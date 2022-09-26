‘I’m ready’ – Joe Joyce prepares for Tyson Fury fight after knocking out teammate Joseph Parker to line up for Oleksandr Uysk title shot

Sign up for Red Sox updates
Joe Joyce believes he’s ready to fight the best after making a serious statement by becoming the first man to stop Joseph Parker last night.
A jaw-dropping fight finally came to an end in the 11th round when Parker’s stunning defense was cut short by a superb left hand from Joyce.
Joyce, 37, now holds the interim WBO heavyweight title, and with an unbeaten record of 15-0 his best victory put him among the elite with his sights now on WBO world champion Oleksandr Usyk in 2023 .
Hall of Fame boxing promoter Frank Warren revealed after the fight that Joyce would fight next in February or March 2023, and assured that he would “move heaven and earth” to ensure his fighter gets a world title at some point next year.
While a fight with Usyk seems like Joyce’s clearest path to a title shot, a brief post-fight interaction with Tyson Fury, who was at ringside in support of teammate Parker, sparked a possible dust between the two Britons.
‘The Juggernaut’ insists he was just nice and has nothing but respect for Fury, although he also added that he was ready to take on ‘The Gypsy King’.
“It was just a friendly hello,” Joyce told talkSPORT after his post-fight chat with Fury.
“I don’t say anything, but he knows I’m there. He knows I’m here and if he wants to fight me, let’s go.
“I have a lot of respect and love for the Fury but yes I will fight Tyson.
“It’s a tough challenge, but I’m ready.”
Usyk beat Anthony Joshua for the second time earlier this month to cement his reign as WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight champion and set up a tantalizing undisputed clash with Fury.
However, the Ukrainian has ruled himself out for the rest of 2022 due to injury, prompting Fury to try a long-running fight with Joshua for December 3 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.
Fury and Joshua have publicly agreed terms for a fight which includes a 60/40 split in Fury’s favor, with that split increasing to 50/50 in a rematch if ‘AJ’ wins.
Despite this, the fight appears to be in jeopardy as the WBC heavyweight champion claims he will walk away from negotiations if Joshua does not sign to fight him by Monday.
AJ’s promoter Eddie Hearn says there’s “zero chance” they’ll be ready to make the fight official in the next 24 hours and expressed his belief that Fury is looking to avoid fighting his compatriot without lose face.
September 25, 2022 6:36 PM ET
September 25, 2022 6:36 PM ET
The Biden administration’s trade policy has been largely a failure, only marginally better than Donald Trump’s, and the latest evidence of that is the collapse of hope for a bilateral deal with the UK.
new prime minister Liz Truss admitted to reporters ahead of her visit to New York last week that “there are currently no ongoing negotiations with the United States” – and she doesn’t expect that to change anytime soon.
When the Broncos offense faded into prime time, Denver’s defense was there to save the day.
The Broncos forced two turnovers in the final 2:13 of the game, and also had a safety that ended up being the difference in an 11-10 win over the 49ers on Sunday Night Football at Empower Field.
Melvin Gordon’s one-yard run with 4:13 to go was the Broncos’ only touchdown, and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s unit did the rest. Jonas Griffith knocked out Jimmy Garoppolo on the 49ers’ second-to-last possession, on Kareem Jackson’s tip, then Jackson’s fumble recovery on PJ Locke’s strip on San Francisco’s final drive sealed the game.
Gordon’s touchdown capped a 12-play, 80-yard drive late in the fourth quarter and gave the Broncos their first lead. It also broke Denver’s 0-6 start in the red zone to start the season, and was the highlight of a day when the offense had little. The two teams combined for 16 punts, and San Francisco’s Jimmy G (81.2 score) was slightly better than Wilson.
Denver limited San Francisco’s rushing offense to just 88 yards, as the Broncos’ D line won the trench battle early and often.
“We knew we had to stop the run and force them to do something else, which they weren’t comfortable doing,” tackle Mike Purcell said. “We were pretty good at doing that… For us in defense, we’re going to grind and not worry (from the limelight), and make sure we get the knockout win.”
Inside linebacker Josey Jewell played with his hair on fire on his season debut after a calf injury. Jewell led the Broncos with nine total tackles (five solo), with one sack, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
After the Broncos forced a punt on San Francisco’s first practice, Denver went three times. The 49ers took the lead on second possession, with a six-play, 75-yard walk culminating in Jimmy Garoppolo’s three-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk.
The Broncos quickly went to three, but Denver’s defense bowed to prevent the 49ers from running away with the game early. Josey sacked Garoppolo for a 10-yard loss to force a punt.
But the Broncos again scored a hat-trick and only managed Brandon McManus’ 55-yard field goal in the second quarter, the team’s lone scorer in the second half. Also, outside linebacker Baron Browning injured his knee in the final moments before halftime and did not return.
The second half brought more of the same obsolete offense by the home team, and a chorus of boos from the Empower Field faithful who expected much more from No 3 & Co.
Denver got its first two possessions in the third quarter, squandering a San Francisco fumble on a sloppy snap from Garoppolo between the two. But the defense capitalized on a precision punt from Corliss Waitman, which pinned the 49ers on their own two-yard line.
Two plays later, Garoppolo backed up to pass and lost consciousness of where he was in his own end zone. Pursued by Purcell, the QB went out of bounds. San Francisco was hit by a safety and Purcell was credited with a sack to make it 7-5.
On the ensuing possession, the Broncos had a drive but stalled, and McManus missed a 53-yard field goal on the right. The 49ers held on to a two-point lead and added to that advantage the next practice with Robbie Gould’s 51-yard field goal.
We’ve all had to deal with passive aggression at some point. A boss raises a dismissive eyebrow when you talk, or a friend shuts you out of the conversation at a group brunch.
But the lines are often blurred. I certainly struggled with this myself, which is why I spent much of my career at Harvard researching body language and communication.
I always recommend taking the high road, rather than fighting back or being hostile. Here are three signs of passive-aggressive or childish behavior, and how to respond effectively:
You send your boss an email asking, “should we go ahead and schedule a meeting with this potential client?” — and they respond with a brief one-word response like “yes,” “good,” or “OK.”
Some people just prefer to give short and precise answers. But if you notice that they mostly react that way to you, and not to others, then that level of brevity could be an indication of passive-aggressiveness.
How to answer:
The silent treatment can show up in the form of delayed emails or text messages, or even ghosting behavior.
Being the recipient of these actions can trigger what I call “timing anxiety,” an intense worry we feel when we wonder about all the possible meanings behind slow responses.
Unfortunately, there are no hard and fast rules to know for sure if someone is using silence as a deliberate insult, or just an oversight.
How to answer:
If you’re texting and emailing someone and they change their tone from informal to formal out of nowhere, it could mean they’re trying to assert their power.
A similar situation might be a friend who is suddenly very cold or detached in their language from the text. For example, going from “Yes, that looks like fun!” to “Of course, it doesn’t matter.”
How to answer:
Erica Dhawan is a Harvard researcher, keynote speaker and author of “Digital Body Language: How to Build Trust and Connection, Regardless of Distance.” She is also the founder and CEO of Cotential, a company that has helped leaders and teams leverage collaboration skills. Follow Erica on Twitter @ericadhawan.
Central banks around the world are raising their key interest rates as part of the most broad-based monetary policy tightening on record. Some economists fear going too far if they do not take into account their collective impact on global demand.
According to the World Bank, the number of rate hikes announced by central banks around the world was the highest in July since records began in the early 1970s. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced its third rate hike of 0, 75 percentage points in as many meetings. Last week, its counterparts in Indonesia, Norway, the Philippines, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan and the United Kingdom also raised their rates.
Red Sox
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge remained at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, when the New York Yankees’ 2-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night was overturned. after six innings due to rain.
The judge went 1 for 2 with a double and then had to play for the Yankees when play was stopped. The game was called off after a 98-minute delay, sending Judge on the road to chase Maris in Toronto this week.
New York can clinch the AL East title with a victory over the Blue Jays on Monday night.
The delay left Yankee Stadium fans with a tough decision: wait out a big storm with hopes of seeing a historic moment, or go home before it’s too late.
Many in the sold-out crowd of 46,707 stayed until the game was called, leaving their seats for dry blankets in the concourses and under the overhangs. Some booed when the referees called for the tarp at 9.15pm, but torrential rain soon poured down on the stadium. Loud thunder and lightning accompanied a severe thunderstorm that lasted past 11 p.m.
“We’re not leaving,” said Joe G., who declined to give his last name, during the delay. He made the trip from Pennsylvania and got the tickets last month as a 30th birthday present for his first game since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The game marked Judge’s last chance to catch Maris on the field 6-0 to New York – the Yankees play a three-game series in Toronto starting Monday night, then return home for three games against Baltimore at the weekend next weekend before concluding the regular season in Texas.
“I don’t think we’re leaving. I wish they would hurry, but I don’t think we’re going anywhere,” said Brian Cassidy of Ocean View, Delaware.
Cassidy bought tickets as a birthday present for her dad in mid-August, and they got to see the judge chase Maris’ home run record in person.
“I want to see two – one to tie and one to break,” Cassidy’s father Patrick said as they took cover in a hall between the second and third decks on the third base side.
The judge had gone four games without a home run. Since connecting for the No. 60 on Tuesday night against Pittsburgh to spark a ninth-inning comeback in Game 1 from homestand, the four-time All-Star has been 4-for-15 with three doubles, six walks and six outs. at bat.
The closest he’s come to tying Maris’ mark in 1961 was a 404-foot drive taken just outside the center field fence on Thursday.
The judge opened up the bottom of first by making a double inside third base against Red Sox rookie Brayan Bello (2-7). The slugger fought back from an 0-2 count to walk in the third and was visibly disappointed when he flew to center field on a hanging slider in the fifth.
Moments before play was stopped, Boston right fielder Rob Refsnyder dropped a two-out fly ball as he looked up at the raindrops. The error allowed Aaron Hicks to score from the opening goal, making it 2-0.
Bello then threw a called third strike past Oswald Peraza, ending the sixth inning with Judge on deck.
As the rain intensified, fans donned ponchos and opened umbrellas in the stands. Two umpires huddled with a member of the Yankee Stadium field crew in foul territory, and the tarp was rolled onto the infield.
Amanda Peso, from nearby Westchester, bought tickets on Thursday and said she and her friend Jennifer Lamond, a Manhattan Red Sox fan, would wait hours for the game to resume.
“I wanted to wait because you never know if Aaron is going to make it tonight,” Peso said. “So I’m here to support him. I’m a Yankees fan, period. Regardless of this story, it wasn’t about to happen, I would be here and probably waiting anyway, because I took tomorrow off for this reason.
Nestor Cortes (11-4) allowed one hit and struck out five in a rain-shortened complete game.
Bello also went the distance allowing an earned run and six hits.
Oswaldo Cabrera doubled in the lead of New York’s fourth and scored on Jose Trevino’s two-out single.
AP freelance writer Larry Fleisher contributed to this report.
Coming up in US time today:
10:00 a.m. New York time (1400 GMT)
12:00 p.m. New York time (1600 GMT)
12:30 p.m. New York time (4:30 p.m. GMT)
How long until we get more acknowledgment from Fed officials about the toll taken on non-US economies (and financial markets) by Fed policy. Is this a Fed concern? Should it be? In the comments please friends!
