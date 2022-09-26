Samsung launches credit card in India • TechCrunch

Now even Mother Nature stands in the way of Aaron Judge’s swing in the story. The Yankees slugger would have led late in the seventh inning on Sunday night, but rain and lightning closed in on the stadium and the game was delayed before Judge could get his fourth at bat of the night. Judge is therefore left without a homer for the fifth straight game and travels to Toronto on Sunday night, one homer shy of tying the American League single-season record. A small reconciliation for the 46,707 at the Stadium on Sunday night, the Yankees beat the Red Sox 2-0 in a weather-shortened six-inning game.

“I think everyone will want more at bats, but I think (if) you’re going to ask everyone in this room that we’re thrilled that we came away with a narrow win and we’re one game away from clinching in the division,” Judge said.

The Yankees (94-58) won their seventh straight game and dropped their magic number to bring the American League East down to two. The Bombers head north to face the Blue Jays, who trail them by 8.5 games, on Monday with a chance to clinch the title.

Judge hit his 60th homer of the season on Tuesday, shooting within one of Roger Maris’ 61-year-old record set in 1961. Maris’ kids were at Yankee Stadium waiting to congratulate Judge when he gets the record.

“You can’t think like that,” Judge said when asked if he was disappointed he didn’t hit the record home run in that six-game home stand. “It’s not our last home game, so we’ll have one or two more.”

Going forward, it could give home fans a chance to see history. Judge is without a homer in his last eight games against the Blue Jays and has homered just three in 16 games against them this season and just one at Rogers Center. The Bombers return to the Bronx for a three-game series against the Orioles on Friday.

And there’s the possibility that Judge could have a day in Toronto, Yankees manager Aaron Boone left that open. Judge has played every game since Aug. 5 (46 straight), but after the game he was adamant he had work to do.

“I’m playing until we clinch this split and put ourselves in a good position (for the playoffs),” Judge said. “So I’m not going to ask for a day off.”

It’s only the fourth time this season that he’s played five straight games with a home run. During that streak, five Yankees hit nine home runs. Gleyber Torres hit three. Giancarlo Stanton and Oswaldo Cabrera each hit two and Aaron Hicks and Anthony Rizzo have one.

It’s getting harder and harder for Judge to get anything to shove into the seats. Of the 81 pitches he has seen since hitting No. 60 against the Pirates, there have only been 34 inside the strike zone. He has six walks and seven strikeouts in that span.

“It’s tough. I mean, you can ask any hitter in the league, it’s not easy,” Judge said of the home runs. so arrived by accident. I think more homers are thrown more than hit, to be honest. It really takes the right one, in the right situation and it’s hard to describe, but they kind of happen.

Nestor Cortes pitched six scoreless innings, allowing one hit on six innings pitched. He walked two and struck out five.

Cortes has allowed 1 or fewer hits in four starts this season, the most such starts by a Yankees pitcher in a single season, excluding flyhalf. He has a 2.56 ERA in 27 starts this season, which the Elias Sports Bureau says is the fourth-lowest ERA by a Yankee pitcher in his first 27 starts in a season since 1969, behind Ron Guidry (1.77 ERA in 1978), Steve Jack Kline (1.97 ERA in 1972) and Mel Stottlemyre Sr. (2.51 ERA in 1969).

And yet, Cortes knows he was only the opening act of the sold-out stadium on Sunday night.

“It was amazing. Fans show up every night. Obviously, they want to witness history. But I guess for us gamers, it’s just cool to be front and center for all of this,” Cortes said of the Judge lawsuit.

