Our First Day on Our First Cruise
The first day of our first cruise, we found, was quite a daunting experience. There were thousands of passengers and friends in the area when we arrived to board. It appeared to be organised chaos. We wondered what we had let ourselves into. But let me tell you how we got to be on our first cruise, first before explaining our “questionable” start to our first cruise.
I had always wanted to try a cruise. Our first cruise came about by default. Six months before my 70th birthday my wife asked me what I wanted for my birthday. I said a new set of golf clubs. Her reply was “not until you improve your golf.” My golf at the time was uninspiring. Then I suggested that I would like to see the Wanaka War Birds shows in New Zealand only to find out that the show had been on the previous week. It only occurred every two years. So then I suggested the cruise. My wife had resisted the idea in the past. But now I had the opportunity to get to do one.
So the planning began. With the help of friendly travel agent, we selected Princess Cruises who specialised in cruise for our age group. The cruise went into the Pacific from Brisbane in November. Now that you know about how the cruise took place let me tell you about our first day on the boat.
Let me begin by noting some words my wife said to me as the boat sailed down the Brisbane River and we sat in the Princess Theatre with hundreds of others with a life jacket on our laps. “I don’t want to be here”. How did this come about?
We had no concept of what 2000 people trying to board the boat at the same time would be. As first time cruisers, we read our instructions that told us that people having state rooms on our deck should arrive between 1pm and 1.30 pm to board the boat. We did this to find “organised chaos”. We put our bags in at the loading point and proceeded into the boarding hall to find a tangled mess of people going hither and thither. Officials told us to go to Portside shopping area and have a coffee and come back in 30 minutes.
We did this, coming back to find the chaos had abated a little. So we joined a zigzag line to go to the sign-in point. 30 minutes later we had our boarding card and a boarding number. We were then required to sit and wait for a call to board. In the meantime, hunger began to flourish. We didn’t have lunch before because we believed we would have time to do that on the boat. We got the call to board, went through all the checkpoint and arrived at the boat where our cards were checked and a photograph of each of us was taken. With some guidance we found our state room, began unpacking after a quick but unfulfilling lunch when the call for all passengers to report to their muster station came over the ship’s P. A. system. We were “bushed” and struggled to get down with hundreds of others to our muster station for the safety training that was mandated by Australian law.
Now this brings me back to the words of my wife-“I don’t want to be here”. Once the safety briefing was over and we were back in our state rooms slowly unpacking and relaxing, things began to work out. By the time we showered, dressed for dinner, found our table in the restaurant, meet our dinner companions and our waiter five hours of chaos were over, finally. Now we were ready to enjoy our first cruise. That we did.
We are embarking on our fourth cruise soon. We learnt much from our first cruise. We now arrive at the cruise terminal when the embarking is about to begin. This reduces the mad rush and there are less people around and the boarding process is over quickly. Some more experienced cruisers say that they come to board late in the boarding period as they find their boarding is less a hassle.
Once the boarding process is over, then the real fun of the cruise begins. If it was a fun experience, we would not be about to have our next cruise.
How to Make Money Online and Start an Internet Marketing Business
So you have heard that starting an online business is an easy and quick way to making money. Well, I’m afraid to tell you that it isn’t a quick and easy way to make money. I don’t know anyone that magically started making money online overnight with no work.
Stop worrying about making money online. Stop looking for the magic push button system that magically makes you rich overnight.
I’m afraid to tell you that they simply do not exist. If you knew how to make money easily with a few clicks of your mouse would you be selling those secrets for a few bucks?
The only way to build a successful online business is to have a clear purpose, what makes you different to your competition, what’s your Unique Selling Point?
You need to deliver VALUE, but you need to deliver it differently to everyone else.
What is your clear purpose?
What value can you deliver?
How are you different to everyone else?
Are you prepared to do that for FREE to start with if needs be?
At least until you have proof that your strategies work and what value you can provide.
Before you start thinking I have nothing I could teach that would be of value to anyone else, you are wrong.
Everyone has something of value. Do you know how to knit, scrapbook, play golf or computer games all of which are very popular, very profitable niches. I discovered a very profitable niche the other day, how to clean and de-clutter your home.
Once you have something of value and you have proved that your strategies work, then you can start thinking about charging for that information. But start small; start off by charging a lot less than the value you are going to deliver.
Think of any internet marketing millionaires and every one of those started in this way.
They found a way of making money online. They actually made the money first over a period of time. Then and only then did they offer to teach others how they made that money online.
The first thing you need to learn is that if you try to make money online then you will fail. If you start by giving value in exchange for money then you will start seeing a return on your time investment.
So where do you start?
I am sure you have heard things like:
The money is in the list.
It’s easier to be an affiliate then a product creator.
You can’t create a product if you’re not an expert.
Well.
The money is in the list. That is definitely true. But not all lists are created equal.
Now once you have worked out that people invest in results you can start to build a buyers list, someone who has actually taken their credit card out and spent some money in order to get access to your knowledge. But, I am sure if you do not class yourself as an expert then you is probably very nervous about creating your own product?
Let me tell you something about product creation.
No one really talks about this even though it’s very important when it comes to your long term wealth and stabilising your income.
You see the only good thing about a J.O.B. is you get a regular pay check come rain or shine.
Every month you get paid without fail.
It isn’t the same in business. Your money goes up, and your money goes down. Every month, your income fluctuates. So to stabilise your income as much as possible you need to build a buyers list. Why, because a buyers list is you repeat business. The customers that come back and continue to buy from you. This of course only works If and only if you have over delivered the value in the first place. Would you buy more information from somebody who had already over promised and under delivered?
The other point of course is a buyer is worth ten times more to you then a freebie seeker.
This is why I want you to become or at least consider being a product creator.
Think about this…
How many lists are you on where you get hit with pitch after pitch, after pitch selling yet another affiliate product?
Lots, right?
Yeah well, guess what’s happening to their list?
It’s getting bored, fed-up and diluted.
Think about it.
Every time you sell someone else’s stuff you’re going to lose subscribers.
Sure some will buy the product (and you get a commission) but they will also sign up to the product owners list. If they like the information they have bought, then they will start to follow and receive emails from the product creator. What do they need you for now?
I know this because I’ve done this.
But here’s the deal.
Now there is competition in the inbox.
They get your email and this other guy’s email.
Say they read yours. You send another email pitch and guess what…
… They join someone else’s list.
Your open-rates decline, your emails get read less and less and eventually you become just another email in the spam folder.
Sell your own stuff (and you can still send the occasional affiliate promotion) and you’ll deepen the relationship with your list.
They’ll get to know you so much better and like your stuff more.
Then you can get affiliates to send you traffic and dilute their list instead of yours.
So it’s a very good idea to create your own products to stabilise your income online, by building a buyers/repeat customer list. You also utilise other people’s lists by getting affiliates to promote your products for a percentage of the sales revenue. So effectively building your very lucrative repeat customer list for free.
The Basics of the Amazon Affiliate API
For those who are not technically minded when it comes to programming or affiliate marketing through Amazon, one has to know the basics of an Amazon affiliate API.
An API stands for application programming interface. It is a specific set of codes or rules and also, specifications, which are used in software programs in communicating with one another. It basically functions as a crossing point between several software programs and their interactions.
An API is usually created for various things like, computer applications, inventories, libraries, and even operating systems. An API can be very meticulous and detailed, including specifications for protocols, routines, and structures of clusters of data. All these are used in the interactions between the program that implemented the API and the program that uses it, or the “consumer program”.
In the context of web development and marketing through the Internet, publishing API’s have allowed several communities in the web to share content and data between several and different applications and programs. While the content is created in one specific place, it can be dynamically shared, posted, updated, and edited in several locations in the World Wide Web.
An API usually allows a very large range of calculating functions that can be written in several ways as for them to be able to operate in different systems. However, this usually requires the re-compiling of each operating system platform. Once compatible, an API can allow compiled codes to function without having any changes to the system.
Once an API is made, there are two options in releasing them. The first is that the general public be protected of information regarding the API’s released or to be released. The second option offers that the API be freely available to the public. Some API’s, however, offer a mix of the two options mentioned.
One of the top online shopping and auction websites in the world is Amazon. And, like most online companies nowadays, they also offer affiliate programs. Being a trusted website, many people have now signed up an account with Amazon and use affiliate programs through the Amazon affiliate API. Affiliate marketing has not only enhanced the business of sellers in Amazon, but also help many people generate additional income as affiliates.
While the Amazon affiliate API is free to the public, it only requires the affiliate marketer to create an account with Amazon. No need to worry, however, as signing up in Amazon is absolutely free of charge. There can be some premium accounts or options, but downloading the API is totally free.
Using the Amazon affiliate API can be a huge asset to small and large businesses alike. Not only can it help generate the traffic of interactive blogs or websites, it also helps them expand their networks in business. Also aside from earning some profit out of this, merchandise can also easily and quickly be promoted through an affiliate program or network.
So, the next time you think about venturing into affiliate marketing, go ahead and check out Amazon and the Amazon affiliate API.
Working From Home Secret Report By Ewen Chia – A Full Review
What is the “Working From Home” Secret Report? It is the latest product from Ewen Chia after his “No Sales System”. Every affiliate marketer alive or making real money online should know who he is. This is the man who is behind many successful launches of make money online reports like Secret Affiliate Weapon aka SAW. He is also adored by many gurus today as their favorite JV partner. But is the “Working From Home” Secret Report worth your read?
The Working from Home or WorkingfromHome.com sales page is not ready yet so hold your horses. It will be launched on 21 April. But for now, Ewen Chia has put up a cool video showing the 5 simple steps you need to get rich online. It comes with a free video transcript. The video sounds a little fuzzy. You can watch it as I have put up the link on my online marketing blog below.
After reading through the “How to Get Rich From Home in Just 5 Simple Steps”, I find the 5 steps rather practical. This man is a logical marketer and the steps are simple to grasp and timeless. All these will work today, tomorrow or in the future.
1. Find a Market with a Growing Demand
It is critical to find a market with an ever increasing demand to consume. This is the best market to get into. Forex trading, stock investing, weight loss and make money online markets are good examples. Selling to such a market, working from home will make you rich.
2. Find a Top-Quality Product That is a Solution to Someone’s Problem
Using the solution-problem approach is the most effective way to sell. With a quality product, all you need is to market it and be focused. However, I like to add that it is always better to focus on one, then duplicate and multiply your success to other markets.
3. Finding an Affiliate Program with a Complete Sales Funnel
As an affiliate, you want to make the most money out of your prospect. If he is going to buy the $20 ebook through your affiliate link, why not sell him an upsell for $67?
An affiliate program that comes complete with such a system and rewards the affiliate is worth considering. This point, I agree.
4. Focus on Cash Earning Activities
Many a times, I find myself distracted just like many affiliates. When you see an interesting email title or video post, you will be curious to watch it. Hours go by quickly if you do not channel your energies to the tasks or work that really matter to your business.
This is not a money making technique or a SEO trick but still, it is good advice for people working from home and wanting to get rich from home using the internet.
5. Take Action
I love to tell all my online marketing students and subscribers this. I am glad that Mr Super Affiliate, Ewen Chia himself agrees completely.
Many affiliates know a lot. But why is it that only 95% succeed?
There is one big problem. Most know but fail to APPLY!
Taking action will get you to a good start. Inculcate that into your lifestyle and you will be well on your way to quitting your job. Start working from home and enjoying the kind of lifestyle you can dream of in your rat race.
Judging from this free report on the “5 Simple Steps to Get Rich from Home on the Internet”, I expected the report to be a no-nonsense, zero-fluff 50-page report.
I had the opportunity to look at it. Ewen Chia’s Working From Home Secret Report will teach one:
1. How to create a new website and bring it from $0 to a 5 figure in 30 days
2. What are the 4 important stages of excellent online businesses
3. How to research a market and know if it is profitable within minutes, ie whether people are buying stuff
4. How to earn without your own website, piggybacking on one of the most popular sites.
5. Ewen Chia’s “one million dollar” blueprint and duplicate it for your own success.
6. Learn why even a “One Page” website you create can beat all the super affiliates with huge lists of 10,000s of subscribers. Real examples will be revealed.
7. Master the 4 ways to get ready buyers ready to spend their money on your products.
8. How to create a product ready to sell in less than 7 days sharp.
There are other secret techniques illustrated in the report. It is ideal for anyone working from home or anyone desiring to do so. Find out more about Ewen Chia’s Working from Home Secret Report at my online marketing blog.
Two Way Pagers
Two-way pagers are so called because they can not only display a message, but allow the recipient to send a reply as well. Two-way paging is mainly offered in large metropolitan areas.
These pagers use the Personal Communications Services (PCS) band, which relies upon low-power signals that are picked up by many small signal towers within a given area. Even a small pager is capable of containing all the necessary PCS technology to receive and send messages. Two-way narrowband pagers enable users to reply to the alphanumeric message directly from the paging unit, and offer guaranteed delivery.
A two-way pager, in some cases, can serve as an alternative to a mobile phone. Paging Network, a pager manufacturing company, lets you record a message and have an answering service on the machine. Big companies such as Apple Computer, Hewlett-Packard, MobileMedia Corporation, Motorola, AirTouch Communications, Casio Computer, Mobile Telecommunication Technologies (Mtel), and Sharp either manufacture two-pagers or offer a two-way paging service.
Apart from sending and receiving pages, two-way pagers can handle e-mail and brief voice messages in both directions.
Prices of these tiny devices manufactured by companies like Motorola, Glenayre and Research in Motion range from $200 to $400. Many vendors, however, are now putting emphasis on rent-to-own programs to eliminate this up-front expense and attract more customers.
Carriers like SkyTel, PageMart, PageNet and Bell South Wireless Data charge $25 to $100 every month for two-way service provided by them. The actual rate depends on the volume of characters a user sends and receives.
Two-way paging offers the same convenience as email does. A user can receive a message in the middle of a meeting, and reply immediately without the distraction of using a cellular phone.
Two-way pager manufacturers now hope to rope in third-party software developers to create add-on services and transform these pagers into something like a cross between a laptop and a personal organizer.
How Do Websites Make Money For Their Owners?
Some people start websites for no specific purpose. In reality, however, a website can be a good source of money. You just need to know how it can be used for money. This starts with picking the right web design expert who can create your web pages with your purpose for making money online in mind. There are usually two main ways that a site can earn money for you. One of those ways is advertising. This may sound new to you right now because you are just a novice. When you visit websites, though, do you see banners displayed on those pages? These are tools for advertising.
How does advertising work?
It starts with you. All you need to do is to attract advertisers to your blog or website via internet marketing. They will come to your web portal and request to advertise their businesses there. The site does not require a lot of popularity and authority on search engines to succeed. If it can draw real human beings from socio sites like Facebook and Twitter its age will not matter. Your site will still be picked by advertisers for their marketing needs. What you will need is a price tag that different categories of businessmen can accept.
The other method of earning money through your website entails affiliate marketing. This type of marketing is very common among web entrepreneurs. It can be done in two ways. First you can create a service or a product and attract affiliate marketers who can promote it on your behalf. Another way to do affiliate marketing is to sign up as an affiliate of various companies. You could as well join an affiliate network to avoid dealing directly with individual companies. Whatever method you choose, just stay focused. Prior to joining any affiliate program, just consider the following opportunities.
Pay Per Click – Simply called PPC, this kind of money-making opportunity entails getting paid only when a web visitor clicks the affiliate company’s banner. The trick to getting a high conversion rate with PPC is using properly designed banners. They should be irresistibly gorgeous, catchy and meant for targeted audience.
Pay Per Impression – Also called CPM, this opportunity pays according to the amount of banner impressions displayed on a site. This is the number of times a banner is displayed on your website. The M stands for a thousand in Latin numerical structure. This amount is very easy to earn because each time a web visitor opens a page you receive some money. It can be a very good strategy to make money online with if you get a lot of traffic per day.
Cost per Action – Alternatively called Pay Per Sale, this opportunity offers the least conversion rate. It however offers the highest payment rate. This simply means that a lot of hard work will be needed to make bucks with this method. Money is only earned if the customer who clicks a banner on your site actually buys the item from the advertiser’s shop. Another call to action may include signing up for a service. To have success with this method you must first select an advertiser that suits your target audience. Also you will require a nice web design or layout to capture the attention of your prospects.
How Much Compensation Can I Claim For A Head Injury
Damage to any part of the head will have a different effect on the quality of life of a sufferer. For example, if you have a detached retina as a result of a blow to the head then this will mean a different level of compensation than if you have endured stitches because of a blow to the head. If the brain has been affected then you are likely to receive much more because the negative influence on your life is usually greater.
Please note that the amounts detailed below should be taken for guidance only.
Eye injury compensation amounts vary from £1,450 – £25,750 but if you experience complete loss of sight in one eye then figures usually start from £32,250. Often psychological conditions can occur following a head injury and claimants have received up to approximately £66,000. Damage to teeth, cheekbones, the jaw, hair and facial scarring see claimants awarded from £1,000 to £64,000. Brain damage is the most severe form of head injury and figures vary greatly.
Brain injuries range from minor to severe. Below is an approximation of what you will receive in each case.
Severe brain injuries – £185,000 – £265,000.
Moderate to severe brain injuries – £144,000 – £185,000.
Moderate brain injuries – £28,250 – £144,000
Minor brain injuries – £10,000 – £28,250.
Minor head injuries – £1,450 – £8,400
Factors considered in a head injury compensation claim
If a person is unable to continue work then financial losses will be awarded. Special damages may also be granted if a victim has suffered a brain injury, taking into account any particular adaptations to a home, specialist care or equipment needed as a direct result of the injury.
Under normal circumstances the following aspects are considered: –
What the life expectancy of the injured party is
The level of dependency on others
The presence of epilepsy and the likelihood of it developing in the future
The extent of physical limitations
The level of communication possible
Next steps
It may not be your first reaction to contact a personal injury lawyer straight after a head injury. You might not think it is a major enough injury to seek compensation for or you may have experienced a lot of stress as a result of an accident. Either way, please contact specialist head injury claims lawyers who will be able to give you straightforward advice on whether or not you are likely to receive compensation and what amount you will be looking to pursue.
