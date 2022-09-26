News
Serena Williams tells Bradley Cooper she can ‘come back to tennis’
Serena Williams defeat at the US Open: Oprah, Tiger Woods and others react
Tennis ‘GOAT may not be gone forever.
Serena Williams may have recently retired from the sport, but the athlete admitted she was not opposed to returning at some point in the future.
“I feel like if I want to come back, I can always come back,” she said. bradley cooper at an A+E Networks and History Channel History Talks event in Washington D.C. on Sept. 24, according to Variety.
For now, Serena, 40, is comfortable with her decision to hang up her racket, explaining that she “just needed to stop”.
“I always said I wanted to quit when I was playing really good tennis and winning and beating good players,” she said. “For me, it’s really about things that I want to do spiritually and spend time with my daughter and my family.”
Serena welcomed her daughter Olympia in 2017 with her husband Alexis Ohanian.
“As a super involved mum, I can’t tell you how hard it was. I lost so many games after having Olympia because it was so hard to be on the pitch,” said- she continued. “I feel like I’ve given so much of my life to tennis, my whole life, that it’s time to do something different for me and also work on other things.”
Entertainment
News
After long-awaited return, Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins is happy but hungry: ‘I’ve still got some work to do’
On his first touch in a meaningful NFL game in 20 months, Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins caught a pass in the flat, squared his hips to New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones, burst to his left and delivered a see-you-later stiff arm.
On his second touch since tearing the ACL, LCL, meniscus and hamstring in his left leg in last year’s preseason finale, Dobbins probed a gap on a zone-running play, swiveling from left to right as he powered off his surgically repaired knee for a 3-yard gain.
On the sixth touch of his long-awaited return to the Ravens’ high-octane offense, Dobbins spun free of safety Jabrill Peppers behind the line of scrimmage, steadied his feet and fell forward for another 3 yards.
“That [move] just comes normal,” he said after the Ravens’ 37-26 win in Gillette Stadium. “I didn’t try to do it; it just happened. Hopefully, I’ll get more opportunities to do stuff like that in the future. We’ll see.”
Even if Dobbins’ final stats Sunday didn’t look like much — seven carries for 23 yards, two catches for 17 yards ― his season debut offered an encouraging baseline for the months ahead. Coach John Harbaugh said Dobbins was “exceptional” in his first game since the Ravens’ season-ending playoff loss in January 2021, a smaller cog in a rushing offense that rolled up 188 yards on 26 carries.
Dobbins, who as a rookie led all NFL running backs in yards per carry, wasn’t the Ravens’ best rusher Sunday — that was quarterback Lamar Jackson (11 carries for 107 yards). Nor was Dobbins the team’s most effective running back — that was Justice Hill (six carries for 60 yards). But he was available and reliable. And he said afterward that he can do more.
“I feel like I’ve still got some work to do,” he said. “The more opportunities, the more I feel better about myself.”
Dobbins’ availability for Week 3 was a mystery until the weekend. Despite a full week of practice a week earlier, he hadn’t been activated for the Ravens’ Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins. After three more days without workout limitations last week, Harbaugh indicated that Dobbins’ wait might continue, saying Friday: “We have certain parameters that we’re looking at and things like that, and it’s not going to be too long.”
Dobbins, though, said he knew as early as the start of last week that he’d suit up against the Patriots. On Saturday night, he said his emotions were “high.” But when he stepped onto the field Sunday, he said he wasn’t worried about taking a hit. He just wanted to make a play.
“Blessed to be back out there,” he said. “I’m the type of guy that — yes, I got back out there, I’m blessed, I’m happy about that — but now it’s time for me to try to do what I do. And that’s run for 100 yards and stuff like that.”
()
News
Despite shoulder injury, Vikings’ Dalvin Cook vows to play against Saints in London
Before Sunday’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium was over, injured Vikings running back Dalvin Cook already had vowed he would be back for the next game.
Cook suffered a shoulder injury late in the third quarter of Minnesota’s 28-24 victory over the Detroit Lions and sat out the rest of the game. When the Vikings scored the go-ahead touchdown on Kirk Cousins’ 28-yard pass to K.J. Osborn with 45 seconds left, head coach Kevin O’Connell asked Cook how he was doing.
“He said, ‘I’ll be out there next week,’ ” O’Connell said, referring to next Sunday’s game against New Orleans in London.
O’Connell called it “a little bit of a shoulder deal” that Cook suffered when he lost a fumble, his final carry on a day he rushed for 96 yards on 17 carries. Still, the Vikings will check him out thoroughly.
“We’ll run some tests,” O’Connell said. “We should have some time to hopefully get him turned over. … We’ll do what’s best for, obviously, Dalvin, and make sure (medical officials) make those decisions.”
Alexander Mattison replaced Cook and had seven carries for 28 yards, including bulling his way in for a 6-yard touchdown run that cut the Vikings’ deficit to 24-21 with 7:50 left in the game.
Cook has had a number of injuries in his career, including previous shoulder issues.
“You can’t break him,” Mattison said. “As long as it is not too serious, I know he is going to be able to fight through it.”
The Vikings rushed for 123 yards after managing just 62 in last Monday’s 24-7 loss at Philadelphia. Cook had 17 yards against the Eagles on a career-low six carries.
“I’m really proud of the work he put in (Sunday), knowing we would come back to him after not getting (Cook) the rock enough last Monday,” O’Connell said.
METELLUS REPLACES SMITH
With star safety Harrison Smith out due to a concussion, the Vikings turned to Josh Metellus for his first career start.
Metellus was Smith’s replacement when he was hurt in the fourth quarter against the Eagles. O’Connell declined Friday to say whether the starter would be Metellus or rookie Lewis Cine, who ended up playing on special teams Sunday.
“This is my third year in the league and my first time playing significant defensive snaps,” Metellus said. “It’s a confidence-booster.”
Metellus wrapped up the game with an interception at the Vikings 5 with 9 seconds remaining on a desperation pass thrown by Detroit’s Jared Goff from the 50. Metellus was thankful he “got another opportunity” after dropping a possible interception on the previous play.
“(My teammates) leaned on me, and I showed up (Sunday),” Metellus said.
O’CONNELL UPSET
O’Connell argued with the officials after they didn’t call a penalty on Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris in the waning seconds of the first half.
With the Vikings out of timeouts and the score tied 14-14, Cousins had just completed a 12-yard pass to Osborn to the Detroit 44 and was trying to spike the ball. Harris knocked the ball out of the hands of center Garrett Bradbury, costing the Vikings time, and the clock ran out after Cousins took the snap with 1 second left.
“I did see something pretty blatant on that one and that makes it a little hard within the rules to get that ball clocked,” O’Connell said.
Had there been time, O’Connell was prepared to let Greg Joseph attempt a 62-yard field goal. Joseph tied the team record with a 56-yarder two weeks ago, but missed badly to the right on two 56-yard attempts Sunday.
“I’m going to continue to give him long opportunities,” O’Connell said.
BRIEFLY
With a 1-yard, second-quarter catch, Adam Thielen scored the 50th receiving touchdown of his career, tying him with Sammy White for fourth place on team’s career list. White attended the game on Legends Weekend, and had been told Thielen was one behind him. “It was pretty cool because I got to talk to him (Saturday),” Thielen said. … After tight end Johnny Mundt started the first two games, Irv Smith Jr. was introduced as Sunday’s starter, but Ben Ellefson started at that position. He had two catches for 24 yards after coming into the game with just two receptions in 14 career NFL games. … Jalen Reagor had two punt returns for 20 yards, though he mishandled one before gaining control. He had one reception for two yards.
News
Dolphins Deep Dive, Monday at noon: Chris Perkins and Dave Hyde break down game vs. Bills, and preview Thursday night’s matchup with Bengals
Introducing “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk,” the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s new weekly Dolphins video show featuring Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde, David Furones and occasional guests.
On Monday’s show, the Dolphins writers discuss Sunday’s huge win over the Buffalo Bills. They also look ahead to Thursday night’s matchup versus the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals and answer readers’ questions.
Click here for the “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk” video page, where you can watch the latest episode.
()
News
Mike Preston: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is an MVP candidate, but the jury is out if that’ll be enough | COMMENTARY
We’ve seen this movie before.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson is the star attraction, just as he was Sunday by throwing four touchdowns and running for another in the Ravens’ 37-26 win against the New England Patriots. He electrified the crowd with his running ability (107 yards on 11 carries) and rifled enough passes into tight coverage to finish with a quarterback rating of 110.3 and 218 yards.
But when the Ravens get into the postseason, which they watched from home last year, they bomb. It has become the usual ending. Since Jackson has been in Baltimore, the Ravens are 1-3 in the playoffs only and have advanced to the divisional round once.
Jackson might be on course for another NFL Most Valuable Player award to pair with the one he won in 2019, but sometimes it appears this movie is going to have a similar result.
The Ravens have played only three games and there are still a lot of things that can happen. But what they don’t have anymore is a respectable defense. They have allowed nearly 400 yards in each of their first three games. And we all remember the fourth-quarter meltdown in a 42-38 loss to Miami in Week 2′s home opener.
“We’re not there yet but we’re on our way, and I feel like that’s something that we’re working hard on to improve, but in this particular game, I think the thing was guys stepping up and making plays,” said Ravens coach John Harbaugh, whose team forced multiple turnovers in the fourth quarter Sunday to salvage what felt like another potential disaster.
Jackson can make you forget about this bad defense. Some of his runs Sunday were incredible, and there are times he embarrasses defensive players one-on-one in the open field. Maybe the most surprising aspect of his game is his strength; tacklers have a hard time bringing him down, even when they are draped all over him.
But he is the only truly great player on the roster. No one else keeps opposing coaches up at night.
That worries me.
This is a franchise known for defensive greatness and Hall of Famers such middle linebacker Ray Lewis, safety Ed Reed and cornerback Rod Woodson. Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs is knocking on the door in Canton, Ohio, too.
There is no one close to that stature on this 2022 defense. There are no rugged, game-changing players who can take over a game. The Ravens’ cornerbacks still have problems in coverage and the linebacking corps is equally as bad because they can’t get off blocks or put consistent pressure on the quarterback.
On Sunday, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones completed 22 of 32 passes for 321 yards despite finishing with a rating of 62.1.
That doesn’t make you feel warm and fuzzy about this defense.
There were some good signs Sunday, though. A banged-up offensive line got in sync in the second half and the group should improve once and if Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley decides to return from an ankle injury.
Fourth-year player Justice Hill started to emerge somewhat as a running back and starter J.K. Dobbins was back on the field after recovering from a preseason knee injury that forced him out of the 2021 season.
I like receiver Devin Duvernay’s speed and the occasional big play by fellow receiver Rashod Bateman. And of course, there is tight end Mark Andrews.
Jackson can carry this team with his legs, but not necessarily with his arm. You saw some of that Sunday with the sloppy second quarter and the poor mechanics as his passes started falling short or sailing over the head of his receivers.
But the Ravens seemed confident after Sunday. Gillette Stadium is a tough place to win, especially with all the tradition here and six Super Bowl trophies.
But the Ravens have a lot to overcome — more than usual. We’ve seen this before. I used to watch Ray Lewis walk off the field after playoff disappointment after playoff disappointment because the Ravens could never find a top quarterback.
Maybe they can change the ending in 2022.
“Just focus, determination,” Jackson said. “I feel like we build more off adversity, and we play better off adversity. We’ve just got to keep going though because we have a long season ahead of us.”
Week 4
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
Za’Darius Smith, Vikings defense step up when needed to get past Lions
With two minutes left in Sunday’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium, Vikings edge rusher Za’Darius Smith was down on the turf with an injury and his team was potentially in trouble.
The Vikings trailed Detroit 24-21 with timeouts remaining. The Lions needed one first down to end the game.
Smith finally got up after suffering what he later said was a lower-body injury. And he insisted on staying in for what would be a 28-24 victory.
“I went down for a second, but I couldn’t come out of the game,” Smith said. “I had to stay in there because it was a big situation. Two-minute situation, and they needed me the most. … My adrenaline was pumping.”
With the Lions facing third-and-14 at the Minnesota 46, they ran the ball and Jamaal Williams gained 10 yards to the 36. Surprisingly, on fourth-and-4, they elected to try a 54-yard field goal rather than go for a first down.
Austin Seibert missed the field-goal attempt, setting the stage for Kirk Cousins’ 28-yard go-ahead touchdown pass to K.J. Osborn with 45 seconds remaining. Then Smith returned to the field to help stop a last-ditch Detroit drive.
“It was great,” Smith said. “Just to know that my brothers are behind me. I’m just glad we won the game.”
Smith was hopeful that his injury wasn’t serious and went to get it checked out. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said Smith gutting it out at the end typified the play of Minnesota’s defense.
“He’s going to give it everything he’s got,” O’Connell said. “So we got tough guys. We got guys that love playing for one another.”
The Vikings gave up 416 yards of total offense, with Jared Goff throwing for 277 yards and Williams running for 87. But the defense made the plays down the stretch when needed.
Trailing 24-21, the Vikings stopped Williams for no gain on fourth-and-1 at the Minnesota 30 with 3:30 left in the game. And then they stopped two more Detroit drives.
“It’s wasn’t pretty at first, but we came together,” edge rusher Danielle Hunter said. “We knew what we had to do. We knew what plays we were going to have to make at the end of the game, and we came together and we pulled through.”
For most of the game, the Vikings’ defense was frustrated. En route to a 14-0 lead in the second quarter, the Lions converted all three of their fourth-down attempts on the drives for their first two touchdowns. The big one on their first drive was Goff completing a 30-yard pass on fourth-and-5 to Amon-Ra St. Brown to the Minnesota 2.
For the game, the Lions were 4 of 6 on fourth-down conversions. Afterward, Lions coach Dan Campbell said he “should have” gone for it on the fourth-down play before Seibert’s missed field goal.
“Honestly, they kept going for it on fourth down,” linebacker Eric Kendricks said. “I didn’t know whether it was third down or fourth down. We were just out there grinding.”
The Vikings persevered despite playing without star safety Harrison Smith, who was out with a concussion and replaced by Josh Metellus. Goff took advantage of Smith’s absence at times, but his final pass of the game, a desperation heave from the 50, was intercepted by Metellus at the Vikings 5 with 9 seconds left.
“I had to make a play, and I did,” Metellus said.
News
Chris Perkins: Dolphins’ defense making winning plays, having fun and keeping big picture in mind
After all the Miami Dolphins’ defensive excitement of the day — stopping the Buffalo Bills at the Dolphins’ 2-yard line with 2:36 remaining while clinging to a 21-17 lead, stopping the Bills again in the fourth quarter, this time while clinging to a 21-19 lead in the final 1:25, and getting a strip-sack that led to a Dolphins touchdown that tied the game at 7 — veteran defensive tackle John Jenkins hoped one message came through loud and clear after the Dolphins’ emotional 21-19 victory over Buffalo.
“I feel like we’re having fun,” he said. “I hope everybody can see that.”
We can see that. We can also see this defense is good, really good.
But they’re nowhere close to making the type of statement they want to make this season.
“We’ve got big goals this year,” defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah said.
Buffalo entered Sunday’s game averaging 36 points. It finished with 17 fewer than its average.
Credit the Dolphins’ game-changing defense.
But Jenkins’ sentiment went deeper when he spoke of the defense having fun. The Dolphins’ defensive fun stems from being effective players, a close-knit unit, and a group that lives in some weird utopian society. He continued.
“I hope everybody can see no man is bigger than the other,” Jenkins said. “Everybody, when their name and number is called, will respond. We’re interchangeable.”
It’s a crazy contention, almost illogical, but through three games Jenkins might be right.
This Dolphins defense is good, it’s deep, and people do their jobs with the utmost professionalism.
Consider the fourth-quarter goal-line stand.
Buffalo (2-1), trailing, 21-17 with 3:14 remaining, had five shots from the Dolphins’ 6-yard line or closer — one from the 6-yard line, three from the 2-yard line, and one from the 1-yard line — and couldn’t punch it in for the go-ahead touchdown.
The Dolphins (3-0) had defenders at all three levels — defensive line, linebacker and secondary — make plays during yet another gutsy goal-line stand (remember Baltimore?).
This Dolphins defense makes plays and has fun, and they don’t care what outsiders think of their performances.
“We weren’t trying to listen to the outside noise,” cornerback Nik Needham said. “They were the big, bad Bills. And putting up a lot of points. We were trying to lock in as a unit. We weren’t worried about them, just worried about ourselves.”
Granted, convincing someone that Needham can make plays just as well as All Pro cornerback Xavien Howard is tough, almost impossible. It stretches the boundaries of NFL reality. But look at the evidence.
While Howard was shadowing Stefon Diggs, Buffalo’s All Pro wide receiver, Needham and his fellow defensive backs (Kader Kohou, Eric Rowe, Keion Crossen, Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones) were holding Buffalo’s other receivers in check, and that’s not easy when strapping quarterback Josh Allen is back there slinging the ball all over the yard.
Buffalo ran an exhausting 90 plays offensively, which means the Dolphins defense was on that hot, humid Hard Rock Stadium field for 90 plays. The time of possession edge was in the Bills’ favor, 40:40 to 19:20.
No worries.
While Allen finished 42 of 63 for 400 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, the Bills only scored two touchdowns, both coming in the first half. Diggs (seven receptions, 74 yards) was largely kept in check as were his wide receiver buddies Isaiah McKenzie (seven receptions, 76 yards, one touchdown), Gabe Davis (three receptions, 37 yards). Running back Devin Singletary was Buffalo’s leading receiver with seven receptions for 78 yards.
The Dolphins defense punished Allen, recording four sacks and 10 quarterback hits.
And, yeah, Buffalo rushed for 115 yards on 23 carries, averaging 5.0 yards per carry, but the Bills couldn’t punch it in when it counted, in the fourth quarter, which brings us back to Jenkins’ point.
The Dolphins defense makes plays.
In fact, lots of Dolphins defenders make plays.
Linebacker Jerome Baker (13 tackles, half a sack) and safety Holland (10 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two passes defended) led the way statistically. But safety Jones (nine tackles) and linebacker Elandon Roberts (eight tackles) weren’t far behind. And Howard (six tackles), Needham (five tackles), rookie Kohou (five tackles) and linebacker Duke Riley (five tackles) were right behind them.
Linebacker Melvin Ingram had three tackles, two of them sacks. He also had a recovered fumble. Ogbah had four quarterback hits.
This trend of everyone making a contribution has been going on all season whether it’s a turnover, goal-line stand, third-down stop, first-down tackle for a loss, whatever. And it’ll probably keep going.
The defense doesn’t have a big head. They don’t consider themselves a No. 1 defense or anything of that sort.
“You can’t think that,” Needham said. “In the NFL it’s any given Sunday. We’ve got to lock back in.”
They must also keep having fun, and stay focused on the big picture, which isn’t just beating Buffalo.
“It’s big for us,” Ogbah said of the victory, “but we’ve got bigger goals. This is just a stepping stone.”
()
Serena Williams tells Bradley Cooper she can ‘come back to tennis’
After long-awaited return, Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins is happy but hungry: ‘I’ve still got some work to do’
Despite shoulder injury, Vikings’ Dalvin Cook vows to play against Saints in London
Dolphins Deep Dive, Monday at noon: Chris Perkins and Dave Hyde break down game vs. Bills, and preview Thursday night’s matchup with Bengals
Mike Preston: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is an MVP candidate, but the jury is out if that’ll be enough | COMMENTARY
Za’Darius Smith, Vikings defense step up when needed to get past Lions
Chris Perkins: Dolphins’ defense making winning plays, having fun and keeping big picture in mind
Dave Hyde: Hallelujah, Miami Dolphins show in 21-19 win over Bills they’re a contender
NFLPA investigating Dolphins’ handling of Tagovailoa’s return vs. Bills; Tua says it was back injury
With the Chicago Bears passing game malfunctioning, Roquan Smith and the defense take things into their own hands
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
How to Learn the History of a House
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance4 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing
-
Food3 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Travel and Tourism, a Hot Topic in Sierra Leone
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops