Rudy Gobert and Marcus Smart the past two years.
Herro ball
Having said at the end of last season that he wanted to emerge as a starter, and with Riley saying shortly thereafter that such a role has to be earned, Tyler Herro somewhat softened the stance Monday.
“I’m a team player,” he said, “whatever Spo and organization wants me to do.”
Herro, appreciative of the importance of a well-rounded rotation, said he would accept, “whatever role fits me best.”
Eligible for an extension until the start of the regular season, Herro deferred such talk to his agent.
“I’m focused this season on basketball,” he said.
But confidence remains firmly in place.
“My offensive skill set is one of the best in the league,” he said.
With room, he said, for growth, “becoming more of a catch-and-shoot guy and attacking off the catch.”
Dolphins’ Trent Sherfield spurs social media craze — and maybe an endorsement — for taking punt to backside
Among everything seen in the Miami Dolphins’ exhilarating 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, maybe most unusual was wide receiver Trent Sherfield taking a punted football straight to his backside.
With less than two minutes to play and the Dolphins punting up against their own goal line, Sherfield, in as an upback on the special teams unit, backed up into punter Thomas Morstead’s kicking motion as he tried to block for him.
The ball went off the foot of Morstead, ricocheted directly off Sherfield’s buttocks and shot up into the air and out of the back of the end zone for a comical, blooper-reel safety.
It could’ve taken a drastically different tone had it cost Miami the game against the AFC East rival. Buffalo then just needed a field goal to win after previously trailing by 4 points, but the Dolphins stopped the Bills one last time to protect the 2-point lead and snap a seven-game losing streak against their divisional foe.
The commentary and reaction to the special teams blunder turned entertaining faux pas began immediately after the game.
“Never seen a butt punt before,” Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill said in the locker room. “Next time, he’s going to catch it with his butt cheeks because he’s got strong butt cheeks.”
Former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, infamously known for the “butt fumble” in his playing days before turning commentator, tweeted at Morstead, “Woah… stay out of my lane bro.”
Sherfield was just happy it took place in a win for the Dolphins.
“My cheeks have a big W tatted on them,” he tweeted with a smiley face on Sunday night.
But he also had fun with the craze.
The NFL’s primary Twitter account posted an image of the football getting booted straight into Sherfield’s hind parts, asking followers, “Is this the greatest photo of all time?” Sherfield quote-tweeted it: “Indeed it is.”
Toilet paper brand Charmin tweeted to Sherfield: “Those cheeks are going to need something soft. Check your [direct messages],” insinuating an endorsement could be on the way.
Sherfield replied: “I’m commercial ready whenever you guys are…”
The DUDE Wipes brand added to Charmin’s tweet: “We’ll cleanup what you leave behind…always up for the sloppy seconds.”
Morstead, who was having a fine afternoon with two punts of 59 yards plus others of 52 and 48, said postgame it was only the second time he had a punt blocked in his 14-year career.
Chris Perkins: Dolphins grades, stock up, stock down for upset victory over Buffalo
Say it any way you want — the Dolphins (3-0) are undefeated, in first place in the AFC East, the only team in the AFC with a perfect record — and it still doesn’t accurately capture what the Dolphins have done so far this season.
The crowning achievement to this point has been Sunday’s 21-19 victory over Buffalo. But that incredible 42-38 comeback victory at Baltimore was pretty darn impressive. And coach Mike McDaniel starting his career by leading the Dolphins to a 20-7 victory over New England and coach Bill Belichick was cool, too.
Still, knocking off Buffalo — the team that had a seven-game winning streak on the Dolphins, was favored by most to win the division and favored by many to go to the Super Bowl — was special.
Passing game: A
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13 for 18, 186 yards, one touchdown, 123.8 passer rating) came through with some big plays, most notably the 11-yard pass he zipped to wide receiver River Cracraft and the 45-yard deep pass he dropped into Jaylen Waddle’s hands. And he showed toughness with the head/back injury. Waddle (four receptions, 102 yards) led the way statistically, but Tyreek Hill (two receptions, 33 yards), Durham Smythe (three receptions, 23 yards) and Cracraft (one reception, 11 yards, touchdown) played roles. Pass protection only allowed one sack despite rotating right tackles at one point. There was at least one dropped pass, but overall it was a strong, timely performance.
Running game: C
Chase Edmonds (six carries, 21 yards, including an 8-yard carry) had two touchdowns, which is the saving factor here. Raheem Mostert (eight carries, 11 yards, including a 9-yard carry) didn’t do much. The Dolphins only had 41 yards rushing on 17 carries, which is 2.4 yards per carry. Granted, the Dolphins only ran 43 plays. But you’d like to see more production, considering Buffalo was missing a couple of run-stuffing defensive tackles in Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips. Still, the running game participated in a winning effort.
Defending the pass: B
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (42 of 63, 400 yards, two touchdowns) was pretty good. But Miami’s defense was even better among its four sacks, nine passes defended and 10 quarterback hits. Cornerback Xavien Howard kept Stefon Diggs (seven receptions, 74 yards) under control, and fellow cornerback Nik Needham played an exhausting 90 of 92 snaps (98%). Safety Jevon Holland (10 tackles, 1.5 sacks) was the only defender to play all 92 snaps. Melvin Ingram had 2.0 sacks. Allen did some damage, but he had 63 attempts, for goodness sake. The Dolphins’ defense was better than Allen.
Defending the run: B
Buffalo rushed for 115 yards on 23 carries, which is 5.0 yards per carry. The numbers don’t look great, but the run defense wasn’t bad. Running back Zack Moss (four carries, 46 yards) had a 43-yard run that boosted the statistics. But he was ineffective otherwise. Allen (eight carries, 47 yards, 5.9 ypc) did the heavy lifting for the Bills’ ground game. The Dolphins’ front seven, led by linebacker Jerome Baker (team-best 13 tackles), was active all day. Safety Brandon Jones (nine tackles) and linebacker Elandon Roberts (eight tackles) were also good.
Special teams: C-
Obviously the “butt punt” — punter Thomas Morstead punted from his own end zone and hit wide receiver Trent Sherfield’s butt before the ball bounced out of bounds for a safety — is the memorable occasion here, and it could have lost the game if not for a strong defensive stand. Otherwise, it was a good showing that included punts downed at the Bills’ 2-, 12- and 20-yard lines. The Dolphins didn’t attempt a field goal and their kickoff and punt coverage units were decent.
Coaching: A
The Dolphins, for the third consecutive week, were prepared and excited to play. Those are good first steps when you plan to win. Coach Mike McDaniel and offensive coordinator Frank Smith continue showing offensive variety while defensive coordinator Josh Boyer is overseeing a unit that continually makes plays. The Dolphins have rarely been caught off guard, even by Buffalo’s 63 pass attempts. Gameplans are solid and in-game adjustments are good. No issues here.
Stock up: Tua Tagovailoa
The man just keeps making plays. Tagovailoa’s deep throws have been masterful, such as Sunday when he hit Waddle in stride on a crucial 45-yard pass. Tagovailoa also showed admirable guts by returning to the game in the third quarter after sustaining a back/head injury. You already knew he could throw the short and intermediate passes with accuracy, and you saw that with the touchdown pass to Cracraft. Tagovailoa is having an outstanding start to the season.
Stock down: Chris Perkins
Did I really pick this team to win eight games?! Am I the guy who loudly questioned whether Tagovailoa improved his ability to throw the deep pass?! Yikes. I’ll admit the obvious, I’m looking very, very bad on both fronts.
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022 News: Apply For These Posts Till September 27
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022 News: Apply For These Posts Till September 27
SBI Recruitment News: The State Bank of India (SBI) will close the application process window for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) on September 27. The candidates who are eligible and interested in the post can submit their applications on SBI’s career portal i.e. sbi.co.in or ibpsonline.ibps.in.
For the convenience of the candidate, we have mentioned all the important details below:
Vacancy:
SBI is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 5008 vacancies of Junior Associates.
Age Limit:
Candidates age should be between the age of 20 to 28 years as on August 1, 2022.
Application fee:
The application fee is ₹750 for General/ OBC/ EWS. The application fee is exempted for SC/ ST/ PwBD. ESM/DESM candidates.
SBI Clerk recruitment 2022: How to apply
Here, we have also mentioned the steps via which the candidates can apply for the posts:
Visit the official website SBI Career at sbi.co.in
Click on the apply link’ RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)
Register and login to apply
Fill the application form and pay the application fee
Submit the from and take a print for future reference.
The post SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022 News: Apply For These Posts Till September 27 appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Apples, traditional at Rosh Hashana, shine in this cake
Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, begins on Sunday evening (Sept. 25), and the people in my house would get pretty ornery if I skipped the holiday’s traditional brisket or kugel. But I also like to change up some dishes, like sides and desserts.
In many homes, honey cake is traditional on Rosh Hashanah, but it’s this apple cake recipe that shows up in my house, and not only during the holidays. It makes other appearances Just Because. Just because it’s fall, just because I went apple picking, just because people are coming over for brunch.
Let’s home in for a moment on the apples. In many homes, apples are dipped into honey at the beginning of the Rosh Hashanah meal for a sweet year to come. Joan Nathan, an authority on Jewish food and author of 11 cookbooks, says apples have been associated with the holiday since the Middle Ages.
“Every Jewish holiday is a seasonal holiday, and used what was available,” Nathan says. “Honey was everywhere and it represented sweetness for the new year, but so were apples. I would personally have apples rather than honey cake for dessert because they are so abundant and I like them better.”
Nathan says apples at Rosh Hashana symbolize plenty, abundance and hope for the new year. She makes a “Jewish apple cake” for the holiday, using oil instead of butter, often serving it after a meal of Alsatian chicken dish with apples. (Kosher rules say you can’t mix dairy — like butter — with chicken or meat at the same meal.)
My version of apple cake is super easy and good and tender and moist, and takes very little time to throw together. It is made with butter, so if you are keeping kosher, make sure it is served as part of a parve or dairy meal.
Note that the batter will feel a little thin compared to more traditional cake batters. That’s intentional – it’s a delicately textured cake.
A simple mix of cinnamon and sugar gives the cake a crunchy, sweet topping laced with the spice that is the most perfect partner to apples in the history of spice partners to apples.
For baked goods, you want a firm apple that won’t turn into mush when it’s cooked. How tart or sweet it is is up to you.
Sometimes apples are grated before they are added to cake batters, but here they are roughly chopped so you get real bites of apples in every bite of cake. Make sure the pieces are no more than about 1/3 inch big though or the cake won’t hold together so well.
This cake keeps, wrapped at room temperature, for a couple of days.
APPLE CAKE
Serves 8
Cinnamon Sugar Topping:
- ¼ cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Coffee Cake:
- 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1/3 cup sugar
- ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 2 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla
- 2/3 cup whole milk
- 1 large apple, peeled and roughly chopped
1. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Grease a 9-inch square (or round) baking pan, or spray with nonstick cooking spray.
2. In a small bowl, stir together the ¼ cup sugar and cinnamon.
3. In another small bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder and salt
4. In a medium-size bowl, beat the 1/3 cup sugar with the butter until fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, then the vanilla. Add the flour mixture and the milk alternately, in about two batches each, beating after each addition until almost incorporated — at the end, you still want to see streaks of flour and milk in the thinnish batter.
5. Fold in the chopped apple just until everything is combined. Turn the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Sprinkle the cinnamon sugar mixture over it.
6. Bake until golden brown and until a toothpick or wooden skewer inserted in the middle comes out clean, about 30 minutes. Cool in the pan on a wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature, in squares (or wedges).
Erik Spoelstra away from Heat on media day for birth of third child
The Miami Heat’s media day opened Monday with coach Erik Spoelstra away for the birth of his third child, with Spoelstra also expected to miss Tuesday’s start of training camp.
With Spoelstra scheduled to speak Monday morning, the team announced he would be away from the team’s initial round of interviews to be at the side of wife Nikki, with the couple announcing earlier the impending birth of a daughter.
Having road missed games for the births of his two sons, Spoelstra this time did not have to hustle back to South Florida, instead afforded the opportunity to join the team’s camp in the Bahamas later in the week.
In July, Nikki Spoelstra on social media revealed that their son Santiago was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a serious, fast-growing form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, following an unexpected intestinal surgery the day after his fourth birthday.
The cancer required months of chemotherapy at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, with Nikki Spoelstra announcing in July that Santiago’s cancer had entered remission, including the posting of a video that showed Santiago leaving the ward and preparing to ring the bell to signal completion of treatment.
Spoelstra missed a game in late March when the Heat announced one of his sons required a medical procedure.
Assistant Chris Quinn has been running the team in the absences of Spoelstra.
Staff changes
Jay Sabol, who had served as Heat trainer, has been shifted to the role of Vice President Sports Performance.
Sabol was away from the team for the second half of last season.
Wes Brown, who had served as trainer at the end of 2021-22, is now listed in the team’s directory as head athletic trainer.
Rob Fodor, the team’s shooting coach who had been away from the team last season, working remotely, again is listed in the team’s directory.
The NBA has changed workplace rules this season to no longer require COVID vaccination for in-person coaching, provided regular testing is completed.
