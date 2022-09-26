‘I’m ready’ – Joe Joyce prepares for Tyson Fury fight after knocking out teammate Joseph Parker to line up for Oleksandr Uysk title shot

Joe Joyce believes he’s ready to fight the best after making a serious statement by becoming the first man to stop Joseph Parker last night.

A jaw-dropping fight finally came to an end in the 11th round when Parker’s stunning defense was cut short by a superb left hand from Joyce.

Richard Pelham / The Sun Joyce finally downed a resilient Parker in the 11th

Joyce, 37, now holds the interim WBO heavyweight title, and with an unbeaten record of 15-0 his best victory put him among the elite with his sights now on WBO world champion Oleksandr Usyk in 2023 .

Hall of Fame boxing promoter Frank Warren revealed after the fight that Joyce would fight next in February or March 2023, and assured that he would “move heaven and earth” to ensure his fighter gets a world title at some point next year.

While a fight with Usyk seems like Joyce’s clearest path to a title shot, a brief post-fight interaction with Tyson Fury, who was at ringside in support of teammate Parker, sparked a possible dust between the two Britons.

‘The Juggernaut’ insists he was just nice and has nothing but respect for Fury, although he also added that he was ready to take on ‘The Gypsy King’.

“It was just a friendly hello,” Joyce told talkSPORT after his post-fight chat with Fury.

“I don’t say anything, but he knows I’m there. He knows I’m here and if he wants to fight me, let’s go.

Getty Fury was at the AO Arena in Manchester to cheer on Parker

Richard Pelham / The Sun Joyce is now the interim WBO heavyweight champion

“I have a lot of respect and love for the Fury but yes I will fight Tyson.

“It’s a tough challenge, but I’m ready.”

Usyk beat Anthony Joshua for the second time earlier this month to cement his reign as WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight champion and set up a tantalizing undisputed clash with Fury.

However, the Ukrainian has ruled himself out for the rest of 2022 due to injury, prompting Fury to try a long-running fight with Joshua for December 3 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Fury could soon be looking for a new opponent as his proposed fight with Joshua is on the verge of falling apart

Fury and Joshua have publicly agreed terms for a fight which includes a 60/40 split in Fury’s favor, with that split increasing to 50/50 in a rematch if ‘AJ’ wins.

Despite this, the fight appears to be in jeopardy as the WBC heavyweight champion claims he will walk away from negotiations if Joshua does not sign to fight him by Monday.

AJ’s promoter Eddie Hearn says there’s “zero chance” they’ll be ready to make the fight official in the next 24 hours and expressed his belief that Fury is looking to avoid fighting his compatriot without lose face.