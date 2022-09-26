News
Man shot dead in Fort Worth after argument with partner’s ex-boyfriend
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Gunfire erupted in Fort Worth on Sunday after a man returning his child to his ex-girlfriend got into an argument with the woman’s current boyfriend.
Fort Worth police said just after 8 p.m. on September 25, officers responded to a home in the 4500 block of Pecos Street after reports of a shooting came in.
Upon arrival, police found a man who had been shot in the stomach.
Officers learned the incident began when the suspect brought his and his ex-girlfriend’s child home after a visit.
The victim, who is the woman’s current boyfriend, and the suspect began to argue. The argument escalated into physical violence before the two men pulled out guns and fired them. The woman’s current boyfriend was shot in the stomach and the former boyfriend fled.
The woman’s current boyfriend was taken to hospital in stable condition.
About 10 minutes later, another hospital called Fort Worth police and told them a man had arrived in the ER seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his left arm.
Police believe this person may be the suspect, but are continuing to investigate.
News
Efforts to prevent military suicide plagued by incomplete data and ongoing stigma, expert says
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
This story is about suicide. If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Efforts to prevent military and veteran suicides have been hampered by a lack of accurate data and an inability to understand the root cause of the problem, with a study showing that the suicide rate among veterans could be up 37% higher than the number reported by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
“There’s no way to address veteran suicide without knowing what’s causing it, where it’s coming from, and the highest number,” said Jen Satterly, co-founder and CEO of the All Secure Foundation. , to Fox News Digital.
The All Secure Foundation has worked to help provide current and former service members who suffer from trauma and loss of resources with mental health counseling, visiting several military installations across the country and hosting events aimed at bringing down the annoying number of soldiers. suicides.
But their mission to fight for the men and women who fought for their country faces many obstacles, including a lack of understanding of the scale of the problem.
VETERANS COMMITTING SUICIDE AT A RATE 2X AS HIGH AS THE DATA WILL SHOW: STUDY
This obstacle became more apparent after a recent study showed that the VA could underestimate veteran suicides by more than 30%, surprising new information for some but not surprising for Satterly and his colleagues.
“Part of my advocacy in this area of the veteran space has been trying to get accurate numbers and reports,” Satterly said. “There’s been a discrepancy in the numbers for years now, so it’s actually no surprise to us in our organization.”
While the oft-cited “22 a day” number has been widely publicized since the publication of a VA report on veteran suicides in 2014, Satterly pointed out that there are multiple flaws in the research. The number of overdoses was not counted in the statistics, while communication between different stakeholders was never streamlined to provide a full accounting.
“It’s very difficult,” Satterly said. “There is, as you can imagine, a level of privacy that families want to protect their loved ones. Often times I understand that a family might not want to come forward and say it was a death by suicide rather than saying it was an accidental overdose.”
NORTH CAROLINA MURDER-SUICIDE OF ARMY VET, WOMAN LEAVES COMMUNITY CALM WITH A BROKEN HEART
According to the authors of the study, dubbed Operation Deep Dive, there has also been a widespread failure to track former service members who have committed suicide years after serving.
“The difference in data is likely due to undercounting of FSM (former military) deaths and the greater specificity of demographics, military experience, and deceased death details available for Operation Deep. Dive,” the study says.
After compiling data from eight states, the researchers found that if the same trend continued nationwide, the actual rate of veteran suicides per day would be closer to 44.
“What we’ve found across the country with the states is that they underreport veteran deaths by about 18%, which means a person who served in the military n ‘is not marked as having served in the military 18% of the time,’ Jim Lorraine, president of America’s Warrior Partnership, the organization behind the study, told Fox News Digital. “Conversely, communities count people who have never served in the military 7% of the time, which is a combined error rate of 25%.”
LOCAL ORGANIZATION IN INDIANA HELPING TO STEM THE EVENT OF FORMER VETERANS SUICIDES WITH COMMUNITY BUILDING
An effort to streamline data and arrive at an accurate number could be a massive undertaking, Satterly noted, requiring increased funding and an overhaul of how departments share information. However, she noted that the government has the ability to track information, with each member of the military having a permanent record showing their branch, unit and years of service.
“I think it starts with the DOD…we need to stop hiding or minimizing what’s going on,” Satterly said.
Another problem is the inability to understand why current and former service members commit suicide.
“As we look at our Vietnam veterans who are now over 70…the issues may be very different for them now,” Satterly said. “They struggle with a lot of physical ailments, cancer, a whole host of things that show up through Agent Orange and other exposures.”
“Understanding why people die by suicide can look very different between different communities and different periods of service,” Satterly said.
NORTH CAROLINA MURDER-SUICIDE OF ARMY VET, WOMAN LEAVES COMMUNITY WITH A BROKEN HEART
Satterly also pointed out that there is a misconception that most or all military suicides are the result of war trauma or lack of purpose after the military removes the uniform when in reality , there are other factors that could play an even bigger role, such as an unstable family life, divorce, and financial problems, all of which can come into play when someone decides to take their own life.
While these factors play a role in suicides in the general population, current and former service members are particularly at risk. Due to the nature of their work, many of them have suffered from traumatic brain injury or post-traumatic stress disorder, two conditions that can make suicide more likely.
Satterly also pointed out that mental health remains a stigmatized issue within the military, with current and former service members not seeking help until a crisis escalates for fear of appearing weak.
The All Secure Foundation aims to address this issue in its outreach to the military community, providing service members and veterans with the information and tools they need before problems escalate.
WHITE HOUSE DEPLOYS STRATEGY TO REDUCE MILITARY AND VETERAN SUICIDE, CALLING IT A ‘NATIONAL SECURITY CRISIS’
“We spend our days moving around in different positions and different bases trying to really break down the stigma that they face,” Satterly said.
The All Secure Foundation attempts to frame mental health care as a matter of training, noting that service members are constantly being trained to go to war, but not what comes after.
“You were trained in how to shoot, move, communicate and heal yourself…. Who trained you to come back from the war?” Satterly said they ask service members. “So now you realize you don’t need to ask for help, you just need to ask for training… it takes a huge weight off the stigma, I can handle this, I’ve been trained.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
But Satterly noted that the process to reverse the situation will take time, arguing that previous generations “scrubbed the dirt on” the issue and didn’t take it seriously.
“You have to treat it like an injury, so I think the language we use is really key moving forward,” Satterly said. “We don’t say PTSD, we use PTSI, post-traumatic stress injury. Because we know you can see it through brain scans and it can be cured. I think that takes a huge pressure off our service members, that it’s not a matter of willpower, it’s not a matter of weakness.”
Nia Long & Husband Ime Udoku Turn to Pastor To Fix Marriage (Only Jesus Can Fix This)
Nia Long and “husband” Ime Udeku‘s relationship seems to be on the rock. After the basketball’s coach alleged cheating that may cause his career and a chance to grow up with his son. Unfaithfulness is the new trend especially for celebrities or people with power that rather have so much lose. Well, Nia might just give him a chance to right his wrongs.
Seeking spiritual help in times of difficulties in marriage, cheating especially doesn’t work out in any way. As this actions are deliberate but it seems to be the go move for a lot. And this time, the American actress Nia Long and partner Ime seem to be no different, as the pair has opt to seek counselling from their pastor than simply calling it quit.
According to Nia’s friend, the “Love Jones” actress has not decided whether to stay or leave yet but is seeking Jesus in this difficult time as only Jesus can fix this.
” Recent events have been difficult for her to process, she is turning to her love ones for strength”. Nia Long’s rep told media take out, she continued that, ” the outpouring love and support from family, friends and the community means so much her and is well appreciated”.
The couple has a son to raise, perhaps more reason they are trying to fix this relationship than just go their separate ways. However the thegossipscoop will be following this issue and bring update as it unfolds.
Additionally, Ime Udoka’s role as NBA team’s head will be on hold for “violating team policies” including the alleged romance with a female staff.
The post Nia Long & Husband Ime Udoku Turn to Pastor To Fix Marriage (Only Jesus Can Fix This) appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Tata Motors unveils Yodha 2.0, Intra V50 and Intra V20 as part of its ‘Future of Pickup Trucks’ launch
Tata Motors is targeting sales of 1,000 vehicles from its new van range through dealerships as the new vans aim to offer the lowest cost of ownership in its class and will cater to the first mile movement of agricultural and dairy products between centers , said Girish Wagh, managing director of Tata Motors
Tata Motors unveiled its next generation of pickup trucks on Monday, September 26, for the festive season. In his ‘Future of Pick-up Trucks’ event, Tata Motors Managing Director Girish Wagh unveiled Yodha 2.0, Intra V50 and Intra V20.
The Intra V50 will offer best-in-class cargo capacity, and the Intra V20 will be the first dual-fuel model in the light-duty truck segment, Wagh said. While mentioning the price range, he said Yodha 2.0 is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh, Yodha EX starts at Rs 10.74 lakh and Intra V50 costs Rs 8.67 lakh, ex-showroom.
He also mentioned that Tata Motors’ Intra V20 will launch India’s first dual-fuel pickup truck with a cumulative range of 700 kilometres.
Commenting on the growth of LCV segment in India, Wagh said India has significant room for growth for the LCV segment which is fueled by rapid urbanization, e-commerce and hub-and-spoke structures.
He further mentioned that the automaker is aiming to sell 1,000 vehicles of its new line of pickups at dealerships, as the new pickups aim to offer the lowest cost of ownership in its class and will respond to the first mile movement of agricultural and dairy products between centres.
Tata Motors’ domestic and international market sales for August 2022 increased by 35% and stood at 78,843 vehicles, compared to 57,995 units in August 2021. The company’s total domestic sales increased by 41% and s stood at 76,479 units in August 2022 compared to selling 54,190 units in the corresponding period a year ago.
Domestic sales of medium, heavy and intermediate commercial vehicles in August 2022, including trucks and buses, were 12,069 units, compared to 8,962 units in August 2021. Domestic PV sales increased by 68% and stood at 47,166 for August 2022.
Drone attack hits Ukraine; US promises ‘consequences’ on nuclear weapons
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A nighttime drone strike near the Ukrainian port of Odessa sparked a massive fire and explosion, the military said Monday, hours after the United States pledged to take action decisive and promised “catastrophic consequences” if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
The airstrike was the latest in a series of drone attacks on the key southern city in recent days. It hit a military installation and detonated ammunition when it hit. Firefighters were struggling to contain the blaze, the Ukrainian army’s southern command said.
Concerns are growing that Russia could seek to escalate the conflict once it completes what Ukraine and the West see as illegal referendums in parts of Ukraine under its control.
The vote, which ends on Tuesday, took place after thousands of residents fled and included images of armed Russian troops going door to door to pressure Ukrainians to vote. Russia is widely expected to declare the results in its favor, a step that could see Moscow annexing the territory and giving it a pretext to seek to defend it as its own territory under the Russian nuclear umbrella.
Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, has made clear that Russia will pay a heavy price if it follows through on veiled threats to use nuclear weapons in the conflict.
“If Russia crosses this line, there will be catastrophic consequences for Russia. The United States will respond decisively,” he told Meet the Press on NBC on Sunday.
Washington’s message was further detailed in private conversations with their Russian counterparts, he said, without giving further details.
“So the Russians understand where we are. We understand where we are. We plan for every eventuality,” he said in separate comments to ABC’s This Week. “And we will do what is necessary to dissuade Russia from taking this step.”
Elsewhere, a Russian rocket attack targeted a village in southeastern Ukraine. The attack hit an unnamed village and the regional center of Zaporizhzhia, regional military official Oleksandr Starukh said online.
He posted photos of damaged buildings and said unspecified infrastructure was also damaged and fires were started by the attack.
Meanwhile, the first batches of Russian troops mobilized by Moscow have started arriving at military bases, the British military said on Monday.
In an online intelligence briefing, the UK Ministry of Defense said “several tens of thousands” had been called up. However, the Russians face challenges ahead.
“Unlike most Western armies, the Russian military provides low-level initial training to soldiers within their designated operational units, rather than dedicated training establishments,” the Brits said.
Under normal circumstances, two battalions deploy while a third remains in place for training. But in the Ukrainian war, even the third battalion is deploying, undermining that training, the British said.
Hong Kong’s Cardinal Zen on trial over protest fund
The high-profile case has reignited attention on the warming ties between Beijing and the Vatican, which has seen the latter appear to steer clear of remarks that could risk upsetting China.
The four trustees of the fund were first arrested on suspicion of “collusion with foreign forces”, a charge under a sweeping national security law that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.
A fifth trustee, former lawmaker Cyd Ho, was already in jail for unlawful assembly in a separate case. Ho was also arrested the next day on national security grounds.
All five have since been charged with a lesser offense for failing to register the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, established in June 2019 to help pay the legal and medical costs of arrested protesters. The fund ceased operations last year following an investigation by the National Security Police.
The charge under the Companies Ordinance, a century-old colonial-era law, carries a fine of up to HK$10,000 ($1,274), but no penalty of jail. All defendants have pleaded not guilty.
On Monday morning, Zen arrived at court in West Kowloon leaning on a cane. He did not speak to reporters.
The court heard the legal fund raised 270 million Hong Kong dollars ($34.4 million) in donations and made more than 100,000 deposits. In addition to providing financial assistance to protesters, the fund has also been used to sponsor pro-democracy rallies, such as payment for audio equipment.
The Vatican has remained largely silent on Zen’s case, except for a statement in May that it had learned of Zen’s arrest with “concern” and was “following developments with extreme attention.” “.
On September 14, on a flight back from Kazakhstan, Pope Francis was asked if he considered the impending trial against Zen a violation of religious freedom.
“Yes, it’s true that there are things that seem undemocratic to us, it’s true,” the pope said. “Cardinal Zen is going to be judged these days, I think. And he says what he feels, and you can see there are limits there.”
Zen’s trial comes at a sensitive time for the Vatican, which is set to renew a controversial agreement with Beijing over the appointment of bishops in China. As part of the initial agreement reached in 2018, the Vatican recognized the legitimacy of seven bishops appointed by the Chinese government. The deal came at a time when China was doubling down on its crackdown on underground Christian groups as part of leader Xi Jinping’s campaign to bring religion under the Communist Party’s absolute control.
“Hong Kong Consciousness”
Known as the “conscience of Hong Kong” among his followers, Zen has long been a prominent advocate for democracy, human rights and religious freedom. He has been on the front lines of some of the city’s most prominent protests, from the mass rally against national security legislation in 2003 to the “Umbrella Movement” demanding universal suffrage in 2014.
Zen’s lawsuit is the latest in an ongoing crackdown on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, which has seen the Asian financial hub rocked by street protests for much of 2019 in resistance to the tightening grip. from Beijing.
Beijing responded by imposing a controversial national security law in 2020, which critics say has been used to crush the city’s opposition movement, overhaul its electoral system, silence its outspoken media and cripple its once vibrant civil society. Most of Hong Kong’s prominent pro-democracy figures have been thrown into jail or exile.
The Hong Kong government has repeatedly denied that the national security law suppresses freedoms. Instead, he insists that the law ended the chaos and restored stability to the city.
CNN’s Delia Gallagher contributed to this report.
House Republicans Commit to America
I stood on the steps of the United States Capitol with 367 other Republican candidates for Congress. It was September 27, 1994, and I was the GOP candidate for Iowa’s fourth congressional district. We gave speeches, waved flags and signed the contract with America. It was a big media event because no one had done it before. It was a bet.
The Contract with America nationalized that year’s midterm elections, which the former president went against Tip O’Neil‘s canard that all politics is local. My poll showed I was ahead of my opponent, a 36-year-old incumbent who could only attack me personally as a wealthy plastic surgeon. I was new to politics and had no voting records. I rebuffed his ad hominem attacks with testimonials from patients, like the farmer who lost his thumb in a farm accident. I made him a new one by transplanting his big toe.
