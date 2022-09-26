Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love

Pin 0 Shares

Shopping for your partner? I know how tough that is. If you’re anything like me you never know what to get them. You see, I’m an old-school romantic. I’m the kind of person who sends flowers on the second date. What I’m trying to say is, that I’m not above reciting a sonnet or two for the person I love. So as you can probably surmise. When I’m trying to get my partner something. I want it to be special. I want it to be one of those gifts that not only shows them how much I care. But it is one of those special kinds of gifts that my partner didn’t even know they needed it. One of those pieces that seems like it has always belonged to them. One of those rarified gifts, where you see it just naturally assimilate itself into your partner’s wardrobe. Aren’t those the best kinds of gifts? Those raving passionate gifts, that say to your partner. “Honey, I’m not joking. I do know you.” I feel like those are the kinds of moments that you hear about in a song or film. Those incredible delightful moments. Filled with anticipation, because you’ve gone out on a limb. To get someone you like, something they’d like. There’s something so sweet, and simple about that kind of exchange. And while that may be a little schmaltzy for some. I’ve found that for the right people, these moments work their magic. So suppose you want one of those moments. But here’s the problem. Your life is a mess. Work’s been hectic, and you hardly feel like you have time to be good to yourself. Let alone your partner! Don’t worry you’re not alone! Thankfully I’m here to help. You see, I’ve created this magnificent guide for all of you out there who are trying to pull off that last-minute hail mary!

That Perfect Piece

Let me tell you a personal story. It’s something that happened to me, maybe three months ago. That for the rest of my life will have some private chamber forever sequestered away in my interior. One afternoon, I was lying in bed with my partner. It was one of those lazy Sunday afternoons in mid-spring. The kind of day where everything feels a little hazy, and the only thing you want is to be with your partner. While we were lying in bed she was asking me questions. Those silly kinds of questions you ask in the first month of a relationship. Did you like eighth grade? What was the first movie you ever saw? And finally, she asked me. What’s your favorite animal? I replied. “wolves.” And immediately rolled over to get a glass of water. I didn’t think about it at all afterward. And she didn’t mention it to me again, until about a week and a half later. When she handed me a box, with the most sheepish grin I have ever seen. “It’s a little dorky, but I hope you like it.” I opened the box. It was a little pendant with a wolf. Howling at the stars. I’d never cried from receiving a gift before. But I couldn’t explain how touched I was. For her to remember some small little detail about me. Something so internal and fundamental to myself, literalized right in my hands. I’ve worn it every day since. That’s how special receiving a piece of jewelry can be. It’s an eternal symbol of love. A tactile thing. Held in the palm of your hands. If you want to do something for your partner. Getting something like a mens pendants uk is a great start!

A Little Casual Couture

So maybe your partner isn’t a jewelry person. Maybe they don’t enjoy all the fuss that comes with a gold chain. Well, that’s ok! Because I have just the suggestion. Why don’t you try getting them a new piece of clothing? I know it may seem a little basic at first. But a shirt you just love from someone you love is a gift anyone would be crazy to turn down. If you’re going with this route here’s what you need to do. First, over the next week make sure to pay special attention to his style. What’s he feeling this week? Maybe he’s favoring tank tops over t-shirts? These are all good things to note. Then over the weekend, take him shopping. Take him out and look to see if he takes a second glance at anything. If he does, remember it and come back later! This is a great and practical way to make sure what you’re getting is something your partner legitimately wants!

Buying for your partner is tough. With so many variables, it’s easy to see why it can be so daunting for so many people. At the end of the day, my advice is this. Listen. Simply, listen to your partner. Let them tell you what they want. Because at the end of the day, all a gift is. It tells some that you care. And all your partner wants is to know that you care.