Performance review: Schubert Club Mix season opens with an innovative 24-cube collaboration piece
Amidst the Richardsonian Romanesque pillars of the Landmark Center in downtown St. Paul, a cohort of dancers, musicians and a poet came together for a collaboration that asked, “What is an instrument?” It was the first presentation of the Schubert Club Mix season, a series put together by the Schubert Club that pushes classical music outside of traditional genres and settings.
The performance centered around a curious sound sculpture designed by Masary Studios, an artist collective based in Boston. Masary Studios’ co-founder and principal Ryan Edwards was joined by cellist Michelle Kinney, the STRONGmovement Dance Company, and spoken word artist Alexei Casselle, otherwise known as Crescent Moon, for the event.
As the 24 white cubes were moved around the performance area by the performers, the objects triggered a Musical Instrument Digital Interface, lighting up, changing colors and making music. Layered with avant-garde classical music by Kinney, Casselle’s wordsmithing and Edwards’ own percussion and sound mixing, the multidimensional installation was dynamic and surprising in its blend of technology and interdisciplinary conversation.
Before the sculpture was activated, Kinney performed an introductory solo on her cello, exploring the sounds of her instrument with an unconventional style. At times she’d slide her fingers up multiple strings, playing the yawning notes all at once. At other moments, she played with harmonic sounds, pizzicato, all the while looping the sounds with a pedal.
In “Fugue,” choreographer/dancer Darrius Strong and dancers Gabby Abram and Kelsey Charlotte moved the boxes around the space, piling the cubes up into a pyramid-type structure as they danced. They handled the sculpture with reverence, transmitting their energy into the light, and also finding moments of rest within it. Strong’s choreography juxtaposed sweeping, elegant lyricism with idiosyncratic diversions of shape and rhythm.
In “Laughing Heart,” a more percussive work musically, the dancers squatted down, holding their arms at a bent angle in front of them as they stepped quickly from side to side. That movement was accompanied by Edwards’ heartbeat rhythms and Kinney’s airy bowing.
Alexei Casselle’s spoken word performance was added to the collaboration later on in the performance. Casselle’s emotionally charged words were abstracted as his voice became notes resonated by the boxes.
In “Marcel,” Edwards stepped away from his computer to play a hand drum in a duet with Kinney. The song had the sound of a lullaby, with Kinney’s lilting cello. The work was the most cheerful of the works presented.
All six of the performers joined together for the last piece, “White Noise,” an experimentation in sound wave frequencies, space and movement. The ghostly piece was structured with the Hertz of each of the box’s notes being dictated by their position. In the work, Casselle’s vocals became abstracted sounds, while the dancers moved from pose to pose as a storm of sound swirled around them.
As a whole, the evening offered interesting experiments in layered sound, and offered a thought-provoking exercise about how we create music, and how music moves us.
Schubert Club
- What: The next Schubert Club mix will be Spektral Quartet: “Enigma: A 360° Video Experience”
- When: 7 & 9 p.m. Fri. Nov. 4, and Sat., Nov. 5
- Where: The Bell Museum, 2088 Larpenteur Ave W, St Paul
- Tickets: $33.50
- Capsule: The Schubert Club Mix series continues in November when they present an interactive, interdisciplinary performance by Spektral Quartet.
“I will sign the contract”
Anthony Joshua spent his Saturday night giving back to the community as Tyson Fury threatened to cancel their proposed fight on December 3.
AJ recently returned to the UK after suffering a second straight loss to WBO, WBA and IBF world champion Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia.
Despite being on a losing streak, Joshua had the chance to fight for Fury’s WBC world title later in 2022 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
As it stands, Fury and Joshua have publicly agreed terms for a Dec. 3 fight, which includes a 60/40 split in Fury’s favor, with that split increasing to 50/50 in a rematch if “AJ ” won.
However, contracts have yet to be signed for the fight and “The Gypsy King” is growing impatient.
The 34-year-old recently imposed a Monday night deadline on Joshua to sign his half of the deal and insisted he would seek another opponent if his longtime rival missed the deadline.
“Monday is the deadline,” Fury told talkSPORT Fight Night on Saturday.
“If they don’t sign the contract by Monday, he’s out the window and he’ll be exposed for the shit he is!”
Jake Paul reacts as Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae announce they are expecting their first child
“One of the best heavyweight fights you’ll ever see” – Joyce knocks out Parker
Hearn hints he will take legal action after Paul suggests paying Usyk-Joshua 2 judge
Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard suffers faceplant KO loss to Japanese kickboxer
Jake Paul agrees to rebook Tommy Fury fight after Brit hijacks Amanda Serrano FaceTime
Warren says Fury’s issues against Joshua are ‘insignificant’ and will be resolved by deadline
Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, who has guided Joshua’s career since turning professional in 2013, says despite Fury’s demands there is ‘zero chance’ the contract will be signed by Monday as there is still work to be done before the fight is made official.
Unfazed by all the drama surrounding his upcoming fight, Joshua traveled to the Meriden Estate in Watford on Saturday night and spent time giving back to his people.
The 32-year-old was filmed handing out gifts, taking photos and shadowboxing in front of a large group of fans before pulling a wad of cash from his bag and handing out cash to people .
AJ then took to social media to address concerns that his proposed fight with Fury was on the verge of collapse.
“I’ve been signing contracts for years,” Joshua said.
“It’s not in my hands, it’s with a legal team. That’s why you hire lawyers.
“If you know the history of boxing, you make sure you understand your legal terms. That’s why you have good management and good lawyers.
“So, of course, I will sign the contract.
“It’s just with a few lawyers a minute.”
Theater review: Theater Latte Da’s ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ an expert, heartfelt rendition of Sondheim
“We go way back.”
So says a character in the first scene of “Merrily We Roll Along,” the Stephen Sondheim musical currently being presented by the Twin Cities’ expert purveyors of intimate musical theater works, Theater Latte Da. And the audience soon gets a sense of how far back.
For “Merrily We Roll Along” rolls backward. It chronicles a three-cornered friendship that begins in the characters’ idealistic youth and collapses 19 years later. That’s not a spoiler, for audiences witness its final throes in the first scene. Then we proceed gradually backward in time, scene by scene, watching how key events and decisions gradually decayed the bonds between these three.
That may sound like a downer, but Latte Da’s production is a surprisingly uplifting experience. As we watch the characters grow younger and increasingly energetic over the course of the show, this staging’s effervescence makes it hard to linger long in the darkness of the denouement. Sure, foresight is 20/20 in this musical, but there’s some comfort in knowing that better days are inevitably on the way. Because we’ve already heard folks reminiscing about them.
The musical presents several crossroads in the life of composer Frank Shepard. When we meet him around age 40, he’s a producer of film fluff throwing Hollywood bacchanals and having an affair with a budding star. Soon, we’re traveling backward to 1973, watching the explosive breakup with his songwriting partner, then on to 1968, ’67, ’65 and so forth. Most scenes follow a pattern of opening on a bright note and ending with a decision that’s going to make someone very unhappy.
Whatever Latte Da’s artistic director, Peter Rothstein, creates seems to turn out slickly produced, tightly choreographed, and full of energy and heart. And “Merrily We Roll Along” is among the most expertly executed productions his little company has done. Each of the 12 actors seems deeply committed to their characters (some playing several) and the whole enterprise feels like a heartfelt tribute to Sondheim, his songs treated with as much care and attention to detail as George Furth’s strong script.
At the center of it all is Reese Britts as a Frank of vivacious spirit but insecure core. But this story is more about how others react to Frank’s decisions than it is the “why” of his choices. Delivering the show’s first tour de force number is Dylan Frederick as Frank’s lyricist partner and oldest friend, Charley, who colorfully divorces him on a TV talk show. The third member of the trio at the show’s center is Becca Hart as Mary, the writer who goes from self-destructive to supportive as we travel backward. She’s the most open-hearted of the three, yet the most jaded by the end, er, beginning.
Theirs is not the only relationship we watch change over time, as Vie Boheme and Charlie Clark offer a fascinating complement as a very believable theatrical power couple whose roles become reversed.
Rothstein’s design is a simple but effective one, and Jason Hansen’s music direction and leadership of a tight five-piece band are excellent throughout. Praise is also due Renee Guittar’s smooth, seamless choreography and the period-perfect costumes of Rich Hamson.
It’s a musical that could inspire reflection of how one’s own life would look if viewed through a backward lens. But it’s also a warm and hopeful show that will likely leave you smiling despite its seemingly fatalistic premise.
Theater Latte Da’s ‘Merrily We Roll Along’
- When: Through Oct. 30
- Where: Ritz Theater, 345 13th Ave. N.E., Mpls.
- Tickets: $74-$35, available at 612-339-3003 or latteda.org
- Capsule: A slick salute to Stephen Sondheim, full of energy and heart.
Rob Hubbard can be reached at [email protected]
NFLPA investigating handling of Dolphins QB Tagovailoa’s return vs. Bills; Tua says it was back injury
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa momentarily left the team’s 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills late in the first half on Sunday before returning for the second half, and now the NFL Players Association is reportedly investigating if his concussion check was properly handled.
The NFLPA initiated the investigation shortly after the Dolphins’ thriller against the Bills at Hard Rock Stadium went final, according to NFL Network.
The Dolphins declined to comment, but Tagovailoa and coach Mike McDaniel, after the game, said it was actually a back injury that caused the third-year signal-caller to miss the end of the first half. The team initially called it a head injury.
Tagovailoa was pushed by Bills linebacker Matt Milano after a pass he completed on the final play before the first half’s two-minute warning. Milano was flagged for roughing the passer. The back of Tagovailoa’s head banged against the ground in a whiplash effect. Appearing woozy after getting up, Tagovailoa was walked off the field and into the locker room, under his own power, with trainers alongside him.
“I’m feeling good,” Tagovaila said. “Feels a lot better after a win.”
Tagovailoa said he got his legs stuck under someone on an earlier quarterback sneak and, amid the pushing, he felt his back was hyperextended. He said he stumbled after the Milano hit because his back locked up on him as he was getting up.
Said McDaniel: “When he hit his head on the ground, I assumed it was a head injury, but his legs got wobbly because his lower back was completely loose and, as he described it, he said his lower back was like Gumby or something.”
Tagovailoa added he did have to pass concussion protocol before he came out to the field for the second half. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater entered for Miami’s starting signal-caller to finish off the final series of the first half.
Tagovailoa’s best throw in his return was a 45-yard connection to Jaylen Waddle deep over the middle on third-and-22 that led to the go-ahead Chase Edmonds touchdown run.
“They ran quarters coverage, and they played really deep, so I tried to hold the field safety to Tyreek’s side,” said Tagovailoa, who finished 13 of 18 for 186 yards and a touchdown pass to River Cracraft, “and then I came back to Waddle, trusting that Waddle would beat his guys, which he did.
“It was uncomfortable going in. I guess you could say it was the adrenaline that was keeping me going with the throwing.”
Added McDaniel: “That’s a big play that I think Tua will always remember, that a lot of his teammates will because he was battling through, and that’s really hard.”
It’s the third consecutive time Tagovailoa has gotten hurt in a game against the Bills. In last year’s Week 2 meeting in Miami Gardens, an A.J. Epenesa hit sidelined Tagovailoa with fractured ribs and put him on short-term injured reserve to miss the ensuing three weeks. In the 2021 Oct. 31 game in Orchard Park, Tagovailoa finished the game but came away with a finger injury on his throwing hand that cost him the next one and a half games.
Tagovailoa’s availability will be a hot topic throughout the short week before a Thursday night game at the Cincinnati Bengals.
Armstead, Howard play
The Dolphins had left tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Xavien Howard, who have six Pro Bowls between them, start in Sunday’s game after both entered questionable.
Meanwhile, the already-ailing Bills added safety Jordan Poyer to their inactives. Buffalo’s entire starting secondary of Poyer, fellow Pro Bowl safety Micah Hyde and cornerbacks Tre’Davious White (reserve/PUP) and Dane Jackson were out against the Dolphins.
The Bills had rookie cornerbacks Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam and backup safeties Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin start.
Armstead played and made it through Sunday, holding up against All-Pro Bills edge rusher Von Miller despite missing the week of practice nursing a toe injury.
Howard, who was limited with a groin injury at Thursday and Friday practices after missing Wednesday’s session, largely drew the assignment of limiting Buffalo star receiver Stefon Diggs. Howard had six tackles and two pass deflections. Diggs finished with seven receptions for 74 yards.
Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs) was available for Miami after going in questionable, but he didn’t record a catch. The other Dolphin that entered questionable, defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee), was out Sunday. Miami started with a three-man defensive front that included Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler and Emmanuel Ogbah. Cornerback Kader Kohou also got a start along with Nik Needham in the nickel formation.
Miami already had tight ends Hunter Long (ankle) and Cethan Carter (concussion protocol) listed as out entering Sunday.
Other Dolphins inactives were running back Myles Gaskin, quarterback Skylar Thompson and wide receiver Erik Ezukanma. The rookie signal-caller and wideout are healthy scratches for the third time in three weeks.
The Bils also had defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips and center Mitch Morse among inactives. Wide receiver Gabe Davis and tight end Dawson Knox, who entered questionable, played.
Little injured; players deal with heat
Greg Little, who has been playing right tackle for the injured Austin Jackson, twice made exits with a finger injury but returned both times.
Little first came off the field late in the first half, and Larnel Coleman entered for him at right tackle. Little tried to return early in the second half, but quickly exited again. That time, right guard Robert Hunt slid out to right tackle, with Robert Jones inserted at guard until Little went back in again.
A number of players were affected by the South Florida heat and humidity, especially in the second half, as the official game-day weather was 89 degrees with 63 percent humidity.
Howard was seen running into the locker room in the third quarter, dealing with cramps. Diggs, Bills tight end Dawson Knox and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie were also dealing with heat issues in the second half.
Buffalo right tackle Spencer Brown was out due to heat illness as the Bills were already dealing with Morse, their starting center, out. His backup, Greg Van Roten, exited at one point, and right guard Ryan Bates left to be evaluated for a head injury in the third quarter.
Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts suffered a quadriceps injury. Bills wide receiver Jake Kumerow exited Sunday’s game with an ankle injury.
Serena Williams tells Bradley Cooper she can ‘come back to tennis’
Serena Williams defeat at the US Open: Oprah, Tiger Woods and others react
Tennis ‘GOAT may not be gone forever.
Serena Williams may have recently retired from the sport, but the athlete admitted she was not opposed to returning at some point in the future.
“I feel like if I want to come back, I can always come back,” she said. bradley cooper at an A+E Networks and History Channel History Talks event in Washington D.C. on Sept. 24, according to Variety.
For now, Serena, 40, is comfortable with her decision to hang up her racket, explaining that she “just needed to stop”.
“I always said I wanted to quit when I was playing really good tennis and winning and beating good players,” she said. “For me, it’s really about things that I want to do spiritually and spend time with my daughter and my family.”
Serena welcomed her daughter Olympia in 2017 with her husband Alexis Ohanian.
“As a super involved mum, I can’t tell you how hard it was. I lost so many games after having Olympia because it was so hard to be on the pitch,” said- she continued. “I feel like I’ve given so much of my life to tennis, my whole life, that it’s time to do something different for me and also work on other things.”
After long-awaited return, Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins is happy but hungry: ‘I’ve still got some work to do’
On his first touch in a meaningful NFL game in 20 months, Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins caught a pass in the flat, squared his hips to New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones, burst to his left and delivered a see-you-later stiff arm.
On his second touch since tearing the ACL, LCL, meniscus and hamstring in his left leg in last year’s preseason finale, Dobbins probed a gap on a zone-running play, swiveling from left to right as he powered off his surgically repaired knee for a 3-yard gain.
On the sixth touch of his long-awaited return to the Ravens’ high-octane offense, Dobbins spun free of safety Jabrill Peppers behind the line of scrimmage, steadied his feet and fell forward for another 3 yards.
“That [move] just comes normal,” he said after the Ravens’ 37-26 win in Gillette Stadium. “I didn’t try to do it; it just happened. Hopefully, I’ll get more opportunities to do stuff like that in the future. We’ll see.”
Even if Dobbins’ final stats Sunday didn’t look like much — seven carries for 23 yards, two catches for 17 yards ― his season debut offered an encouraging baseline for the months ahead. Coach John Harbaugh said Dobbins was “exceptional” in his first game since the Ravens’ season-ending playoff loss in January 2021, a smaller cog in a rushing offense that rolled up 188 yards on 26 carries.
Dobbins, who as a rookie led all NFL running backs in yards per carry, wasn’t the Ravens’ best rusher Sunday — that was quarterback Lamar Jackson (11 carries for 107 yards). Nor was Dobbins the team’s most effective running back — that was Justice Hill (six carries for 60 yards). But he was available and reliable. And he said afterward that he can do more.
“I feel like I’ve still got some work to do,” he said. “The more opportunities, the more I feel better about myself.”
Dobbins’ availability for Week 3 was a mystery until the weekend. Despite a full week of practice a week earlier, he hadn’t been activated for the Ravens’ Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins. After three more days without workout limitations last week, Harbaugh indicated that Dobbins’ wait might continue, saying Friday: “We have certain parameters that we’re looking at and things like that, and it’s not going to be too long.”
Dobbins, though, said he knew as early as the start of last week that he’d suit up against the Patriots. On Saturday night, he said his emotions were “high.” But when he stepped onto the field Sunday, he said he wasn’t worried about taking a hit. He just wanted to make a play.
“Blessed to be back out there,” he said. “I’m the type of guy that — yes, I got back out there, I’m blessed, I’m happy about that — but now it’s time for me to try to do what I do. And that’s run for 100 yards and stuff like that.”
Despite shoulder injury, Vikings’ Dalvin Cook vows to play against Saints in London
Before Sunday’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium was over, injured Vikings running back Dalvin Cook already had vowed he would be back for the next game.
Cook suffered a shoulder injury late in the third quarter of Minnesota’s 28-24 victory over the Detroit Lions and sat out the rest of the game. When the Vikings scored the go-ahead touchdown on Kirk Cousins’ 28-yard pass to K.J. Osborn with 45 seconds left, head coach Kevin O’Connell asked Cook how he was doing.
“He said, ‘I’ll be out there next week,’ ” O’Connell said, referring to next Sunday’s game against New Orleans in London.
O’Connell called it “a little bit of a shoulder deal” that Cook suffered when he lost a fumble, his final carry on a day he rushed for 96 yards on 17 carries. Still, the Vikings will check him out thoroughly.
“We’ll run some tests,” O’Connell said. “We should have some time to hopefully get him turned over. … We’ll do what’s best for, obviously, Dalvin, and make sure (medical officials) make those decisions.”
Alexander Mattison replaced Cook and had seven carries for 28 yards, including bulling his way in for a 6-yard touchdown run that cut the Vikings’ deficit to 24-21 with 7:50 left in the game.
Cook has had a number of injuries in his career, including previous shoulder issues.
“You can’t break him,” Mattison said. “As long as it is not too serious, I know he is going to be able to fight through it.”
The Vikings rushed for 123 yards after managing just 62 in last Monday’s 24-7 loss at Philadelphia. Cook had 17 yards against the Eagles on a career-low six carries.
“I’m really proud of the work he put in (Sunday), knowing we would come back to him after not getting (Cook) the rock enough last Monday,” O’Connell said.
METELLUS REPLACES SMITH
With star safety Harrison Smith out due to a concussion, the Vikings turned to Josh Metellus for his first career start.
Metellus was Smith’s replacement when he was hurt in the fourth quarter against the Eagles. O’Connell declined Friday to say whether the starter would be Metellus or rookie Lewis Cine, who ended up playing on special teams Sunday.
“This is my third year in the league and my first time playing significant defensive snaps,” Metellus said. “It’s a confidence-booster.”
Metellus wrapped up the game with an interception at the Vikings 5 with 9 seconds remaining on a desperation pass thrown by Detroit’s Jared Goff from the 50. Metellus was thankful he “got another opportunity” after dropping a possible interception on the previous play.
“(My teammates) leaned on me, and I showed up (Sunday),” Metellus said.
O’CONNELL UPSET
O’Connell argued with the officials after they didn’t call a penalty on Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris in the waning seconds of the first half.
With the Vikings out of timeouts and the score tied 14-14, Cousins had just completed a 12-yard pass to Osborn to the Detroit 44 and was trying to spike the ball. Harris knocked the ball out of the hands of center Garrett Bradbury, costing the Vikings time, and the clock ran out after Cousins took the snap with 1 second left.
“I did see something pretty blatant on that one and that makes it a little hard within the rules to get that ball clocked,” O’Connell said.
Had there been time, O’Connell was prepared to let Greg Joseph attempt a 62-yard field goal. Joseph tied the team record with a 56-yarder two weeks ago, but missed badly to the right on two 56-yard attempts Sunday.
“I’m going to continue to give him long opportunities,” O’Connell said.
BRIEFLY
With a 1-yard, second-quarter catch, Adam Thielen scored the 50th receiving touchdown of his career, tying him with Sammy White for fourth place on team’s career list. White attended the game on Legends Weekend, and had been told Thielen was one behind him. “It was pretty cool because I got to talk to him (Saturday),” Thielen said. … After tight end Johnny Mundt started the first two games, Irv Smith Jr. was introduced as Sunday’s starter, but Ben Ellefson started at that position. He had two catches for 24 yards after coming into the game with just two receptions in 14 career NFL games. … Jalen Reagor had two punt returns for 20 yards, though he mishandled one before gaining control. He had one reception for two yards.
