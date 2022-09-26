News
Inside Twins’ clubhouse, fantasy football league takes center stage
After watching their fantasy football team lose its matchup last week with Philadelpha Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts sitting on the bench, 7-year-old Gunnar Gray had a commandment for his co-general manager.
“He looked at me crazy and said, ‘You’ve got to play him, dad, every time,’ ” Twins pitcher Sonny Gray said. “And I said, ‘Well then, do you want me to trade Patrick Mahomes this week?’ And he said, ‘Yeah,’ and I was like, ‘Alright, alright.’ ”
Flush with quarterback talent, the Grays found a trade partner in relief pitcher Emilio Pagán, who was willing to part with Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who he himself received in an earlier trade with Michael Fulmer, for Mahomes after watching his own team’s quarterback, Trey Lance, suffer a season-ending ankle injury.
Spend some time in the Twins clubhouse these days and you’re likely to hear people discussing their fantasy football league or lobbing trade proposals back and forth. The 12-team league, which has been around for 15-plus years and has a rotating cast of participants each season, has provided players and staff members another competitive outlet as well as an opportunity to bond and a chance to take their minds briefly off the day-to-day grind of the baseball season. While some players compete in the fantasy league on their own, others partner with staff members who take on more of the day-to-day GM duties.
“Yeah, it’s fun. Yeah, it’s competition. But it’s also a way for us to bond more over more than just like, ‘Hey, what were you thinking here? What was your approach there?’ ” Pagán said. “It’s a way to kind of keep it light. It’s a lot of fun.”
It’s fun, but it’s also taken seriously. While players might not be getting into fights over it — then-Reds outfielder Tommy Pham slapped Giants outfielder Joc Pederson over a fantasy football dispute earlier this season, earning himself a suspension — there’s plenty of trash talk being flung around.
After all, there was a hefty buy-in and a prize each week for the highest scorer, which keeps general managers engaged. Many participants said they had never been in a league as active as this one.
First-base coach Hank Conger is among those always on the lookout for a trade — though his proposals aren’t always met favorably.
Nobody took him up on his offer to swap his third overall pick for a second- and third-rounder, and after Conger tried to empty his bench in a trade, offering five players for a pair of back-up running backs, Gray called him out on the group text for his weak trade offers.
Reliever Griffin Jax’s issue with Conger’s proposals isn’t so much what’s being offered as much as when, though he did also say most of Conger’s offers are “really bad trades.”
“What he tries to do is he tries to send a trade at 5:15 in the morning,” Jax said. “He tries to get you to wake up really groggy and then accidentally click accept rather than decline, so he tries to weasel his way into a trade that way.”
What’s he even doing up at 5:15 a.m. anyways?
“Sometimes when feeding the breastmilk (to newborn daughter Kenna), things just happen to pop in my head at 5:15 in the morning. Yes, I did that one time,” Conger admitted. “Being a GM, you never get sleep.”
His current mission is to try to pry away Christian McCaffrey, who was the second overall pick, from “Duck Bustin,” a team comprised of center fielder Byron Buxton and vice president of communications and content Dustin Morse.
The duo, who are in their seventh season as fantasy football partners, haven’t budged, though Morse estimated the persistent Conger has offered up half a dozen offers for McCaffrey.
Over the last road trip, Morse turned down 11 trade proposals, most for McCaffrey or Saquon Barkley. Upon returning home, teammates trekked over to Buxton’s locker, hoping to find a more interested trade partner.
“Duck Bustin” hasn’t swung a trade yet, riding the team it drafted to a perfect 3-0 start this season. That remains one of the only undefeated teams, along with Pagán’s squad.
Shortstop Carlos Correa’s team, which is run by advance scouting analyst Holden Bridge, slipped to 0-3, and at one point last week before their latest loss, Correa joked in the clubhouse that his general manager was on the hot seat.
Competitors point to Pagán and Bailey Ober’s teams as two of the strongest. In their PPR league, which has two flex spots, both stocked up on wide receivers in early rounds. With the fourth overall pick, Ober nabbed Vikings star Justin Jefferson, the first receiver off the board.
Ober, who was on the injured list at the time, drafted from his phone in the car on the way back to Fort Myers, Fla., from a rehab start in Bradenton. It was his fourth fantasy draft of the year. In preparation for the draft, which was held on an off day at the team hotel in Chicago, Pagán ran mocks from each draft position to make sure he had his strategy down pat.
But if that sounds intense, consider this: Some of the more analytically-minded staff members used spreadsheets to inform their selections, and Conger enlisted the help of vice president of baseball operations strategy and innovation Josh Kalk to help create a projected points above replacement method — think WAR (wins above replacement) but for fantasy football.
“I’m sure all those guys have an algorithm or something,” Ober said. “I’m sure they’re around the computer before the draft — like probably still are, trying to throw an algorithm together to see who to start.”
But for all the barbs back and forth, the participants appreciate the league for what it is: a chance to strengthen ties within the clubhouse.
“It’s a good way to stay in touch with the guys, even after the season,” Jax said. “A lot of the guys in the clubhouse won’t be around here next year, trades, that kind of thing, so it’s a good way to keep a pretty good friendship going on, and it’s just fun to talk about for the next couple of months.”
Heat’s Kyle Lowry on Pat Riley’s conditioning concerns, ‘It’s whatever . . . everyone has their opinion’
No, Kyle Lowry did not open his media-day interview with a declaration that he is not fat.
The question-and-answer session with the veteran Miami Heat point guard at FTX Arena was more subtle.
But it also came against the backdrop of Heat President Pat Riley ending last season by saying of the player he spent $85 million on, “You have to be in world class shape, you just have to be. He’s definitely gonna have to address that and it will be addressed.”
And yet it wasn’t on Monday, as the Heat regrouped ahead of Tuesday’s start of training camp in the Bahamas.
“I didn’t even hear the comments,” Lowry said. “Someone else told me about ‘em.”
And when he heard what was said?
“It’s whatever,” Lowry said. “Honestly, he has his opinion, right? Everyone has their opinion and it doesn’t do anything for me. All I do is motivate myself, I always motivate myself.”
Beyond that, nothing quantitative offered.
“I don’t even know,” he said of his weight and body fat. “I’m just working and grinding. We’ll see what happens.”
For years, Riley has stressed that older players need to go above and beyond with their conditioning to remain competitive. Lowry turned 36 in March, now entering the second season of the three-year deal signed when he left the Toronto Raptors in 2021 free agency.
“That’s not a problem,” Lowry said. “That’s not a problem at all.”
In the wake of Riley’s comments, Lowry offered regular offseason updates on his social media of his workouts.
“Same summer as always, do the same thing every year,” he said Monday. “I just put it out a lot more [on] video. Same thing I do every single summer. It was a good summer.
“I don’t change what I do. I go out there and create my own environment and come back and do my jobs at the highest level.”
Riley also took issue at season’s end with Lowry calling 2021-22 a “waste of a year.”
To that assessment, Riley said, “I don’t think it was a waste of a year.”
The Heat finished last season one victory from the NBA Finals.
“I still feel the same way I felt when I spoke,” Lowry said Monday. “We only play for championships. We had a great year, but if it didn’t result in championships for me, I feel the same way. I only play for championships. I play the game to be the last man, last group standing.”
Ultimately, simply standing was its own issue for Lowry at the end of the season, limited through the playoffs by a hamstring injury.
He said Monday he is over that issue, but also acknowledged that the family issue that took him away for extended periods last season still is a concern.
“I missed a lot of time last year,” he said. “I wasn’t able to be me. It was simple as that. I definitely wasn’t able to be myself because I missed myself. That wasn’t because of injury. It was a personal reason. This is a new year. Whatever happened last year happened last year. I have to continue being a better basketball player this year.”
He did not rule out missing time for the family matter.
“We’ll see. We’ll see,” he said.
Still, he expects a smoother second season.
“It’ll be a lot different,” he said. “It’ll be a lot smoother transition. It’ll be a lot easier this time, just go, to be able to flow a little bit more. Last year was kind of choppy up and down. Now I’m more settled down more, I know where everything is. So it’ll be a lot easier.”
Ira Winderman: What was left unsaid at Heat media day? Everything
You sit and nod approvingly, because on days such as this, when talk carries the day, everyone gets what they want.
So Jimmy Butler stresses he is not going to play power forward, Bam Adebayo speaks about shooting more, Tyler Herro envisions his role as a starter.
And, as they work their way through the media stations, as well, Max Strus, Haywood Highsmith, Omer Yurtseven, Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent, among others, speak about rotation roles.
Media day is about desires and expectations.
And also largely is idle chatter.
Monday’s Miami Heat media day was no different, but also very different, with coach Erik Spoelstra at the birth of his third child and not at FTX Arena.
So there also was no contrasting viewpoint, no tempering of expectations.
No matter.
Because what Butler, Adebayo, Herro and the rest ultimately will do is what Spoelstra says.
“And Spo can do a lot of things,” Strus said.
Such is the single-voice leadership that has been a Heat staple for decades.
Heat President Pat Riley sets the agenda going into the offseason, be it Kyle Lowry working on his conditioning, Robinson on his defense, Herro on his worthiness as starter.
And then he steps aside, defers, allows Spoelstra to set the agenda.
That is the process that comes next, with the Heat opening training camp Tuesday at Baha Mar in the Bahamas.
That’s when the truth will come through actions, with Spoelstra expected to join camp already in progress.
“There are going to be changes,” Butler acknowledged. “Everybody realizes roles are going to change. There are going to be a lot of changes that have nothing to do with me. As training camp comes along, it’s going to be exciting to see what this lineup is about.”
Take Yurtseven, who has actively lobbied for playing time, but acknowledged Monday that he has yet to have a face to face with Spoelstra regarding where he fits.
“That will come,” he said.
Same with Vincent. This time, with Lowry back up to speed (and, he says, shape), the opportunity could be more limited.
For his part, Herro said that as a starter the same volume of shots might not be there. Yet, many of his comments still came from the perspective of a starter.
And with Adebayo, it is one thing to talk about taking 18 shots a game and another thing to do it on a team that has thrived with an ensemble approach.
At media day, there are an unlimited number of shots to go around.
At media day, there is not the reality that games are only 48 minutes and only five can play at a time.
At media day, depth is the end-all, be-all, because rotations don’t have to be whittled with NBA common sense in mind.
The more Spoelstra’s players spoke, the more it became evident that expectations will have to be tamped down, tempered, aligned with reality.
Because Adebayo, Butler, Lowry, Herro, Caleb Martin, Max Strus and Victor Oladipo all can’t start.
As few as eight will play when the games matter most, assuredly no more than 10 or 11 when other games are in the balance.
On one hand, Spoelstra is working with less this season, with P.J. Tucker lost in free agency and no replacement of similar quality added.
But he also is working with more. Herro wants to show more. Adebayo wants to show more. Oladipo wants to show more. And on, through the likes of Yurtseven, Martin, Strus.
“I think we have an opportunity for guys to step up and guys to play a different way even
More,” Lowry said. “We can’t dwell on what happened in the past. This is a new year. Teams have gotten better. League has gotten better. Our conference has gotten better.”
When last seen, the Heat were simply attempting to endure, with Lowry and Herro limping to the close, with Adebayo and Butler playing to last breath.
Then an offseason exhale.
And now players with agendas
It is healthy that players want more.
But what is healthiest is the greater good.
That work starts Tuesday, offshore, on makeshift courts in a ballroom on the island of New Providence.
When the man in charge will set the actual agenda.
Hospitality Industry: How to Start Your Career
If you’re interested in working in the hospitality industry, then you’re going to need to start from the ground up. The hospitality industry includes restaurants and hotels, which are two of the biggest employers in the world. So you can probably guess that this isn’t an industry that you want to step into without knowing what you’re doing. Today, we’re going to discuss how to start your career in hospitality, along with some resources that you can use as you get started on your path towards becoming successful hospitality professional.
Also Read: 8 Common Eye And Vision Conditions: What You Should Know
How to Start Your Career In Hospitality Industry
-
What Is Hospitality?
Hospitality is a broad industry that includes many different jobs. Whether you want to be a front-of-house manager, an event coordinator, or a general manager, hospitality is the industry for you. These are just a few of the hospitality positions available. There are also jobs available for people who don’t want to work with guests directly – such as food service and logistics.
-
Hospitality Industry VS Other Industries
Hospitality is a uniquely diverse industry with many areas of opportunity. It’s not just about hotels, restaurants, and other service-based industries. It also includes tourism, travel, and entertainment. With so many different options available, hospitality professionals are often faced with difficult decisions on which career path to pursue. Deciding on your career path as a young person can be especially challenging since you may not know what you want to do in the future.
-
Why Should You Study Hospitality?
Hospitality is the industry of providing hospitality. The hospitality industry can be divided into two major fields, the travel, and tourism industry, and the restaurant and food service industry. In order to be successful in this field, you will need an understanding of how to provide a welcoming experience for customers so that they are satisfied with their visit. This will lead them to come back again or refer friends who might also enjoy what you offer.
-
Three Ways To Get Into The Hospitality Industry
- Find a job that is related.
- Get a job at the front desk or concierge desk of a hotel and work your way up from there.
- Take hospitality classes online or at the local community college- The classes will teach you skills like how to manage inventory, coordinate schedules, book reservations, and more. You can use these skills as an entry-level employee while you continue your education in something else like business management. Once you have the necessary credentials for advancement you can move into management positions such as assistant manager or director of sales and marketing
-
What Are The Top Skills Employers Are Looking For?
Employers in the hospitality industry are looking for skills related to customer service. They are also looking for interpersonal communication, teamwork, and management. Employers are also looking for candidates with diverse skill sets. For example, if you have experience working in the food and beverage industry as well as front desk receptionist duties. You might be a better fit than someone who only has one of those jobs on their resume.
-
What Does A Typical Day Look Like In Hospitality Industry?
A typical day for an individual working in the hospitality industry can vary greatly. For example, a front desk agent may have a typical day of greeting guests and checking them into their room, answering any questions they may have about the hotel, as well as giving directions to various locations around the property. On the other hand, a housekeeper may have a typical day of restocking linens and towels, cleaning rooms, and making beds.
-
What Kind Of Career Progression Can You Expect?
Hospitality is a career that will give you the opportunity to travel, meet new people, and learn about different cultures. It may be difficult at first to find your niche, but once you do your career can take off. You’ll be able to choose between many different sectors of hospitality such as hotels, restaurants, resorts, airlines, cruise ships, and even amusement parks. And because there are so many opportunities available in this industry, chances are you’ll find one that fits your personality best!
All in all, the hospitality industry is a thriving and exciting industry that has lots of room for growth. The opportunities are there; it’s up to you to take them!
The post Hospitality Industry: How to Start Your Career appeared first on MEWS.
Police looking for woman, 18, missing since she was shot at in St. Paul
St. Paul police asked for the public’s help Monday to find a an 18-year-old woman who’s been missing since someone shot at her.
It wasn’t immediately known if she was injured or what led to the incident, said Sgt. David McCabe, a police spokesman.
A 911 caller reported hearing five to six gunshots outside their home about 4 a.m. on Monday and officers were called to the report of “shots fired” in the 1500 block of Fellows Lane. Police found evidence of a shooting, which they haven’t detailed.
Officers determined a woman was shot at and they believe she is Hsa Law Yaw Say, of St. Paul. Police have been trying to find her and check on her, McCabe said.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.
MLB’s new playoff format has done nothing to increase end-of-season intrigue
With about a week and a half until the playoffs begin, and the playoff teams all but determined already, Major League Baseball has to accept the truth.
Its new postseason format didn’t do much at all to increase end-of-season intrigue.
This is the first year that the league is letting 12 teams into the dance, and it’s easy to recognize who at least 11 of those teams will be. The race for the final National League wild card spot is the only do or die scenario left, and even that’s not as juicy as fans would hope. The so-so Milwaukee Brewers come into Monday — which kicks off the last full week of the regular season — 1.5 games behind the Phillies for the final postseason spot.
The San Diego Padres are only 1.5 games up on the Phillies, so it’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility for them to miss the playoffs. But there’s no question that the final two NL wild card berths (the Braves or Mets will get the first one) will go to two teams from the San Diego, Philadelphia and Milwaukee group. After the Brewers, the next team in the standings is the San Francisco Giants, who are under .500. In terms of talent, the Brewers are much closer to those Giants than they are to the NL’s legitimate contenders.
In the American League, there’s an even bigger gap. The Seattle Mariners currently occupy the final seat on the ship, with the Baltimore Orioles four games out. Seattle owns the tiebreaker over the Orioles too — if two teams finish with the same record, their head-to-head regular season matchups determine who would get in the playoffs, not a tiebreaker game — so that lead is more like five games. Again, the next team in line is under .500, the floundering Chicago White Sox at 76-77.
Rather than the expanded playoffs keeping more teams in the hunt, it’s shown that less is more when sending out postseason invitations. It is both increasingly obvious that there are not 12 truly good MLB teams, and that limiting the wild card berths to two or one makes for a better finish. Under last year’s format, which granted playoff entry to two wild card teams in each league instead of three, the battle for the last NL spot would be a bloodbath right now. San Diego, Philadelphia and Milwaukee are separated by just three total games in the loss column, giving each team a realistic shot of swapping places with one another down the stretch, whether that means climbing the standings or plummeting down them.
If those three teams were fighting for one spot rather than two, all of their remaining games would be that much more tense, creating the exact situation that MLB wants. Instead, the Phillies have gone 3-7 in their last ten games and not lost their place in the playoff picture. Last year, San Diego passing them would mean the Padres get in while the Phillies stay home. This year, it’s just the difference between the fifth and the sixth seed, and you can make a very compelling case that the sixth seed is better anyway.
The Mariners have also had the newfound luxury of playing very poorly for most of September without it hurting their playoff chances. The M’s are 11-11 this month, having recently lost series to the Angels, Athletics and Royals. That would typically be a code red disaster at this point of the schedule. But with the extra wild card team now, the Mariners’ odds of making the playoffs, per FanGraphs, have gone from 97.3% on Sept. 1 to…99.9% on Sept. 26.
In other words, treading water has proven just as effective as actually winning games. By virtue of there simply being fewer games left on the schedule now than there were at the beginning of the month, plus the teams behind them not being particularly playoff-worthy either, both the Mariners and Phillies have been able to play subpar baseball for weeks without having to fret too much about it costing them their shot at the postseason. Philadelphia is 10-11 in September, a month that’s seen them put together a three-game losing streak and a five-game losing streak. No big deal, as nestling into the sixth seed means avoiding the Mets or Braves in the first round and not seeing the Dodgers until a potential National League Championship Series.
Same thing goes for the Mariners, who, if they end up in the sixth seed, would play Cleveland in the first round instead of Tampa Bay or Toronto. Beating Cleveland, who they went 6-1 against this year, would then earn the Mariners a date with the much more beatable Yankees rather than the death machine in Houston.
So, for those keeping score at home, the new format will let mediocre teams into the playoffs, has done nothing to increase late-September drama, and in some ways has incentivized being a lower seed. The team with the worst record among its league’s division winners is no longer even guaranteed a Division Series. This year, that means the Guardians and Cardinals could both be going home in the wild card round rather than getting the five-game series they deserve for winning their division. The fifth seed in the National League gets a bit of a punishment, too, as they’ll get matched up in the wild card round against either the Mets or Braves, who might both end up with 100 wins.
That Mets-Braves power struggle is one of the best things going right now, but a tug of war for the NL East crown would have been possible last year, the year before that, and 20 years before that. The new playoff bracket had no impact on division races, which MLB knew. But it also, tragically, seems to have had no impact on the wild card races either. While Milwaukee is still technically very much in it, for weeks now it’s felt like we’ve known exactly who’d be in the playoffs, the only question is what order they’ll finish in.
Maybe next year will bring some more spice to the end of the season, but this year can go down as a definitive whiff.
Inver Grove Heights homicide victim, 43, was shot in torso, authorities say
Authorities on Monday released additional details on the homicide victim found in an Inver Grove Heights home over the weekend, saying he was a 43-year-old man who was shot in the torso.
Michael Chang-Beom Lee died of a single gunshot wound of the torso early Saturday at 2133 78th Court E., the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office said. He was pronounced dead at 2:27 a.m.
Three people have been arrested in connection with Lee’s killing, which was not a random act, according to Inver Grove Heights police. They have not been charged as of Monday.
Police said Saturday in a statement that officers went to the home just after 2 a.m. after someone called 911 and hung up. When they arrived they found a man on the floor who was unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers responding to the 911 call stopped a vehicle leaving the area with three adults who were detained, questioned and then booked on suspicion of murder.
Logan David Slack and Fotini Anest West, both 25 and of Minneapolis, are being held at the Dakota County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.
Sean Richard Lumley, 30, of Monticello was booked on suspicion of aiding and abetting first-degree murder and then released from custody, police said.
