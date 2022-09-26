News
QB Lamar Jackson dazzles again, defense makes big plays late to lead Ravens over Patriots, 37-26
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for four touchdowns and ran for the decisive score late in a wild 37-26 road win Sunday over the New England Patriots.
Jackson’s 9-yard run on third-and-1 late in the fourth quarter punctuated his dazzling day and handed the Ravens a commanding lead on a topsy-turvy, injury-filled afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Cornerback Marcus Peters’ interception on the Patriots’ subsequent drive was the Ravens’ fourth takeaway of the game, all coming in the second half.
Jackson finished 18-for-29 for 218 yards, four touchdowns and an interception and added 11 carries for 107 yards, including the late score. He’s the third player in NFL history to record four touchdown passes and 100 yards rushing in a single game, joining Cam Newton and Randall Cunningham, according to ESPN Stats and Info. All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews caught eight of his 13 targets for 89 yards and two first-half touchdowns, moving past Torrey Smith for the second most touchdown receptions in team history with 32.
One week after a fourth-quarter collapse in a home loss to the Miami Dolphins, the Ravens (2-1) overcame another spotty day on defense. Quarterback Mac Jones finished 22-for-32 for 321 yards, an impressive day undone by his three costly interceptions. The Ravens also allowed 28 carries for 145 yards (5.2 per carry) and three touchdowns.
The Ravens took a 28-20 lead in the third quarter on back-to-back touchdown catches by tight end Josh Oliver, the first of his career, and wide receiver Devin Duvernay, who toe-tapped for a 4-yard score in the back of the end zone. After an interception by inside linebacker Josh Bynes, kicker Justin Tucker hit a 56-yard field goal — the 50th from at least 50 yards in his career — to extend the Ravens’ lead to 11.
Then the game swung in the Patriots’ favor. New England (1-2) got within single digits on a 1-yard touchdown run, their 75-yard drive helped by an improbable fourth-and-1 scramble by Jones that led to an 8-yard completion to tight end Jonnu Smith. Their 2-point-conversion attempt was ruled no good after an overturned call on another improvised pitch.
After a fumble by wide receiver Rashod Bateman (two catches for 59 yards), the Patriots started knocking on the door again. But on third-and-goal from the 10-yard line, Jones threw his second straight questionable interception, a jump ball to the corner of the end zone that cornerback Marlon Humphrey brought in like a punt return. The pick preserved the Ravens’ 31-26 lead.
Another crucial turnover helped turn back the Patriots. Safety Kyle Hamilton’s chase-down strip midway through the fourth quarter jarred the ball loose from wide receiver Nelson Agholor on a long catch-and-run, and cornerback Marcus Peters, somewhat improbably, recovered the ball before he or the ball were out of bounds.
A resurgent running game carried the Ravens for stretches Sunday. In addition to Jackson’s efforts, running backs Justice Hill and J.K. Dobbins, in his first game since January 2021, combined for 13 carries for 83 yards.
The Ravens’ pass defense, however, even with the return of Brandon Stephens and the improved health of fellow cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, struggled mightily for the second straight week. With leading Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers sidelined by a knee injury, DeVante Parker stepped up. In his first two games, Parker had one catch for 9 yards. On Sunday, he had five catches for 156 yards. Each reception was for 20 yards or more.
The Ravens’ first half was full of fits, starts and injury breaks. On their first and third drives, they went three-and-out. On their fourth drive, Jackson threw an interception into double coverage. On their second and fifth drives, though, they rolled through the Patriots’ defense like it was nothing.
Andrews ended both marches in the end zone. He took a shovel pass on third-and-1 for a 5-yard touchdown to give the Ravens a 7-0 lead. On his second score, Andrews outjumped safety Devin McCourty for a 16-yard touchdown to help the Ravens retake a 14-10 lead.
Injuries mounted for the Ravens in the first half at hard-hit positions. In the first quarter, emergency left tackle Patrick Mekari — starting because first-stringer Ronnie Stanley (ankle) was again inactive and backup Ja’Wuan James (Achilles tendon) landed on season-ending injured reserve after Week 1 — exited the game with an ankle injury.
That left rookie tackle Daniel Faalele, who didn’t play a single snap at left tackle over his college career at Minnesota, to contend with the noise inside Gillette Stadium and the speed crashing down Jackson’s blind side. Faalele allowed two sacks in the first half. On the right side, Morgan Moses had two false-start penalties.
Early in the second quarter, the Ravens announced that outside linebacker Justin Houston had left the game with a groin injury. Houston was one of two outside linebackers on the Ravens’ 53-man roster, along with Odafe Oweh. Brandon Copeland (Gilman) had been promoted from the practice squad.
On the Patriots’ go-ahead touchdown drive midway through the second quarter, defensive tackle Michael Pierce left with an arm injury. He was carted off just minutes before Jones scrambled for a 3-yard touchdown, the first rushing score of his career giving New England a 10-7 lead.
Mekari, Pierce and Houston did not return.
This story will be updated.
Dolphins finally take down division-behemoth Bills in game that had it all
There are no division titles handed out in Week 3 — and sure, the Miami Dolphins didn’t get the Buffalo Bills at full strength.
But with everything lined up for the Dolphins to finally take down their AFC East rivals — from the myriad Bills injuries to having them swelter in early-season South Florida heat and humidity — Miami handled its business, even as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was momentarily knocked out of the game and a late safety put the outcome in doubt.
Overcoming remarkable play form Bills quarterback Josh Allen until he short-armed a late throw for a potential go-ahead touchdown and ran out of time on Buffalo’s final chance, the Dolphins topped the division behemoth Bills, 21-19, on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.
And Miami, off to its first 3-0 start since 2018, is in first place in the AFC East through three weeks.
The Dolphins snapped a seven-game losing streak to the division-rival Bills (2-1). Miami also extended its home winning streak to eight games, the franchise’s longest since a 10-game stretch from Dec. 17, 1984 to Sept. 14, 1986 at the Orange Bowl.
Allen, who was 42 of 63 for 400 yards and two touchdowns, plus 47 yards rushing, bounced a pass to Isaiah McKenzie in the end zone on fourth down with his team trailing by 4, 21-17.
It proved to be far from over for the Dolphins, though. Having to punt backed up after the turnover on downs, Thomas Morstead’s boot went into the back of upback Trent Sherfield, going out of bounds for a safety.
With both teams out of timeouts, Allen completed a pass over the middle to McKenzie, who could not get out of bounds vying for extra yardage. Time ran out on the Bills.
Tagovailoa, who left momentarily in the first half after a late hit that resulted in a roughing-the-passer penalty, returned to action for the second half and finished 13 of 18 for 186 yards and a touchdown in a game where Buffalo dominated time of possession.
Tagovailoa made his throw of the day early in the fourth quarter on third-and-22, hitting an open Waddle deep over the middle for 45 yards. After two timeouts, two plays and an unnecessary roughness by Bills safety Jaquan Johnson on a pass to running back Chase Edmonds, Edmonds ran in a 3-yard score to give Miami a lead, 21-17, with 10:05 remaining.
Tagovailoa escaped pressure on a third-and-3 play right before the two-minute warning, threw a pass that was completed to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, and was pushed to the ground after the throw by linebacker Matt Milano. The back of Tagovailoa’s head banged against the ground in a whiplash effect.
Tagovailoa was walked off the field and into the locker room, under his own power, with trainers alongside him. He was originally questionable to return with the head injury, but Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol at halftime, according to the CBS broadcast.
The Dolphins and Bills were tied at 14 at the time of the injury and going into halftime. Tagovailoa was 8 of 10 for 76 yards with a touchdown pass when he exited. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater then entered for Miami’s third-year signal-caller to finish off Miami’s final series of the first half. Tagovailoa then entered for the opening drive of the second half, completing his first pass for 22 yards to Tyreek Hill.
It’s the third consecutive time Tagovailoa has gotten hurt in a meeting with the Bills. In last year’s Week 2 meeting in Miami Gardens, an A.J. Epenesa hit sidelined Tagovailoa with fractured ribs and put him on short-term injured reserve to miss the ensuing three weeks. In the 2021 Oct. 31 game in Orchard Park, Tagovailoa finished the game but came away with a finger injury on his throwing hand that cost him the next one and a half games.
With the teams tied at 14 at the half, Buffalo ate up 9:22 on one third-quarter drive that resulted in a 30-yard field goal by Tyler Bass. The Bills went up, 17-14, covering 87 yards on 20 plays as Allen connected on a series and short passes and scrambled for a 19-yard gain.
The Bills missed an opportunity to extend the lead with their defense as Milano dropped an interception he could’ve scored on. Then, Bass missed a low field-goal attempt wide left to start the fourth quarter.
The Bills struck first on their opening drive Sunday that was capped by a fourth-down 1-yard pass from Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen to an open Devin Singletary in the end zone. Allen was 6 of 6 for 70 yards on the opening series after his first completion, a 28-yard strike over the middle to Stefon Diggs, was nearly a fumble lost with Diggs losing the back. It was ruled that cornerback Xavien Howard barely contacted the receiver.
The Dolphins defense set the offense up to tie later in the first quarter. Jevon Holland broke free on a safety blitz for a strip-sack on Allen, and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram recovered the fumble at the Buffalo 6-yard line. Miami scored on a Chase Edmonds plunge from a yard away after a pass to Trent Sherfield got the team to the 1-yard line.
Buffalo responded early in the second quarter with Allen again finding another South Florida product, Isaiah McKenzie, wide open for a short touchdown pass. The Bills picked up the Dolphins blitz on third-and-goal from the 8-yard line, with Singletary blocking Holland in the backfield.
Tagovailoa responded with a nine-play, 83-yard drive yard that was capped by a touchdown pass to practice-squad elevation River Cracraft, his second touchdown in as many weeks up from the practice squad. Tagovailoa threw a dart to Cracraft for the 11-yard scoring strike after also completing chunk plays to Waddle and Hill earlier in the drive.
The Dolphins have a quick turnaround for Thursday Night Football, facing the Bengals on the road in Cincinnati.
This story will be updated.
()
Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 21, Buffalo Bills 19
Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist
The Dolphins answered the call in a big way and now they’re the top dog in the AFC East with Sunday’s victory over Buffalo. It was an excellent performance all the way around even if it was ideal in some ways. The Dolphins showed guts, grit and talent. They’re now the team to beat in the AFC East and one of the teams to beat in the AFC.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor
The defense bailed out the Dolphins over and over again, and Miami escaped with an incredible win and a perch atop the AFC East…and the conference itself?
Steve Svekis, Sports Senior Content Editor
And, we thought last week was earth-shaking? The Dolphins, propelled by a truly great defensive performance.against a monster quarterback, got the two greatest consecutive regular-season wins in my memory. A legitimate AFC favorite.
This will be updated.
()
Hyde10: Dramatic ending, Tua’s return, defense’s stand — 10 thoughts on Dolphins 21-19 win over Bills
Big game. Big finish. Big statement by the Miami Dolphins, too.
The Dolphins beat the Bills, 21-19, in another dramatic finish to go 3-0 and – yes, it’s early – take first place in the AFC East.
Here are 10 thoughts on Sunday’s game.
1. Play of the game I: Fourth-and-goal at the 2. A minute, 49 seconds to play. Josh Allen has Isaiah McKenzie open in the corner and throws short – and this Dolphins defense completes another goal-line stand to go with their work at Baltimore. This one gives the Dolphins the ball at their 2 and …
Play of the Game II: Punter Thomas Morstead is at the back of the end zone with the ball on the 1-yard line and punts into the back of blocker Trent Sherfield. Safety. It’s now Miami 21-19 and a field goal can win it. Buffalo got the ball with 1:25 left, Allen getting a second chance and …
Play of the Game III: Allen, running to get his offense under center at the at the Dolphins 44-yard line, can’t do it quickly enough and time runs out. You had to wait for the ref to say, “That’s the end of the game,” to be sure.
2. Tua Tagovailoa eluded a blitz, completed a nice third-down pass in the second quarter and then got a shove from Bills linebacker Matt Milano that warranted a roughing penalty. In falling, Tua’s head bounced hard off the turf and he came up woozy. He immediately was taken out of the game and went to the locker room. The upshot? He was listed as questionable, didn’t return for the half, but then passed concussion protocol and returned to start the second half. His first pass was a he day, he completed eight of 10 passes for 76 yards an an 11-yard touchdown to River Cracraft. For the day, Tagovailoa completed 13 of 18 passes for 186 yards and the touchdown.
3. Stat of the game: Buffalo ran 88 plays to the Dolphins 39. That’s nuts. It’s reflected in the time of possession, too, as the Dolphins only had the ball for 19:20. The game began with injury issues especially to the Bills defense. As it went on both sides lost players to the heat. On a 20-play, 87-yard drive in the third quarter, the Bills ate up 9:22 and players from both sides dropped out (Xavien Howard was suffering from cramping for the Dolphins). But the number of plays and time of possession
4. Give this Dolphins defense full credit. Buffalo had scored 31 and 41 points its first two games. It was up against the quarterback in Josh Allen that looks like he’s the best in the game right now. Allen threw 63 passes and had 400 yards passing and two touchdowns Sunday. He ran for another 47 yards. This defense not only effectively got a turnover off Allen to make it a 7-7 game, but made him earn everything. Everything. The Buffalo scoring drives were 10, 14, 20 and 15 plays. Sure, they didn’t come away with the win and give Buffalo and Allen credit for going 10-for-16 on third downs. But this defense held up to perhaps the league’s best offense early this year and that’s a good mark for what’s coming.
5. Buffalo was without its entire starting secondary Sunday. The two rookie cornerbacks and two safeties who began the game had a total of three starts between them. So it’s no wonder the question was how this Dolphins passing game would attack them. And? Well, for much of three quarters the Bills had to be happy in only really giving up one touchdown drive (the second came after the defense got the ball at the Bills’ 6). But then in the fourth quarter Tua and the deep passing game went to work. He threw 32 yards to an open Jaylen Hill to start the drive. Then, on third-and-22, Jaylen Waddle got behind the Bills defense for a 45-yard gain to the Buffalo 6-yard line to set up the go-ahead touchdown at 21-17. Buffalo was pay special attention to Tyreek Hill as he only had four targets and two receptions midway through the fourth quarter. That left Waddle to work deep.
6. Left tackle Terron Armstead keeps showing his worth. Von Miller had two sacks in the first two games and disrupted play in each of the Bills wins. Miller wasn’t heard from Sunday. He lined up opposite Armstead all day. And all day Armstead stymied him. Midway through the fourth quarter, Miller had no tackles, no quarterback pressures and was only on the stat sheet because of a pass defensed. That’s what a star left tackle does.
7. Jevon Holland blitzed off the left side of the Bills line, sidestepped a block attempt by Devin Singletary and created the latest game-changing play by the defense. In the opener, it was a Brandon Jones sack against New England’s Mac Jones that caused a fumble which bounced into Melvin Ingram’s hands for a touchdown. This time it was Holland’s blindside hit of Josh Allen that allowed Ingram to recover the fumble at the Bills’ 6-yard line. Three players later, it was a 7-7 game.
8. Second-year player Jaelan Phillips became a target of question and pass-rush concerns this week when it should have been an issue for the whole defense. There hadn’t been many Emmanuel Ogbah or Melvin Ingram sightings, either. Well Ingram changed that Sunday. He stopped a scrambling Allen short of the goal line to be credited with one sack, and then sacked him again in the first half to cause a fumble that the Bills recovered. Throw in that fumble recovery on Holland’s sack and Ingram had an impactful first half. As for Phillips, you need more from him, but let’s remember it’s not a straight-line progression for most pass rushers or edge players. In his third year, Jason Taylor had a half-sack through eight games. If that doesn’t tell you to turn down the volume on the second-year Phillips, nothing will.
9. Quick hits:
A. What was Buffalo doing just before halftime? With six seconds left at the Dolphins 34-yard line, Josh Allen looked like he could have spiked the ball and let Tyler Bass attempt a 51-yard field goal (his long the last two years was 58 and 57 yards). Instead, Allen threw a short pass to Stefon Diggs and the clock ran out. Why? Allen bobbled the snap and there’s a rule if you bobble a snap you can’t spike the ball. So he had to go through with the play.
B. Cornerback Keion Crossen knocked the ball loose of Bills receiver Gabe Allen to turn a touchdown into an incompletion. The Bills had to take a third-quarter field goal.
C. Ingram can expect a fine for kicking/leg-whipping Allen in the groin.
10. Next game: Dolphins at Cincinnati. The dreaded Thursday night away game. Actually, there’s no statistical evidence showing any undue bias for records on Thursday night, home or away (though Dolphins did lose, 22-7, on Thursday in Cincinnat in the 2016 season). Cincinnati might have had a Super Bowl hangover in starting 0-2. Or maybe it was Joe Burrow missing the preseason with appendix surgery. Or maybe they were just fortunate to make the Super Bowl? They played the New York Jets on Sunday.
()
Instant analysis from Ravens’ 37-26 win over New England Patriots
Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 37-26 win over the New England Patriots in Sunday’s Week 3 game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts:
Childs Walker, reporter: The Ravens pulled out a tense road win thanks to a strong all-around performance from their offense, a pair of timely interceptions from Josh Bynes and Marlon Humphrey and a huge forced fumble by rookie Kyle Hamilton. They got their running game on track with J.K. Dobbins in the lineup, Justice Hill making the most of his opportunities and Lamar Jackson dazzling as usual. Mark Andrews delivered his typical big day, and Devin Duvernay showed what a valuable player he has become with a 43-yard punt return and a tough touchdown catch in the corner.
All of that said, this was another alarming day for the Ravens defense against an offense that hardly set the world on fire in Weeks 1 and 2. They avoided the catastrophic communication lapses we saw against the Miami Dolphins, but their cornerbacks could not cover DeVante Parker, and they struggled to bring down running back Rhamondre Stevenson once he cleared the line of scrimmage. Their run defense, so stout last season, has become a problem right along with their coverage.
They’re also in danger of losing the war even when they win battles. Can they go even one week without suffering a significant injury? Rookie Daniel Faalele had to step in for Patrick Mekari at left tackle, a position he looked unprepared to play until he settled down in the second half. Nose tackle Michael Pierce and edge rusher Justin Houston, both effective through the first two weeks, left before halftime. We saw how this played out last season; they can’t keep taking these blows.
Mike Preston, columnist: The Ravens were able to hang on for the victory, but this was a battle between teams that aren’t very good. They both have a lot of holes, but the Ravens have quarterback Lamar Jackson, who makes up for a lot of the team’s shortcomings. It’s good that it’s early in the season and both teams have time to improve, but will they? The Ravens’ weaknesses on the offensive line and at the linebacker positions are glaring.
Ryan McFadden, reporter: The Ravens’ defense redeemed itself after getting torched by the Dolphins last week. Baltimore forced four turnovers, including three in the fourth quarter. At one point, the Ravens appeared to be letting the lead slip away, but Lamar Jackson made sure his team didn’t repeat the past.
C.J. Doon, editor: The Ravens learned their lesson. With the Patriots threatening to erase another big fourth-quarter lead, cornerback Marlon Humphrey’s interception in the end zone and rookie safety Kyle Hamilton’s forced fumble on a big catch-and-run by Nelson Agholor kept the lead intact, and Lamar Jackson added the exclamation point with a 73-yard drive capped by a 9-yard touchdown run with three minutes left. With four touchdown passes and another 100 rushing yards, Jackson continued to build his MVP case while giving the Ravens’ defense some breathing room as it figures itself out.
Tim Schwartz, editor: Take a second and imagine what this team would be without Lamar Jackson under center. It seems like every week he is breaking team or NFL records and yet the Ravens still struggle to put teams away. Four timely second-half turnovers, thanks to several poor decisions by Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and a key forced fumble by rookie Kyle Hamilton, helped prevent a second straight devastating loss. But this is the Lamar Jackson show, and we’re all just witnesses. He is dominating defenses — he ran for 107 yards, surpassing 100 for the second straight week, and jumped right to the front of the MVP conversation while accounting for five touchdowns — and has put the Ravens on his back for a 2-1 start. With the mighty Buffalo Bills coming to town next week, this was a must-win.
()
Vikings come from 10 points down to defeat Lions 28-24 with last-minute TD pass
There were plenty of boos early in Sunday’s game but nothing but cheers at the end.
Kirk Cousins threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open K.J. Osborn with 45 seconds left to give the Vikings a 28-24 win over the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium.
It was a resounding comeback by the Vikings, who heard boos when they fell behind 14-0 in the second quarter and 24-14 in the third quarter.
The Vikings late in the third quarter lost star running back Dalvin Cook for the game with a shoulder injury. He ran for 97 yards on 17 carries before losing a fumble late in the third quarter and being injured on the play.
A questionable coaching decision ended up helping the Vikings. With the Lions already having converted four of six times in the game on fourth down, they faced fourth-and-4 at the Minnesota 30 with 1:14 left in the game and the Vikings out of timeouts.
But instead of going for it, Detroit coach Dan Campbell had Austin Seibert attempt a 54-yard field goal, which he missed badly to the right. The Vikings then drove for the winning score.
The Vikings were without star safety Harrison Smith, who was out with a concussion, and the Lions tried to take advantage of it. Jared Goff completed 25 of 40 passes for 277 yards.
The Lions gambled plenty on offense until the end. On their second possession, they went for it on fourth-and-5 at the Vikings 32 and Goff hit Amon St. St. Brown across the middle for a 30-yard gain. Jamaal Williams scored on the next play on a 2-yard run for a 7-0 lead.
The Lions extended the lead to 14-0 on a Goff’s 5-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Hockenson early in the second quarter. But the Vikings to back into the game later in the quarter on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Adam Thielen and a 4-yard TD run by Cook.
The Lions in the third quarter extended the lead to 24-14 on a 40-yard field goal by Seibert and a 13-yard touchdown run by Williams. Williams ran for 87 yards on 20 carries.
The Vikings cut the deficit to 24-21 on 6-yard touchdown run by Alexander Mattison with 7:50 left in the game. The Vikings then stuffed Williams for no gain on fourth-and-1 from the Minnesota 30, and took over with 3:30 left in the game.
The Vikings came up short on he drive when Cousins threw an incompletion on fourth-and-8 at the Minnesota 47 with 2:32 left in the game. But after they got the ball back, Cousins hit Osborn for the winning score.
Rihanna to headline the Super Bowl halftime show
Rihanna will be the “Only Girl” at the Super Bowl halftime show.
The “Umbrella” singer announced her new gig Sunday, sharing a photo on social media of a hand holding a football in the air that was then retweeted by the NFL and Roc Nation, which has a long-term deal with the NFL to “advise” on the halftime show performer.
“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” Roc Nation founder Jay-Z said in a statement. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”
Seth Dudowsky, who oversees music at the NFL, also called her a “once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career.”
With week 3 of the NFL underway, Super Bowl 2023 is still almost five months out but the headlining gig was already cause for rampant rumor-mongering.
Taylor Swift, who has a new album due out in October, was the talk of the town late last week, but reportedly passed until she rerecords all of her albums to get out from under the control of former manager Scooter Braun.
The “Shut Up and Drive” singer was previously offered the stage at the 2020 championship, but turned down the job in support of Colin Kaepernick.
“I just couldn’t be a sellout, I couldn’t be an enabler,” she told Vogue in October 2019. “There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”
Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to be played on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Last season’s final game was headlined by Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent at SoFi Stadium.
()
