Prepare Your Staff Members For a New Electronic Medical Records System
‘Buy-In’ from your employees is a factor in implementing big changes.
Managing and having a positive influence on the staff is one of the most important elements in the implementation of an EMR (Electronic Medical Records) system.
Executive search firm Korn/Ferry International states that one of the biggest mistakes made is when execs join a company to implement changes, they fail to recognize the existing culture in the corporation or office. For example, a controlling manager enters a company which utilizes a more collaborative system, which leads to struggles and resistance.
It is preferable to find ways to adapt into the pre-existing culture of the office, to assist with the staff’s acceptance of the shift from paper-based record-keeping to EMR.
Planning is Key
Proper planning and the ability to make minor adjustments is a great way to evade the necessity of completely pulling the plug on an EMR project. A great tool to make use of during a transitional phase of significance is the “change management” concept, undergoing change in a pre-planned and systematical way.
Below find some important factors in change management which are adaptable for EMR system implementation:
Acknowledge the human aspect
There will be change and this could cause anxiety. Without ‘buy-in’ from employees, a new system will probably become a failure.
Begin at the top
It’s particularly important for top staff members, including doctors and administrators, to get on board. Among the physicians, a ‘champion’ is required; that is, a doctor who is committed to realize this project through to completion, hopefully someone savvy with technology but not over-optimistic.
Every layer needs to become involved
Set up an employee committee which will develop proposals to be delivered to the physicians. These committee members should be the people who will be utilizing the EMR system, such as admin, business office, and assistants.
Formally present your case
A need for change will be questioned by the status quo. You’ll need a written statement of the vision, explained so that the how, who, what and why of the change to EMR is fully explained. Include proof that the move to a paperless system is a clearly better alternative. Otherwise, people won’t use it.
Ownership
Group leaders have ownership over different elements of the projects. These members have better cred with their subordinates, in comparison to the doctors. These core individuals should be first trained, then taught to train others in the practice.
Communication
Keep the dialogue channels open, encouraging feedback at every step. Keep a plan with sequence of actions. Make sure the staff has the necessary information and is involved in the implementation process.
Assess
Identify the top values, perceptions, beliefs and potential sources of resistance when assessing the cultural landscape. At times people are set in their ways; for example, the physician who is unable to check email, or the assistant who doesn’t like to use a computer mouse.
Explicitly address the culture
People should gradually learn new skills, at least in small steps. This will enable them to learn more about using computers, including hardware, applications, and more advanced systems such as EPM practice-management software, finally leading up to EMR. Unless you’re able to get the more resistant doctors involved, they could pose problems or delays.
Expect the unexpected
Problems will surely crop up. Events may cause a delay in the ‘live’ date of conversion onto the updated system. These delays will cause ripple effects which can be better managed with the right flexibility in planning by the committee.
Be clear in speaking to every individual
What’s expected from everyone must be clearly understood. Confidence is good, if not to the point of being unrealistic. When problems do arise it’s helpful to be able to counter the fears of the staff members.
In cases of EMR systems failing, often this has much to do with improper planning, inadequacies in implementation, or software deficiencies. The changes which will be occurring on the humanistic side will show this to be especially true. Planning the integration into a particular practice before doing the actual program install will be planning time well spent. This will have an ultimate effect on the bottom line.
Cross-Media Marketing: Taking Direct Mail to the Next Level
The progressive innovations today launch numerous doors of company chances for desperate online marketers and entrepreneur in reaching more customers to be thinking about their company brand and offers. When incorporated with a well created online marketing technique in producing natural leads that are feasible and helpful to company development, a direct mail might be an efficient marketing device.
It is not unexpected to keep in mind the enhancing innovative methods of marketing utilized by aggressive online marketers making use of the very best of innovations. A well developed marketing mix might consist of possible “conventional” direct-mail advertising marketing which might add healthy varieties of capacity causes business.
This consists of incorporating blog sites, short article directory sites, social networks websites, internet search engine and lots of other sites and platforms that might be important to a company’s success using cross-media marketing.
Cross-Media Marketing
Cross-media marketing is ending up being increasingly more popular as it incorporates several marketing channels in performing a more efficient marketing project with a certain target market. Such marketing applications are extremely reliable as they cover a great deal of scope for business in regards to greater capacity leads and sales.
There are specific essential distinctions in between cross-media marketing and traditional direct-mail advertising marketing albeit lots of resemblances.
Direct mail marketing is individualized about each recipient with certain name and address as well as URL to direct the recipient to an individual landing page. There is an individual interaction with receivers who are directed to a suitable landing page with quality material.
Direct-mail advertising on cross-media marketing provides a range of alternatives for measurability and tracking of reaction rates. There would be suitable reports to expose the status of every marketing project that would contribute in establishing future effective projects.
A great deal of advantages might come through cross-media marketing that would benefit business and online marketer.
1) Clearer Targets for Business
Cross-media marketing is really vibrant in targeting a recognized audience or sectors of it to benefit business. Direct-mail advertising marketing might be integrated to provide tailored mails to this recognized segmented group with pURL and QR codes leading the receivers to their tailored landing pages straight.
The marketing efforts would be more effective and concentrated without losing unneeded time and effort on unenthusiastic leads for a certain item or service promoted. Faster outcomes might be protected with more appealing ROIs that please online marketers based upon the expense sustained.
2) Trustworthy and Accurate Tracking
Cross-media marketing with direct-mail advertising provides marketing outcomes that might be easily kept an eye on and tracked in genuine time to offer precise info about the marketplace and the success of the marketing project. Comprehensive details about every visitor to the site is caught and looked at, consisting of page visits and link clicks with opt-in and study reactions if carried out.
Direct-mail advertising in cross-media marketing steps reactions on every marketing project to comprehend the effective aspects that might be used to future projects to take pleasure in greater success.
3) Flexible Marketing Options
There is a greater versatility with direct-mail advertising marketing that might engage a multipage pamphlet or a basic postcard. Several project stages might be executed to the very same targeted specific niche markets by means of cross-media platforms.
Such a marketing technique shows to be promoting and fascinating to the target market with arise from earlier stages to benefit subsequent stages. This would enable improvements to subsequent marketing methods to be tweaked for greater enhancements. Various direct-mail advertising parts might be sent to in a different way directed sections for screening reaction rates on print media types.
4) Costing and Budget Management
Direct-mail advertisings in cross-media marketing strategies might be traced and tracked for much better responsibility in expense and ROIs. Online marketers would be notified of the variety of mails sent with an accurate expense of each mail and the variety of reactions from targeted receivers.
These marketing figures enable online marketers a more precise ROI analysis from any marketing project to enhance company profits easily besides making sure a close watch on the marketing budget plan.
5) Boosted Print Elements
It is not unexpected that direct-mail advertisings would move forward through cross-media marketing as print innovation enhances with vibrant print options such as sophisticated print methods and software application.
A well prepared print and digital marketing project takes pleasure in easier and much cheaper marketing tools that induce greater ROIs that please companies. Conventional printers who get on the cross-media bandwagon quicker would conquer the obstacle with the most recent innovations easily offered.
Effective Cross-Media Marketing Project
The crucial aspect of an effective cross-media marketing project surely is organization of the lists which have to be precise and targeted, even if segmented. Landing pages should consist of call to action functions such as sign-up types or opt-in choices for web visitors to be on business newsletter as consenting customers.
Making use of an auto-responder system would be a plus point for effective cross-media marketing with direct-mail advertisings updated where an organized follow-up is carried out for each opt-in customer. Analytical reports of every marketing project are examined for enhancements on future marketing projects.
When incorporated with proper digital channels, direct mail holds a popular position in direct marketing with a high hand on printed marketing interactions that might improve ROIs. Customer reactions and sales conversion rates enhance enough to benefit companies in protecting their market positions. When printed direct mail integrates efficiently with well created e-mails and customized web pages (PURLs) as well as emerging mobile aspects, this takes place.
Conclusion
Cross-media marketing with direct-mail advertisings integrated shows to be a vital marketing device for any aggressive Web online marketer to delight in greater returns by means of innovative incorporated marketing innovation.
Standard printers who accept innovative innovations to place direct-mail advertising marketing even more in today’s aggressive marketing patterns would be forming the international market with a synergy that prefer both companies and customers.
From Love to Despair: Are You an Enabler?
At first you just want to help the one you love. He had a little bit too much to drink and you called in sick for him. She gambled away her funds and you transferred some money into her account. Or you covered for him when he embarrassed you with his dysfunctional behavior because he refused to seek therapy. These are just a few examples of situations in which you begin by trying to help someone you care about, but you end up between a rock and a hard place.
It all springs from a noble instinct-you want to help the ones you love. But when you cover up or fill in for someone who should be responsible for doing things himself, you ultimately delay his progress. You’ve temporarily ‘solved’ his problem so his motivation to change is gone. It will take him longer to find a solution, and you may even prolong the problem.
But there are times when it does make sense to help. If you let your child stay home from school because he hasn’t studied for his test, you’re enabling his irresponsibility. But if you let him off the hook from doing his chores so he can study for the test, you’re helping. It can be a fine line.
So how do you know when you’re enabling?
1) Do you repeatedly put aside your own needs to ‘help’ your loved one? It can be a heavy load taking care of someone else’s problems on a constant basis. Because once you enable someone, you’ll have to do it again and again until they have incentive to change. Which they won’t have unless you stop ‘helping.’
2) Do you ignore his unacceptable behavior? Even though he embarrasses you in front of your friends-he’s inappropriately loud, he’s obviously drunk, he’s completely out of control. Whatever his problem, you bravely soldier on as if nothing is wrong. But it’s stressful and it takes a toll on you. And it doesn’t help him get better.
3) Do you fear that if you don’t lie or cover for him something terrible will happen? He will have a temper tantrum, he’ll hit you or he’ll leave you. So you continue to live in a state of angst that, over the long term, is not good for your health. And think about this. If you stop lying or covering, and the terrible thing does happen, then it’s over. And so is your angst.
If you answer yes to even one of these questions, chances are you are an enabler. You may have not noticed it at first. You may have become one over a period of time-the more you ‘helped,’ the deeper in trouble your loved one became. And the more you had to do to ‘fix’ things, until it became intolerable. That’s when you need to assess how you can change your behavior, and get out of the downward spiral you’re in. I’ll write about strategies for making those changes next week.
38% of Lesbians Have PCOS – Be Aware of the Symptoms
Are you a lesbian and suffering from irregular periods, or unexplained weight gain? You may have Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS).
Studies have shown that homosexual women are twice as likely as heterosexual women to develop Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) [1], the most common endocrine disorder amongst pre-menopausal women.
PCOS is often misdiagnosed. Many women waste years undergoing treatment for the wrong diagnosis, or simply wondering, “What is wrong with me?”
PCOS was cited by Reader’s Digest in the article “10 Diseases Doctors Miss Most” as one of the most commonly misdiagnosed diseases, often being mistaken for Cushing’s syndrome or Menopause.
It’s important to know the symptoms and to realize they can vary drastically from woman to woman. Not all women experience all of these symptoms.
o Absent or irregular periods
o Fatigue and lack of mental alertness
o Acne
o Skin Tags
o Brown patches on the skin
o Excess hair growth in unwanted places like the chin, chest, arms and abdomen
o Hair loss and bald spots
o Unexplained weight gain
o Anxiety and depression
o Thyroid problems
o High cholesterol
o Infertility
PCOS wreaks havoc on hormones: excessive amounts of insulin stimulate the ovaries to produce large amounts of testosterone. The underlying cause of PCOS is insulin resistance, a condition that can be reversed with diet and lifestyle changes.
Long term, PCOS can lead to serious conditions like diabetes, heart disease, liver disease, and emotional and mental disorders.
If you feel you may be suffering from PCOS, take the PCOS online self-test.
1. Prevalence of Polycystic ovaries and polycystic ovary syndrome in lesbian women compared with heterosexual women. – Agrawal R, Sharma S, Bekir J, Conway G, Bailey J, Balen AH, Prelevic G., Fertil Steril. 2004 Nov;82(5):1352-7.
Cancer Translational Research Seeks New Procedures, Treatment and Prevention Techniques
Cancer translational research combines caused by laboratory and clinical findings to seek for brand new procedures, treatments and prevention techniques. A novel strategy in this applied studies the search of the latest effective and safe treatment strategies. Future treatment programs are non-selective and can potentially kill normal cells in addition to cancer cells.
Present treatments
You can find four standard methods of treatment for cancer. Included in this is surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and biological therapy.
Surgical excision can be achieved to eliminate tumors or cancerous tissues. This is accomplished not only as being a treatment option, but like a protection. The excised tumors can also be used to determine the stage of cancer. Surgery is used as a treatment option in conjunction with chemotherapy, radiation therapy or both.
Chemotherapy uses drugs to kill cancer cells. These medicines are often toxic to cancer cells. As opposed to surgery which excises a little area, chemotherapy affects the entire body. Unfortunately, other cancer cells can survive chemotherapy and cause secondary cancers. Because chemotherapeutic medicine is non-selective, actively dividing normal cells such as hair and stomach cells will also be killed. This is the reason chemo may also cause hair loss and stomach upset. Chemotherapeutic prescription medication is usually given orally or intravenously. They could be also joined with other treatment tactics.
Radiation therapy uses radiation to reduce cancer cells. It works by damaging DNA, which makes it struggling to multiply. Healthy cells can even be damaged but recovers later. This sort of therapy can also be coupled with other strategies, depending on the type and stage of cancer.
Biologic treatment therapy is the phrase presented to drugs that targets attributes of cancerous cells. This therapy operates by blocking some biological processes. Examples are drugs that promote cell death or apoptosis. Other biologic drugs cutoff circulation thereby starving cancer cells. Targeted biologic treatment therapy is given in conjunction with other cancer treatments.
Future treatments
Cancer Translational Research studies discovering latest treatments are continually being conducted. These applied researches involve human volunteers to try the security and effectiveness of new strategies. It ought to be noted however that numerous studies are certainly not restricted to searching for new treatment, but in addition for new diagnostic procedures and prevention strategies. Total well being trials will also be conducted to explore solutions to improve total well being of cancer patients. Treatment trials for cancer usually involve 3 phases. Phase 1 employs a couple of volunteers to recognize the most effective route, the dosage and the schedule of therapy. Phase 2 identifies the safety as well as the mechanism of action of the drug. Phase 3 usually compares the brand new treatment plan to the existing ones.
Amazon Kindle How-To Series – Five Cool Things You Can Do With Your Kindle 2
Once you’ve had time to spend a while with your new Amazon Kindle 2 you really begin to appreciate the enjoyable reading experience provided by this great device. If you’ve had a chance to download some e-books into your Kindle 2 you also have enjoyed an additional benefits of a great audio book listening experience. But, your Kindle 2 is capable of so much more! Here are five cool things you can do with your Amazon Kindle 2:
Cool Capability #1) – You’re spending a relaxing afternoon reading an e-book on your new Kindle 2 e-book reader and the thought strikes you – “I need to check my e-mail to see if I’ve heard back from my daughter!” Now normally that means that you have to stop reading, put down your Kindle, and check your e-mail account on your computer. But, if you have a Gmail account you can read and respond to e-mails right on your Kindle!
First, go to your Kindle’s built-in basic web browser (Home > Menu > Experimental > Basic Web). Next, make sure that Javascript for your Kindle’s browser is turned on (Browser > Menu > Settings > Enable Javascript). Finally, go to the Gmail Internet address (Browser > Menu > Enter URL > Gmail address – see below), enter your Username and Password.
IMPORTANT – use the standard Gmail URL and not the Google URL provided by default in the Kindle’s bookmark folder. If you try to access your Gmail from the URL provided in your Kindle you will be prompted to load a Google Gmail application. Applications cannot be loaded onto your Kindle so this will fail – you need to use the URL provided above to be able to use your Gmail account.
Cool Capability #2) – Are you a Twitter user? If you’d like to send a “Tweet” to your friends and followers about the great new book your reading on your Kindle you can do it right from your Kindle. This popular microblogging service offers a mobile version that works great on your Kindle.
Go to your Kindle’s built-in basic web browser (Home > Menu > Experimental > Basic Web). Next, make sure that Javascript for your Kindle’s browser is turned on (Browser > Menu > Settings > Enable Javascript). Finally, go to the Twitter Mobile URL (Browser > Menu > Enter URL > [http://www.m.twitter.com]), enter your Username and Password.
IMPORTANT – The standard Twitter URL is too complex for your Kindle to display properly. Use the URL above for best results on your Kindle.
Cool Capability #3) – Have you ever wanted to “save” a page you were reading to share with a friend? The Kindle has two different ways to do this. The first way is to take a screen shot of the page you wish to share. To take a screen shot hold down the and the keys then press the “G” key. You will notice that the Kindle screen will “flash” showing that the Kindle created the screen shot.
The screen shots are stored in your Kindle’s “documents” folder as image files with a .gif extension. You can get them by plugging your Kindle into your computer using the USB cable that you got with your Kindle. Open “My Computer” and look for the Kindle drive icon. Double click on the icon to open up your Kindle and then double-click on the “documents” folder. Look for files that end with .gif and you’ll find the screen shots you just made.
To share them with your friends you can save the files to your computer and then attach them to an e-mail message. You also can print-out the screen shots by opening them in a graphic program such as Windows Paint or Windows Internet Explorer. The quality is not great – but is certainly acceptable for sharing several pages.
Cool Capability #4) – There is another way to capture and share passages from Kindle e-books. When you highlight passages from Kindle e-books and make notes your Kindle saves them to a file in the “documents” folder called “My Clippings.txt”. You can open this file with a program like Windows Notepad and copy your highlights to save in another program or share.
To do this, go to the passage you wish to share. Move the Kindle cursor to the beginning of the passage you want to save and click the navigation button. Now move the cursor to the end of the passage you want to save and press the navigation button again once all of the text is highlighted. This will save the highlighted text to the “My Clippings.txt” file.
Plug your Kindle into your computer then look for the Kindle icon in “My Computer.” Double- click on the Kindle drive icon then double-click on the “documents” folder. Locate the “My Clippings.txt” file and double-click on it to open it in Windows Notepad. Find the text you highlighted on the Kindle. It should be at the bottom of the file. You can copy the text and paste it into a program like Microsoft Word to save it. Or you can copy and paste the text into an e-mail message.
Cool Capability #5) – Up to now we’ve been talking about text – now let’s talk about graphics. If you haven’t noticed, your Kindle 2 offers the ability to enlarge graphics so you can actually see them! To do this simply move your cursor over the graphic and it will change to a magnifying glass. Press the navigator button and your Kindle will zoom-in on the image so that it fills the Kindle’s screen.
This is very handy when you are reading books with technical graphics or screen shots. The Kindle 2’s screen is enough better quality that these graphics are worthwhile reviewing as you read through your books. To return to the original page view, press the button or the button.
Congratulations! You now know about five cool things you can do with your Kindle 2. You can use your Kindle 2 to check your Gmail and send “Tweets” with Twitter, take screen shots to save or share, save or share passages from Kindle e-books, and make graphics in your e-books more relevant by using the Kindle’s “zoom” feature.
Tax Planning Strategies
The UK Personal Pension (Inc SIPP)
In the UK, under the new rules introduced with effect of April 29th 2009, there is still scope for an individual to contribute an amount up to the level of their earnings and get tax relief on their contributions, (as long as their income is not in excess of £150,000). For those who are or have relevant income above that amount, see the document ‘Pensions: Limiting Tax Relief for High Income Individuals’ on the HMRC website or click on the link below. This will entitle a member who makes contributions to tax relief at either 20% or 40% depending on their earnings. If you are a business owner and your company makes the contribution on your behalf, then your company has saved both the Corporation Tax on the contribution and neither is it subject to National Insurance. Tax Relief on member contributions are an immediate boost to the value of the fund and in the case of a company contribution, it is a very tax efficient manner of securing long term benefits of the company’s wealth for the member. Additionally, if set up correctly, should the member die before drawing the benefits, the value of the funds can pass free of Inheritance Tax IHT) to the chosen beneficiaries. This can be another 40% tax saving.
The downside of the tax relief on contributions and the largely free of tax growth on the funds, is the restrictions placed upon access to the funds. Essentially, you no longer have access to all of the capital. When you do take the benefits, (which from 2010/11 will be from age 55+) you can have up to 25% of the value of the fund as Tax Free Cash, (TFC). The remainder must be used to provide member benefits. Any benefits over and above the TFC are subject to Income Tax at the prevailing rates. In the interim, as a member you can exercise some control by way of what the funds are invested in. This can be normal pooled investments, directly into equities or even the purchase of commercial property.
The Offshore Unapproved Pension
On the downside, due to the much higher costs associated with the initial set up and operation of such schemes, they are generally only attractive to those considering investing typically £150,000 +. Also, although such schemes may let the member contribute unlimited amounts into the scheme. There is NO entitlement to Income Tax relief on the contributions either for the member or for any employer contributions.
At this stage it does not look too attractive, yet for the right individuals they are popular. Their attraction lays in the longer term tax planning and the choice and control the afford the member.
Once monies are in the scheme, the internal returns are also free of tax.
The scheme can make loans to the member, who can then use the money to spend, (though there may be need to provision repayment at a later date). The member can invest the proceeds and even where appropriate to make a Directors loan back into the members own company. It may be attractive to secure such loans against agreed member assets, thus protecting the wealth against unforeseen future solvency problems a member or his/her business may face.
In addition to the usual investments, the scheme can purchase land, residential and commercial property, even in the UK, it can operate businesses and developments even go into joint business ventures in the UK and the returns it makes on its investments can be tax free. Clearly there is much more choice and control for the member than with the UK ‘approved pension’.
In terms of the member ultimately drawing pension benefits from the scheme, there is far more flexibility and consequently more scope to mitigate income tax.
Again, if set up correctly, upon the members death prior to drawing pension benefits, the assets of the scheme can pass free of IHT to chosen beneficiaries.
Clearly there are other issues to consider when deciding on what avenue one should take but this should serve to notify you the reader, there may be ideal opportunities out there which you are probably not aware of and the importance of looking at the bigger picture when making your decisions.
