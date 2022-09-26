Live stream Netherlands v Belgium: The football giants face off in the Nations League semi-final as both teams continue their preparations for the World Cup

The Netherlands host Belgium on Sunday with a place in the Nations League semi-finals up for grabs.

But it’s also the last time these teams will play before the World Cup in Qatar, so it’s an important game for Louis van Gaal and Roberto Martinez.

Kevin De Bruyne is in sublime form right now

The hosts lead by three points but could miss out on a place in the next Nations League stage with a loss of three or more goals.

Meanwhile, Belgium will have to put on a show to seal a place ahead of the Dutch.

But either way, it should be a stunning game as these two teams play good football and have the best players.

We should have fun.

Netherlands v Belgium: Date and how to follow

This Nations League clash will take place on Sunday September 25.

Kick-off at the Johan Cruyff Arena is scheduled for 7.45pm UK time.

The game will be broadcast on Premier Sports 1 or on the subscriber website or Premier Player app.

Fans can purchase a subscription for £9.99 per month.

talkSPORT will have updates throughout the evening.

To tune into talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

Netherlands v Belgium: Team News

Teun Koopmeiners and Memphis Depay are doubts for this one.

But Remko Pasveer, 38, could keep his place in goal after keeping a clean sheet on his international debut against Poland.

Meanwhile, the visitors will be without Romelu Lukaku, giving Michy Batshuayi the chance to impress.

Timothy Castagne could replace Thomas Meunier.

But other than that, there are no other injury concerns for either of them.

Batshuayi has chance to claim with injured Lukaku

Netherlands vs Belgium: what was said?

Roberto Martinez: “If you were to ask me which would be the perfect match to prepare for the World Cup, I would say playing against the Netherlands because of the rivalry, because of what it means, because of the fans.

“Play it away from home and play with the game you have to have real direction and real meaning in the score. And then from there, let’s see how we can finish this Nations League campaign.

Martinez on Kevin De Bruyne: “I think this is a message to all of our fans. Don’t take it for granted to watch Kevin De Bruyne play.

“To me, he is the most incredible playmaker in world football right now.”