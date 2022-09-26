News
Instant analysis from Ravens’ 37-26 win over New England Patriots
Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 37-26 win over the New England Patriots in Sunday’s Week 3 game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts:
Childs Walker, reporter: The Ravens pulled out a tense road win thanks to a strong all-around performance from their offense, a pair of timely interceptions from Josh Bynes and Marlon Humphrey and a huge forced fumble by rookie Kyle Hamilton. They got their running game on track with J.K. Dobbins in the lineup, Justice Hill making the most of his opportunities and Lamar Jackson dazzling as usual. Mark Andrews delivered his typical big day, and Devin Duvernay showed what a valuable player he has become with a 43-yard punt return and a tough touchdown catch in the corner.
All of that said, this was another alarming day for the Ravens defense against an offense that hardly set the world on fire in Weeks 1 and 2. They avoided the catastrophic communication lapses we saw against the Miami Dolphins, but their cornerbacks could not cover DeVante Parker, and they struggled to bring down running back Rhamondre Stevenson once he cleared the line of scrimmage. Their run defense, so stout last season, has become a problem right along with their coverage.
They’re also in danger of losing the war even when they win battles. Can they go even one week without suffering a significant injury? Rookie Daniel Faalele had to step in for Patrick Mekari at left tackle, a position he looked unprepared to play until he settled down in the second half. Nose tackle Michael Pierce and edge rusher Justin Houston, both effective through the first two weeks, left before halftime. We saw how this played out last season; they can’t keep taking these blows.
Mike Preston, columnist: The Ravens were able to hang on for the victory, but this was a battle between teams that aren’t very good. They both have a lot of holes, but the Ravens have quarterback Lamar Jackson, who makes up for a lot of the team’s shortcomings. It’s good that it’s early in the season and both teams have time to improve, but will they? The Ravens’ weaknesses on the offensive line and at the linebacker positions are glaring.
Ryan McFadden, reporter: The Ravens’ defense redeemed itself after getting torched by the Dolphins last week. Baltimore forced four turnovers, including three in the fourth quarter. At one point, the Ravens appeared to be letting the lead slip away, but Lamar Jackson made sure his team didn’t repeat the past.
C.J. Doon, editor: The Ravens learned their lesson. With the Patriots threatening to erase another big fourth-quarter lead, cornerback Marlon Humphrey’s interception in the end zone and rookie safety Kyle Hamilton’s forced fumble on a big catch-and-run by Nelson Agholor kept the lead intact, and Lamar Jackson added the exclamation point with a 73-yard drive capped by a 9-yard touchdown run with three minutes left. With four touchdown passes and another 100 rushing yards, Jackson continued to build his MVP case while giving the Ravens’ defense some breathing room as it figures itself out.
Tim Schwartz, editor: Take a second and imagine what this team would be without Lamar Jackson under center. It seems like every week he is breaking team or NFL records and yet the Ravens still struggle to put teams away. Four timely second-half turnovers, thanks to several poor decisions by Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and a key forced fumble by rookie Kyle Hamilton, helped prevent a second straight devastating loss. But this is the Lamar Jackson show, and we’re all just witnesses. He is dominating defenses — he ran for 107 yards, surpassing 100 for the second straight week, and jumped right to the front of the MVP conversation while accounting for five touchdowns — and has put the Ravens on his back for a 2-1 start. With the mighty Buffalo Bills coming to town next week, this was a must-win.
Vikings come from 10 points down to defeat Lions 28-24 with last-minute TD pass
There were plenty of boos early in Sunday’s game but nothing but cheers at the end.
Kirk Cousins threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open K.J. Osborn with 45 seconds left to give the Vikings a 28-24 win over the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium.
It was a resounding comeback by the Vikings, who heard boos when they fell behind 14-0 in the second quarter and 24-14 in the third quarter.
The Vikings late in the third quarter lost star running back Dalvin Cook for the game with a shoulder injury. He ran for 97 yards on 17 carries before losing a fumble late in the third quarter and being injured on the play.
A questionable coaching decision ended up helping the Vikings. With the Lions already having converted four of six times in the game on fourth down, they faced fourth-and-4 at the Minnesota 30 with 1:14 left in the game and the Vikings out of timeouts.
But instead of going for it, Detroit coach Dan Campbell had Austin Seibert attempt a 54-yard field goal, which he missed badly to the right. The Vikings then drove for the winning score.
The Vikings were without star safety Harrison Smith, who was out with a concussion, and the Lions tried to take advantage of it. Jared Goff completed 25 of 40 passes for 277 yards.
The Lions gambled plenty on offense until the end. On their second possession, they went for it on fourth-and-5 at the Vikings 32 and Goff hit Amon St. St. Brown across the middle for a 30-yard gain. Jamaal Williams scored on the next play on a 2-yard run for a 7-0 lead.
The Lions extended the lead to 14-0 on a Goff’s 5-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Hockenson early in the second quarter. But the Vikings to back into the game later in the quarter on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Adam Thielen and a 4-yard TD run by Cook.
The Lions in the third quarter extended the lead to 24-14 on a 40-yard field goal by Seibert and a 13-yard touchdown run by Williams. Williams ran for 87 yards on 20 carries.
The Vikings cut the deficit to 24-21 on 6-yard touchdown run by Alexander Mattison with 7:50 left in the game. The Vikings then stuffed Williams for no gain on fourth-and-1 from the Minnesota 30, and took over with 3:30 left in the game.
The Vikings came up short on he drive when Cousins threw an incompletion on fourth-and-8 at the Minnesota 47 with 2:32 left in the game. But after they got the ball back, Cousins hit Osborn for the winning score.
Rihanna to headline the Super Bowl halftime show
Rihanna will be the “Only Girl” at the Super Bowl halftime show.
The “Umbrella” singer announced her new gig Sunday, sharing a photo on social media of a hand holding a football in the air that was then retweeted by the NFL and Roc Nation, which has a long-term deal with the NFL to “advise” on the halftime show performer.
“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” Roc Nation founder Jay-Z said in a statement. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”
Seth Dudowsky, who oversees music at the NFL, also called her a “once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career.”
With week 3 of the NFL underway, Super Bowl 2023 is still almost five months out but the headlining gig was already cause for rampant rumor-mongering.
Taylor Swift, who has a new album due out in October, was the talk of the town late last week, but reportedly passed until she rerecords all of her albums to get out from under the control of former manager Scooter Braun.
The “Shut Up and Drive” singer was previously offered the stage at the 2020 championship, but turned down the job in support of Colin Kaepernick.
“I just couldn’t be a sellout, I couldn’t be an enabler,” she told Vogue in October 2019. “There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”
Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to be played on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Last season’s final game was headlined by Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent at SoFi Stadium.
Nearing a return, Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach suffers setback with wrist
Nearly three months after having a bilateral repair to address a core muscle injury, outfielder Trevor Larnach was on the verge of returning to the Twins — possibly even this weekend. He felt great, he said, and he was excited to get back to try to help an injury-depleted Twins’ roster.
And then, another setback, the latest twist to a frustrating season for Larnach. This one appears as if it will end his season, though the Twins have not yet made that announcement. During a rehab game with the Triple-A Saints this week, Larnach took a swing and felt something with his wrist.
“The next day, I couldn’t hold a bat,” he said. “Ever since then, it’s been rehab again, so as frustrating as it is, there’s not much I can do about it.”
Larnach, 25, played five rehab games for the Saints, the last coming on Sept. 21, before he was shut down. He was in the Twins’ clubhouse on Sunday morning, though not because an activation is near, manager Rocco Baldelli said.
“He’s here more to get looked at, spend a little time around the guys, too, but mainly to get seen by the medical guys,” Baldelli said.
Larnach has played in just 51 games this season for the Twins after being recalled from Triple-A, where he started the season, in early April. Larnach dealt with a groin strain in May before landing on the IL again in late June. He hit .231 with a .712 OPS, but he spent most of the season mired in the rehab process down at the Twins’ complex in Fort Myers, Fla.
While outside doctors initially gave him an optimistic outlook of six weeks to heal after his core muscle surgery, he quickly came to realize that he would need more time than that to recover after his late-June surgery.
“You learn really quick that that’s not really even reasonable, especially for a professional athlete trying to play at their highest level,” Larnach said. “It wasn’t really relevant to me. I had to take a step back to look at what I needed to do to feel really good. I did that, and I learned a lot from it.”
The rehab process, he said, had him working constantly, with the Twins’ training staff, at home on his own and with specialists as he tried to get back. Should he be healthy enough, Larnach said he has given some thought to the possibility of playing winter ball to make up for some of the playing time he missed this season.
“Trust me: I wasn’t there for a vacation. I was there to try and be healthy as soon as possible. I learned from it,” Larnach said. “I felt great coming back. I thought I did a really, really good job going through that whole process. But then this thing was just kind of really, really unexpected.”
LEWIS UPDATE
Royce Lewis, another big piece of the Twins’ future, was in the clubhouse over the weekend, reuniting with his teammates and writing hand-written thank-you notes to those who had helped him this season.
The 23-year-old shortstop has been rehabbing in Fort Myers after undergoing a second surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament in June. At this point, he hasn’t been doing much activity, though he said he’s in a stage where he’s slowly starting to transition to add in more. Lewis plans to stay in Fort Myers through October before heading home to continue his rehab.
Lewis missed all of last season after tearing his ACL before spring training. After a year-long rehab process, Lewis returned healthy and performed well both at Triple-A and his brief taste of the majors — he slashed .300/.317/.550 with a .867 OPS in 12 games with the Twins — before reinjuring his knee during a collision with the outfield wall.
“Obviously (the) same injury, but totally different. The procedure was different. Everything about it feels different,” Lewis said. “I feel a lot better than I did before. I don’t know why that is, but I’ll take it.”
BRIEFLY
The Twins played a video tribute to Kurt Suzuki, who is set to retire after this season. Suzuki played for the Twins for three seasons between 2014-16. The 38-year-old catcher has played for the Angels the past two seasons.
Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl halftime show
Rihanna will be the "Only Girl" at the Super Bowl halftime show.
The "Umbrella" singer announced her new gig Sunday, sharing a photo on social media of a hand holding a football in the air that was then retweeted by the NFL and Roc Nation, which has a long-term deal with the NFL to "advise" on the halftime show performer.
With week 3 of the NFL underway, Super Bowl 2023 is still almost five months out but the headlining gig was already cause for rampant rumor-mongering.
Taylor Swift, who has a new album due out in October, was the talk of the town late last week, but reportedly passed until she rerecords all of her albums to get out from under the control of former manager Scooter Braun.
The "Shut Up and Drive" singer was previously offered the stage at the 2020 championship, but turned down the job in support of Colin Kaepernick.
"I just couldn't be a sellout, I couldn't be an enabler," she told Vogue in October 2019. "There's things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way."
Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to be played on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Last year's show was headlined by Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent at SoFi Stadium.
Week 3 updates: Boos out at Soldier Field as Chicago Bears trail Houston Texans — and they could be without RB David Montgomery
The 1-1 Chicago Bears will host the 0-1-1 Houston Texans at Soldier Field in a Week 3 matchup. Here’s the latest updates.
Get our free Bears alerts | Get Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Bears first | More Bears news
At halftime
As the clock ran out in the second quarter with the Texans leading the Bears 14-13 some boos could be heard across Soldier Field.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields completed just 4 of 11 passes for 45 yards, no touchdowns, an interception and an 11.6 passer rating in the half, which ended with the Texans’ third sack as time ran out. The Bears had timeouts to use but didn’t to try to get in a deep shot.
Playing without David Montgomery, who left in the first quarter with right knee and ankle injuries, running back Khalil Herbert rushed for 64 yards and rookie Trestan Ebner rushed for 23 yards. Fields also had 47 yards rushing.
The Bears were threatening to retake the lead late in the second quarter but couldn’t come up with a big play.
On third-and-5, Fields hit tight end Cole Kmet with a 24-yard pass — Kmet’s first catch of the year — to get to the Texans’ 27-yard line. But the Bears offense stalled three plays later when Jerry Hughes sacked Fields for a loss of 9 yards. Bears kicker Cairo Santos made a 50-yard field instead to cut it 14-13.
Santos made a 47-yard field goal on the game’s opening drive for a 3-0 lead. And Herbert scored on an 11-yard touchdown run after Montgomery left the game to make it 10-0.
But Davis Mills’ 4-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Akins cut the Bears’ lead to 10-7. That drive included a 52-yard pass to Chris Moore.
And the Texans took a 14-10 lead on Dameon Pierce’s 1-yard touchdown run with 7:32 to play in the second quarter. Pierce had four carries for 41 yards on the drive, which started with Desmond King’s 30-yard punt return.
Bears safety Eddie Jackson forced a fumble and had an interception in the first quarter.
The Texans recovered the fumble, but the pick came at a key moment. With the Texans threatening to take a lead at the Bears’ 7-yard line, cornerback Kindle Vildor broke up Davis Mills’ pass to Brandin Cooks in the end zone. Jackson grabbed it out of the air but stepped out of the back of the end zone. The Bears got the ball on their 20.
Jackson’s pick came after Fields threw a pass to Kmet that Texans safety Jalen Pitre intercepted.
Injury update
David Montgomery went down with a right leg injury midway through the first quarter. After the trainers tended to him for a few minutes, he walked off the field on his own into the medical tent. He then left the tent to go to the locker room.
The Bears announced Montgomery has a knee and ankle injury and is doubtful to return. Wide receiver Byron Pringle also is doubtful to return because of a calf injury.
Running back Khalil Herbert entered the game after Montgomery left and had carries of 8 and 11 yards and then scored on an 11-yard touchdown run to put the Bears up 10-0 midway through the first quarter.
Week 3 inactives announced
Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson will miss Sunday’s game against the Texans with a quad injury he suffered in practice Thursday.
But linebacker Roquan Smith, who missed practice all week with a hip injury, will play.
Linebacker Matt Adams, safety Dane Cruikshank and rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. all are inactive with hamstring injuries. Tight end Ryan Griffin will sit out with an Achilles injury, and offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter also is inactive.
Johnson’s absence is big for a young Bears secondary. Opposing teams largely have stayed away from targeting Johnson, instead going after rookie Kyler Gordon, who moves between outside cornerback and nickel, and Kindle Vildor. Gordon had a rough night against Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Week 2.
For the Texans, tight end Brevin Jordan, wide receiver Tyler Johnson, defensive back Isaac Yiadom, linebacker Jake Hansen, offensive lineman Austin Deculus and defensive lineman Kurt Hinish are inactive.
Soldier Field guide — and a weather report
There’s a slight chance of rain in Sunday’s forecast, but nowhere near the amount of precipitation fans endured in the Week 1 win over the 49ers (so, no Slip ‘N Slide celebrations this time around). The expected high is set for 69 degrees, with wind of the WNW at 19 mph.
Chicago experiences higher temperatures longer than outlying suburbs due to the heat-island effect. Its location next to Lake Michigan’s warm waters explains why the city and nearby suburbs freeze later in the year than their farther-out counterparts.
Locally, the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center is forecasting temperatures leaning above normal and “equal chances” of above or below precipitation from October through December.
If you’re headed to Soldier Field, here’s our guide — including where (and what) to tailgate. And no, you won’t be hearing the Bear Raid siren this year.
OC defends the Bears’ run-pass balance
The comparisons were all over social media this week.
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has 28 pass attempts in two games this season. Every other team in the league has at least 28 completions and 52 attempts.
The Bears’ measly passing-game numbers, which total 15 completions and 191 yards, have dominated talk, with coach Matt Eberflus saying the Bears need to strive for a better balance in the running and passing games.
Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy understands it: “I love to throw because I’m a quarterback guy, right?”
And surely Getsy knows Fields needs to throw to develop in his second season. But Getsy also believes in following a plan tailored to what a defense is presenting them. Read the full story here.
Latest stadium news from Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights officials rejected a petition to ban village financial incentives for Chicago Bears or any other business, stating that the petition didn’t have enough valid signatures — and warning that such a move would hurt businesses and taxpayers.
The petition calls for the village to create an “Anti-Corporate Welfare Ordinance” that would prohibit any financial or other incentive to a business to operate in the village. The petition was submitted by Americans for Prosperity Illinois, part of a libertarian group backed by the conservative Koch brothers. Read the full story here and read all our coverage here.
Miss anything this week? Catch up on our coverage.
- 5 things to watch in the Bears-Texans game — plus our Week 3 predictions
- Column: Patience is required to evaluate QB Justin Fields — especially with the Bears offense around him
- Bears QB Justin Fields says ‘my job is not to call pass plays’ after attempting only 11 passes in a lopsided loss
- 12 eye-catching numbers as the Bears prepare to face the Texans
- Column: Justin Fields apologized to Bears fans. It was mature and sincere — but also unnecessary.
- Bears Q&A with Brad Biggs: Do the coaches doubt Justin Fields as a passer? What is with Kyler Gordon’s rookie struggles?
Three shot in St. Paul Saturday night at large gathering on White Bear Avenue
St. Paul police are investigating a shooting Saturday night in which three people were shot at a strip mall where a large group of people were gathered, several of them reportedly under the influence or inebriated.
None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, police say.
About 11:30 p.m. officers were called to the 1600 block of White Bear Avenue on a report of a man shot. When the arrived they found two additional shooting victims, according to police Sgt. Mike Ernster.
All three had gunshot wounds in their lower extremities, such as their legs and buttocks, and were taken to the hospital, Ernster said.
A fourth man was treated for a laceration to his head. It wasn’t clear whether the cut came from a fight or a fall from the confusion when the shooting started, Ernster said.
The location of the shooting was at a strip mall that holds an event center where more than 300 people can gather. It was unclear what type of event, if any, was being held, Ernster said, but a large number of people were at the location when police arrived. Officers said some of those they encountered were under the influence or inebriated.
As of Sunday the shootings were still under investigation.
